Whole Wheat Apple Muffins

3.5
137 Ratings
  • 5 38
  • 4 43
  • 3 30
  • 2 13
  • 1 13

A delicious low-fat muffin. Children love them. If desired, add a few raisins and/or some chopped nuts.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease one 12-cup muffin tin.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly beat egg whites.

  • In a separate bowl mix dry ingredients thoroughly.

  • In a separate bowl, mix remaining ingredients. Gently fold in egg white. Add to the dry ingredients. Stir until barely moistened. Batter will be lumpy.

  • Fill greased muffin tins two-thirds full. Bake about 20 minutes until lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 23g; fat 5g; cholesterol 0.3mg; sodium 235.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022