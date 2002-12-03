Whole Wheat Apple Muffins
A delicious low-fat muffin. Children love them. If desired, add a few raisins and/or some chopped nuts.
not bad at all - I read some of the reviews before making it so I added a whole egg instead of 2 whites and a 1/2 cup of sugar istead of the 1/4 cup of honey - turned out great!
These were okay and tasty very virtuous, but I'm not sure if that's what I was looking for in a muffin. They can be made a bit more extravagant by brushing on a bit of honey after baking and topping with granulated sugar, then grilling (broiling?) them for a few minutes.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I used 1/2 cup of sugar instead of honey (none in the pantry = / ) and 1/2 cup of applesauce instead of the vegetable oil (for healthier AND added apple flavor!) Also, I added one packet of instant oatmeal (to boost protein and texture!). After filling the muffin cups i made a mixture of - 2 TBS butter substitute (melted), - 2 TBS brown sugar, 1/4 cup granola cereal and sprinkled on top to make a sort of crunch topping. The turned out very tasty! A bit denser and less moist than a normal muffin, but c'mon people! It's a VERY healthy recipes, don't expect it to taste like the 800 calorie starbucks muffin! I will definately make them again!
This really is a good recipe. I've been using it as a base recipe for muffins. For raisin bran muffins, I substituted half of the flour for bran and switched the apples for raisins. I also put much more cinnamon in there. Another variation I enjoyed was substituting half of the flour for corn meal and using bluberries instead of apples. Omit the cinnamon in this variation. Add some vanila instead. I've been making these muffins vegen by using soy milk and a vegen egg replacer. Works very well. One other thing I found is that the recipe is really small. I like having larger muffins with a nice size head on them. I either double or tripple this recipe. A very good recipe and an excelent place to start creating your own muffins.
This is a wonderful recipe! I like the fact that it has a low sugar content also; the honey gives it a kick! Absolutely delicious. I added raisins too.
nice recipe- used 1 whole egg and used 1/2 cup of white sugar instead of honey and also added blueberries with apple just because I had them handy.
These were good, but needed more sugar. I drizzled some honey on them when they came out of the oven. Next time I think I may add some white sugar, but that was my only complaint--I'll definately make them again with some more sugar!
I like how these muffins are so healthy. I do think they need a little extra sweetness as well. I will try adding raisins next time.. I will make again. Thank you
The recipe was easy to make and my family enjoys it.
Taste ok....I put in a little sugar and they were still needed a little sweetness. I suggest adding at least 1/4 c of sugar along with the honey. My toddler loves them. I will make them for her again.
Great recipe, easy and healthy. I added dates and raisins too!
Being a beekeeper I saw this recipe as a great way to use up some of my surplus honey. I was a bit enthusiastic, so when I saw 1/4 cup honey I interpreted it as 3/4 cup honey, and I have to say my muffins turned out delicious and very tasty indeed. Honey is the virtue of this recipe, don't add sugar - use up some of your old crystalised honey that doesnt spread right anymore!
I did not like these.
Excellent recipe! I made a few changes: I used 1 1/2 cups of quick oats and 1 cup of flour instead of 2 cups of flour, I used 1/2 cup of apple jelly instead of the 1 cup chopped apple and I threw in 1/4 cup chopped walnuts and 1/4 tsp vanilla extract. It came out really moist and delicious! Also, I didn't have a muffin tin, so I put the mixture in a small pan and made a little cake out of it. Definitely will make again! Thanks!
Quick and easy recipe. Doubled the amount of honey as suggested by others and added small amount of dried cranberries. They freeze well and they are a wonderful tasting, healthy breakfast, especially when you're on the go! This is a definite keeper.
Loved them. I doubled the cinnamon ('cause that's what I always do!), added raisins and substituted the 2 egg whites for 1 whole egg. I love that it uses whole wheat flour whithout being too dense or dry.
i really liked this recipe i substuted the whole wheat flour for all-purpose on the count i didn't have any whole wheat and it came out just as good.
really good, healthy recipe! needed just a little bit of tweaking to be perfect: I used 1/2cup raw sugar, 1 whole egg, double the cinnamon, and added 1 tsp vanilla, plus some sliced almonds and raisins. Very apple-y, I wouldn't add apple sauce or juice. will definitely make again, thanks for submitting.
I would add more honey, as they aren't as "delicious" without being a little bit sweeter.
