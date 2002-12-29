Apple Loaf
With a large abundance of apples on hand all year round, here is a recipe that is tender and has a delicate apple flavor.
The 1st time I made this I, too, thought it was a bit dry so the 2nd time time I made it, I used 2C of apples. Also added 1/2TSP cloves and 1/2TSP cinnamon to give it some kick. Don't know if it's just my oven, but had to bake for about 70mins with the extra apples. Absolutely delicious with some butter and a cup of hot tea. Thanks, Carol for a great recipe!!Read More
It is way too dry. I should have used milk like someone suggested. I used half the sugar since I don't like bread too sweet and doubled apples. The sweetness was just right. I will use apple sauce instead of butter and milk to make it more moist.Read More
Excellent quick bread, but we did make some changes after reading the other reviews. We (my son and I made this for a math class on fractions) added 2 c. of shredded, unpeeled apples instead of 1 c., changed the butter to 1/2 c. of vegetable oil, and added 1 t. cinnamon and 1/2 t. cloves. Ended up baking for 70 minutes. It was a great success in his class, as well as with the family (we sneaked a piece!) Very moist and delicious... I'll make this one again!
I made a few changes to this recipe. 1) It needs spice! So I added 1/2 tsp. ground cloves. I think cinnamon would work well, too. 2) The dry ingredients can be beaten together with the wet ingredients - it's not necessary to stir them (until moistened). 3) The apple peel can be left on. I grated 4 apples with a cheese grater, and I left the peels on the apples. This adds a little bit of extra fiber to the bread, and doesn't change the consistency. 4) When I tried to remove the bread from the pan after 10 minutes of cooling, part of the bottom fell apart. I waited longer for the second loaf, and it didn't fall apart. With these changes, I will use this recipe again and again! It's fabulous!
Great recipe but I did make some adjustments. I subsituted pecans for walnuts and I added 1/2 cups raisans. I used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup apples sauce insteasd of 1/2 cup butter. I enjoyed the loaf. Thanks again.
This is a wonderful recipe I scaled it to make 4 loaves and spread the boutny to family & friends. Now I have to make more. Noe i have to make more everyone loved the bread. I use applesauce instead of butter though.
Didn't have walnuts so I used almonds and it was pretty good. Mine came out a little dry due to pan choice but hey it was good. As of 9/27/17 I have still been making this recipe however instead of sugar I use unsweetened apple sauce in equal amounts. Makes it moist but not too moist. Also if you don't eat it all in one sitting like what usually happens at my house, cut and serve from the middle out and when you remove a piece push it back together. Keeping the butts of the bread on helps seal the moisture in a little longer.
Much too dry - wouldn't make again. Find breads made with oil or apple sauce are moister.
I found this loaf to be pretty uninteresting. tasted kindof like banana bread with no bananas, perhaps the 1 cup of apples I used just wasn't enough. It didn't seem too dry, though it did brown much quicker than the recipe suggested (could just be my oven). If I make this again, I will definitely follow the suggestions of other reviewers and double the apples (maybe use granny smiths for a stronger flavor-- i used one big fuji), and add cinnamon and cloves to the batter. It's a nice basic recipe though, just needs some tweaking.
This bread had very good flavor but was a little dry. If I make it again I will use oil in place of butter. You really don't need to add any extra spices if you want the pure taste of apples.
excellent loaf, I made a few changes though. Like other reviews I doubled the apples. I used 3/4cup of brown sugar instead of white, oil in place of butter and added 1tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 allspice. Once loaf was cooled it was very moist and a bit hit among friends.
made for some friends... they seemed to really like it. my hubby loved it though. very easy and very tasty.
Excellent! I actually cut this recipe out from the packaging of a Baker's Secret loaf pan. I added 1/2 cup of milk as I found the batter was very dry, and decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup (used brown sugar). Came out wonderfully light and tasty!
