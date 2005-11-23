Cheddar Cheese Straws
I won't forget the cheese straws that my mother made for my father. The only difference was that she did not add cayenne pepper. These make wonderful hors d'oevres.
I found this recipe a few years back and have made it every Christmas eve for our annual Christmas eve party. Every year I get tons of compliments on it! This is an AWESOME recipe and very easy to make! I usually omit the pepper but add paprika...People show up to the party just for the cheese straws I think! I've never had a problem with the dough, but what I do is set my butter out the night before I make these so that the butter is at room temp and very soft, I also put my cheese out a few hours before making them so that it's at room temp and soft. Also, use freshly shredded sharp or extra sharp cheddar cheese, I made these with packaged shredded cheese and they weren't as good as with freshly shredded cheese. Takes a but longer but you'll appreciate it in the end!Read More
I've been looking for cheese straws receipe for a long time. This one is the best so far. Next time I'll try to roll to a thinner dough. Yummy!Read More
I made these this morning for a party I'm having this evening. I'm amazed at how quickly this recipe came together. After reading the other reviews, I decided to soften my butter a bit in the microwave, then mixed it with the cheese. I added the cayenne and about 1/2 tsp garlic salt to the flour (omitting the salt the recipe called for) before mixing it with the cheese. With the addition of 1/2 cup water, the dough came together well. Instead of greasing a cookie sheet, I used sheets of parchament paper & then my cookie press to press out the straws. I sprinkled them with garlic salt and baked for 8 mins. After removing them from the oven, I slipped the parchament paper off the cookie sheet so the straws could cool more quickly. I cut them in half lengthwise, then across, so the finished product was about 2" long. I think the key to crispiness is making sure that the oven is preheated properly. My first batch was chewier than subsequent batches.
I've made a LOT of different cheese straw recipes and this is definitely the best. I grated a 10 oz block of extra sharp Cracker Barrel cheese in my food processor. Then I dumped it in my mixer bowl, dropped 1 ½ sticks of margarine in and popped it in the microwave for 40 seconds. I blended it and added the dry ingredients and put it in my cookie press with the big star tip and squirted straws in rows, the length of the pan. When they came out, I quickly cut them about every 2 inches. Very easy. I did not add the water and they came out absolutely delicious! Very light, crisp and cheesy! I did have to bake them about 12 minutes to get them light brown. If you take them out before that, they are not crisp.If you let them get too brown, they are burned... Have to keep a careful eye on them between 10 and 12 minutes. I definitely added this one to my recipe box. Thanks!
Try putting the dough through a cookie press to make the straws. Use a disc with a small opening like the star.
The recipe was excellent, although it was more time-consuming than I had thought to roll out the straws. After rolling them out, I refrigerated the straws for 5-10 min. (and then added 3-4 min. to baking time), which helped them puff a bit less and made them very flaky.
I used a cookie press to squeeze mine into cute shapes. You can make ridged sticks or flower biscuits, etc.
I must have done something wrong. These were the worst things I have ever tasted. I made them twice and each time they were tasteless.
Unless we did something wrong, I could not taste any cheese just a pie crust taste. They were hard to roll out and they did not brown.
Initially, these weren't really what I was looking for but that's my own fault for not thinking about the ingredients more carefully. I was looking for a crispy more butter cookie like texture and these are soft and more like small bread sticks. I realize now that's from the baking powder. I used garlic salt instead of regular and an additional cup of freshly grated sharp cheddar (didn't seem like enough cheese to flour for me initially). I rolled out and cut them to about pencil sized per the instructions and they took closer to 10 minutes to bake. The result was a soft, very cheesy small breadstick with just a hint of heat. They were quite good, just not what I had in mind. As I was going for a crispier result, I let them cool, turned them on their side, and put them back into a 300 degree oven for about 25 minutes (like you would with biscotti). It worked - light, flaky, crispy and cheesy little cracker like sticks.
I just finished making these tasty little snacks. I was reading all the other reviews and adjusted the recipe to suit my family best. I added oregano, paprika, onion salt and garlic salt. I also used 1/2 cup of butter and only 1/4 cup of water. I rolled out the dough and then cut them with a pizza cutter. Then I lightly roll each stick in my hand then placed them on the parchment paper. Once placed on the parchment paper I grated parmesan cheese and sprinkled coarse sea salt. I baked them at 375 for about 12mins. I served them with ranch dip. I also think they would be good served with chipotle mayo.
