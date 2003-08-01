Apricot Cheese Loaf

4.6
13 Ratings
  • 5 11
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A fruit-laden and slightly tart loaf. Excellent with tea or coffee.

Recipe by Carol

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5 inch loaf
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Pour boiling water over apricot pieces in a small bowl. Cool.

  • In another bowl, combine flour, baking powder, soda, salt, and dates.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter or margarine, cream cheese, and sugar. Beat in eggs, one at a time, until smooth. Stir in cooled apricots and water. Pour in flour mixture, and stir until moistened. Turn batter into greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until it tests done. Let stand 10 minutes. Remove from pan to rack. Cool.

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 49.1g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 41.6mg; sodium 303.7mg. Full Nutrition
