Raisin Loaf

This is a pretty good recipe. In the directions it mentions butter but in the ingredients this is nowhere to be found, so we can assume this means the margarine. Definitely double the amount of raisins and even add a few chopped dried apricots or walnuts. I would also advise adding cinnamon to make it more New Zealand, I'm from Christchurch and every time I have eaten this bread it has cinnamon to make it a browney color. It doesn't need an hour, I had mine in for around 45-50 minutes and it was almost a little burnt, definitely keep an eye on it with the bread thermometer or use the toothpick test. Most other loaves for this bread taste sweeter, so next time I would also add a little more sugar.