A Number One Egg Bread
This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!
Abs fab! Light, oh! so light an egg bread! On the advices of several people, I used half the recipe. I also proofed the yeast and let the dough rise one extra time. Delicious! Feathery! A keeper!
Yuck! After all the time I spent on this bread I was VERY disappointed on the outcome. I followed the recipe exacally, but it didn't taste at all good. My husband didn't care for it either, but my daughter ate it with LOTS of butter. Definatly watch the cooking time-it does NOT take 40 mins. to bake. Considering all the other reviews I coundn't wait to try this bread, but I will not be making this one again--not worth all that time at all.
Delicious recipe. I found it did not take as long to bake as the recipe suggests. Instead of 45 minutes it was done in 35. Also this bread was much larger than expected - It baked to be the width of my oven!
This egg bread was very easy to make. I cut the recipe in half because I wasn't sure if the bread was going to taste good or not...but it was good! My mom thought I got it from a bakery! The bread came out very big! It makes me wonder how big the bread actually is, if I had followed the recipe without cutting it in half.
I made the dough in the bread machine, then shaped it and baked! I made french toast for Thanksgiving breakfast. The entire family loved it! It was gone before the end of the parade!
I made this to go with spinach dip and everyone at work loved it. i would recommend doubling the sugar, using just 6 eggs instead of the 3 eggs and 6 yolks, and baking for 20min tops. This is a great recipe that I will be making often.
Fantastic. I also made this substituting 1/2 whole wheat flour and it was still tender and delicious. A must try!
This was amazing! We made two loaves and ate both in one day! Really REALLY great!
I'm giving this recipe five stars because its being posted resulted in the best bread I've ever baked. I made the following changes though, per other reviewers' suggestions: I added 1/4 cup of organic honey I used six eggs total (not including the brush on egg) instead of de-yolking and whatnot. I cut the cook time down to about 25 minutes, and I probably went five or so minutes too long. This bread is fabulous for spinach dip, and went miraculously with some butter and Russian Mushroom and Potato soup from this site. Thank you so much for the recipe - the only future change I might make is to bake it in two loaves since it's so enormous!
Imade this recipe for one loaf again this week I added 2 TBS extra sugar with slight improvement in taste. Used 2 1/2 cups flour instead of 2 1/4 as recommended. Found consistency of bread much better. This time bread rose to nearly 4". If you cook for 40 minuetes as directed you will probably end up with charcoal at 375 degrees. Found 25 -26 minutes adequate for one loaf.Note: there are inconsistencies in recommended amounts of eggs and flour in recipe. This should be corrected. Bread very good.
This turned out great! I had never made bread before, but it was really easy. My boyfriend thought I bought it at the store! Keep an eye on the baking time though, it only took 15 minutes to cook in my oven.
Egg breads are my favorite kinds of breads to make, which is why I found this recipe so irresistible. It's super easy to make because the dough is so workable and smooth. Just don't rush the rising times. I made this into rolls instead of loaves and they were good. Excellent with jam or cream cheese.
Really good and light, even when I make it with part whole wheat flour and ground flax seeds.
This is so delicious! I love it! One note I want to make is that if you try to make this into one loaf, it will probably be gi-normous. I have made this twice and have always halved the recipe (the loaf is still huge!), and a half-recipe will only need 20 minutes in the oven. ( One trick I learned from Alton Brown on an episode of "Good Eats!" is to let the dough rise in a (not turned on)oven with a pan of hot water beneath it. Also, if you've ever had trouble getting the yeast to rise - like myself - make sure you stir the yeast in the sugar-water until it completely dissolves, then let it sit for a couple minutes 'til it gets really foamy.
This Bread turned out hard instead of airy and fluffy like it should be. My fammily did liek it and it was fairly easy to make but not at all what I expected.
This bread is delicious and tastes like a very rich challah bread. I made it today (day before Easter) and it was enough for 2 medium loaves. This is a very rich recipe, not at all for the dieter, but something to perk up up a holiday meal. The dough was very sticky so added flour at the mixing stage a little at a time. You may need to add more based on stickiness. It is very good tasting!