These were a little time consuming; however, they were worth the time! They have a lot of flavor that kicks in the more you eat! I had a party and the guests thought I bought these! I also froze some letfover dough. The only mistake I made with the frozen dough was I baked it too long. Next time I would probably cut the cooking time in half for the frozen batch! Overall, these were AWESOME!!!
I had never made cheese straws before trying this recipe, but I found the other reviews encouraging. Right on target! These are great. I did modify them just a little. I only had medium cheddar, so I added about 1/3 cup parmesan (in addition to all th cheddar) and I added about a tsp. of garlic powder. The pepper in these gives them a pleasant little kick that I never tasted in other cheese straws. Also, I piped these out using a pastry bag and large star tip. I also increased the cooking time to about 12 minutes to make them crisp. Thanks for posting this recipe.
I found these great flaky straws were great twisted. I did have to change the baking time to 15 mintues. Cayenne gave them a nice taste.
These were good, but despite using extra-sharp Cheddar, and a little Parmesan, they still weren't quite cheesy enough for us. I saved a bit of time by rolling out the dough, and using a pizza cutter to slice it into strips - easy. Not bad, but I doubt I'll make them again. Thanks anyway.
Added some chopped jalapenos to these. Yum!
I have tried these three times. They are amazing, but need to be cooked much (like 15 minutes total) longer. They need to be crisp and dried throughout and then they take on a yummy baked cheese flavor. I flip them every five minutes. I have been adding 2 table spoons of sesame seeds to the batter as well. It really enhances the flavor.
You're gonna have to get your hands in there, so just be ready for that. Don't bother putting the dough on the counter, just roll between your hands. This filled a half sheet, for anyone wondering about the output. It's not 48 servings, it was about perfect for my family of 5, two small appetites and 3 big ones... I made them a little fat because I couldn't picture "slightly thicker than pencil." I should have gotten over myself. I had to bake for 8 minutes and then broil to brown them up cause the rest of dinner was getting cold. Next time I won't add so much cayenne (I kinda' did a heaping 1/4 tsp), and add some garlic powder to round out the flavors. They were a giant hit, the kids couldn't get enough, and it's added to the short list of food ideas.
I have made this recipe for years - cut them in uniform shapes and package them in some gifty type of thing that can be used later. Seems they are always and hit and I only make them at Christmas as they ARE quite time consuming if done right, kneaded so they blend well, and then watched carefully so they don't over or undercook which is important.
The taste was spot on. My problem was that I couldn't get them to brown so I had to serve them a little pale. The overbaking to try to brown them made them tough. I heated the leftovers later in the week with chili. They're were delicious.
I'm only giving 4 stars because as stated in the recipe, they would have been just ok. But with a few changes, these were delicious!! I added 3 cups of freshly gratd extra sharp cheddar and baked for 15 minutes at 375. The lower temp and longer baking time made for a crisp yet still lightly golden brown straw! I rolled the dough to 1/8 inch thickness and cut with a fluted pastry cutter and then moved to a silpat lined cookie sheet. I will be making these for years to come :)
These where awsome the bake up golden and flakey. I didn't have a cookie press so I put the dough in a pastery bag and zapped it in the microwave for about 5 to 8 seconds to just soften but not melt the cheese. I piped them out using a large star tip. If your worried about the dough being to soft you can allways toss the piped dough on the cookie sheet into the fridge for a few min. Before you bake them
This was a wonderful recipe as is. The grandkids loved it, so did the mail man. Poor guy he often gets roped into testing things at our house. Bless him he keeps coming back with a smile. It was a bit bland then I saw I had left out the cayenne. So I tweaked the second batch. I added 3 tbs. olive oil 1/2 tsp. paprika, 1/4 tsp ground cumin, and 1/4 tsp. garlic powder. I cut back on the water to about 3 tbs. till dough was just right for the cookie press. I don't like to roll out anything I'm not sure I could find my rolling pin. Also useing extra sharp cheddar helps make the cheese taste come through. Also do let your butter and cheese warm to room temp. or better yet set on stove as you pre heat it make it so much easier to blend. I also up the cooking time to 8 min making a nice crunch in the straws.
