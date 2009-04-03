White Bread I
The best white bread you'll ever have! Delicious warm with butter!
This was delicious and very soft! I made the dough in my Kitchen Aid Mixer with the dough hook. Add the warm milk, sugar and yeast and let sit for about 10 minutes. Then add the rest of the ingredients and mix for about 5 minutes. I needed to add more flour...not sure how much...but quite a bit until it kneaded in my mixer easily. Then I covered it and let it rise for 25 minutes, punched it down and put it in a sprayed bread pan. Covered it again for 10 minutes then took off the cover and turned on the oven. It rose for about 15 more minutes while the oven heated up. I baked it at 350 for 25 minutes and it was perfect.Read More
This is wonderful bread! I used the dough cycle and followed the previous reviewers suggestion of shaping it into a 9 bny 5 loaf pan and letting it rise 30 minutes (although next time I'd probably let it rise 45-60 min). Then baking it at 350 for 35 minutes in the oven. Turned out perfectly! My husband LOVED it and said I should make it every morning! We had half the loaf left over for a couple of days and I made the BEST garlic toast with it...slice 3/4 inch thick, generously butter both sides, put on baking sheet lined with nonstick aluminun foil, then mix 1/4 cup parmasan cheese with 1/2 tsp. garlic powder and 1 tsp. of Italian seasoning, sprinkle on each slice of buttered bread (on top side only) and then sprinkle the top of the seasoned side with a 3 tbsp. shredded mozzarella cheese. Bake at 400 for 10 minutes or so until bottom is toasted and top cheese is bubbled and browning. These were so delicious with spaghetti, much better than the frozen 'Texas Toast' you buy at the store. This bread is requested especially for the garlic toast I make with it! I bet it would make wonderful French toast as well!
Today was the first time making this bread and it turned out WONDERFUL! I didn't make any changes to the recipe. The crust was tender & slightly chewy while the inside was incredibly soft. We gobbled it up with butter and honey right out of the machine. I've now found my perfect white bread recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Ijust finished baking this bread. The only change I made was that I used bread flour, probably from habit. The bread has a wonderful texture, is hearty and has a very good flavor. It is definately a keeper -- thank you.
Exactly what we were looking for - simple and delicious. Toward the end of the baking cycle, the aroma overwhelmed the house in the most wonderful way! The crust is light, almost flaky! This is the end of a long search for a simple bread machine-bread without the crunchy crust. Thanks.
This bread is really tasty! It is really easy to make and has great flavor. A keeper!
we loved this bread much.as the other rewiews say its so soft inside.i used also different sort of flours and each time it turns out great.the lastest time i added some chopped walnuts.it was yummy
I've made this for the first time this morning. The tast is excellent, my daughter walked in and asked for a slice as she was starving (a thick slice) even she thought it was gorgeous. Same problem though, I live in Johannesburg, 6000 ft above sea level and even with some adjustments still very dense. Will mke it again later in the week though as it's worth it for the flavour. Many thanks for sharing this
Holy smokes, this bread turned out amazingly. I also mixed it by hand and baked in the oven. I mixed yeast, sugar, and mild and let stand for about 10 minutes. It was just getting a bit frothy. Then, I added the flour salt and butter (which I softened in the microwave). I covered the bowl with a damp towel and let it rise, punched it down and let it rise again. I would've liked to have let it rise a bit longer the second time, but I was in a bit of a time crunch to get it done. It baked for 35 minutes at 350 degrees, the top got nice and golden, and could've stayed in another 5 minutes or so. It cooled in the pan and when I turned it out, it was gorgeous. It was light and dense at the same time. I can't wait to make this again. I made it last night and have almost just the heel left...
I made this the old fashioned way - by hand as my bread machine is on the blink. It was lovely. I left it to rise over night with a damp cloth over the top to stop it drying out and then baked on 175C for 1 hour on the bottom shelf of the oven. I then left it to cool with another damp cloth over the top to soften the crust. It was lovely, so tasty I could have eaten the whole loaf!! Great with home made butter. Yum.
i too used KitchenAid mixer. came out wonderful, mixed milk, yeast, and sugar.. let set, added rest of the items. rest 25-30, punched down, shaped in greased loaf pan, let rest 10 more, then turned on oven and let rise also in oven for about 10-15, then baked for 20-25 min. great bread, mother- n-law gets a piece every couple of hrs.. making more today.
Great bread! Might add a tad more salt next time. Stuck to my bread machine pan. Don't know if I didn't let it cool long enough, or if the dough was too moist. Anyway, so easy and delicious. Definitley making this one again!
