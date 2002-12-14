I believe I figured out why some reviewers found the dumplings in the recipe to be "gummy", the water wasn't hot enough to fully cook the dumplings and it gets all gummy. I remade my batch bc it was just that all gummy and goopy, good thing I cooked them separate from my Chicken Parkiash. Make sure your water is a LIGHT boil before you add the dumplings, then reduce to simmer with lid on- (JUST LIKE THE DIRECTIONS INSTRUCT!)so you don't make them tough and chewy. I did just that, plus I don't like the way it changes the texture of the dish when you add directly to the soup/stew-guess it depends on what you were raised on? Plus to address those ppl who found it bland, perhaps you should try it again only use real butter, cold from fridge and add more salt, pepper, parsley as the option offers and I added 1 t each onion and garlic powder plus some chicken granulated bullion, just like 1/2t to the dry ingredients, this made an AMAZING recipe. On its own it is quite tasty I only offered the suggestions to those concerns.