This recipe is pretty good but I agree with some of the other reviewers - not cheesy enough. So I use Mexican grated cheese (Sargento) and use 3 cups of cheese, not 2. Much, much better - both in terms of flavor and color. My son devours these - we're from England and living in Chicago and he misses the local bakery cheese straws. These aren't quite as fab as they make, but he loves them all the same.
These are really easy and good. I made half the batch just as the recipe said, except I added a few Tbsps. of milk. They tasted good, and then I added a little dry mustard and garlic powder and they had a really nice flavor.
My great grandmother used to make cheese straws everytime family came down and would always have a container ready for just me! :D This recipe is the closest I have found to my grandmothers! :D
Wonderful! I've also tried them with olive oil instead of butter and they turned out divine (and healthier). Great treat for my toddler.
i added more cheese since other reviews said it wasn't cheesy enough. my family LOVES cheese. apart from that i also reduced the fat and baked it for 10 mins instead of 5
I was excited to find such an easy recipe, but more than disappointed (and embarrassed) to serve these to my guests. Yuck! Tasted like cheese flavored flour sticks. Not crunchy, not cheesy, just plain not good. I'll try another recipe next time.
My family loved them. They were gone in 5 minutes! Personally I would have preferred them a bit cheesier.
Delicious! Easy! I used this recipe exactly as written except I added about 1/4 cup parmesan. I was great!
So easy! Mine didn't come out looking so pretty (I rolled by hand and they flattened during baking). They baked for about 12 minutes. Also, they're best the day of baking as they get soggy...
These were really easy and are best right out of the oven.
These were just ok, other then the cheese its very bland. I used 1tsp paprika and sprinkled parm cheese on them too...thinking garlic powder and parsley or something like that would give it flavor. Took 10min to bake, the ones on the edge were crispy and the center ones were more like thin bread. May or may not make again.
These were pretty tasty after I added a few other things. I put in 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, 1/2 tsp of onion powder, and some crushed oregano. Not sure what I did differently, but I needed to bake them for about 12-14 minutes, turning once, before they firmed up nicely and were ready to take out. Mine stayed nice and straw-like. Make sure your dough is nice and stiff when you start rolling and they should keep their form.
I tried these, they are tasty...but not what I expected. I was looking for something with a little bit of crunch and these were like a biscuit. Probably good with chilli or soup
GREAT baked them about 12 minutes but watch them closely. next time i will try them braided. good with turkey chilli
Love them! I was so glad to find this recipe. My mom made these when I was younger and we gobbled them up. I didn't mind the cayenne pepper but I may have to omit it for my son. I will be making these for a camping potluck this weekend because they store well and are delicious!!
-Add a little paprica and use a cookie press to squeeze them onto a greased cookie sheet in a long line.When finished baking cut into 2 or 3 inch pieces and sprinkle garlc salt on them.
This recipe did not work for me. Despite using a piping method or rolling them, they spread into the same shape. Flat. Like the taste.
I only gave 4 out of 5 because the recipe said cook 5 minutes, and my batch was very chewy instead of crispy. I read a review that said cook for 12 minutes, so I'll try that next time.
This is a great recipe for cheese straws. The trick is to roll them very thin like a pen and bake them for 10 minutes at 400º F and 2 minutes at 415º F.
These were so easy to make and absolutely delicious! They don't require a ton of ingredients, so I can make them on the spur of the moment. Really, really yummy!
Roll them very thin and cook them til they start to brown all over, so that they dry crispy. I added a little dry mustard and a little black pepper and these are wonderful. They taste a lot like cheese crackers, if you were expecting something else then you'll be disappointed. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good, big hit at the party. I suggest baking it alittle longer than suggested
I was really optimistic about this recipe being that it got such great ratings but I found it totally bland and flavorless. In fact, I couldn't even taste cheese. I followed the recipe exactly as written, sorry this one didn't work for us.
I found these easiest to roll out on an unfloured surface. Mine puffed up a lot, so I rolled them very thinly to make them more like straws than, say, strips. My party guests gobbled them up.
We had never had cheese straws before so we chose this recipe to see what they would taste like. None of my family cared for them...maybe it is an acquired taste. We did have fun making them though. Thanks anyway for the recipe!
Great recipe. Mine turned out not very crunchy and with a slight biscuit texture...simply wonderful. Great to serve with chilli or a hearty chicken soup.
