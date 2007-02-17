Bishop's Bread I
Rich looking and great tasting. Make today and cut tomorrow.
This is the one recipe that made allrecipies.com my favorite place on the net. Bishop´s Bread is so easy to make, so quick, and delicious you´ll be making it again and again. It´s an easy recipie that can be made by young children and devoured by all the family. It also makes a real fast home made present that will make you famous among your friends. I highly recomend it. Go make it!Read More
You may prefer the Taste of Home or Cooks.com version of bishop's bread; neither contain buttermilk. This dessert is wonderful for those who like the taste of chocolate, nuts and cherries. Dark chocolate mixed with semi-sweet chips is what I prefer in this recipe. The taste deepens if loaf is aged a few days.Read More
Wow! This is a winner. Perfect for any holiday season. Instead of candied cherries I used dried cherries, and it was great! Also perfect for a church bake sale...(Bishop's Bread..ha, ha)!
Basically a pound cake. Easy to make. I did not like it but my guests did.
One of my all-time favorite holiday breads! I use cherry craisins instead of the currants. I've had to give this recipe to every person who has tasted it...it's delicious. Sooooo NOT a pound cake!
I thought this was a great bread. Would be good for Christmas time. I made a slight change because I didn't want to use Choc. Chips, I used cut up dates and instead of the candied cherries I used the marachino cherries, just because that's what I had on hand. It was still very good. Next time I'll prepare ahead and make as written. Thank you.
Excellent! My family loves apricots so I added 1/2c of finely chopped dried apricots.I always toast the nuts in the oven first. It adds an earthier flavor to all breads.Thanks for the delicious recipe.
Very good. I made mini loaves and baked for about 40-50 minutes, and they were perfect. Very nice little bread. I didn't have walnuts, so I just left them out. Maybe next time I'd cut up the cherries; a little big in the bread. Bf liked it. Thanks!
Haven t had a recipe for this bread in years and had forgotten just how good it is. Because we do not like cherries subsitute some apricots and raising or you can use dried cranberries. Sliced thin and served with cream cheese is a teatime treat liked by most people. Unfortunately some people think it is a cake but really isn t ....has a bread texture just in case you are expecting a fruit cake!!!! The recipe I had added 1 tbsp. of cherry liqueur.
I couldn't find currants at my grocery store, so I substituted plain raisins. Overall it was good, but the fruit and chocolate combination was a little odd. It also dries out VERY quickly, so wrap it securely when storing. I'm going to try it again, this time with just the cherries and golden raisins.
I loved the bread. I'm even bookmarking the recipe.
Maybe it's just me, but I found this to be very dry. I wrapped it up and waited a day before trying it as the recipe suggests, but I just didn't care for it.
I learned to make this bread in highschool. Our recipe was wonderful and called for Maraschino cherries, broken up Hershey bars and dates.