This recipe is kind of small, I would recommend doubling it to get normal sized muffins. I also used 1 whole egg instead of 2 egg whites and additionally added 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and a tablespoon of white sugar to give it extra sweetness. I also topped the muffins with some sliced almonds I tossed through a mix of 1tbsp butter, 1tbsp brown sugar, 1 tbsp flour and a couple shake of cinnamon. Will be making these again! Yum :)
This recipe is very dry and bland as directed. I made a double batch as I have a large family and after the first batch came out I decided to tweak it - my kids will not even touch the first batch after tasting it, but I can't keep them out of the second batch. I added 1/2 c. apple juice to thin the batter some, 1/2 c. brown sugar and 1 tsp vanilla to the second batch and they are lighter, sweeter, and richer.
These are great muffins! A lot of people mention they are not sweet- duh, there is no sugar in the recipe! I prefer them without sugar. I replaced the oil with an equal amount of apple sauce which made them a little dry - more apple sauce next time should do it. I used 1 egg instead of 2 whites. I also used a few table spoons of applesauce mixed with a few tablespoons of flour and cinnamon and a small hand full of oats on the top then I sprinkled with almond bits. YUM! Thanks JJohn!
I added 1/4 Splenda in addition to the honey and it still isn't sweet. It's okay for snack if I'm craving carbs and don't want something processed but this won't be in heavy rotation.
My husband and my four year old could not get enough of these. I like the fact they are healthy. I made the recipe as is.
This is a great moist whole wheat muffin. I considered other reviews and used 1 whole egg in place of the egg whites for convenience and also used 1/4 cup of sugar and about 1/8 cup honey. Next time I will add nuts and maybe a bit more honey as well as sub applesauce for some of the oil to get it a bit healthier.
These were pretty good. They weren't sweet enough for my taste, so I found another recipe on this site for "Cinnamon Honey Butter" and drizzeled it on top of the muffins. However, a couple friends of mine enjoyed the muffins as they were and stated that they were "amazing." So even though I give it four stars, two of my friends give it five!
I thought these were good! This is the first recipe I've made with whole wheat flour that I thought really worked. The first batch I made exactly according to recipe, and I gave 3 stars because they were a little above average to me. I tweaked it the second batch to my liking and obviously liked those better since it was exactly what I wanted, but this is a great recipe to make your own.
We love this muffin! I used a whole egg, used apple sauce for the oil and added lemon zest. It made the flavor really pop! I also used white whole wheat flour. I have made these twice, and will definitely make them again!!
I think these muffins are excellent! I prefer to use whole wheat flour, rather than white, when it is feasible. The calorie count is decent with this recipe, which is also important to me. Delicious!
TERRIBLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
These are awesome! I doubled the recipe and used a cup of gala apple and a cup of granny smith. I also used 1/2 cup Egg Beaters instead of 4 egg whites. Since some of the comments said they weren't sweet enough, I added apple crisp topping on top. Cream 1 stick butter with 1/2 c brown sugar, then mix in 2tsp cinnamon and 2 cups oatmeal. I think the muffins would be fine even without the topping though. I will definitely make these again!
Very Yummy! Everyone loved them! The only thing I did different was put 1/2 cup huney. They turned out great!
Bland. Didn't use whole wheat flour- but very flour-tasting.
I thought they were a little dry. I used 2 whole eggs and added some nutmeg, cloves and ginger too. Next time I will try adding some applesauce to see if that will help the dryness
When I make apple muffins, I add 1/2 cup of unsweetend applesauce to the batter...that gives it more of the apple taste and sweetness wanted in a muffin...I also add some chopped cranberries or raisins and walnut pieces.
These taste really good warm with fat free butter spray and honey on top!
This recipe is fun to make with the kids and a delicious low fat treat for the health concious adults!
These are very good. I made them for a large group of people, and no one could believe they are low fat!
I've made these muffins 4-5 times now and each time they are excellent. I've used a few variations, depending on what I had in my kitchen...thrown in some blueberries, some grated carrot, used white flour, or substituted sugar for honey, and every time they are good. My 15-month old loves them too and never gets tired of them, which is a plus!
I like that is has healthier alternatives for ingredients! Great snack for the whole family.
These are delicious. They keep you full without all the extra calories. A great way to start your day!
nice and moist, tho taste a little bland....
I thought they were a tad dry. Next time I make this I'll add 1/2 c. applesauce and instead of using 1 c. chopped apples I'll use 1/2 c. I also added 1/4 c. brown sugar, and a little bit of ginger and nutmeg. They turned out quite well. Overall I really like this recipe and will use it in the future.
Great morning treat. I feel that the apples and honey make these just sweet enough. My fiance loved these. We ate them with a Green Smoothie from this site and had energy to burn all day! The only thing I did different was use canola oil instead of regular vegetable oil.