REALLY GOOD! I agree - one of the best white breads!
This is an absolutely fabulous recipe. It is great if you have a bread maker because all of the ingredients are things you have on hand anyway, except for the yeast. Doesn't require bread flour. I made for company last night and they took home the leftovers. So have another loaf in the bread machine right now. No changes, great just as is.
Very good Basic Bread recipe. I made in OVEN at 350 for 40 minutes. Needed a bit more flour, but that's probably due to not using a bread machine; besides one always has to judge the flour 'as you go' as it's never exactly the same twice. Listen to your fingers. Thanks for the recipe.
I tried it second time.The only suggestion I have people out there who are looking for good recipes is to read all the options given by wonderful people in their reviews and then follow the recipe as you feel right...Other than that this is perfect recipe just i changed all-purpose flour with bread flour..and I chose bread setting in bread machine to knead it and raised it outside the machine and baked it in the oven. I have tried baking breads in bread machine as well but everytime they came out too dense for us.somehow while searching for answers i came across this site and its reviews options It worked perfect for me...enjoy baking
Ok, but not even close to "soft" bread. I have made much better from my bread machine handbook.
Excellent for the bread machine. This comes out nice and moist.
Very good. Nice smooth top, however I found the crust to be somewhat soft on top. Could be due to my machine. Otherwise, delicious.
This recipe is definitely the best white bread recipe I've found. The bread is very moist and is somewhat sweet. It's great by itself, with butter, or dipped in olive oil and spices. It's somewhat thick, so it makes a great french toast. The first few times I made it, I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out wonderful! Lately, I've been experimenting with some of my bread recipes and the last time I made this bread, I substituted honey for the sugar. The bread turned out even more moist than before and had a slightly sweeter taste. It also kept a little longer than the other loaves I've made. If you're having problems with the loaf drying out too fast, try reducing the salt by half and substituting honey for the sugar. I haven't tried making a cinnamon bread out of this recipe yet, but I think I will try it tonight so we can have cinnamon french toast for breakfast tomorrow.
The BEST bread recipe I've tried. My family doesn't really like the really thick crust and this is just perfect. Soft inside, flaky crust outside. Kids even like it. I was tempted to add more flour when watching it in the bread machine because the dough seemed really sticky. I'm glad I didn't, it turned out perfect!
This is very good bread. The taste is excellent and it is homemade and has no preservatives like the ones from the store! You dont ever have to buy a loaf of bread again from the supermarket! Easy ingredients that are on hand. I love the fact that it uses all purpose flour rather than bread machine bread flour. Thanks for sharing!
The best white bread recipe ever!
This bread turned out absolutely perfect! Simple and yummy! I have four children and they gobbled it up! As soon as I take one out...I put another in. Thanks!
wonderfully moist! Best bread machine bread I've ever had. :-) Used bread flour and milk at 110 degrees. :)
Oh man this is the bomb! I used sour milk ..soured from raw milk, didn't have very much butter so I omitted the butter..and I used a TBSP of Sugar and a TBSP of honey. This is the best white bread I've ever made and I've made a lot! I also covered it in olive oil while raising and then when baking.
I use this recipe to make the communion bread for church. People always ask me to make it for our church dinners.
Very good! I use only 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tbsp sugar. This is very yummy.
Great recipe, I did a little twist and made it a delicious Ciabatta. On the last rise I punched it down. I like to experiment:) Thank You
The best bread machine bread I have ever made! It is consistently good. I have substituted molasses and maple syrup for the sugar and it makes for a tasty treat!
I accidentally forgot the butter, and this bread was STILL awesome! (Lol... next time, I'll make it right though!) I used this recipe to make a ham and cheese stromboli that was SO tasty... a great basic recipe that you can do a lot with! Thanks for posting!!
it tasted good and was rising well but then collapsed......... needed more flour.... but still tasted good
This bread was great. It stayed very moist until the last slice was gone. I could also suggest using just the dough only cycle on your machine, let it rise again in the pan, then bake it in your oven on 350 degrees for aprox 40-45 min. the crust comes out wonderfully.
This was wonderful bread. I made it for xmas gifts with honey butter to give to my family and neighbors. Everyone loved it. I didn't however bake it in the bread machine I mixed it and let it rise once then placed it in bread pans, cooked it in the oven. I also used water instead of milk and added 2Tlb of dry milk. WONDERFUL BREAD!!!
This bread didn't turn out too well for me. It was really dense and doesn't have much great flavor, tasted more like yeast than bread. Won't be making again.
