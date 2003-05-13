A Number One Egg Bread

This makes all other egg breads look weak. I learned the recipe from two older ladies in Hawaii. This makes the best bread pudding and french toast imaginable. Try cutting it in chunks and dipping it in fondue---WOW!

Recipe by Kevin Ryan

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
2 hrs 20 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
1 braided loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in water. Stir in the yolks, 3 eggs, oil, sugar, and salt. Add about 3-1/2 cups of flour to make a sticky dough.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead with remaining flour until smooth and elastic, about 7 minutes. Place in a well oiled bowl, and turn to oil the entire surface of the dough. Cover with a damp cloth. Place in a warm place until double in size, about 1-1/2 hours.

  • Punch down the dough, and divide into 3 pieces. Roll each piece into a rope about 12 inches long. Braid the three strands together, and seal the ends. Place the bread on a greased cookie sheet. Beat the remaining 1 egg with a pinch of salt; brush onto bread. Let the bread rise until doubled, about 45 minutes.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Brush the bread with eggwash again.

  • Bake for 40 minutes, or until golden. Cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 9g; cholesterol 109.6mg; sodium 148.4mg. Full Nutrition
