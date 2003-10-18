Blueberry Anadama Bread
Delicious served spread with butter.
Eleanor, this bread is awesome! It puffs up super high and is really, really fluffy. It has just a subtle sweetness to it and is perfectly yummy all by itself. Also, it has a terrific, hard crust. My mom and 3 of my aunts stopped over today, and they all raved about it! Thanks!Read More
when i took a bite, all i could taste was the molasas . i don't know if molasas comes in different strengths but my bread had more than i could handleRead More
I used fresh blueberries and had to add about 1/4 to 1/2 c. extra flour because my dough was too sticky. This makes a very large loaf. Texture was nice, soft but firm enough to slice. I had to put foil over the top of my loaf to keep it from overbrowning during the last half of cooking. This is not a sweet bread at all. If you want a sweeter bread, I suggest you apply a *very* generous amount of cinnamon sugar over the top of the berries before you roll up the loaf. I enjoyed this made into french toast (the syrup making up for the lack of sweetness), and toasted with honey.
My second time making this bread in less than a week! I love to bake, but making bread has always intimidated me, but it felt so easy! I used my Kitchen Aid mixer to do the kneading. This bread is light textured but with a great crust. I skipped the blueberries (hubby did want!). The first time around I did not have molasses so substituted 1/4 of brown sugar. Bread was good, but slightly sweet. This time I bought molasses and added 1 teaspoon of salt. Perfection! The bread did not even have time to cool down before we polished off the whole loaf! Thank you for sharing!
I used fresh blueberries and added about another 1/2 cup of flour; it was a very easy dough to work with. I know this will make great breakfast toast, and I think it will be perfect for french toast (will find out tomorrow morning). It was a little "wet" (from the blueberries) for lack of a better term, and if I were to make any change in the future, I'd cut back about 1/4 cup or so on the blueberries. I'd never had anadama bread, hubby wasn't wow'd by it, but it certainly was different, and I liked it.
I used 1 cup of fresh blueberries instead of 2 cups of frozen; one cup is plenty. It is an interesting bread--no sugar and very little butter. Unfortunately that leaves it healthier and pretty tasteless. With butter and sugar, or peanut butter and jam, it's pretty good.
We did not care for this bread. We didn't think there was much taste to it at all.
