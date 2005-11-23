Cheddar Cheese Straws

3.9
183 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 51
  • 3 21
  • 2 14
  • 1 15

I won't forget the cheese straws that my mother made for my father. The only difference was that she did not add cayenne pepper. These make wonderful hors d'oevres.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Grease or line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Combine the flour, baking powder, cayenne pepper, salt, grated cheese and butter or margarine in a bowl and mix until well combined. Add water a little bit at a time to make a very stiff dough.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll pieces of the dough into just slightly thicker than pencil shaped sticks. Cut sticks into 4 to 5 inch lengths. Arrange the pieces on the baking sheet.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 5 minutes or until browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 4.8g; cholesterol 6mg; sodium 103.1mg. Full Nutrition
