Blueberry Anadama Bread

9 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Delicious served spread with butter.

By JJOHN32

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5x3 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir cornmeal into boiling water. Stir in butter, molasses, and egg.

    Advertisement

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water (110 degrees F).

  • When cornmeal mixture is lukewarm, stir in dissolved yeast. Beat in flour until a stiff dough is formed. Knead dough on a heavily floured board until smooth and elastic. Let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk.

  • Punch down and roll dough into a 10" square. Sprinkle blueberries over dough, pressing them into the dough. Roll up like a jelly roll. Tuck ends of roll under to seal ends and place seam-side down into a well-greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan. Let rise in a warm place until double in bulk.

  • Bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 45-50 minutes. Turn out and cool on a rack. Cool thoroughly before cutting.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 1.9g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 20.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022