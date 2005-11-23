Cheddar Cheese Straws

I've made a LOT of different cheese straw recipes and this is definitely the best. I grated a 10 oz block of extra sharp Cracker Barrel cheese in my food processor. Then I dumped it in my mixer bowl, dropped 1 ½ sticks of margarine in and popped it in the microwave for 40 seconds. I blended it and added the dry ingredients and put it in my cookie press with the big star tip and squirted straws in rows, the length of the pan. When they came out, I quickly cut them about every 2 inches. Very easy. I did not add the water and they came out absolutely delicious! Very light, crisp and cheesy! I did have to bake them about 12 minutes to get them light brown. If you take them out before that, they are not crisp.If you let them get too brown, they are burned... Have to keep a careful eye on them between 10 and 12 minutes. I definitely added this one to my recipe box. Thanks!