I admit I was very nervous when I was finished with the dough. I was expecting a typical sweet bread dough which is usually very runny. So when this dough was finished and had the consistency of cookie dough, I had to re-read the recipe to make sure it was correct. I baked it anyways and found that it made a terrific sweet bread. I had to bake it for about 1 hour and 10 minutes, and let it cool completely before I took it out of the pan, but it turned out delicious. Don't be discouraged by it's dense, thick dough as it bakes down nicely. I used butter rather than margarine (don't like the plastic stuff!) and followed the directions to a T. The bread had a nice texture. The top crust was beautiful and bumpy; it wasn't a smooth crust on top like most, but added wonderful texture and beautiful presentation. I will definitely make this one again. By the way, one med-large apple yielded a cup of shredded apple. I used a Jonagold apple, but any crisp, tart apple would be excellent!
Man is this good. Do add the tspn of cinnamon. Do increase the amount of apple. I used something like 2 cups. The older the better as the juice adds moisture to the loaf (which it needs from what I see in the other reviews). A definite keeper.
this was great!...my roommate took a couple of loaves to his firehouse and they disappeared!
Not great. The flavor was very bland, but the bread was moist. Definitely needs some cinnamon. Looking for a different Apple Bread recipe.
As written the batter comes out very thick like cookie dough. I didn't change a thing but I did cook in an 8" square pan (same volume). Flavor was good- we all thought it tasted like a dry banana bread. I'd like to try again with changes.
So I'm kind if cheating buy this is the recipe I decided to use and then last minute I saw the Dutch apple loaf recipe from this site which was the same except with the addition of 1/4 cup buttermilk a streusel topping and 2 cups apple. I also used a tsp baking soda and powder. And added a little bit more apple than 2 cups and this was sooooo fantastic and extremely moist and soft. Thanks for the great base! Oo ps add cinnamon to the bread mixture and maybe even a fourth cup of chocolate chips, delicious:)
I liked this bread. Mine turned out close to the picture. I shredded granny smiths and used near two cups instead of one. I also left the peels on...dough appeared little dry but came out nice and moist. I wouldn't change much, maybe add a little spice like cinnamon but the flavor by itself is good.
Great loaf! I wanted a bread, not a cake, so I halved the sugar (I used brown instead of white) and it was plenty sweet. The teaspoon of cinnamon I added was a bit too much for the apple flavor, so I'll use 1/2 tsp. next time. I'll probably increase the amount of fruit or add applesauce like others suggested to make it a bit moister next time.
This is a pretty good recipe. One thing I tried is I put a bit of apple sauce in the mix and added a touch of cinnamon. It came out much more apple-y. To balance the moisture, I suggest adding one tablespoon more of flour for every 1/3 c of apple sauce. Overall not a bad recipe though.
I doubled this recipe and used chopped fresh apple rather than shredding it. The mix was quite dry so I just use some milk to bring it together. It made 3 good sized loaves and when sprinkled with a generous amount of raw sugar and cinnamon, they came out moist with a crunchy topping. And absolute hit at the picnic!
I should have just stuck to the original recipe! I tried a little of the reviewer's hints and came out with a thicker not-so-sweet bread. One good thing, I doubled the apples and the bread held together just fine.
This loaf is very quick and easy to make but it tastes wonderful!! I also made it into muffins which turned out beautifully!
My 3 1/2 yr old daughter helped to make this. It turned out great. Tastes wonderful. We took it to a bridal shower and everyone loved it!!!! Thanks Carol for posting this recipe.
Delish! I made some changes as suggested by other reviews. I used more apples, leaving the peels on to shred. I used oil, added cinnamon too, and substituted pecans for walnuts because that was what I had on hand. I also used 1 cup whole wheat flour with 1 cup white all purpose. I really liked the flavor and the wholesome taste to it. This is going to be a staple in our house. Yum yum!
IT'S A MUST!!!!!!!Like always i add ingredients and left some. Exquisite with crystalized ginger, raisins(OMG),cloves,nutmeg,cinnamon. Add milk cause the texture was to dry for my taste about 3 table spoon. Ikept the pele on the apple, faster and healthier. You really need 2 cups of apple but dont cut them to small because you will lose the taste.