I just made these muffins and they taste great! Made 3 servings and doubled the amount of honey as suggested by others. I've never made muffins before but this recipe was easy. Thanx for this healthy recipe!!
Definitely one of the better healthy muffins out there. I substituted apple sauce in place of the vegetable oil and added rolled oats, cardamon and nutmeg to spice up the lack of sugar. They're a little dry and bland but I'll use this recipe as a base to experiment otherwise. Thanks!
These are very bland. Didn't want to throw them out so they are decent with some strawberry jam but will not make them again.
These muffins where ok but very dry. You should use way more spices!
thanks for the great muffin. was perfect the way it was written. i doubled this and made 12 muffins. is 6 points for those who follow weight watchers
When I made this recipe, I didn't have any baking powder so I used Self-raising flour and they looked really good. They weren't very tasty though so next time when I make them I think that I will add other types of fruit aswell as the apple or add more honey (or sugar).
not bad they were delicious!!!!
This recipe was not very good. The muffins were not sweet, despite the use of honey. If I were to make them again, I would add in sugar, as well as the honey. I rate them 3 stars because, depsite their lack of sweetness, they were still eaten and they seem to be healthy. If one is on a limited diet looking for a recipe they won't mind eating, try this one.
More bitter than sweet! I don't like morning muffins too sweet but these turned out pretty bland :(
I am personally not a big fan of these. I wouldn't make them again except for the fact that the two people I gave some to really liked them and have specifically requested more! To make them less bland, I add 1/4 tsp vanilla and about 4 Tbl of Splenda. I do like that they're healthy - even though I'm not crazy about the taste, I can grab one for breakfast and feel full and guilt-free.
Better the second day. I also chopped up some sliced almonds (1/3 cup) and substituted 1C bran and 1C whole wheat flour.
These weregreat muffins! I gave it four stars because we did put that extra 1/4 cup of honey in it. We took them camping with us and they were a very nice treat...and a very nice breakfast, as well, and I felt good about feeding them to my family because of the great ingredients!
Thinking of it as a breakfast bar is the way to go. Not to sweet, very wholesome. I froze a bunch and grab and heat when I am in a rush on the way to work. Healthy quick breakfast.
I used white flour and it worked well. I didn't find that they weren't moist enough, I found they didn't have enough flavor so next time I might try others suggestion of adding apple sauce. I did add ginger, clover, all spice and cinnamon. Very light texture, nice.
An OK muffin, but pretty bland.
Having read reviews I used sugar instead of honey (purely because I had not) added raisins and used whole egg. Also didn't have whole wheat flour so I added half a cup of milled flaxseed instead to boost protein
Some ground nutmeg and ground cloves really kept these from being bland.
LOVE this!! Used one egg instead of egg whites, added about 1/2 cup more apples and 1/2 cup sugar in place of honey. I also mixed in about 1/4 cup of chopped pecans. YUMMY!!!! Very healthy as well!!
I've been trying to drop the last of my baby weight this month and so I've been cooking more healthy snacks and meals. And I have learned that there are lot's of amazing, flavorful recipes that don't involve a lot of fat and sugar. This is NOT one of those recipes. Skip this one.
These definitely taste like healthy muffins. I personally would add more sweetener to the batter. A little brown sugar on top definitely helps.
There just great and I love using honey insted of sugar. Simlpe, easy and delicious recipe thank
Ok - the four stars comes after some really big tweaks. Actually, I would consider the result maybe a differant recipe entirely: I did 1 c white flour and 1 c whole wheat, because I just started this week switching my family to whole wheat everything. I used 1 1/4 cup chopped apples, and found that there weren't enough. Next time, I'll do 1 1/2 cups. I quadrupled (maybe tripled) the amount of cinnamon, and also added nutmeg. Added, as reccomended by many, vanilla. Worried about moistness/heaviness, I used 2 eggs (but eggs here in Israel tend to be smaller than US eggs) and a bit more oil (canola) as well. Like I said, maybe an entirely differant recipe but....MY FAMILY LOVED IT!!!! My 18-month old ate two! In one sitting! (which I justified by adding a bit of cream cheese filling...protein? calcium?)
Terrible!!! This was a waste of ingredients. I followed some of the other tips by adding some cinnamon etc but these were just terrible. I'll have to throw them away.
These were very good. As others have said, thay are less sweet than the typical recipe. However, I think that makes them an excellent dinner roll replacer.
