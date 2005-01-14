Fry Bread I

189 Ratings
  • 5 122
  • 4 39
  • 3 17
  • 2 2
  • 1 9

A traditional North American treat. Serve with jam or honey.

By Rita

Gallery
34 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen fry breads
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine flour, salt, and baking powder. Stir in 1 1/2 cups lukewarm water. Knead until soft but not sticky. Shape dough into balls about 3 inches in diameter. Flatten into patties 1/2 inch thick, and make a small hole in the center of each patty.

    Advertisement

  • Fry one at a time in 1 inch of hot shortening, turning to brown on both sides. Drain on paper towels.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 7.7g; sodium 219.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/16/2022