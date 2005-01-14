Fry Bread I

I am Native and I use this recipe. I add a little more salt, about 3 table spoons of sugar and about 3/4 tablespoon of yeast. I never measure...really, but I get 2-3 batches of frybread out of a package of yeast. The secret to good fry bread is in the mixing. The only way I have ever eaten good frybread was when my grandmothers or myself pushed all the dry ingredients to the side of the bowl, and poured the water in the middle. Then using your spoon, we just go around the bowl and scrape more flour into the water until all is mixed. Then as soon as it is mixed totally, don't mix it anymore! :) We take pieces out of the bowl and have a little flour on the counter and set it on there to dust it and make it not stick to your fingers. Then just work around the frybread carefully making your circle shape. I've never rolled out my fread, made them into balls, or flattened them into patties. I think the secret is in the hand prep...shaping each individual one with care to not rip it. Good recipe. Thats all you need for frybread! We just like ours all poofy! Don't forget when you make the first one, as soon as it is cool, give everyone around you a bite of the first one. My kids just hover waiting for a piece of the first one. Then, put paper towels (or newspaper! LOL!) into the bottom of a paper bag, and drop your frybread in there when your done. Thats what we have always done in our extended family! :)