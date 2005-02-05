Croutons
This is great to make your own croutons for your salads, etc. When you make your own you know what goes into it and you are proud of your accomplishment. You can also add your own flavorings.
This is great to make your own croutons for your salads, etc. When you make your own you know what goes into it and you are proud of your accomplishment. You can also add your own flavorings.
A great way to use up bread that's past its prime! I like to use a lower oven temp so that the bread is crisp and dry all the way through before it starts to get too brown.Read More
needs more spices! I use a loaf of French or Italian bread, cut off the crusts and cube. I toss the cubes with 3/4 cup of olive oil & lots of spices: garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, Italianing seasoning, Mrs.Dash, Nature's Seasoning, etc. Spead on baking sheet & Bake at 425 for 10-12 minutes (watch! don't let them burn!)Read More
A great way to use up bread that's past its prime! I like to use a lower oven temp so that the bread is crisp and dry all the way through before it starts to get too brown.
I've been making these for years, and my kids looooove them. Using french or italian bread, a garlic-salt mixture with parsley in it, and a butter-flavored cooking spray (rather than the butter) gives them a top-level restaurant taste. I also like to use ranch-dressing dry mix in lieu of the garlic salt at times--you can also use garlic powder with salted cheddar popcorn topping--the possibilities are endless!----One of my kids' fave all-time snacks are actually borne of the "crouton" premise: Called "Crustinos", you make them by slicing basic french or italian bread into approx. 1/2 inch thick slices, then spraying the slices with butter-flavored cooking spray, adding your seasoning atop, and baking at 200 degrees until they are light golden and crispy. So much better for everyone than chips--and they keep for a week or more in a sealed bag (although I cannot keep any in my house more than 24 hours--the kids eat them up fast). When you have a salad or soup,(or even need bread crumbs for a coating) take a few and break them up. Quick, easy, and a great way to use up extra leftover bread.
These were better than restaurant style croutons!! The only changes I made was I cut the bread into cubes first, than put them in a container with the melted butter, than I added garlic and onion salt, put the lid on and shook it all up, then dumped it on to a baking sheet. There were great!! Even my husband and 4 year old couldn't get enough!
Instead of buttering the bread directly, I poured melted butter over the sliced bread and mixed it well. It worked out great. Didn't take a lot of time.
I used Pam Butter spray on one batch and Pam garlic spray on another - then seasonings of my choice. The spray cuts down on the calories and keeps them crispy!
I'm glad to see other people make their own croutons! They are so easy and quick to make and are great to jazz up a salad. I toss cubes of bread in olive oil and freshly crushed garlic and sprinkle with a little grated parmesan before cooking ... yum!
Wonderful! I will always make my own now--it's so easy! Mine were done at 10 minutes, though, so watch them.
Easy recipe for garlic croutons. I used day-old bread, which made even crispier croutons. Used them in a casserole and it worked out great for me. EDITED: You can make this to suit any kind of salad or recipe you need it for. I like to use homemade seasoning mixes to season these croutons, anything from italian seasoning to cajun seasoning. If you cool them and throw them in your food processor and grind them down, you instantly have homemade breadcrumbs that are excellent in meat loaf or meat balls!
needs more spices! I use a loaf of French or Italian bread, cut off the crusts and cube. I toss the cubes with 3/4 cup of olive oil & lots of spices: garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, Italianing seasoning, Mrs.Dash, Nature's Seasoning, etc. Spead on baking sheet & Bake at 425 for 10-12 minutes (watch! don't let them burn!)
Great recipe...only thing that I do differently when I make this is to add some garlic to it. It is great to take a whole clove and rub it on the bread when it comes out of the oven. The hot bread just melts the garlic clove and it is delicious. Thanks for a recipe that helps with that stale, left-over bread.
