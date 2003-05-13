A Number One Egg Bread

I have to say this is the BIGGEST loaf I've ever baked. I also would make it into 2 smaller loaves next time, unless you're doing it for a party... it certainly looks IMPRESSIVE as one giant loaf. And with the egg wash- it's just so pretty. Be careful with the time in the oven. Mine only took about 30 minutes. Check it with a thermometer. A loaf like this should read between 200-210 degrees when it's done. Don't overcook it. It is very light. The only change I would make to the recipe is adding just a tad more salt and maybe 1/3 cup sugar instead of a 1/4 cup (but I DO like my bread a little sweeter). It is the lightest textured loaf ever, just melts on your tongue. Would definitely make it again. But if you're looking for the rich tasting challah bread that you used to get in the bakery, this isn't it. It is in a class by itself, but not a substitute for traditional challah. Excellent for french toast.