Excellent! I also increased the apples (2 cups) and added a 1/2 cup of applesauce along with the butter, to increase moisture. I made 5 small loaf pans half with walnuts half without. Both were equally as good. I also sprinkled the tops with a cinnamon sugar mixture~ Yum-oh! I thought they were very moist and had alot of flavor! Oh yeah, I also added a 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and maybe an 1/8 tsp. of cloves!
Excellent recipe! Especially fond of it was my 11-year old who strongly dislikes apples! The only doctoring I did was "a touch of cinnamon, a handful of raisans and substituted 1/2 cup of oatmeal for flour." THANKS Carol!
I just made this and at first shot it turned out well. Like others, I added a few things: cinnamon, and milk (because the batter was a little dry). I also only used 1/2 the sugar. Next time I will also add cloves for a more spiced taste.
I found this recipe and decided to try it. Some of the reviews said it was dry and needed cinnamon so I added 4 ozs. of applesauce, and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. It was delicious. Next time I may put a cinnamon streusel topping on it before I bake it. Great autumn bread. GAIL B
This is a great base-recipe to add your own touches too! Mine came out really yummy, and great as a quick breakfast grab. My modifications were: - Cut back sugar to 3/4 cup - Added 1 tbsp cinnamon, 1/t tsp nutmeg, and 1/4 tsp cardamom - Added 1/4 cup minced kumquats (pits removed), and 1 tbsp water. (I have a kumquat tree and love them. But some orange zest would probably serve a similar flavor touch) - Substituted 1/2 cup of the white flour with Gram (chickpea) flour for body and nutrition - Left out the nuts (personal preference) Thanks for the moisture tips of the other reviews... I think my added kumquats and water covered it.
This was a great recipe! Next time I might try adding more apple to give it more apple flavor.
Very good bread, but somewhat dry. I did add some spices to it. This recipe is a keeper, but I'll increase the amount of apples and spices next time. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is an excellent recipe. I changed it slightly based on other reviews I made the following substitutions, 1/2C cinnamon applesauce instead of butter, 2 cups shredded apple and 2/3C brown sugar instead of 1C white sugar. It was moist and flavorful and I'll definetely make it again.
I used pecans instead of walnuts. The loaf was brown and crunchy on top and moist inside. My boyfriend told me this was a keeper and to make it again. I also reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup maybe a slight bit more. I used 2 apples for a little more apple flavor. It was still a delicate apple flavor. Thanks Carol.
Perfect way to use up leftover apples. Added a dash of cinnamon and used 1/4 cup applesauce,1/4 cup butter and it turned out wonderful. Gave away two loaves to family.
This loaf is so tasty - what a perfect fall treat! I took the suggestions of others and used 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves which tasted good, but very reminiscent of McDonald's apple pie filling. The next time I used 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg instead of the cloves and loved it - a lot more subtle but still spiced enough. I think it would be really bland without it! I also left out the walnuts because I don't like nuts in my bread. The apples were hard to shred with an cheese grater, because they were so juicy, I had to really press hard to get good shreds. I left the apple peel on for fiber, but will try shredding with my Cuisinart next time (update - did this and it shredded in like 3 seconds!). I also added about 1 teaspoon lemon juice to keep the apples from turning brown. Be careful about including too much juice from the apples - my loaf crumbled when I cut it. I also added 2 cups of granny smith apples (about 3 apples)and have tried this with Fuji apples with great results both times. I did trim the sugar down to 1/2 a cup and I'm glad I did - it's still pretty sweet (I might even take it down to 1/4 cup when apples are in season). And I love that this recipe doesn't have brown sugar, so substituting for my diabetic father will be a cinch. So so good!
Love this recipe!! I used diced plums, left out the nuts the second time I made it and it came out so moist! My family and friends love it!!!
Nice bread for breakfast or even to make as a gift. Tasty. I used a larger amount of apples as other reviewers suggested.
This is a delicious bread with a subtle apple flavor. I tried other apple breads that turned out very blah, but my entire family enjoyed this one! The only change I made was to omit the walnuts. This one's a keeper!
