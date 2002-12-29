Apple Loaf

With a large abundance of apples on hand all year round, here is a recipe that is tender and has a delicate apple flavor.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease one 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Mix together flour, baking powder, soda, salt and nuts.

  • In a large bowl, beat margarine, sugar and 1 egg until smooth. Beat in second egg, and stir in vanilla. Stir in shredded apples. Pour flour mixture into batter; stir just until moistened. Spread into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 50 to 60 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes, then remove from pan. Place on a rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 256.8mg. Full Nutrition