It's EGG-cellent!
I was looking for a recipe to use up some eggs, and came across this one. This bread came out wonderful and looks and tastes amazing! If you are looking for a more dense challah or egg bread, don't try this recipe. This recipe makes a very light and fluffy loaf. And for those of you who don't like to eat challah plain, try it with whipped cream cheese, it is sooooo good! Thanks for the recipe, it was a good way to use up extra eggs!
This is one great tasting egg bread, I made it last weekend, my sister had come over just when I was pulling it out of the oven, and all she said was you made this, it looks like it came from a bakery. The loaf is huge, next time i am going to split it in half and make 2 loaves.
My whole family loves this recipe! I have bread loving boys in my household and they give it a thumbs up!!!!!!
I've used this recipe many, many times for home use and for my small catering business. It always works and it always is HUGE!!! I have to cook it diagonally!! Lay foil over it gently at first so top doesn't brown too fast. Truly a great recipe!!
This was wonderful. The loaf was huge! Next time I might try to divide it into two loaves. Tastes wonderful!
Wow Kevin! Loved this version of Challah very much. Only change I made was subbing honey for the sugar. I made two loaves out of the dough; one of which I gave as part of a Christmas gift. So pretty and glossy! Thanks so much!
Absolutely delicious, I now make this any Friday I get the chance. I highly reccomend this, add honey for an extra sweet treat. The color and texture of this challah is incredible!!! I've never had better.
The loaf was huge! Next time i will split the dough in half and make 2 loafs. My little brother loves it!
I will make this bread again. It turned out well, but I had to add a couple cups more flour than the recipe called for.
A very successful recipe! It works great for hamburger buns as well as cinnamon rolls (just add 2 tsp. more sugar) For the best results do not rush the raising times. Chaeya
This bread turns out great every time with no quirks. An exelent recipe even for begining bread-makers. Very rich and full flavored, and not too sweet or distracted. :)
This is a great recipe but don't be surprised when you let your dough rise that it looks quite small.When you let it rise the second time,it double's in size,and one more thing, it grows even more when you bake it. It truly is a wonderful piece of art. Go a head and try this one.This is a recipe that you can be proud to say you did it.
The first time I made this recipe, I got rave reviews from my guests. Just for kicks, I added 1/4 C of honey (to a double batch) the next time I made it, and now I am told it is the best challah ever.
Bread turned out tender with a deep yellow color and slightly sweet taste - delicious!
The texture is ok. But it's WAY too eggy for me. It was cooked in 20 min. I tripled the sugar and still it was just slightly sweet. I don't think anything could overpower all those egg yolks. Bummer.
Just a quick point, it could be that people are having different results with this because of altitude. If this recipe came from Hawaii, it's most likely a higher altitude recipe.
I've made this bread several times and no other egg bread comes close to it.
This for sure makes 2 loaves. I added a shot of Anisette to this. It turned out great. It is a light and fluffy bread. I think you will be pleased with it. Try it!
This is so delicious. For the first attempt at an egg bread recipe...it was easy, fast and came out wonderfully delicious. I figured it would make a great gift and ended up making 3 loaves because my family and I couldnt help but eat the first ourselves......GREAT!!
Thank you for sharing this great recipe. Everyone in my family including my mother LOVED this bread. Thank you sooooo much. Impress people and fix this bread.
I have made a lot of bread and many recipes, but this one is the best of all. Thanks for sharing it. One tip...divide the bread into at least 2 loaves. It is very large recipe.
I tried this bread for a birthday party. It was the worst egg bread I have ever tried. I do not recommend it.
As an egg bread, very nice. As a Hawaiian bread, not so much. IF you are making this as a Hawaiian bread, add more sugar. I'm thinking of increasing the 1/4 c. of sugar to at least 1 c. I made these as Hawaiian rolls and was able to get 15 nice size rolls in a 9 x 13 glass pan. They rose incredibly well and had a nice flavor, although not quite to the sweetness of Hawaiian. Mine were done after 22 minutes, so 40 minutes at 375 was quite long- a little warning just to check them at the half-way mark. With some tweaking, I think these would make an excellent Hawaiian roll to make sliders, morning egg sandwiches and more.