I don't have a bread machine so I made the dough by hand and baked it in my oven - this bread is really light and tasty and my son has asked me to make it every day for his sandwiches :D
Wonderful texture and flavour. It resembles a French bread.
I don't know what happened with this but it didn't rise and burned on the outside in the breadmaker.
So easy and delicious. Have made this several times already, and the family always askes for more.
I made this and it was gone by end of dinner...simple, and very soft =) I too used bread flour out of habit. Thanks for the great recipe!
Delicious white bread! More moist than most breads, has a lot of texture!
It was delicious! My whole family loved it. Definitely a keeper.
I've tried many bread machine recipes and this is the closest to "store bought" that I've tried. Absolutely delicious sliced thick in the toaster. Follow recipe exactly and you can't go wrong!!
This is my everyday white bread recipe. I use the dough cycle on my bread machine to mix it and let it rise. After that I shape it into a loaf and let it rise for another 30 minutes. Then I bake it at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Be sure to let the bread cool before slicing it...it will keep the bread tender. The crust may seem hard when it comes out of the oven, but it softens as it cools. When I have leftover bread, it makes awesome bread pudding!
This recipe was wonderful! I wanted to find a white bread recipe to use with my Runza recipe and this was exceptional. I'll definately use it again!
I have been making this recipe instead of buying bread. It is great for sandwhiches and toast. Give it a try, you wont be dissapointed.
This bread is WONDERFUL!! This is the best recipe for a breadmaker white bread so far! The texture and taste were perfect and the 1st loaf lasted about 20 minutes in my house. I would reccomend this recipe to all. Also, I made it exactly as it said and my bread did not fall. It came out perfect. I would suggest that people try this first as stated before cutting out any of the yeast. I will make again and OFTEN =)
I have tried many different recipes for white bread and about six months ago gave up on making my own homemade, since I couldn't find a good recipe! After reading all the reviews on this one, I tried and let me tell you this is the BEST recipe I've ever used. The texture, crumb, taste and all over appearance was perfect and this is by far one of the easiest bread recipes I've used. I made it the old fashioned way by hand, letting the yeast sit in the warm milk/sugar for a few minutes and then adding the rest of the ingredients. Kneaded for about ten minutes, let it rise twice and baked it at 350 for a half hour. I made this last night and between me and my husband and our two baby boys this is GONE already! I will definitely be using this recipe again!
This bread makes good toast (grilled cheese, french toast, etc...) but I don't like it for just plain sandwiches. The crust is too hard and didn't soften when it cooled like the Amish White Bread recipe on this site. Make sure you bake it long enough - I took mine out after 35 min and it probably should have cooked for at least 5 more min.
It was just ok. We found another recipe we like better...thank you though!!
Made this tonight and my family LOVED it.. Very SOFT and GREAT taste! One loaf didn't last too long so I will be making more tomorrow.. This one is a definate keeper! Thanks for posting it! :)
This recipe was fantastic! I was searching for a good basic white bread recipe and found one that was even better than I hoped for. I have made it twice now (once adding cheddar cheese) and both times my husband and I loved it. Now if I can find a wheat bread recipe just as great! Thanks!
Quick and easy and delicious. I make it so often I've memorized it.
I made this bread the first time for a get together a few months ago, and now I am making it again for a potluck. I like this recipe because I do not need to change anything, I can use things I have around the house (such as skim milk), and it always comes out perfectly. Thank you for providing it!
THIS IS AM AWESOME RECIPE BREAD RISES BEAUTIFULLY AND TASTES WONDERFUL I USED THE DOUGH FOR CINNAMON ROLS AS WELL A+
i made this bread, it was really good. I used it for sandwiches and it turned out perfect.
This is a really great bread. I always have to make two loaves...my family eats the first one up with butter right out of the machine! Tastes like home...and NOTHING could make a better egg salad sandwich!
Excellent bread, came out perfect!
Update: I'm reducing this to 4 stars from 5 because the bread wasn't as good the next day. It got pretty dry and crumbly and w s hard to use for sandwiches. It still tasted yummy, just got too dry. Original review: Delicious, soft white bread. Much better than the recipe in my bread maker instruction book. Thanks for the great recipe.