They were pretty good right out of the oven, but a day later they were not so good. After sitting in a baggie overnight they had become soft almost a stale taste. Glad I tasted them before I put them in my gift baskets!
I made these for my mother in law and her boyfriend for appetizers, and they thought i bought them....in their own words "these have a delicious bite to them...they taste gourmet!" The only changes I made was to add 1 tsp of ground mustard powder, and 1/4 tsp of sage! These are excellent!
I was not very happy with this recipe, I was expecting more flavor. I made them as written, the texture was great, but they were very bland and nobody ate them.
Yum! We spiced ours up with extra red pepper!
Love them! Great taste & texture. Although, my oven is calibrated correctly and it took more like 10 min. to cook rather than 5. I added 2 C. of shredded cheese to make a total of 4 C. & also added a little more cayenne pepper.
These tasted kind of like cheese nips. The kids liked them but they didn't eat them all. I might wait a while before I make these again; they were good but not great.
I made these as crackers instead of straws, and they turned out great.
Easy to make and they tasted so good! I substituted the margarine with butter and shredded 2 cups of sharp cheddar cheese. This recipe is a keeper.
These turned out great. To add more flavor I added: 2 tbsp. of finely chopped chives, 2 tablespoons Italian Seasonings, 1 cup of Parmesan cheese and 1 tsp. cayenne. I increased baking time to 12 minutes for a more crisp cracker. I may try to increase it to 15 minutes to make them extra crispy. I also used an electric spritz cookie cutter for a more professional look. I also used a small heart cookie cutter to make perfectly shaped savory cheese crackers and stacked them up in cellophane wrappers for great Holiday gifts.
Excellent recipe as is. Few ingredients, easy method, tasty results. Terrific Super Bowl treat! I needed to bake 10 minutes to get the right crispiness.
Very easy, and a great recipe to make with kids - let them treat it like play-doh and create fantastic shapes!
I agree with the too chewy/ not enough cheese reviews. Makes a good base though. I recommend adding garlic and baking longer.
Not sure how these got such great reviews. Both husband and thought it tasted like cheese flavored pie crust. We ended up tossing out the whole batch.
Ok, but I felt like they were more hassel to make than good do eat.
Awesome snack food. So simple to make and can match perfectly with many types of chutney's and relishes.
Heavenly. I was sitting here,found the recipe, tried it out and am now devouring them! All in less than 30 minutes. I had all the ingredients on hand except for the sharp cheeder. I used a pre-shredded bag of chedder and Monteray Jack and it worked perfectly. The cayenne pepper gives it that perfect little bite. They are delicious dipped in Blue Cheese!
Dough was a little difficult to roll into logs, so I rolled the dough out and then cut them into 3 inch logs. My 4 year old helped and loved the recipe.
These cheese straws were absolutely wonderful. My whole family loved them and can not wait until i make them again. I did not use the Cheyenne pepper. I also made them a little bit thicker than a pencil width and they cooked at about 6 min or so. They were much easier to handle when they were thicker (do not go much bigger or they wont cook right) Over all absolutely wonderful!!!
i have never heard of these before until i saw them on the food network and i had to make them! i dont really know what they are suppose to taste like or the texture, but i do know these were good!!! really easy to make. my boyfriend and i ate the whole batch by the end of the day! needless to say these will be a regular!
these were more like pie crust strips than actual cheese straws. Next time I make them I'll use more shortening, more cayenne and add some parmesan to really give it a cheesy flavor. I'd like them to have more of a shortbread texture and less flaky so I'll eliminate the baking powder and water, roll them thinner and bake at a lower temp for a bit longer in the oven so there crispier.
While my wife made these, I made a pot of Taco Soup. These go together perfectly. A definite keeper.
I thought these were really bland. After they were cooked I grated even more cheese sprinkled it on top and gave them a quick broil to melt the cheese. That was better but still not what I expected.
I followed the recipe to a tea except for the margarine. Use butter and your straws will be light and flaky. I grated the cold butter along with the cheese and didn't use all the water the recipe calls for.
My class loved these cheese straws. Great for a snack when your low on Cheese Nips.
Not too bad!! Based on other reviews, I added pepper, onion and garlic powders. I also used 1 full cup of butter. I also sprinkled coarse salt on them after shaping, but before putting them in the oven. If you roll them out as thick as they are in the picture, they have to bake a LOT longer. We wound up using a tiny cookie cutter, making thin crackers. Those cooked up in eight minutes or so. With these adjustments, they were REALLY yummy. Kids loved making them and eating them!