Absolutely fabulous! This was the first time I have ever tried making bread. I read about "proofing" on this site so I did that and I did use my stand mixer with the dough hook. I turned the oven on the lowest temp. then turned it off and let the dough rise in there with the oven door open.I couldn't believe how much the dough had risen the first time. A wonderful aroma will fill your kitchen when baking this bread. When it comes out of the oven all a lovely dark golden brown colour you will be amazed. "A work of art"
This bread turned out ok, I cooked it for 25min per others reviews, but I think that was still a little too long. It came out really light and pretty but I feel like this bread is missing something. Maybe more sugar or some honey like other reviewers suggested, or more salt like another reviewer mentioned. Overall, I would try making this bread again but definetly with some adjustments. We also found that it was very sticky kneading it at the beginning but by 7 minutes of kneading it gets a lot better.
I made this for a scrapbooking party and just made 2 round loaves. After they were finished baking & cooled, I sliced 1/4 of the tops off and hollowed them out. Then I cut the insides into chuncks, filled the "bowl" with spinach dip, arranged bread chunks around the bowl and, "Viola!" It was a fantastic treat! I also used this recipe to make "soup bowls" with cream of broccoli & cheese soup and everyone's plate was empty and I swear licked clean! (children too)
This recipe is outstanding. The loaf came out very, very light (very close to king's Hawiian bread) and huge. If you are experimenting with this recipe, I suggest you half it. My loaf, using the complete recipe, came out to be 5" high, 7" wide and the length of the cookie sheet. Mind you, it is so light I didn't mind at all. I did double the sugar to 1/2 cup. I think I could have used even more. I've searched and tried many challah recipes. This is by far the best. Definitely a keeper.
This bread is phenomenal, and the aroma while it's rising and baking was more wonderful than you could imagine. And yes, it does bake up to be one enormous loaf, but for Thanksgiving, I'm going to make it into individual rolls. I have the feeling they're going to be the hit of the gathering. Try this recipe...you won't go wrong! :)
This is, by far, the easiest recipe I've tried and the result was spectacular! incredible evenness, texture and flavor. It looked very impressive and is disappearing at a rapid pace!
Very impressive and great tasting.
This bread turned out exactly as I had hoped. Giant, light, fluffly and golden. I halved the recipe and still ended up with a normal challah sized loaf. To those who say this bread is bland... when was the last time you bought some bread and just ate it plain? very unusual I say. This bread is fantastic with just a little jam or honey, equally good dipped in soup or stew. Doesn't need anything at all. However, I think the addition of lemon zest, poppy seeds and some extra sugar might make it a stand alone bread.
Absolutely deserves 5 stars! I halved the recipe, added 2 Tbsps. honey for kicks, and sprinkled poppy seeds on top of the egg wash. One added note about this bread - unlike almost every other homemade recipe out there, this one remained acceptably fresh and soft for three days in a large ziploc bag - that's very rare and valuable!
I made the bread into two regular loaves and baked it. When I put it into the oven, it was the regular sixe of bread, but when I took it out the loaves were HUGE. They looked like a couple of double decker buses. But oh so yummy!!! We did try french toast and it was delicious. Will definently make this again. I don't want to invest enough effort to braid it, but maybe three or four loaves would be better.
wohoo~ first time ever making bread and I got it right >__
This recipe itself has some issues. First off, there is no way this needs to bake for 40 mins. It probably was done after 20. And it was lacking in the sweetness of Hawaiian bread that I was looking for. Don't know if I would ever try this one again.
