Banana Coconut Loaf
A very attractive loaf, and a flavor to match.
This is just delightful! I didn't change a thing, only using pecans instead of walnuts, and I'm so glad I made the recipe as is, ignoring other suggestions and substitutions by other reviewers. This is just delicious, prettily specked with the red cherries and brown nuts and flecked with the coconut. So different from the same ol' banana bread and a nice change. It's moist and flavorful, with a real comfort food quality about it. Set your timer at less than the full hour--my loaf was done at 50 minutes. You can always add more time, but you can't undo it!Read More
The flavor was good but the loaf stuck to the inside bottom of the pan (pan was greased & floured) and broke apart as I removed it prom the pan. Will not make this again.Read More
Mmmmmm.. this is the best banana bread i have ever had!! it is SO moist and flavorful!! i did make some changes though.. subbed half the butter for applesauce, traded the cherries for strawberries (i had no cherries), and used brown sugar for half of the white.. also added a little vanilla =) TWO THUMBS UP!
Great bread but the first time I baked it it was a bit dry so I added 1/2 cup of applesauce the next time and that made it perfect. So consider adding extra moisture.
I used pineapple instead of cherries and added more coconut. I think I might try macadamias instead of walnuts next time. This was superb!
Big hit at our Mother's Day brunch!
Very tasty and kids loved it as well when I added choc. chips and left out the cherries.
If you love banana and coconut-you'll love this. With every bite- you'll get equal tastes of both. I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar(I think the sugar could be cut back to equal 3/4 cup-coconut sweetens it up plenty), 2 cups banana, vanilla and coconut extract instead of almond, a very heaping 1/2 cup coconut, and milk chocolate chips instead of cherries(didn't have). I baked for like 50 minutes and used two 8 inch loaf pans. YUMMY, YUMMY, YUMMY!! A different recipe worth making.
This was very good. The taste was excellent. It is definitely a keeper!!
Thought it was great. I didn't have cherries so I used strawberries, used vanilla extract, and skipped the walnuts. Yum. Also, I used applesauce instead of the butter and it turned out great!!
I have been making this for years and it's always a hit. However today while making it I noticed that it says prep time is 15 minutes and I laughed out loud. I had never actually timed it but I did so today and I am at 50 minutes and I'm just now greasing the baking pans.now maybe you already bought your walnuts chopped so that would save you some time But just chopping up the cherries and measuring everything out takes at least twice as long as 15 minutes and if you include greasing the baking pan you'll add more time. I double this recipe and make it in small baking pans to give as gifts and it will make eight small loaves if you double the recipe. And I bake it at 25 to 35 minutes with eight mini loaves. It's always a hit even if it takes much longer to make then what is noted here! ??
GREAT recipe (left out the cherries & walnuts though). Very moist and tasty!
Wowsers. Usually quick breads taste better the next day, but this one tasted amazing right out of the oven. I used 3/4 cup coconut, 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup applesauce, added 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, used only whole wheat pastry flour, and 1/2 c brown sugar and 1/2 c white. Will bake again, every time I have leftover bananas!
Wow. This is fantastic. Everyone is nicely urging me to make another loaf. I didn't have almond extract, so I used coconut (1/4 tsp) and vanilla (1/4 tsp) instead, which gave it a more coconutty flavor. Also, used chocolate chips instead of cherries.
This was rated OMG by my 12 year old, so I decided that was a 5 star! Followed to a T up to add ins - skipped the walnuts and cherries (no walnuts on hand, kid nixed the cherry idea!) and threw in a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips instead. Good enough to be breakfast, dessert, snack, or if you're lucky enough to have it last that long, all three!
I was bored with reading how good this was, but I want to tell everyone out there. I made this recipe as stated and it IS the BEST I have EVER eaten...
