Bishop's Bread I

4.2
14 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Rich looking and great tasting. Make today and cut tomorrow.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • Beat egg in mixing bowl until frothy. Add sugar, oil, and vanilla. Beat to blend. Mix in buttermilk.

  • In another bowl measure the flour, soda, and salt. Stir to mix well. Add walnuts, cherries, raisins, and chips. Mix together. Add all at once to liquid batter. Stir only until just combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 1 hour or until bread tests done. Let bread stand for 10 minutes then remove from pan and let cool on a rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 16.3mg; sodium 182.8mg. Full Nutrition
