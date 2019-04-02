Krazy Garlic Trout

1 of 57

Rating: 5 stars I am not a but fish fan but one my hubby's friends at work keeps giving us trout so I decided to give this a whirl (and my freezer is getting filled). I didn't really eat it but my father and step mother loved it. They thought the garlic flavor was outstanding. I gave them 5 big fish and they ate them all. So this deserves a five. Helpful (38)

Rating: 4 stars I have made this twice this month. The 2nd time I made it I put the chopped jalapeno garlic salt & the pepper inside the trout. The trout is tender and delicious! Helpful (34)

Rating: 5 stars This was a great idea! the fish turned out perfectly. I added a sprig of rosemary and a sprig of basil inside the fish and instead of the butter I used olive oil...yum!! Helpful (27)

Rating: 4 stars I used a salmon fillet for this recipe rubbed the butter on it then the spices then the remaining toppings. Turned out good. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Great!! I used this recipe on my backpacking trip last week. After combining all of the ingredients I wrapped the trout in foil and placed it on the hot coals from our campfire. My friend said it was the best trout he ever tasted and I agree. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I used about half an onion for four trout and bottled lemon juice. We didn't have any jalapenos so we left that out. This was to die for and I am not crazy about fish. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent. I didn't have jalapeno so I used a spray of tabasco. Also added a dash of vegetable seasoning and kept the garlic whole instead of mincing. A tip: instead of juicing the lemon slice it and stuff halved slices inside the fish with the other stuff. Remember to spray with lemon on the outside too. YUM. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars This was a super easy recipe to put together for my boyfriend. I followed the recipe exactly and in the end my boyfriend said that he couldn't taste any of the garlic. Apparently it was over shadowed by the jalapenos. I don't like trout but my man really does and next time I will be tweaking the recipe a bit. I am going to double up on the garlic. Half the garlic will be sauteed with the jalapenos and onions along with some parmesan cheese and a tbsp of butter. When I place the trout in the foil I will place the sauteed mixture on top and allow to dribble off the fish. Then I will place the required butter and the other half of the garlic which I will have crushed on top of the trout and then I'll wrap it all up neat and tidy in the foil packet and bake for the 25 minutes that you suggested. Hopefully that will make him happier...and thank you so much for this recipe...it has great potential to build off of! Helpful (8)