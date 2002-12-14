Dumplings

My mother was one of the best cooks I ever knew. When she made stews we mostly found dumplings in them. We never ate things from packages or microwaves and you sure could taste what food was. That's the only way I cook today - I don't use any electronic gadgets to cook with except an electric stove.

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 dumplings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir together flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt in medium size bowl. Cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in milk to make a soft dough.

  • Drop by spoonfuls into boiling stew. Cover and simmer 15 minutes without lifting lid. Serve.

  • To make parsley dumplings, add 1 tablespoon parsley flakes to the dry ingredients.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 385.8mg. Full Nutrition