I cut the sugar by half and instead of using a whole half cup of melted butter, I just used a quarter cup and added another mashed banana. No cherries on hand so I just omitted them. In muffin recipes, I always use equal amounts of baking powder and baking soda. I also used pecans instead of walnuts only because we don't care for walnuts. I made muffins out of this recipe--I got 12, just as the recipe stated. 350 for just over 20 minutes and they were ready to go. This was yummy. The combination of the banana with the coconut and the nuts was really good! Next time, I'd like to try this with a little rum extract.
Wonderful recipe- but I made a double batch and put into a bundt pan. Turned out excellent. Love this recipe.
This recipe is delicious. I used coconut extract instead and omitted the maraschino cherries. Make sure to only fold in the dry ingredients with the wet and NOT overmix. It turned out very moist and flavorful. My family loved it. We will definitely make this again! Thanks for the recipe!
This is actually the best bread I've ever made! And I'm not exaggerating! It was moist and very flavorful! I'm thinking of making this for my birthday cake! maybe with Nutella ontop or a glaze or coconut fluffy stuff, and it'll be even more delicious! thanx soo much for sharing : ) (oh ya! I skipped the cherries but I think its the best w/out them!)
Oh Wow! We love it! One of the best banana breads I have ever made. I am out of Walnuts but had Almonds so quickly toasted them in a dry pan. Figured it was okay since there is almond extract in the recipe. I went a little heavy on the coconut and used approx. 1 extra banana and will make it exactly the same next time. Moist and very flavorful. I did leave it in the oven for about 55 min and should have taken in out at 50. It is a little darker than I wanted but wouldn't mind if it turned out like this everytime, really tastes perfect. I have found a new recipe for banana bread. Thanks for sharing!
this was pretty good. i made a few changes. i substituted choc. chips for cherries and used macadamia nuts instead of walnuts. i used a dark pan so i lowered the temp of the oven by about 25degrees. it is really great fresh from the oven, but i cant wait to try it in the morning with my coffee, as other reviewers have said it is better the next day. thanks for the recipe.
This was delicious warm! The coconut and cherries add a really nice, tropical flavor to the bread. The crust was crispy but chewy - my husband and I had to keep ourselves from polishing off the whole loaf! I omitted the nuts and used canola oil instead of butter, to make it a little more heart-healthy, plus my bananas were super ripe, so I decreased the sugar to 3/4 c figuring the bananas were already really sweet. I'm really glad I did as the bread was just sweet enough. Definitely a keeper! UPDATE: I just tried this with 1/2 c applesauce instead of the melted butter or oil and it worked well! Of course you don't have quite the same feel to the crust as you would with butter or oil, but the bread still tastes good and it's so much healthier!
Exceptional bread. This is so moist, so pretty, and there are so many different flavors going on that work so well together. I almost didn't add the cherries, but I am so glad that I did. Not only do they add to the color of the bread, but they compiment the flavors as well. I made a simple glaze with powdered sugar, milk and almond extract and just drizzled a tiny bit over the top. I love almond flavoring and was actually a bit hesitant as to how it would go with banana, and I must say, it goes very well. This one will definitely be one that will go to the teacher's lounge this school year!
Outstanding! I substituted nonfat plain yogurt for some of the butter because I doubled the recipe and didn't have enough butter. So moist! Oh and I didn't have cherries so I left that out.
I thought this was a great recipe to start with. I followed the others and did half brown and white sugar, i used vanilla, coconut and banana extracts and i added crushed pineapple to mine to make it more of a tropical loaf. Thanks for sharing
I liked this banana bread I didnt have a lot of cherries. I cut them in half so that I could stretch it. Didnt have walnuts so I didnt add it. I also added vanilla extract. And used about 1/4cup of sour cream just so I wouldnt have to worry about it being dry. Overall its very good.
Delicious....omitted nuts and cherries for the kiddos, loved the banana and coconut combo.....may use coconut extract next time instead of the almond. Nice and moist....thanks for sharing.
A bit too sweet for me, but the family ate it quickly. The coconut was a nice change of pace. It browned before it was cooked through and I needed to cover it with foil. It was also difficult to remove from the pan as others had mentioned.
