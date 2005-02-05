Croutons

This is great to make your own croutons for your salads, etc. When you make your own you know what goes into it and you are proud of your accomplishment. You can also add your own flavorings.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Remove crusts from stale bread slices. Brush bread on both sides with melted butter. Cut bread slices up into small cubes. Sprinkle with garlic salt (if desired). Arrange cubes on an ungreased cookie sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15 minutes or until browned. Let cool. Store croutons in a covered container or plastic bag. Serve in soups or salads.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 542.1mg. Full Nutrition