Great recipe, just finished baking the muffins and they turned out great! I did have to subsitute the vegetable oil for butter since that was all i had. I did add a little bit more milk since my batter was too stiff. I doubled the recipe and got good sized muffins, only thing i missed were the walnuts and i grated the apple so that my kids would eat them. They loved them!! Its a keeper !
this recipe was okay. i used whole milk instead of skim, added some vanilla extract, put a bit more cinnamon, and put in 1/2 cup of sugar instead of honey. also one whole egg instead of two egg whites. the batter was VERY thick, so i added teaspoons of milk. i also sprinkled some brown sugar on top - this always makes muffins better, to me. it came out looking actually kind of strange, but they tasted alright. not oily or too sweet at all. my only complaint is that the bottoms of the muffins turned out very rubbery, so i sliced off the bottoms of every single muffin.
I thought that it was dry and tasteless
Healthy!! :) But, needs a little more spice!
These were great! I did add 1/4 cup honey, and 1/4 sugar to sweeten them up a little, and I think next time I'll only put in 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. But these moist delicious muffins were a hit!
I did not care for these muffins. I am new to low fat cooking though and it could be just an adjustment I need to make. The texture was very strange from the low fat ingredients, but after they cooled they had a good flavor to them and my 18 month old did not know any differently.
These muffins were ok, very bland, after reading the other reviews I see a lot of people added sugar, which I think that's what these muffins needed
I enjoyed these muffins. Reading the reviews, i used a whole eggs instead of egg whites and used 1/2 cup sugar instead of the honey. Also added 1 cup raisins. The sweetness was great and they were moist. Thanks! I was looking for a whole wheat muffin recipe - will definitely be using this one again.
These Muffins are to die for! there laking a little sweetness but their very healthy, Substitutions: I added a little extra Honey,about 1/2C of raisins, AND 1/3C of Crushed up Bran Flakes you have to add a little extra milk but you cant even taste the bran! and its a great way to sneak extra fiber into it!
I really liked this recipe. I couldn't think of many good ways to use up apples besides pie and having them plain. I think the texture was ok, but I've had whole wheat muffins before. I enjoyed knowing that they were very healthy for me.
I liked the recipe, very tasty and filling but next time I will add brown sugar to make it a bit sweeter.
I made these with the advice of others using whole milk, one whole egg, double the honey and with the addition of 1/2 c apple juice. The texture was beautifully moist and the apples were very fine but the batter was just BLAND and only slightly sweet-couldn't taste the cinnamon either. I wish I'd added some vanilla at least to liven things up. I can't imagine these being edible if the recipe was followed exactly.
It needed more liquid, as my batter was VERY thick. They did not rise at all, and the taste, bleck. My eight year old didn't even like them, and he loves muffins!
A good but bland recipe. I made 24 mini muffins from this recipe and topped each one with a bit of brown sugar. I appreciate the healthy muffin, and still enjoy a less sweet muffin with tea!
Yeah, they are healthy, but they lack a little something called flavor!
These were easy to make AND healthy, too! ;)
I gave this 3 stars because it tasted really good, but the texture was horrible. It was more like bread pudding. The more I tried to bake it the harder the crust got, but the middle was still gooey.
I rated them a three because they came out tasting a bit floury and they needed a little more sweetness. I will try them next time by kicking up the sweet a notch as others have here and adding a whole egg instead of just the egg whites.
followed recipe.. came out dry....too dry for my 3 year old...may try with apple sauce next time
Added an extra cup of apples (2 cups), 2 tsp cinnamon, 2 egg substitutes (instead of egg whites). Not a sweet muffin but moist & good for breakfast or snack.
A good, healthy choice if you are going to eat a muffin. My only quibble is that they could be a bit sweeter, as other reviewers have said. Adding some extra honey isn't a bad idea, and I'll do that next time. Thanks Eleanor!
I made these for my students and my own chikdren and they were a hit! I followed the recipe excatly, other than I used half whole wheat and half white flour.
tasted salty and bitter.
These were pretty good, but a little bland. I made it with 1 whole egg instead of 2 egg whites, and next time I will use 1/2 c. white sugar instead of 1/4 c. honey to give it some more taste, as suggested by previous reviewers.
I read all the reviews and then I made my changes. I did not use all the whole wheat flour I used 1 cup of wheat bran and 1 cup of whole wheat flour I also upped the honey to 1/2 cup I added 1tsp of vanilla and 1/2tsp of nutmeg. These muffins are amazing. Definitely will make again
so good
hockey pucks and inedible
Very dry
I added nothing else, this thing was great!
Yum! I made these and they were so good. I will make these again. The kids gobbled them up.
I followed this recipe exactly and it was dry and flavorless and I even added raisens to help it. I don't recommend this recipe.
