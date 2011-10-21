Raisin Loaf
This sweet, soft raisin bread recipe is light in color and comes from New Zealand.
I made muffins out of this recipe. I used melted butter instead of margerine and buttermilk instead of regular milk. This was good but I think it could use some spices--cinnamon and a little nutmeg, too, maybe. Perhaps half white sugar, half brown sugar. I think that's what I was missing. The kids and I liked it but it wasn't our favorite quick bread recipe. I got 12 muffins out of this recipe. 350* for just about 20 minutes and they were ready to go. Next time, I'll add some spices.Read More
can be a bit dryRead More
Raisins tend to sink to the bottom of this loaf. But I did like the overall flavor.
Wonderful bread that's bursting with raisins! I used 1/2 cup of Land O Lakes light butter to ensure it would be moist. I also doubled the vanilla, added 1 tsp. of cinnamon and 2 Tbsp. of molasses. I topped it with some turbinado sugar before popping it into the oven. It smelled great while baking and tasted even better!
Delicious and easy. I substituted dried cherries for the raisins. Might try adding some chopped nuts next time.
Very good....I added some walnuts to this.
I substituted half of the milk for molasses - gave it a rich flavour as well as as taking the suggestion to add cinnamon. I will be putting this recipe in my favourites!
This is a pretty good recipe. In the directions it mentions butter but in the ingredients this is nowhere to be found, so we can assume this means the margarine. Definitely double the amount of raisins and even add a few chopped dried apricots or walnuts. I would also advise adding cinnamon to make it more New Zealand, I'm from Christchurch and every time I have eaten this bread it has cinnamon to make it a browney color. It doesn't need an hour, I had mine in for around 45-50 minutes and it was almost a little burnt, definitely keep an eye on it with the bread thermometer or use the toothpick test. Most other loaves for this bread taste sweeter, so next time I would also add a little more sugar.
Very simple to make and tastes good also. I used regular Thompsons raisins instead of the golden ones. I cut the dough and made mini sized loafs.
I really liked it. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins. It cooked in only 50 minutes. It was moist and didn't need to be buttered.
Barely followed recipy just needed a yeadtless bread base, used butter brown sugar greek yogurt and frozen cranberries, easy to follow took 5 minutes. We shall see how it turns out.....
This bread was amazing, but i altered the recipe. Not on purpose, I just didn't have all the correct ingredients. I substituted butter for shortening and used a 1/2cup sweetened condensed milk and a 1/2cup water instead of milk. It was moist, sweet, perfect texture...seriously amazing and very light in color. Next time i'm using dried cherries instead of raisins.