Oh my goodness, Kevin... this is the softest and best braid I have ever made. Thank you for sharing the recipe. I made the dough in my bread machine and also took note of comments made by other reviewers. Firstly, I made 1/2 the quantity and baked only 20min (altho next time, I will make two and give away one since baking time is so short), doubled the quantity of sugar and substituted whole eggs for the egg yolks (ie. 6 egg yolks =3 eggs). Because I used whole eggs, I needed a bit more flour. I just added flour bit-by-bit and watched the dough form until I was satisfied with how it looked and felt. Still thought it could do with either a bit more salt or sugar - can't decide which one. Now this is how I've always wanted my braids to turn out but never succeeded. I can imagine this looking great if baked in a loaf tin too or with the addition of raisins.
Very moist and tender. I used 1/3 cup sugar for a little sweeter taste.
A fabulous recipe! I added a 1/4 cup honey but otherwise didn't alter the ingredients. I proofed the yeast with the sugar for about 10 min before adding the rest of the ingredients. I made two loaves from the resulting dough rather than one and let them rise a bit longer than called for during the second rise. They made very normal-sized challah loaves. Beautiful and very delicious. They only needed 20- 25 minutes in the oven. I sprinkled them with kosher salt before baking and they looked great. I think they turned out perfect, and I have tried a wide variety of challah (or egg bread) recipes on this site. Thank you, I have a new go-to recipe for my challah!
Used this recipe, and made dinner rolls instead of braiding it (baked at same temp for about 10 min). They were beautiful, light and fluffy and delicious. I served them at my brother's wedding reception and I got so many compliments!
Excellent Tasty Recipe, But yes Reduce Cook time on One full Loaf by 7minutes.. comes out perfect.. This a family lover
I make thanksgiving dinner rolls out of this recipe and everyone loved them i have been asked to make these again for christmas thanks for sharing
Nice airy bread but to dry for our tastes. I will try this again and see if it improves. I will add a little more sugar, melted butter and not cook as long (I cooked 29 minutes and it was very crusty)maybe 20 minutes as I see others said. Wish I had read reviews first.
This recipe came out great as you see in my photo I posted, I x the recipe by 4 so I can make bigger rolls and my residents loved them when I brushed them with melted honey butter
Not enough sugar... this thing is HUGE. It was as wide as my half sheet pan when made as a braided round wreath... so 13 inches in diameter. Baking time is too hot and too long. I did NOT preheat based on reviews warning about it. I put it in and started at 375 deg and after 20 min I started to worry, so I cranked it to 350 and went another 10 min for a total of 30 min baking. Then I let it cool. It was fine, but a little darker on top than I like. Very good texture and airy though. Also a nice yellow color and easy dough to work with. Next time I am going to try with 1/2 cup sugar, butter instead of oil, and 350 deg for 30 min or 325 for the 40 min.
The bread was huge so you'll definitely want to cut this in half. It looked great but, when we went to eat it, we found it be extremely dry. Huge disappointment.
I had my high school cooking class prepare this bread. We cooked it a muffin tin in cloverleaf bun shapes and there was not a bad batch in 12 kitchen. Great easy and tasty recipe. If a hormonal 15 year old can make it, You know its easy :)
Even though I read the other reviews, I forgot to make two loaves. No matter. I made one, gigantic loaf of this bread, and it is delicious! It is light and crusty and wonderful. A person looking to win a ribbon at a county fair could do worse than bake this bread. BTW, I baked mine for 45 minutes, but I covered it with tinfoil for the first 30 minutes. Thanks Kevin!
Wow! A positively delicious egg bread recipe. It is perfect. I followed it exactly, even though I am that person who will always change something, simply b/c I'd never made egg bread and wanted to get an idea of a basic recipe. This was so incredible! The only thing I did differently was that I made it into two basic loaves, rather than a braid. It makes two good sized loaves that are awesome for toast or sandwiches. Like other reviewers I cooked it for only about 30 minutes rather than 40 and it came out beautiful!
This bread is beautiful to look at and tastes good, especially when I used it in the Baked French Toast recipe on this site. CAVEATS: I did double the sugar. I bake in a 24-inch oven (smaller than traditional) and at 22 minutes in was running to the oven to discover a very dark loaf that was already smelling done. I covered it to stop more browning and let it finish it's time. I'm a lazy baker and a dough this sticky was very hard on my mixer, so next time, I may try kneading by hand. But it is super-light and makes a great braid, and my kids loved it as regular toast.
