Banana Coconut Loaf

This bread is amazing, very versatile and a great foundation for many variations of quick bread. I was looking for a pep talk for my bland old banana bread recipe. I am honestly not a huge fan of banana bread, but it is my husband’s favorite so I have endured many years of it, but this I actually really enjoy and look forward to. I mainly used vanilla extract (a little more than called for) and did not put the cherries (only do to husband's personal preference), sometimes I toasted the coconut (and added a little more than called for), but not often and no matter how I mixed up the recipe the bread always came out perfect. I baked them in my convection oven and after the first loaf I knew the timing for a perfect outcome. I made over 10 loaves for Christmas and they were an amazing hit. I put them in baked goods gift bags with a personalized label and a huge bouquet of ribbon. I am on my way now to make another loaf - it is by far the best go to quick bread recipe ever. Give it a try, the sky is the limit on this one!