Fantastic! I have been looking for a good Banana Bread & this is it! The coconut & cherries really make this great!! I left out the nuts & added a bit more banana just because I had it ready to go. Will be making this again!!
This is an awesome recipe!!! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect.
We love bread.My dad siad this bread really good to me 4 time. This is a keeper. I used frozen cherry.
Well, this was interesting at least. I added crushed pineapple per another's suggestion--big mistake. Too much moisture, and it makes the bread heavy. Had that "not quite done" flavor even after cooking over an hour in MINI loaf pans. I think I would try this again, but without the crushed pineapple.
Delicious! I love anything coconut so of course wanted to try this when I found it. I left out the cherries because I'm not crazy about marachinos and didn't have any anyway. It was moist and flavorful. My children and husband love it.
I made up 9 mini-loaves with this recipe. They were very moist and tender. Will definitely make again.
Makes a beautiful, tasty loaf of bread! Unfortunately for me, I didn't have any cherries in the house, but the bread turned out great without them. It's a keeper!
Best banana bread I ever had. Substituted almonds for walnuts. Delicious!
I followed the recipe exactly except I omitted the cherries and walnuts. This was delicious and such a great recipe that it's going in my special recipe binder! I may sprinkle some brown sugar on top before I bake it next time. Excellent recipe-thank you!
These are great. You can vary the recipe many ways. I have used wheat flour, vanilla extract, chopped brazil nuts and pineapple. The kids love them. I made muffins (only needs 20 min cooking time). Moist and beautiful any way I have made them.
Wonderful.. I used macadamia nuts and it was fantastic. Use a light colored metal loaf pan, very (black) ripe bananas, and don't overcook it and it will be very moist.
This is one of the best Banana bread recipes I tasted! This recipe is very moist and tasty. The second time I made it, I substituted 1/2 c. chocolate chips for the cherries. I liked this version even better. I will definitely save this recipe and change the ingredients for a different variety. Even though the original is wonderful.( Add raisins in place of coconut and cherries etc.) This recipes is excellent the day after baking to allow the flavors to set in. I highly recommended waiting one day....if you can!!!
Very good recipe, so moist. Would definitely make again. I like the cherry twist to it. Great way to use up those black bananas and a bit more unique than the standby banana bread.
This bread is amazing, very versatile and a great foundation for many variations of quick bread. I was looking for a pep talk for my bland old banana bread recipe. I am honestly not a huge fan of banana bread, but it is my husband’s favorite so I have endured many years of it, but this I actually really enjoy and look forward to. I mainly used vanilla extract (a little more than called for) and did not put the cherries (only do to husband's personal preference), sometimes I toasted the coconut (and added a little more than called for), but not often and no matter how I mixed up the recipe the bread always came out perfect. I baked them in my convection oven and after the first loaf I knew the timing for a perfect outcome. I made over 10 loaves for Christmas and they were an amazing hit. I put them in baked goods gift bags with a personalized label and a huge bouquet of ribbon. I am on my way now to make another loaf - it is by far the best go to quick bread recipe ever. Give it a try, the sky is the limit on this one!
Yum Yum. Only thing I changed was I used minced pecans and omitted the cherries.
Excellent. Discovered I only had half as much butter as I needed so I subbed apple sauce, throwing in an extra quarter cup. This worked so well I'll probably use all applesauce next time to make it a little healthier.
YUMMY
This was delicious! So moist and tasty :) I changed it a bit by adding toasted coconut and almonds, a bit of cocoa powder to make it chocolatey, and i don't even remember what else by this point. Really nice with some natural peanut butter though!
I made this without cherries and it was great. Not overly coconut-y for those who don't prefer that flavor, but very moist.
This recipe has a buttery richness and is really good as written. I wasn't sure about using the almond extract, but it is subtle and blends nicely with the other flavors.
This is really good! My daughter said "This is yummy, you're the best cooker in the world! 20 Stars!" It's a funny-looking loaf though. It didn't rise above the pan at all, but stayed totally flat, no dome or anything. It's a perfect rectangle! I used half whole wheat pastry flour, half brown sugar, and half applesauce for the butter. I used 3 small bananas that were pretty much black. I loved the cherries in this (used Trader Joe's maraschino cherries). I'm not a banana bread lover, but this is really yummy!
If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would. I had to make this (doubling the recipe) three times in the past week! It kept disappearing! I added a few more cherries, but otherwise followed the recipe. Absolutely delicious!!
This is just brilliant! A star among banana breads; I've never tasted better! Thanks
Excellent! One of the worst things you can do is overcook such a nice bread. My oven has issues that need addressing, but my oven temp gauge showed 350 deg, and I actually took it out at 40 min and it was done (and a few min earlier would have been better). I always cut back on sugar, so used 3/4 cup of combined brown and white sugar, and it was the right amount of sweetness for me. Replaced the walnuts with pecans. Used both vanilla and coconut extract, 1/2 tsp each. I loved the coconut taste to the bread with that. For half of the butter, I used applesauce. Very nice and different change from the usual banana bread. I can see adding a handful of chocolate chips, possibly even pineapple to this, maybe for the holidays. Thanks Carol, this loaf is a keeper!
Excellent recipe. Nice change from standard banana nut. Did some slight changes with moist and flavorful results. Eliminated fat replacing with non-sweet applesauce; used 1/4 ts each of these flavorings: coconut, vanilla and banana; substituted cherries with 1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries; reduced sugar to 3/4 cup. As the author suggests, this recipe can easily be modified. Looking forward to making more using dried pineapple or mango for a tropical taste. A keeper.
This was an awesome bread, it turned out perfect and very taste with the coconut. Not dry, moist and flavorful. I didn't have cherries so I used dried cranberries and chopped pecans and still very good.
Delicious! Made this as is,aside from not using cherries ( I had none) and pecans instead of walnuts because we prefer them. This was moist and very flavorful. I also made them as muffins instead of a loaf since I was limited on time. Took 25 minutes.
This is soooo good. I substituted chocolate chips for cherries that I don't care for and this is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. I would probably add half cup more mashed bananas for more flavor.
I followed this reciepe to a tee. However, I did leave out the nuts as the kids are not allowed any nut products at school. This loaf came out perfect, so I'm making loaf #2 today, I only made the first loaf a couple of days ago and its gone. Thanks for sharing!
This was an absolute delight to make and eat! The batter was beautiful - I felt like I was making a souffle! I doubled this recipe to make two loaves. My only personal touches were I used pecans instead of walnuts and I added a bit of banana extract to the bananas in addition to the almond extract!! I will use this recipe again and again!!!!!!!!!!
I really enjoyed the extra layer of flavors in this unusual banana bread. I toasted the coconut and pecans that I used in lieu of the walnuts. Other than that I made as is. Used 4 very ripe small bananas. I do think next time I would use at least 1/2 C of brown sugar instead of all white. I think that would compliment these flavors better. This was done in exactly 1 hour. Smells awesome too!!!
This was very very good! I did not use cherries and used chopped pecans instead of walnuts. Delicious! Would love to make french toast out of it next time I bake a loaf.
This was a very good, moist bread. I made mini muffins and they rose perfectly and deflated slightly while they cooled. I don't think the cherries were necessary so I'll leave them out next time. My husband doesn't like banana bread, and he's already eaten two!
This was without a doubt the BEST quick bred I've ever had (much less made). Made exactly as directed only I was short on cherries (only had about 1/4 cup) and butter (3oz instead of 4). First impressions were a little iffy as the almond extract flavor was quite strong and I wasn't sure I cared for it ... ten minutes later, I figured I'd better go back and have another piece (grin) before I rated this - and (as I sit here telling myself NOT to go back and get that 3rd piece) I simply had to give it a 5* rating. I do think next time I'll scale back on the almond extract a bit (or use vanilla with chocolate chips instead of cherries), but man I'm telling you this is da bomb. The coconut and banana work SO well together. Can't thank you enough for sharing recipe!
