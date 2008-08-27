Banana Coconut Loaf

A very attractive loaf, and a flavor to match.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together flour, coconut, baking powder, baking soda, salt, chopped walnuts, and cherries.

  • Break eggs in a mixing bowl, and beat until light and frothy. Add sugar and melted butter or margarine. Beat well. Stir in mashed banana and flavoring. Add flour mixture, and stir just to combine. Spoon into greased 9x5x3 inch loaf pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes, and remove from pan. Cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 38.4g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 285.9mg. Full Nutrition