Faced with the prospect of tossing a loaf of whole wheat bread I'd not used, I decided to give homemade croutons a try. And they are very, very good! I trimmed the crusts from the loaf and cut into pieces approx. 1 square inch. I then melted Land O'Lakes light butter with several cracked cloves of garlic (substituted for the garlic salt) and tossed with the bread in a large plastic bag. I spread in a single layer and toasted at 300 degrees for 10 minutes on each side. I then turned the oven off and left the pan in for an hour or so. This might have been overly conservative, but I tend to burn things so I opted for the lower temp and longer cooking time. The flavor is good and the texture is perfectly crunchy without even a hint of too-dark toasty spots.
This recipe was a great find. The croutons are just like the "homemade" ones in fancy restaurants, except you can season them to your own taste. It's a definite keeper!
This is really good, but even better IMHO with a few changes. I cube the bread first and put it all into a big mixing bowl. Then I melt the butter in the microwave and stir in the garlic salt - I also add 1 tsp of crushed Italian seasoning to this mixture. I find that mixing the butter with the seasonings first helps it go on more evenly. Then drizzle over the bread cubes and toss until evenly coated. Spread on the pan and bake as directed, stirring occasionally. These are so yummy I can hardy keep myself from just snacking on them fresh out of the oven. P.S. if you crush the croutons later, they make a DELICIOUS breadcrumb coating for chicken etc.!!!
This was very helpful to me - a good basic recipe that I can enjoy experimenting with.
Very good! I used spray butter and sprayed and seasoned before I cut the bread up (used a ulu knife which made it very easy to slice!). Lowered temp to 325. Excellent, enjoyed on a salad. Thanks!
I couldn't find any store bought croutons without phosphates so I wanted to try making my own. SO EASY!!! I did like another reviewer said and melted butter in the bowl, sprinkled a little garlic salt in there, then tossed in the bread cubes and shook them up with the lid on. GREAT!! I didn't cut off the crusts. I used leftover bread heels as well.
I made several finger sandwiches for a function & cut off the crust. Usually, I throw them away, but ended up with a lot of waste once I added in all the end crusts. So, I decided to try making these, instead. Turned our absolutely fantastic! My husband pronounced them a keeper, so don't think I will throw anymore crusts away! I ended up baking them at 350 for 25 minutes, then turned off the heat & left them in the oven for another 10 min. They were baked in a pan with 1-1/2" sides.
Right now (November) bags of bread bits are sold for less than $2 at your local grocery store. They are sold as stuffing bread but I used one of those bags to make croutons. The bread is already cut up, it's really cheap, and makes a lot of croutons.
This was a good basic recipe. I used homemade garlic butter and it was very good.
I used a combo of butter and evoo which I heated and added garlic and onion powders and lots of herbs and spices. I normally fry my croutons but this was so much easier, not to mention healthful. Went beautifully with our Halloween pea soup last night. Thank you Carol.
Delicious croutons! I don't think I'll ever buy store bought again!
Great way to get rid of old bread and buns. You can use whatever seasoning you want.
Yummy yummy yummy yummy! My bread wasn't quite stale, but it still worked wonderfully! After brushing with the melted butter and cubing, I tossed them with oregano, garlic powder, and parmesan cheese. I could eat these as a snack! Thanks for the easy great recipe!
I would say that this is a great recipe. What a way to use what would be tossed away. I did change a few things as suggested by other members. I kept the crust on, increased the butter to little less than half a cup, added garlic salt and oregano to the melted butter. I placed the bread into the butter and mixed it together that way. I lowered the heat to 315 for about 25 minutes or so stir occasionally. My 8 year old loves them!
Cost savings all around...what a great way to use up old bread! I combined melted butter, olive oil, garlic salt, parsley flakes, and parmesan cheese in a sealed container, added bread and shook until coated. I will never be buying in a box again, or even crackers - I much prefer these in my soup! Next time I'm going to cut my bread into 1" cubes and use in french onion soup, I bet it'll be a lot easier to eat then trying to saw through soggy french stick with a spoon!