This recipe was great! I followed the directions exactly, except for the time it took to bake. I baked mine for about 20 min and it turned out perfect! The family loved this bread and it was so easy to make!
This was easy and delicious! The bread was great on its own, and even better as French toast the next morning. I doubled the sugar because I like my egg bread sweet, and it was just right. I halved the recipe and made one loaf. A word of caution when making one loaf, I only cooked it for 30 minutes and I think it would have been better after 20-25 minutes.
This was pretty good. I am not very experienced in baking bread so i used the time measurements for the risings rather then sight and wound up with an enormous loaf of bread! I will make this again, the flavor is very good but i won;t let it rise quite so much!
I made this bread yesterday just to give it a try. I was so pleasntly surprised. One of the members said it was bigger than expected. WOW was it. I think it tripled in size. Beautiful bread. Very pretty. So light and fluffy. I made French toast this morning for the family. Heavenly!! I will be making this recipe again. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
This bread came out so good. I cut the recipe in half and came out with a huge loaf. I don't know what I would have done if i made the whole thing. (baked in 2 batches?) I did let it rise an extra time, but it was soooooo good. I will defenitly make again. I used this bread in the baked french toast recipe and it's in the oven now yum!
This is the third time I've made this bread, it always turns out great! I use the full recipe, because I love how big this bread is. It's plain, so it goes well as an an accompaniment with other foods.
I did the same as others and halved the dough. Made one nice loaf. I had a little problem because I was short an egg, but I just used the whites from the 6 eggs I only needed yolks of and made do. Very good bread but boy did it make a mess of my kitchen! Super sticky and hard to manage during the kneading process. Other than that, though, it was good. My first time to make it. Can't wait to put it in my French toast casserole for the morning!!!
I have to admit, I was a tad disappointed in this. From all the rave reviews, I was expecting this to be spectacular. It wasn't bad, mind you, but it wasn't something I would rave over. While it did come out very light and fluffy, I found it a little on the dry side, and lacking a little flavour. I'm sure it will be great used at french toast or bread pudding (I still have one and half of the loaves left), it's not something I would eat on its own. I baked two loaves rather than one, and they were done in 25 minutes. I think I'll stick to the Challah I recipe from this site.
I would give this a 5 star, if not for 2 corrections I had to make. Upon reading the reviews, I decided to make 2 loaves out of this recipe instead of one. Which I was very thankful for, because it made 2 14 inch long loaves. Crazy! Secondly, I only had to cook it for 20 minutes instead of 45 and it was a dark, golden brown. Other than that, absolutely delicious. The people who said this is gross simply can't cook bread worth a hoot or don't know what 'egg' bread is. YUM! I'm putting this recipe away for later use!
Great! - played with it a bit - proofed the yeast (fast acting worked better), added 1/4 cup honey, 1tsp salt plus more flour since it was sticky, plus did a second rise after kneading. Topped one with sesame, the other with poppy seed-also 30 minutes at 350 worked better. Irrestible.
Oh my gosh! When I opened the oven it was a Lucy moment! This bread rises so high. It is wonderful, light, I was afraid it would fill the entire oven. Wouldn't change a thing!
This is the best bread I have ever eaten! It is very rich. I made half of the recipe. 1/8 cup of honey made it just a little sweeter. Coating the top with egg as directed gives the bread a beautiful shine.
not even 2 minutes out of the oven and it's half eaten! Tip, cover bread with foil the last 15 minutes of baking, to prevent over browning, excellent recipe!
This was a great egg bread dough. I wrapped it around some smoked sausages (like pigs in a blanket) we've eaten them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
so so so good!! i have made this a few times and always comes out well! last time i made it i left it in the oven 5 minuets too long so was a little dry so make sure you check the oven times!! but i "saved" it by crumbling it up and using it for bread crumbs!! this is a very rich sweet bread that will please all!!
I made pecan rolls with this recipe-amazing...