I am a college student who likes to bake for friends. I took out the nuts and one egg from this recipie, used brown sugar, cinammon, nutmeg, soy milk and some apricot juice, and my loaves have such a delicious taste. I highly recommend add ins. Oh, and I used wheat flour, which makes for a more robust flavor as well - and wheat germ - healthier! Thanks for the recipie!
A fantastic recipe. My whole family loved it! I am the master chef because of this killer apple loaf. I made some changes to the base recipe, however. For one I didn't put any nuts in the loaf. What a horrible way to muck something great up. I did, however, put a layer of oats on the top of the mush in the bread pan before baking. This gave the finished loaf a beautiful and tasty crunchy oat topping. Also, I added nutmeg and cinnamon to the mixture. Really, how can you make an apply anything with out them? I wonder... In conclusion you made me a hero. Thank you for this godly recipe. I will make it again, and again, and again, and again, and...
delicious! super moist! I followed others suggestions with adding cinnamon and nutmeg and more apples. I also used applesauce instead of butter. It made enough for four mini loaves. great way to use apples that are a bit past their prime. a keeper recipe.
This is a really great recipe. It is not hard to make and it taste really good.
Okay recipe, but not spectacular. I'd repeat it, but wouldn't list it as one of the all-time great quick-bread recipes.
Very good and moist! I did what other reviewers suggested, added 2C of apples, 1/2 tsp cloves and 1/2 ground cinnamon. Baked for 60 minutes. However, 1/2 tsp cloves is too strong for me, so next time I reduced it to 1/4 tsp. Thanks for the recipe!
Very delicious bread. I did add the 4 oz. of applesauce and 1 tsp. of cinnamon as someone had suggested. It turned out great and everyone in this house loves it.
Bland and rubbery, was exactly how I would describe this bread. Maybe it was the apples I used (golden delicious- shredded) maybe I over-stirred the batter but this was no good!! If you want to make a great quick bread make Janet's rich banana bread from this site, it's soooooooo good. I might try that recipe with apples instead of bananas?
great Loaf!! It really does need 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. That really makes it complete.
Based on others' suggestions, I used 2 cups of apples, replaced the butter with equal part canola oil, and added 1 tsp of cinnamon as well as a dash of cloves. If you decide to use MacIntosh apples, you can get away with using less oil because these apples break down easily when cooked and will provide enough moisture (especially if using 2 cups). However, in that case, you might want to use a mix of apples; otherwise, you won't get the apple chunks that make the loaf so good. I baked it for 70 minutes. Amazing!
Great recipe, I did add a teaspoon of cinnamon and nutmeg and I used about three apples, very good. Thanks.
This recipe is delicious. I've been using it for a couple years for our family's annual Apple Fest, we bake the loaves in mini ceramic loaf pans I find at Michael's for $1 every fall. As suggested in other reviews, for 12 servings I add 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp cloves. I also add a crumble to the top because the kids love making it--butter, a bit of flour, brown sugar, a bit of cinnamon. 12 servings makes 3 mini loaf pans. The mini loaves typically take about 30 minutes to bake in my oven.
This was way too dry. I took some suggestions from other reviewers, but it was still not worth making again.
Yum, yum, yum!!! this is a great bread! very moist, very tasty. Like others, i used 2+ cups of apple, and reduced the sugar, but the results were delicious! thank you, carol :-)
Yum! I added a bit of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves, and used 2 cups of apples, shredding one and chunking the other. These alterations required a longer baking time. This loaf is so-o-o good and I'll definitely be making it again.
I followed all the instructions, no more, except replacing walnuts with pecans. It turned out perfect and with a wonderfully crunchy crust. It was perfectly moist. I did not find it dry at all, like some users are saying.
This was great, but I did make a few changes because of what others said and to make it lower fat. First I added a splash (maybe 1/4cup) of milk. Then I did 1/4 cup of butter and 1 cup of apple butter (I did not have any applesauce but I had a few homemade apple butters in the pantry). Left everything else the same. Tasted like apple pie in a bread!
6 out of 5. I doubled the apples and didn't peal them. I also added cinnamin, nutmeg and raisons. Perfect.