Used a whole french baguette for this recipe. I used half for croutons and the smashed up the other half for seasoned bread crumbs. Stored in ziplock bags. This was eassy! Thanks!
amazing! my 13 and 4 year olds love them!!!!!
Great basic recipe. I toss the buttered bread cubes with a couple teaspoons Poultry Seasoning and bake them up for a wonderful stuffing base.
Yummy - I cubed the bread (didn't measure) and put in a bowl. I used a combination of melted butter, melted bacon fryings and olive oil. Then added to the melted mixture dried parsley, fresh garlic, cracked pepper and parmasen cheese. Poured over the cubes and shook the bowl to well coat. Baked at 325 degrees for 30 minutes stirring every 10 minutes. I do believe my husband will have them gone before I can use them on a salad! Will make these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I thought that the garlic salt was too salty so the next time, I'll use a half of tsp. of garlic salt instead of 2 tsp.
I used about 7/8 pieces of stale wheat bread. Cut off the crusts first and then I cut the bread into squares. Then I dumped the pieces into a bowl and poured melted butter over it. Tossed it until it was well coated. Set the bread onto a cookie sheet and then sprinkled three packets of parmesan/romano blend cheese powder from the local pizza place on top of it. I also sprinkled a good helping of garlic powder onto the bread as well. Cooked them longer than I needed to because I love croutons crispy and a tad burnt. They tasted amazing, the best I've ever had (and I'm a huge crouton fan).
These are so yummy I can just eat them out of the bag! I used garlic powder rather than garlic salt and mixed that into the butter. I toasted the bread cubes first, then tossed them with the butter mixture (as another recipe advised) which worked out very very well. If you have more or less slices of bread, I figured on about 1 tablespoon of butter per cup of toasted cubes.
Very nice! Used Rye bread as I was putting them in a Russian Green Bean and Potato Soup (on this site). Sprinkled with a little garlic powder and sage.Used a storage bag, put the cubes in and poured the melted margarine in. Shook the bag and dumped them onto the cookie sheet.
great croutons!! way better than store bought! i only made a few small changes: melted the butter, added italian spices (maybe 1 tsp?) and garlic salt (about 3/4 tsp) to the butter, then tossed with the bread cubes. it didn't look like enough butter/spices, so i melted an additional 1/8 cup of butter and added more spices & salt. tossed again. then arranged as evenly as possible on a GREASED cookie sheet, cooked at 235 for 30 min, then let them stay in the warm oven for 10 more minutes. they are so crunchy, but not at all hard, if that makes sense... my husband and kids LOVED these, will be making again!
I've been making these for years! They are great when you don't want your bread to waste, but it's not quite sandwich material. I just use a soft spreadable butter, like country crock, and then I form mine into balls so they are a bit chewy in the middle. That's just me though! Love them either way!
I like this recipe. A great tip is to use a pizza cutter for things like this. Actually, pizza cutters are great for kids to cut up their own food. I used texas toast, butter, onion and garlic powdre, salt and italilian seasoning. Delish !
These were so yummy... i did use butter flavored spray instead of butter as others have suggested... My kids were munching on them for snacks...Thanks for the easy recipe.
I love to cook, but hate the clean up part of cooking, so I cut the bread up (I used the crust part, too), put it in a gallon zip-loc bag, in a glass measuring cup I melted the butter, garlic salt and I added a heaping tablespoon of pesto, in the microwave then poured it over the bread in the bag, 'zipped' it shut and tossed it until all the pieces were coated. Be sure to add some air to the bag, helps the bread to coat better. Then I lined a pan with foil, baked for 15 min. at 350, and they are AWESOME....love the pesto flavor. (I used less bread, as I only had 1/2 loaf left from the night before. For more bread I would double the recipe, that way all the pieces get lots of flavor).
I will never buy croutons again. mixed half butter and half olive oil with garlic salt. yummy; will try a bit of parmasean next time.
watch them, 15 minutes was a couple minutes too long for my oven. Great way to use up some left over buns.
