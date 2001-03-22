Savory Onion Bread
Sharp cheddar cheese combined with tender onions and it 's a quick bread that goes great with green salads.
Sharp cheddar cheese combined with tender onions and it 's a quick bread that goes great with green salads.
This bread was really good! I made it in one of my nonstick cake pans, so I didn't need to grease it. Also, I added some garlic, and a little bit more baking powder, so it was really fluffy. I served it with a beef pot pie and we loved it. I can't wait to make it again.Read More
Per other reviews, I added a dash of garlic powder and a dash of Italian seasoning to the batter. The bread smelled great but I'm not sure how we liked it as a loaf. I think these could possibly make great biscuits, which is what I think I'll make them into if I try this recipe again.Read More
Simple and delicious! I recommend using red onion for flavor. Used almost double cheese, too, and the texture was still great. I'll double the recipe next time!
Delicious. The texture was a bit different from other breads - almost cakelike (probably due to the egg). It was quite moist. Followed directions, except that I topped with mozzarella instead of cheddar because I only had one bag of cheddar defrosted. I also used 1/4c yellow onion and 1/4c red. Would definitely make again.
This was a nice quick bread. I added a little garlic powder as others did & I needed a couple extra tablespoons of milk as it seemed a little dry. I baked it in a loaf pan & it sliced really well. I think this recipe would also make good drop biscuits. Thanks for sharing:o)
I made this today and it was excellent! I mostly followed the recipe, but I doubled the amount of onion and added a Tbsp of onion powder to deepen the oniony flavor. I also added about 1/3 cup minced parsley to round out the flavors. I made it with white cheddar cheese and it was lovely. Those who said it was dry may have over baked it. I used a 9" square pan and it was perfect in just 20 minutes.
Although I did add more onion and cheddar than called for with the additions of my usual standby's (garlic and onion powders) we all found this bread to be quite good. I could see how this would also be wonderful as either muffins or rolls. I loved the fact that I could make a tastey quick bread that didn't entail the usual hours I spend on making traditional breads. Carol, my family thanks you for this delicious and easy bread that they dunked into their soup to get up every last drop!
i liked this recipe, but not as a bread. it has the texture of a biscuit, so i will make it again in a muffin tin or just as small mounds on a cookie sheet as biscuits.
Not what I'd call savory.
Very popular item! I think that it could use a bit more cheese in the bread. It could also use a kick with some added garlic and other herbs.
Great recipe with lots of room for variations, but definitely too much salt.
I wanted a bread for dinner tonight that wouldn't take too long to make. This fit the bill perfectly. It reminded me of cheese scones. My only criticism is that it was a little bit salty but very tasty. Thanks.
Wow--this is so good! I was looking for something I could make with what I had in my kitchen, which wasn't much! I made it as is with yellow onion and the kids and I loved it! I bet it would also be good with sliced olives, spicy sausage, and/or jalapenos mixed in, too!
Really easy to make - i added bacon, thyme and rosemary for extra flavor
This is one of the staple bread recipes in our family. Easy to make...completely delicious, we all look forward to the once a week I make it. The only change I made is to turn it into biscuits instead of bread. Other than that, I've used it so many ways... Shallots and gouda instead of cheddar and onion. Add bacon or sausage. ANYTHING. It always works and is always incredible!!!
Great Recipe !!!!! I loved it...
Tasty and easy. Would be very easy to try different cheeses, add different herbs/spices etc. Will be making this more often.
I unfortunately did not have enough milk for this recipe (only 1/4 cup) so I had to sub water and a little extra margarine. I was also short on time, so I subbed dried minced onion. I did add 1/2 tsp of garlic powder, as another reviewer suggested. I'm sure this bread is much better with real onions and all milk (maybe even a bit more than 1/2 cup), but my turn-out was so-so. I did like how the bread came out a bit like a cross between biscuits and a cheese-onion bagel. I will have to try this one again, following the recipe closer.
