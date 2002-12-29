Apple Loaf

This loaf is so tasty - what a perfect fall treat! I took the suggestions of others and used 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves which tasted good, but very reminiscent of McDonald's apple pie filling. The next time I used 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg instead of the cloves and loved it - a lot more subtle but still spiced enough. I think it would be really bland without it! I also left out the walnuts because I don't like nuts in my bread. The apples were hard to shred with an cheese grater, because they were so juicy, I had to really press hard to get good shreds. I left the apple peel on for fiber, but will try shredding with my Cuisinart next time (update - did this and it shredded in like 3 seconds!). I also added about 1 teaspoon lemon juice to keep the apples from turning brown. Be careful about including too much juice from the apples - my loaf crumbled when I cut it. I also added 2 cups of granny smith apples (about 3 apples)and have tried this with Fuji apples with great results both times. I did trim the sugar down to 1/2 a cup and I'm glad I did - it's still pretty sweet (I might even take it down to 1/4 cup when apples are in season). And I love that this recipe doesn't have brown sugar, so substituting for my diabetic father will be a cinch. So so good!