Great basic recipe and very easy. I used very dense bakery wheat bread cut up into cubes with crust and placed in large bowl. I melted 1/2 cup butter, poured over bread crumbs and tossed. I also added Kirkland's (Costco) Rustic Tuscany Seasoning to taste. Baked as recipe said and....yummy!
AWESOME!!!!!!!!!! I melted butter in a container, added cubes, and shook! I used garlic powder and parsley.
Instead of tossing some stale hamburger buns, I decided to turn them into croutons. I knew they would be easy to make but rarely have taken the time. It is so easy to just log on to All Recipes and get a quick recipe and all the advice that goes with other reviews. Thank you for providing this service. Good croutons by the way and no more wasted bread. :-)
Easy, delicious, and a great way to use up old bread! Instead of brushing with butter I coated the inside of a large Ziplock bag with melted butter, added bread, and shook to coat. Then I spread on the cooking sheet and sprinkled with garlic powder.
Great, simple, but certainly need to season in some way... garlic.... parsley... something!
I used Italian bread. I started with half butter half oil. I melted the butter then added Italian spices and then the oil I did not measure anything. Mixed all three together. I added the diced bread pieces and gently mixed all four ingredients together by hand. l put them on a single layer in the oven. I put them in the oven on 300 for about 10 minutes. AWESOME!!!! My kids and I started eating them right away! They loved it! Thank you!
Great taste..diff method. I take 1/2 butter, 1/2 oil, saute in pan with 3-5 cloves garlic. Toss bread cubes in to pan to coat, bake...etc...etc...add italian seas. to taste.
I use olive oil instead of butter. less calories and a better taste. Also add some parmesian cheese
Great way to use up left over and stale bread and buns. Experimented w/ various spices. I used an Italian bread dipping spice and it was great. I stored it in an airtight tupperware container and they last for weeks.
yum! but why cut off the crusts? I took my cue from my favorite italian restaurant that doesn't cut of theirs and they turned out great. Instead of brushing on the butter, I just tossed the cubes with the butter in a bowl. I also sprinkled on some grated parm before baking.
Oh so yummy! Very easy and very good. I used left over Challah (egg bread) bread. They were crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside.
amazing
I was just gifted a loaf of artisan sourdough bread and knew we would never eat it all, especially since Hubs is not a big fan of sourdough anyway. Simply turning it into bread crumbs was an option, but with Thanksgiving on my mind croutons became an inspirational option. Besides, with bread crumbs I was limited - with croutons I still had the grind-them-into-crumbs option. Hubs also doesn't care for croutons on his salad (I could go on and on...) so I knew if I sized them smaller, like the packaged stuffing croutons, I'd have a good and fresher use for them - for stuffed pork chops or chicken, crushed for meatloaf, or as a coating for meat, poultry or fish before baking or frying. I did use the optional garlic salt and wish I hadn't. The croutons were just a tad saltier than I would prefer and will limit me when I mix them up with anything else. I need to remember that no additional salt will be necessary! I also added some poultry seasoning and dried parsley flakes, tho' the seasonings you could use are limited only by your imagination. I froze these in freezer bags so I expect they'll stay fresh a good, long while. There are no words adequate to express the good, fresh taste of these compared to the hard and stale taste of the commercial croutons. They're a little bit of monkeying around, especially if you make them small as I did. But I'll tell you what - I found myself nibbling on these and I just can't see myself doing that with the packaged stuff!
How quick and fun this is. I added my own spices and it came out great. I will be making these from now on
So easy and simple to make. I can't believe I haven't done this before!
I love garlic but there was Way too much garlic salt in this. I even used more butter & some grated Parmesan Romano cheese. 1 tsp garlic would have been more than enough.
awesome, will never buy croutons again!
these came out pretty good. i think next time i may add some pepper. i used canola oil spray instead of melted butter.