I have to say this is the BIGGEST loaf I've ever baked. I also would make it into 2 smaller loaves next time, unless you're doing it for a party... it certainly looks IMPRESSIVE as one giant loaf. And with the egg wash- it's just so pretty. Be careful with the time in the oven. Mine only took about 30 minutes. Check it with a thermometer. A loaf like this should read between 200-210 degrees when it's done. Don't overcook it. It is very light. The only change I would make to the recipe is adding just a tad more salt and maybe 1/3 cup sugar instead of a 1/4 cup (but I DO like my bread a little sweeter). It is the lightest textured loaf ever, just melts on your tongue. Would definitely make it again. But if you're looking for the rich tasting challah bread that you used to get in the bakery, this isn't it. It is in a class by itself, but not a substitute for traditional challah. Excellent for french toast.
This bread was delicious. It looked beautiful. The loaves were larges with a crisp crust and wonderful soft, moist insides.
I halved the recipe. Used 1/4 cup warm water to proof yeast; added pineapple juice to make required liquid, increased sugar to 1/3 cup, and baked for 25-30 minutes (all ovens vary). As soon as it's cool enough, I have a slice, because it's gone in no time. My family can't get enough of it.
Based on other reviewers, I halved the recipe, and added an extra rise. It was perfectly done at 23 minutes. Maybe the full recipe would have taken longer? It was qiuite yummy. We ate half and froze half for another night. Will definitely make again.
I found this to be so good although I really think it needs a tiny bit more sugar.
yummy! this is a great bread for anytime!
I halved the recipe and, as other reviewers suggested, just used 3 whole eggs. I also added 1/4 cup of honey. I was not happy with the results--the bread did not rise enough and was crumbly? BUT, since I didn't stick to the original recipe, I didn't think it was fair to ding the rating too much. Just thought I'd warn other cooks to think twice before tweaking the original version too much.
I decided to divide the recipie in half and it still made a HUGE loaf! I had to add a little more flour because it was sticking to everything! I used it the next morning for french toast like others suggested and it was great. My only complaint was that it was a little "eggy" for me. Still a great recipie and it looked beautiful! Thanks so much!
Delicious! Light and fluffy, crispy outside. Halved recipe, baked only 22 mins.
gorgeous color, huge!, great texture, delicious. My 15 year old daughter made it, she was thrilled at the results. I will be making it again as a centerpiece for thanksgiving. When you see it, you are awestruck. =]=]
I cut this recipte in half & completely cooked this in my bread machine. Used bread the next day for French Toast. Really good. I also froze left over French Toast & these toast up really well in a toaster for a quick school morning/work breakfast.
This recipe actually teeters between 3 stars and four stars. The dough was easy to mix and kneaded well. It took a longer time to complete its first rise. Cooking time also needed to be decreased as well, so keep a sharp eye on your bread. Finished product was pretty, the texture was good, and the flavor was a light sweetness (suprisingly not overly eggy). I personally did not care for the flavor, but my husband and kids liked it. So for me it was only a 3 star, but my hubby and kids gave it 4 stars. This makes a lot of bread (you could actually get two decent sized loaves). I cut the recipe in half.
This bread did not have much flavor and I used farm eggs. It seems like the salt or something needs to be tweeked. The free range farm eggs were very dark orange and made a beautifully colored bread.
This bread is delicious, bar none. It made two HUGE 9x5s
Pretty good recipe! Used it to make Challah bread this past Thanksgiving and although we are not Jewish it came out excellent. The only thing I would change is cutting the recipe in half unless you are cooking for a large crowd. it is a time consuming process but can't really expect anything else since it is homemade and if done right it is worth it!
Truly a great bread recipe! I started by proofing the yeast. I find that this helps in getting great results with any type of bread. I used a kitchenaid with a dough hook to help with the kneading. It makes a huge loaf, halving the recipe might be better if you don't need such a big bread. Also, I cut the cooking time to 30 minutes. Enjoy!
The bread was okay at best. It was plain tasting. It was also very crumbly.
