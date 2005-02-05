I was just gifted a loaf of artisan sourdough bread and knew we would never eat it all, especially since Hubs is not a big fan of sourdough anyway. Simply turning it into bread crumbs was an option, but with Thanksgiving on my mind croutons became an inspirational option. Besides, with bread crumbs I was limited - with croutons I still had the grind-them-into-crumbs option. Hubs also doesn't care for croutons on his salad (I could go on and on...) so I knew if I sized them smaller, like the packaged stuffing croutons, I'd have a good and fresher use for them - for stuffed pork chops or chicken, crushed for meatloaf, or as a coating for meat, poultry or fish before baking or frying. I did use the optional garlic salt and wish I hadn't. The croutons were just a tad saltier than I would prefer and will limit me when I mix them up with anything else. I need to remember that no additional salt will be necessary! I also added some poultry seasoning and dried parsley flakes, tho' the seasonings you could use are limited only by your imagination. I froze these in freezer bags so I expect they'll stay fresh a good, long while. There are no words adequate to express the good, fresh taste of these compared to the hard and stale taste of the commercial croutons. They're a little bit of monkeying around, especially if you make them small as I did. But I'll tell you what - I found myself nibbling on these and I just can't see myself doing that with the packaged stuff!