My husband loves this bread!! The texture is kind of cakey, but it's moist. I usually ad some other spices, garlic, and more onions and cheese to make it even more flavorful. Thank you Carol, we will be doing this one again and again!! ;)
I love this recipie
This was good and very easy to make. I served it with homemade chicken soup and it was good pairing.
I baked this bread this past Saturday, and it came out great. I made it according to the recipe, with no mods, and my wife and I loved it. I used it in an appetizer... sliced long slices of the bread, buttered both sides and toasted in a stovetop pan, then coated with brown mustard, layered thinly sliced roast beef on it, and topped with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and provolone cheese. It also went well with home-made potato soup. Will definitely make this again!
It's raining in Dayton , Ohio and the pantry is bare. I'm making an italian dish for dinner and wanted a bread to go with it. No Onion or cheddar cheese in the house. But i do have a head of garlic and a bag of four cheese mexican blend. Guess what? Saute the garlic, add the mexican cheese, and this bread is STILL amazing!!! Never can tell what will be born out of necessity and the reluctance to go out in a rainstorm!
Made this to go with a spicy Isreali Couscous and chicken soup. I cooked it in a 9" round pan because that is all I had. I would cut the salt IN HALF. This has to be the saltiest bread I have ever eaten! 1 teaspoon is wayyy to much for 1.5 cups of flour in my opinion. The more carmelized the onions the richer the flavor.
Excellent and easy. Made it to have with clam chowder. I added thyme and savory. Next time I will add some onion powder and garlic powder for a variation. Will definitely make to have with salads and soups.
I was pleasantly surprised by how good these were! I added an extra tsp of baking powder, and also some garlic powder and Italian seasoning. I found I needed an extra tsp or so of butter to make the flour uniformly crumbly and an extra splash of milk to help the dough come together. Instead of a loaf, I made simple drop biscuits by dropping a spoonful of dough onto greased cookie sheets. I forgot the cheese that goes on top and they were still fabulous! They outshined the main dish.
Yummy! My family loved it and ate it all. As recommended I added some extra milk, cheese, garlic powder, onion powder and a little oregano. Will definitely make this again and again. So moist we ate it fresh out of the oven without even adding butter!
I kept to the recipe, only added a bit of garlic powder and using pepperjack cheese in place of the cheddar. (I wanted to use what I had on hand without opening a new cheese.) I also used buttermilk, as I was looking at losing what I had if I didn't use it somehow. Did anyone else have an issue with the dough being dry. I added a little more buttermilk and then got frustrated and added and egg. Seems to look alright, I'm sure it will taste fine. I did my best to not overwork the dough but it was a challenge with how dry the dough was without the egg and added buttermilk.
Grand daughter (9 yrs. old) helped make this easy and tasty bread. I did add some garlic powder to recipe. Very nice texture and smell. Went very well with the chili I made. I can see playing with different spices when I make it again and again.
Not sure how to rate this. I guess it serves me right for not reading reviews before making it. I expected bread, and instead it was a biscuit. Now, once your expecting something, it is hard to change how you feel about it, right? All that being said, I did like the biscuit (bread). It was a bit dry for me, however. I would rate it between a 3 and a 4. But may be due to my expectations. (oh and I added some garlic powder).
I gave this 5 stars because it was SOOO easy and had lots of flavor. Next time will add even more garlic powder - I simply sprinkled some on top last minute. Kinda reminded me of Red Lobster biscuits.
YUM. My family loved it. We ate the whole loaf with dinner. I would advise doubling or even tripling the recipe.
Surprisingly dry!
I thought this was really good, not like anything I had ever had before. Great texture and flavor, not too difficult to make.
Oh wow---this was easy and delicious!! I made vegie stew for dinner and this was a perfect accompaniment. Yum----It even got my husband to ead the vegie stew!
