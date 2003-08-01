Apricot Cheese Loaf

I discovered this recipe when searching for something new to replace my old standard pumpkin bread. The cream cheese really is the key here, I think. It gives the batter a little 'kick' and makes it more moist. I can even see this batter being used with different fruits. I think next I will try it with dried sweetened cranberries and the dates. I might even try throwing in some coconut! This got good reviews from everyone and it really is different. two hints: I found that I did not need to bake it quite as long as the recipe calls for - I took mine out 10 minutes early, and - use California apricots instead of the more common mediterranean or turkish apricots. They're getting harder to find these days it seems (probably because they're more expensive) but they are well worth it - they are moister, sweeter, a more vibrant color, and don't seem to have the sulfites that the imported ones have. (I can tell the difference because I have asthma and sulfites really get to me - I can't even eat the Turkish apricots.) You have to read the fine print on the packaging, but it should be fairly easy to find on the package whether they're imported, or from California. I'm going to be making lots of this loaf for gifts this year!