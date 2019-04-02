Krazy Garlic Trout

Rating: 4.34 stars
56 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 32
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Garlic trout with lemon and onion. Use as much garlic as you like!

By KRAZYCOOK1

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Fill the cavity of the trout with the garlic, onion, and lemon juice. Rub trout with butter, and place on a large piece of foil. Season with garlic salt, salt, and pepper. Place the jalapeno on top of the trout. Seal trout in the foil.

  • Bake trout 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until easily flaked with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
481 calories; protein 59.6g; carbohydrates 10.1g; fat 22.8g; cholesterol 172.6mg; sodium 1472.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (57)

Reviews:
Chrissy DeCosmo Fessler
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2005
I am not a but fish fan but one my hubby's friends at work keeps giving us trout so I decided to give this a whirl (and my freezer is getting filled). I didn't really eat it but my father and step mother loved it. They thought the garlic flavor was outstanding. I gave them 5 big fish and they ate them all. So this deserves a five. Read More
Helpful
(38)
BONNERSF
Rating: 4 stars
08/06/2004
I have made this twice this month. The 2nd time I made it I put the chopped jalapeno garlic salt & the pepper inside the trout. The trout is tender and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(34)
Tammy D
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2007
This was a great idea! the fish turned out perfectly. I added a sprig of rosemary and a sprig of basil inside the fish and instead of the butter I used olive oil...yum!! Read More
Helpful
(27)
stargurl78
Rating: 4 stars
04/13/2007
I used a salmon fillet for this recipe rubbed the butter on it then the spices then the remaining toppings. Turned out good. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Joe DiMario
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2006
Great!! I used this recipe on my backpacking trip last week. After combining all of the ingredients I wrapped the trout in foil and placed it on the hot coals from our campfire. My friend said it was the best trout he ever tasted and I agree. Thanks for the recipe. Read More
Helpful
(11)
courtney
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2009
I used about half an onion for four trout and bottled lemon juice. We didn't have any jalapenos so we left that out. This was to die for and I am not crazy about fish. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Viv
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2008
Excellent. I didn't have jalapeno so I used a spray of tabasco. Also added a dash of vegetable seasoning and kept the garlic whole instead of mincing. A tip: instead of juicing the lemon slice it and stuff halved slices inside the fish with the other stuff. Remember to spray with lemon on the outside too. YUM. Read More
Helpful
(9)
JenLee
Rating: 3 stars
06/17/2009
This was a super easy recipe to put together for my boyfriend. I followed the recipe exactly and in the end my boyfriend said that he couldn't taste any of the garlic. Apparently it was over shadowed by the jalapenos. I don't like trout but my man really does and next time I will be tweaking the recipe a bit. I am going to double up on the garlic. Half the garlic will be sauteed with the jalapenos and onions along with some parmesan cheese and a tbsp of butter. When I place the trout in the foil I will place the sauteed mixture on top and allow to dribble off the fish. Then I will place the required butter and the other half of the garlic which I will have crushed on top of the trout and then I'll wrap it all up neat and tidy in the foil packet and bake for the 25 minutes that you suggested. Hopefully that will make him happier...and thank you so much for this recipe...it has great potential to build off of! Read More
Helpful
(8)
doePastaB
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2007
I like the recipe..I don't usually add a Hot Pepper to a garlic recipe..but I have tried some jalopena's over the past two weeks..and they usually reveal their taste when chewed..so I placed one whole-jalopena in my small Food Processor/and blended it w/Veg. Oil..I strained the oil and used the crushed pepper in a tomato sauce..the Veg. Oil I would use on such a recipe as KRAZY Garlic Trout/the HOTness was medium to hot. Read More
Helpful
(6)