I like cheese straws--they're a lot like biscuits. When I make them, I use whatever cheese I have on hand. I've made them with pepper jack cheese, cheddar, and parmesan-romano. But the other posts are right: they are best with freshly shredded cheese.
loved these very easy to make.
This is the best recipe for cheese straws ever. I have made these straws every week since ive discovered this! I often add some cracked black pepper, sea salt and a sprinkling of stilton to the top of the straws before I bake them they turn out absolutely amazing every time!
These were pretty tasty, but not as cheesy as I had hoped, even though I used extra old cheese. The texture was softer than the commercial cheese straws that I love, even though I baled them twice as long as indicated. How other reviewers managed to put his dough through a cookie press or pastry bag is a mystery to me. Maybe I need to lift more weights ;). Thanks
Eh. These weren't really that great. The taste was okay, but they needed longer in the oven before they were browned. We thought they were rather dry. They might be nice dipped in something, but I don't think I'll be making them again.
I made these with my Girl Scout Troop (10yr olds). Overall they turned out great. They had a few problems rolling them out b/c they were flakey. But even with their over kneeding they still turned out tender and yummy.
These were excellent. I took another reviewers suggestion and added Italian seasoning for a little more taste and color. I liked the soft texture but might try cooking a little longer next time for a crunchy batch. These are perfect for a bridal or baby shower. Will make again, thanks!
This is a good base for adding more flavors. I made this recipe exactly but added more ingredients when I tasted the bland, almost tasteless outcome. When I added about 1/8 teaspoon more cayenne pepper, 3/4 teaspoon garlic salt, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, and about 1/2 cup more cheese, the recipe was much better. With the added ingredients, they also needed more baking time though. They almost taste like meatless meatballs.
I cooked mine for 5 minutes, flipped them, and then 5 minutes more. Perfectly golden and delicious. Disappeared faster than I could make them.
I baked these straws for 7 minutes. They were doughy and not crisp at all. The next morning I baked them for 15 minutes more before they were crisp. Where did I go wrong? I'll make them again, but be sure to leave additional cooking time.
I followed someone elses suggestion and made biscuits instead of straws. They went fast. These were easy to make and very good. I used these to accompany the cajun skillet surprise that I got from this site as well. They went well together. I will make these again and soon. Thanks.
I needed about 1/4 c. of water, not the 1/2 c. Needed to bake about 10 minutes, not 5. Good recipe!
My cheese straws ended up being flat and tasteless.
i think this was a perfect recipe for cheese straws...i had to add a bit more water,and i also omitted the cayenne pepper but added paprika on the top of the straws before baking..the result was great..thank you
These were gone in no time! Very good!
Very tasty. As other reviews I added one more cup of cheese and baked at 375 F for 15 mins. I also made one batch with garlic, very good. Straws were soft and not crunchy. Lovely.
These were greasy not flavorful and flattened out like crackers, I tried it with margarine and again with butter both times I got the same result.
Best I've ever tasted! I used less water, shaped into roll, chilled and cut in rounds. Will make again, and again!
Pretty tasty, but mine took MUCH longer than 5 minutes to brown - closer to 15...
These were easy to make, but not as flavorful as I'd hoped. I liked them, but I didn't love them. They were a little bland....maybe I'll add more spices next time.
These are some of the worst cheese straws i ever made. First, NEVER add leavening such as baking powder--you will get puffy, not cracker like products. Second, the oven temp is too high and the baking time way too short. 375 for 12-15 minutes produce the best product. Third, 1/2 cup water is too much, just enough to moisten dough and bring together. Fourth, hand mixing is a very poor method, use a food processor.
These were esy to make and very tasty
These were great and fast and easy! I ended up using a little more water to get the dough to the consistency I wanted. I did roll them a little thicker and turned them halfway through cooking time(cooking time took a little longer since I rolled them thicker). ALL my kids loved them(and that's saying something!) I will be making these often.
I only feel compelled to rate recipes that are really good...or really bad. Unfortunately,this one was really bad. I followed the recipe to a T. There was hardly any cheese flavor at all. Maybe I should have done as others suggested and used freshly shredded cheddar.
What fun things to make! Really liked them!