Oh my goodness---so good and even better the next day. I doubled the onions, added some Italian seasoning, replaced the cheddar that was stirred into the batter with Parm and sprinkled shredded Mozz on the top about 10 min before it was done. It was perfectly done in 20 min. Even better than Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits. I will serve this with our Christmas Day Scampi dinner.
This was really good it I think it needed some Onion powder or Salt and more onion it wasn't that strong of an onion flavor..I will for sure be trying this one again. Thank you for sharing this easy quick recipe with us.
I've made this a couple times and it is fantastic. Goes great with a roast and green beans.
Loved loved loved this bread. Delicious and cheesy and oniony and really really good. Thanks!!!
It was OK.
Very good, I served it with ham. Was a bit dry but made great sandwiches the next day.
very crumbly- great flavor, but strong!
This is definitely more of a biscuit than a bread, but it turned out really well. I doubled the recipe and baked the loaves for 25 minutes. They were just the right consistency. I would probably make this again with some additional herbs and spices, because as is, there's something missing (for me).
I made this bread with a gluten-free flour mix, with no other changes to the recipe, and it turned out great.
Yummy Yummy Yummy .... used sweet onion, red onion and green onion, about 1 and 1/2 cups, italian spices, both garlic and onion powder, black olives, cheddar and havarti cheese about 3 cups total .... did I say YUMMY !!!
Nice, easy bread. I doubled the onion and only had mild cheddar, so I used that. Served with Tomato Barley Soup from this site, and it was the perfect addition. Thanks for sharing, Carol. Will be making this again.
just okay
This bread is amazing. My family loved it. I will definitely make it again.
I just made this bread and it is delicious. I added some garlic and double the amount of cheese. it turned out perfect. My husband and I are loving it. I will definitely be making this again. I'm giving it 5 Stars even though I added other the ingredients.
This was very easy- but it had no taste. The texture was nice but it definitely needs some spices added to make it worthwhile. I could barely tell it had onion in it. This was a disappointment .
Very good recipe. I added a couple of pressed cloves of garlic to the onion before cooking it. And it stands up well to the addition of some roasted, peeled red chiles. This bread is good as it is but adding other things does not detract from it.
I loved this no-knead bread recipe. It's easy to add as a quick side dish to a meal. Easy and I usually have the ingredients sitting around.
This has become a favourite.. as a bread, or smaller portions in a muffin pan. I added parmesan, onion powder, sunflower seeds and cayenne pepper.
Sorry but I did not like this bread. I doubled the onions and cheese but it was a little bitter from the baking pwdr?.
It was so sour. I don’t know why. I was practically unable to eat it. I don’t know why. All of my ingredients were good. I did add some granulated garlic. But it takes bitter and sour.
Although the recipe has promise, I found it to be extraordinarily dry, and the onions seemed to have absorbed the dye from the cheese. The bright yellow bits of onion were quite disturbing, to say the least - for aesthetic purposes, I'd recommend using a white cheddar.
My husband & I enjoyed the recipe. It was very rich though, so just make sure that what you are having it with can balance out the richness.
Pretty good - I was looking for a yeast free bread simply because I didn't have any yeast in the house. I didn't add the onion, but i used a bit of onion powder and garlic. The bread was really dense and almost tasted like a biscuit. It was actually quite salty, probably because of the mixture of cheese and salt. I made it with chicken noodle soup, and I'll definitely make it again, but I'll omit the teaspoon of salt next time.
This had quite a good flavor and it looked really appetizing (no bright yellow onion pieces) but we weren't so keen on the rather cake-like texture. I also thought it could have done with a little more salt, maybe garlic salt. Although this was incredibly quick and easy, I would rather take the extra time to make a yeast bread.
I added a little onion powder and garlic salt, but otherwise made it as listed. It was DELISH! Moist and cheesy with the right touch of onion flavor
This bread is in my mouth as I type this. It's soo good. The only change I made is that I used 3 stalks of diced scallions instead of the sauteed onions because, well, I was just too lazy to chop and saute. Oh, and I used more cheese too. Thank you! This one's a keeper!