With the following changes - this recipe received great reviews from family. I added 2 1/2 cups of finely chopped apples, 1/2 tsp of cloves, and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon. Another reviewer made the comment that it took 70 minutes to bake with these changes - I'm glad I was watching the oven because mine was perfect after being in the oven just under 50 minutes.
I'm giving it 4 stars as written, but 5 with the many modifications that I made. First off, as everyone suggested, this needs about 1/4-1/2 C of either applesauce or milk (I added 1/3 C milk). It also needs spices--I added 1/2 teaspoon each cloves and cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg. I also followed previous suggestions and upped the apples--2 large apples (about 3 cups), diced but with the peel left on. The Gala apples I used worked just fine, but perhaps Granny Smith or Rome Beauty would have been better. I used sour cream instead of butter (to cut the fat intake, but still keep it it moist and rich), and 1/4 C of honey, 1/2 C of splenda granular instead of the 1 C of sugar (we have a diabetic in the family). We're low on walnuts, so I only used a little over 1/4 C, but that was enough. Someone suggested a streudal topping. I found it easier to combine 1 tablespoon white sugar with 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and sprinkle on top of the muffins just before baking--left a nice crusty top. Finally, I baked this in 6 texas-sized muffin tins for 30 minutes...delicious!
This bread rose nicely and tasted fine, but it was nothing special. I found that the middle was still a bit wet when the outside was brown and crusty.
I only had Fuji apples on hand. Granny Smith apples would probably have made it taste a lot better and more appley.
This wasn't too exciting. The apples are very difficult to taste, and we thought it looked, smelled and kind of tasted like corn bread!
The loaf turned out well -- it's not overly sweet nor is it overly flavorful, but it's still good. If I were to make it again, I'd probably add another 1/2 cup or so of the shredded apples. Nevertheless, it's one of those good, wholesome breads that just about anyone would like!
i will definatly make this recipe again. but i will make some changes like adding a lot more apple. because the flavor wasent there and adding some cinnamon.
These changes make the bread great! Use 2 cups apple pulp, instead of shredded apples. Add 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp cloves. Use 3/4 cup applesauce instead of butter.
This was a great loaf!! I did take some advice like doubling the amount of apple, adding a little bit of cinnamon, and cutting the butter in half and the only thing I found was that it was a little dry without the extra butter so I replaced that with 1/4 cup milk. Turned out beautifully. Will definitely make again.
The finished product was very dry. I will try again to see if the problem was me. Look for an updated review with my findings.
I was craving apples one day (pregnant lady!) and bought a whole bunch of apples! Well, after about a week, I was tired of apples and had a couple left over I wanted to put to good use instead of waiting till they went bad and tossing them in the bin. After reading some of the reviews, I, too, made a couple additions. I added a little bit of milk, a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg and my apples after shredded were about 2 cups intead of 1. Also, after mixing everything together I realized my mother in law still had my loaf pans so I made muffins instead. We loved them! Not dry at all and they were a huge hit that morning at breakfast! My daughter, who is 7, loves to help in the kitchen and they were so easy and a great activity for us to do together! I will surely make this recipe again. It is a geat way to use up a couple apples and I also want to try using different types of apples too!(I used 1 fuji and 1 red delicious)Thank you for the great recipe!
This was a wonderful use of my apples and is tasty treat to bring to a friend or as a hostess type gift.
I found this recipe to be pretty tasteless and dry. I suppose with a few tweaks, it could be a fairly decent recipe but, all in all, I'm really not that committed.
Not too bad. My kids, ages 2 and 4, helped make this. We added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/8 tsp. ground cloves. It seemed awfully dry when we were ready to "pour" it into our pans, but it worked. We made 4 small loaves and baked them for about 35 minutes. They devoured theirs and gave some to elderly friends.
Recipe is great...needs a bit of cinnamon to spice it up a little.
This tastes sooo good! Perfect texture as well. I added cinnamon & nutmeg to make a spiced version and it was perfect!