Made this for my bible study group & everyone loved it. I left out the cherries (just not a fan of them) and served it warm. Yum!
I don't know what to say about this one. So many glowing reviews. To me it's just banana bread with coconut. Nothing really outstanding about it, nothing bad either. I didn't have any maraschino cherries so I used the same amount of chopped dried cherries. Their tartness, when I get a bite of one is pleasing, I wish there were more in the bread. I am tasting it a couple of hours after it came from the oven, I am hoping it is one of those breads that get better overnight.
Loved this bread! I only made changes to accomodate my altitude of 8000' and due to the fact that I am diabetic. Replaced the melted butter with 1/2 c unsweetened applesauce. For the flour I used 1 c whole wheat and 1/2 c white. To reduce the sugar I used 1/2 c and 1/4 c of the brown sugar splenda mix. For the altitude I reduced the baking powder to 1 t and the baking soda to 1/4 t. The loaf rose perfectly and browned so nicely. Thanks for sharing!
Yum. I used 3/4 cup of Splenda instead of sugar and used unsweetened coconut. I found the amount of cherries a tad too sweet so I would lower the amount next time. But overall, this loaf is delicious.
I made four mini-loaves and substituted sliced almonds for the walnuts, omitting the cherries. The coconut I had on hand was sweetened and the breads came out delicious. Next time I will try adding some chopped crystallized ginger in place of the cherries, just for an added layer of flavor. Wonderfully easy recipe; many thanks for sharing!
WOW!! Way better than the same old banana nut loaf! I didn't have cherries but that's the only ingredient I left out. I also used half butter, and half apple sauce. I cut the almond ext. to 1/4 tsp plus I added 1 tsp of cinnamon and vanilla too. Baking time was almost exactly 50 min, and totally moist on the inside (which is exactly what I was looking for in a banana nut recipe). I couldn't wait the ten minutes cooling time before I had to dig in. The smell from the oven brought everyone to the kitchen. AWESOME RECIPE!!! This is now the only recipe I will use for banana nut bread. I might even try to use slightly less sugar next time. It's a big hit in our house! Thanx!
I searched for a recipe to use up my ripe bananas and leftover coconut and found this. Now I'll be letting bananas become ripe and buying coconut just to make this recipe. It is delicious! Two people who tried it asked for the recipe. That's always a sign of a great recipe!
Used 3/4 cup of sugar and 3/8 cup of butter. Used vanilla instead of almond extract. Added 1/4 cup more coconut flakes. GREAT flavor!
Fabulous! Not very sweet! I added a drizzle of white chocolate and made muffins!
This recipe is loved by my kids. The only adjustments I made were to use a heaping half-cup of coconut and I also added a half-cup of chocolate chips.
Like other reviewers, I thought it was better the 2nd day. I also thought it was a bit dry, so I will try to make some modifications next time to help with this.
This turned out great and makes a beautiful loaf!! I followed the recipe exactly, except I ran out of almond extract, so I used vanilla. The addition of the maraschino cherries makes this quite different from your typical banana nut bread. Nice and moist with the added bonus of being really pretty!!
I thought this was good, I added crushed pineapple, I think next time I will bake it for less time, it was alittle dry
lovely! Had to take it out of oven about 15 minutes early though. It was starting to get a little too browned for my Family's taste... Other than that excellent. Will make again
Great loaf! I used vanilla extract instead of almond as that was what I had, and used 1 cup coconut with no cherries or nuts. It kept its form well, crumbled only slightly when cut, and was lovely and moist, particularly in the centre. I thought the coconut complimented the banana very well. Definitely something one should savour in the mouth instead of gulping down!
good! almond flavor is distinct and different! Made it moist! :) Didn't use cherries.
I love this bread. The almond extract+the coconut adds such a sophisticated gourmet flavor to this banana bread. I left out the cherries. Will definitely make again, great texture, great taste. Thanks Carol. :)
Absolutely delicious!!! Enjoyed by all.
i love this loaf. It is the best bananna and coconut loaf i have ever had.