This recipe is delicious! The croutons taste great in salad, and they are so easy to make.
With today's high prices I can't afford to throw anything out, had five slices of Italian bread. I used butter and olive oil mixed with some garlic powder, salt and Italian seasoning. Baked at 350 Absolutely delicious. Will make again.
Awesome and so easy! I used olive oil and Italian seasoning and it came out great!
I enjoyed these with a whole wheat bread and just a touch of seasoned salt for extra kick. Actually had eaten half of them alone before I was ready to use them in the dish I had planned for them. Yumm!
I made these with brown regular bread since I didn't have french bread. They were good, except that I should have cooked them longer
I used the empty bread bag and added the cubed bread. I drizzled the cubes with olive oil, then sprinkled with onion salt, garlic salt, orgegano and marjoram. With the bag puffed with air, I twisted the end and shook it all. Spread on a baking sheet - 300 degrees for 20 minutes. Hint: go easy on the salts.
These were alright. They were really nothing special, but when I decided to make salad last minute, they did the job and they did it quick. I might use this as a base recipe later, but I will definitely spice them up A LOT as they tend to lose their flavor when they bake.
These are a great way to use up leftover bread! I saved the heels of the bread in the freezer until I had enough, supprisingly they added up pretty fast. Then I took them out and defrosted them in the toaster and followed the recipe.
Perfect croutons. They are great for salads but even better for snacking.
Great basic recipe! Used olive oil on bread with the crusts left on. Sprinkled with Penzey's italian herb mix. Baked 25 minutes. Great with soup! And so easy!
I also use a bit of onion powder or onion salt with these. Then, if I want to stuff a chicken breast or pork chop, I just use my homemade croutons and prepare like I would for stuffing. Fast and easy !
I used this idea for stale biscuits that I made over the weekend. I sliced them in half and then cubed them. Heated a skillet and added 4 tablespoons butter and grated 4 cloves of fresh garlic into the butter. Added salt and pepper. Spread the cubes on a tray and then drizzled the butter over and baked for 15 min. Turned out awesome! Normally would of went with garlic powder but was out.
This was the first time my own croutons. They were wonderful. My son especially liked them. He ate most of them before I could get a salad (cobb) made. I think I am going to make anoter, bigger batch right now.
These were fabulous. I just did a light sprinkle of garlic powder (I'm not crazy about garlic) and I also sprinkled parmesan cheese over them. They were delicious!
This recipe is awsome. I didn't want to by a $2 bag of croutons when I had slices of leftover bread that went stale. I cut up the bread slices with the crust on, drizzled melt butter, parsley, basil, garlic powdwer and salt. Mixed it together and baked it. Oh how delicious!!
So easy and much better than store bought.
Easy and delicious. I didn't use garlic salt, but I added chopped fresh garlic, onion powder, and seasoning salt. I also halved the butter and added equal amount of olive oil. With these, who needs lettuce for a salad?
Easy, and worked well with a low-carb/high-fiber bread. Will make this again. I seasoned with an All-Purpose seasoning instead of the garlic salt.
very easy! and i like the fact i can add any seasoning
great and easy. leftover sourdough and italian, cubed it. put it in a tuperware and poured melted butter in. shake real good. put on baking sheet and sprinkle garlic salt over it. didn't have butter spray. good with soups
Easy and delicious! I used half garlic salt and half Mrs. Dash for a little extra flavors. No need to buy croutons ever again, with the bonus that you can vary the seasonings and size of the croutons to your tastes. Thanks for this recipe- I will be using it often!
Awesome basic recipe that you can doctor up if you wish, or just keep it simple. I used olive oil instead of butter to be a tiny bit more healthy.
perfect!!! My boyfriend loved them, I didnt have garlic salt so i added 1 tsp salt to the melted butter before i brushed it on and then sprinkled the cubes with garlic powder. YUM will make again!!
