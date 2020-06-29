Sassy Chicken Enchilada Dip

1 of 173

Rating: 5 stars I used this dip as a filling for quesadillas and everyone loved them! Simply spread the dip on one half of a flour tortilla topped with shredded mozzarella and/or cheddar sprinkled on some more fresh cilantro and folded in half. Grilled them a few hours before my party started and put in the refrigerator. Then about 30 minutes before I was ready to serve them as an appetizer I put them in a 350-degree oven for 20-30 minutes to warm them up. Had guacamole and salsa to top them with. Definitely make this dip a day or even two ahead of time for the flavor to develop. Also I used one store-bought rotisserie chicken which worked wonderfully. Helpful (60)

Rating: 5 stars *Update* This is still a big hit at get togethers. I always have to share the recipe *Update* This is a GREAT recipe. I brought three appetizers to a party and this was the only one that I didn't have any leftovers of. I omitted the cilantro (personal taste) and lessened the chili powder because I didn't know if the guests liked spicy foods. Also, I beat the cream cheese and spices together first, then mixed everything together. I left the juice in the tomatoes. It was just wonderful! Thanks So Much!! Helpful (58)

Rating: 5 stars UPDATED REVIEW: First time, I made this it was good, but not a very pretty dish. I made this for a Bridal Shower yesterday as Tortilla Rollups- Spread dip (with Drained Rotel and without Chicken) onto Cheddar Jalepeno tortillas, then added a layer of Deli Sliced Chicken. Refrigerated overnight in tightly wrapped Saran Wrap and then sliced right before. They were excellent and everyone loved them! Helpful (55)

Rating: 5 stars What a wonderful dish. I knew just by looking at the ingredients it would be tasty. I took this to a superbowl party and I chose to heat it up and serve. What a good choice because as it warmed up...guys came out of the woodwork looking for whatever it was that smelled so good. They swarmed on it like locusts and if they could have gotten away with it I think someone would have licked the plate. I served this with hard corn tortilla chips and soft flour tortillas. Great recipe as is but you can tweak it to suit your tastebuds with different/more cheese spicier etc. I am going to try this base without chicken and spoon it onto a thin chix breast and roll and bake it in the oven. Then serve with some kind of corn/black bean relish...getting hungry just thinking about it. Make this recipe and you won't be disappointed. Helpful (32)

Rating: 4 stars Made this for a girls' night party I hosted...Rave reviews! Everyone loved the recipe. It had a great flavor and made a TON. The only complaint I'd have is that it's a little too rich for my tastes (and i LOVE rich rich foods..). Made it a second time halving the cream cheese and adding a little more sour cream (a quarter cup or so). Much better this time and it gave me an idea...this would be great for chicken enchilada filling! So with all my leftovers (which as I said is a lot) I put about 2/3 cup filling in the middle of each ten-inch flour tortilla rolled them up spread plain sour cream over the tops of each one shredded some sharp cheddar over each one and put them in a glass baking dish and warmed 15 minutes (just till the cheese on top is melty). Then I garnished each one with extra cilantro. OMG...these were the best chicken enchiladas ever! AND my fiance thought they were from a restaurant. Kudos!:) So I must say that overall I liked this recipe much better as enchiladas for dinner than as a dip. But still very good either way! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome! Made this as an appetizer at a Pampered Chef party and it went over very well - 5 people asked for the recipe. Used salsa (drained) in place of canned tomatoes/chiles. Grilled the chicken and put into food processer (after cool) to shred. Served with tortilla chips. Very easy very good! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this dip. I thought it was a little bland but I waited the 2 hour chilling time to let the flavors meld a little and then I added some more chili powder. I might add a can of diced chilies next time instead of extra chili powder. Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! Every time I bring it someplace people comment about how good it is! I use the Rotel Extra Hot Tomatoes with Green Chiles. Nice thing is it's even better if made a day ahead of when you plan to eat it. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars Yum! I made this over the weekend. I didn't have as much chicken as it called for but it was still very good. I used a about a teaspoon more cilantro just because I love it. I also baked it in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes because I already had 3 cold dips for the party I was having. This dip is delicous hot or cold. Helpful (13)