This loaf is the very first baking experience i ever have.After Santa (hehehe) gave me that mixer on x'mas i finally got a chance to use it.With all the ingriedents i have on hand i made my first loaf and its amazingly delicious.I only had 2 small fuji apples w/c are small so i know its not even 1 cup.Fuji is delicious and juicy i recommend it.about a cup of nuts mixed walnut and pecan, added some cinnamon as everyone suggested and the rest i followed the written recipe.and yeah i waited 20 minutes before taking it out of the baking pan and its perfect.Thank you so much for the recipe and thank you for all the reviews.It help a lot
This is wonderful. I gave this in small loaves to co-workers for Christmas and everyone loved it. I did add a teaspoon of cinamon and increased the nuts though.
Very good!!
I made a couple loaves of this for a family reunion, and have already gotten requests for the holidays! I added a bit more spice and it really sparked the apple flavor.
This was amazing! I've never had apple bread before, but this was great. Since my fiance is allergic to banana bread (my OLD favorite), this will be made for Sunday breakfasts from now on. Even my 16 month old toddler loved it! (that's a HUGE compliment) I did add 1/2 tsp cloves, 3/4 tsp cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg, and used two cups of apples. The cooking time was perfect, even with the extra apples. Thanks a bunch for this delicious recipe!
This cake was really moist and yummy. However, I shouldn't have listened to other reviewers about adding extra spices, because in the end, the spices over-powered the apple flavor and it didn't taste like apples at all. *sigh*
I didn't dare to follow the recipe since most of you said that the loaf was dry, so here are some changes I made: I reduced baking soda to 1/4 instead of 1/2, I added 1/2 cup milk and baked the cake on 165 for 55 minutes. I turned out really good.
This was a very good loaf.I added alot of cinn to mine, this is a keeper
Very easy. VERY good. I overcooked it and its still delicious!
Added 1 tsp of cinnamon and left the skin on the apples for more fiber as one reviewer suggested. This turned out good but slightly dry even with constant eye on the time/bread. But overall it is good. Would make again.
Very good muffins. Very moist and have a nice texture. I cut the butter in half, used all whole wheat flour, added an extra cup of apple, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp cloves. Baked in muffin tins for 20 minutes.
Great recipe!I also added 2 cups of shredded apples as seen on other reviews for moisture.My batter was looking more like a cookie dough so I added 1/2 cup of water.I also baked it in a bundt pan and it turned out delicious!!It was golden brown,moist and yummy!Success at home!
Delicious! I've made this several times. I use 2 cups apples (Granny Smith) and add dashes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cardamom to my batter. I also cut the sugar back to 1/2-3/4 cups depending on how sweet/tart the apples are.
I also added a diced apple, left out the nuts and sprinkled cinnamon/sugar on top. Put them in muffins tins and had a delicious treat! Definitely more of a cake than bread, but that's what I prefer.
Added 2 cans of apples, and way to sweet for my taste. Also tasted more like a cobble than a cake. For something easy to make and share I would make this again.
This was really good. I took the advice of some of the other reviewers and added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and 1 cup diced apples. I also reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup, but it was still a bit too sweet for me. I might go down to 1/2 cup next time. I'll definitely be making this again! Also, I used pecans instead of walnuts.
I think next time I'll add less oil and more applesauce. I also added nutmeg, allspice, and a chunked apple. I made this as Christmas gifts.
My husband and Grandkids really liked the apple loaf but it needs some spices.
Delicious bread that was easy to make. This would be a nice bread to give to people at the Holidays.
I ahave been maiking this for over a year now, and it is fantastic. In addition to the shredded apple, I chop up a second apple so it has wonderful chunks as well. It always get rave reviews.
I love this recipe and so do the kids. I made it for my mom on mother's day and she absolutely fell in love with it! I recommend you try it!
I liked it, it was quick and easy!! The only thing is that you must add some spice, I added cloves and cinnamon. I also put raisins in. but over all it was good I'm sure it wold have been bland with no spices :)
I made this recipe because of the high ratings, but was sorely disappointed. It had no apple flavor whatsoever. My family thought it was walnut bread. Adding spices and more apple might make a difference.