I took the basic concept of this recipe and ran with it. So much better (and cheaper) than store-bought croutons. Plus I like that you can create a bunch of different flavor combos with just a little creativity. I'll never throw stale bread away again! I seasoned mine with parmesan cheese, fresh ground pepper, garlic powder, and italian herbs. My husband and I ate more by the handful than we did on our salads!
This was very easy and tasty. My bread wasn't stale so I toasted it on the lowest setting of my toaster to help dry it out first. Thanks for saving my salad. :)
THANK YOU! I made this recipe this afternoon and they tasted wonderful. I have always found store bought croutons to be SO hard they hurt my teeth. These are toasted just enough and taste great!
Excellent. I did keep my crusts on though. I also ended up using a bit more butter and spices. Yummy!!
I will never buy store bought croutons again! These are so fast and easy! Had to make a second batch since we ate most of the others as soon as they came out of the oven. Can wait to try with other seasonings.
I used whole wheat bread and experimented with the crusts. Honestly, they're just as good with crusts on--I can't tell the difference in taste. I also included some basil and Parmesan to taste. Excellent recipe--I had to use a lot of self control not to eat the entire batch right out of the oven. Yum!
These were good but using the "brush on" method as directed didn't leave enough butter for all 15 slices of bread-I only got thru 1/2. I decided to just stick w/the half. Good but we prefer "garlic croutons" on AR.
Made these croutons today. Absolutely wonderful results! I found that I had to bake a bit longer than recommended, but then everyones oven is different. Just keep an eye on them the first time you make them to make sure they are dry and not too brown. There will never be another loaf of stale bread in this house! I'm munching while I type! YUM . . .
This is great to use as a starting technique. I also add a little olive oil, parmesan cheese and a sprinkling of oregano to the butter, much like I do with my garlic bread. Also try omitting the garlic, butter the bread and then sprinkle with cinnamon sugar. Perfect for those more fruit-based salads when you add things like apples, pears, raisins, nuts, chicken breasts etc., or to top pumpkin or butternut squash soup! I bake these at 300 degrees because the sugar tends to burn quickly. Yum!
These are great! I rarely use croutons so it doesn't pay for me to buy a whole box. Now that I know how simple it is I'll always just make them. These did seem a bit salty (I use salted butter) so next time I'll use half garlic powder.
Great base recipe. I used some soursough loaf bread from Costco and I used olive oil and salt and fresh cracked pepper. I prefer mine with a subtle flavor. I will use these on my salad and in some roasted tomato soup like they do at Tender Greens. Excellent, thanks!
I used butter flavored cooking spray instead of melted butter and then sprinkled with garlic salt. I also cut up a loaf of french bread. So good the kids and hubby ate most of them before we even had salads. Will definitely make these instead of buying the hard croutons in the box.
I like to make these with "everything" bagels and cut them in long, thin slices. These have so much flavor all you need to do is butter them before baking. Then I refrigerate them in a ziplock and they last for awhile. Good stuff!
Great. I sprinkled basil, oregano, black pepper and parmesan cheese into melted butter. Did not use garlic. Baked in oven for about 19 minutes to make a little crispier.
Great. I too. cut the bread first, poured the melted butter over cubes, then added the galic salt (I halved the saltd). Bake them a coupeld extra minutes. None left for the salad; the family ate them as a snack. Delicious and easy! Thank you, no need for store bought, these are fast and much better tasting. :D
Excellent recipe. I buy day-old baguettes and for special occasions I cut the bread in star shapes with a small "deco-cut" by Joyce Chen.
I used leftover dried up foccacia bread with a hint of ?rosemary? Lovely texture. As decribed, heated with butter and garlic, then 350 for 15 minutes. OOOO my god! SOOO good. I added a touch of salt as my butter did not have any. *Bad, I know, but I like salty stuff!*
I used a half loaf of frozen garlic bread so Im really rating on the method more than the recipe. This was easier than I thought!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections