Raisin Loaf

4.5
12 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This sweet, soft raisin bread recipe is light in color and comes from New Zealand.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 (9x5x3-inch) loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • Place butter, sugar, and 1 egg in a large bowl. Beat well. Beat in second egg. Stir in milk and vanilla.

  • In another bowl measure in flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in raisins. Pour all at once into batter. Stir to moisten only. Spoon into greased loaf pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour or until it tests done. Cool 10 minutes. Turn out of the pan. Cool on a rack. Wrap to store. Allow it to ripen a day or two to improve flavor. Serve buttered.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 39.3g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 243.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/29/2022