I WILL NEVER MAKE "ORDINARY" BANANA BREAD AGAIN.
I needed to make muffins, so I thought this recipe would be great (with a couple of modifications of course!). I used 3/4c wheat and 3/4c white flour and 1/4 cup wheat bran. 1/2c white 1/2c brown sugar. 1/4c butter and 1/3c applesauce. 1/4t vanilla 1/2t coconut extracts, a splash of rum, and chopped macadamia nuts. I also toasted my coconut(used a little extra) and omitted the cherries. These babies cooked for about 25 min and holy were they good!!! Had a great texture with the cococnut & macadamia nuts. Nice crispy outside and moist spongy inside. Maybe next time I will try pineapple.
Excellent results ... I'm not big on Banana Bread, but this one will be made again, and again. I used Macadamia nuts instead, and a little extra banana flavor. Everyone who tried loved it!!
I used applesauce instead of oil and baked the loaf as cake in a 9x9 pan. This is a really sweet recipe! I think if I make it again I'll add more pineapple to give it a little more tang to cut the sweetness.
DELICIOUS! No changes are necessary.
Im'not a fan of regular banana bread, but this is really good! I did change the recipe a little by using less sugar and more coconut. I also added vanilla extract and coconut extract. A keeper for sure!
This was awesome and I will definitely make it again. I did not have walnuts on hand so I used pecans. I might try macadamia nuts next time - especially if I plan on serving the bread to guests (not sure if my family is worth of macadamia nuts – ha!).
11/15/00 This is very good! I made several mini-loaves for Thanksgiving gifts and it was well-received.dhm0407
Very delicious! I added extra cherries and used pecans instead of walnuts. The extract makes it taste more like cake than bread- next time I may also try coconut flavor like the other reviewer.
great
Very good. Looked at other's suggestions and added 1/4 cup vanilla yogurt, tad bit more Almond extract, chocolate chips and substituted pineapples for the m. cherries. Turned out nice and moist and yummy. Would make it again. Watch to make sure edges don't burn.
I made a lot of changes to this, only because I really was using it as a basis for getting rid of some stuff in the pantry. I ended up making it a healthier version, cutting down the butter and sugar, exchanging some of the flour for flax, etc So It was great! Really yummy. My changes were: Sugar (1/4 cup brown sugar Splenda blend), Butter (1/4 cup), Banana (4 lg over ripe bananas), Flour (3/4 cup flour, 1/2 cup flax meal), Coconut (full cup), walnuts (used full cup of sliced honey roasted almonds instead. Omitted cherries. In other words this recipe is really versatile. I tried to keep the liquid versus dry ratio consistent except I know that I always like more banana than any recipe seems to call for and that worked. ~ now to turn this into cookies or granola bars! :)
I really enjoyed this recipe. I did make some slight modifications for my taste. I cut the sugar in half and used half a cup of sugar instead and found it sweet enough. I used half of butter it calls for and added the missing amount in low fat sour cream to compensate for the moisture. I had no maraschino cherries on him so did not use any additional fruit. Added a dash of nutmeg and a dash of cinnamon and it was delightful!
Sooo good. Added chocolate chips and it was heavenly.
Too many ingredients made a bit too dense. Had a great flavor but outside was dry and inside moist and heavy. Perhaps because I beat final ingredients in with mixer instead of folding them in. Always tend to think I did something wrong when a recipe receives great reviews and I wasn't that impressed. Otherwise Carol keep up the good work.
This bread came out great. Really moist and tasty. Another great recipe from Carol. I omitted the walnuts and cherries so I could give it to my toddler. I substituted 1/2 tsp each of vanilla and coconut extract for the almond.
Not a big coconut fan, but when mixed with everything, it gave an extra crunch and sweetness. Yummy. The only trouble I had was that the outside got dry, and the inside didn't cook through. I'm thinking that has more to do with the baking than the actual recipe.