IT TURNED OUT VERY HEAVY. I WILL NOT MAKE IT AGAIN
This was wonderful. I used half coconut oil and half grapeseed oil for the butter, just to have something moderately more healthful, and it was still fabulous. I might try substituting olive oil or flaxseed oil for the grapeseed oil next, just for more flavour and variety. I like this a lot better than the other popular white bread recipe on this site. I didn't have a bread machine so I kneaded it by hand for about 6 minutes and left it to rise probably an hour, punched it down and left to rise again for maybe half an hour in the bread pan. I baked it around 350-375 (my oven runs slightly hot) for about 30 minutes. The crust isn't SO crisp that it will be impossibly chewy, and the center is fluffy and has the finest crumb. I baked this loaf with the intention to use it as sandwich bread for the week, and I think it will be great for that. Very soft without a hint of that doughy flavour. I might try to make burger buns out of this recipe next. I also think this bread would become fantastic french toast. Thanks for the recipe!
This is the first time I have ever used a bread machine to make bread and I thought this recipe made a very tasty loaf. My family of 5 devoured it as soon as it came out of the machine and I had to hurry and wash up and make another one!
This is a recipe that I can actually make!! I have never had luck baking bread but this turned out wonderful. I did add 1 Tbsp of fresh cracked black pepper-- AWESOME!! I have never had luck finding a recipe that works with pepper...this one does. Also makes great grilled sandwich bread.
I've tried several white bread recipes and this one is a winner! ! It's the only bread that comes out fluffy idk if it's the milk or the 2 tsp of yeast but this bread is Awesome!
love this recipe
WOW, easy to make even for non Bread machines. I did add 1/8 tsp of Vanilla just to make it a bit more creamy tasting.
This was alright. I didn't rise well but it had good flavor. The family ate a whole loaf for sandwiches at lunch but it doesn't slice into sandwich bread well.
First bread made in my Black & Decker All in One - and it was crazy easy and the results - fantastic!! In fact I'm enjoying a warm slice with butter right now and ...OMG! Thank you!!
This was a simple great recipe. I made it exactly as it was written and it was a hit.
We didn't like this bread very much, it didn't have much flavor to it at all, and wasn't as soft as other breads I've made. I'll stick with the boxed variety for the bread machines until I come up with a better recipe.
I was REALLY hating my machine because the bread was hard, and heavy! I have not used it in about 6 months! Came across this recipe today and LOVE it!! LIGHT, FLUFFY & PERFECT!
I used the dough cycle on the bread machine and then kneaded the dough a few times, rolled it out to a rectangle, rolled it up, placed it in a 9x5 greased pan, let it rise about 45 minutes, then baked for 35 min at 180C in a mini oven. The bread came out evenly light brown. I used half of it the next day for French Toast - and it was excellent! It was easy to slice and tender.
Bread did not taste like white bread, it was ok as is (to me), but boyfriend did not like the texture. It did not rise very well, just like other bread recipes we have tried that require all purpose flour. I think we will stick to bread flour from now on, because it rises twice the size and doesn't have that potent flour taste. I will try again with bread flour, but I hope it turns out better than what I cooked. Maybe next time I will check out other similar recipes and compare. I think it was the all purpose flour and not the bread flour.
I'm a very picky person about desserts and breads.I love this recipe very much!It tastes soft and delicious. Try it and you'll understand what I say!
Very good, but not 5 stars!
My husband wouldn't even eat this and he loves fresh baked bread! It was lacking flavor and it was rather hard and dried out very quickly.
Followed this recipe exactly - came out soft and fluffy inside with a slight crust. My husband took a bite and said "now that's good bread" - I was thrilled with this and plan on using for market sandwhich's next - excellent warm with butter - yum yum!
This is the perfect recipe!! I have tried many others and this one won the golden ticket for sure. It has a wonderful texture like store bought bread, my family loves it. I mix it in my bread machine, take it out let it rise, punch it down and let it re-rise in the loaf pan. I bake it on 355 for 35 minutes (gas stove) and it is perfect every time! Anyone who gives this recipe less then a five star is doing something wrong. Lisa you are the bomb!!
Baked it last night. Everything looked good when I checked it halfway, but when the timer went off I discoved that the top of my loaf had totally collapsed. Used bread flour...maybe that's why. Good flavor though. Chewy and yummy.
Great recipe I now make twice a week.
This is a yummy recipe for my husband who likes white bread. It has a nice texture and makes great French toast and grilled cheese sandwiches! I always use bread flour but this time I tried it with 2 cups flour and 1 cup rye flour....turned out great. I microwave the milk for 40 seconds which brings it to lukewarm and use olive oil instead of butter. I like using the dough cycle then baking it in the oven for about 30-35 min.
So easy to make and tastes fantastic!
Very yummy. The first time I made white bread, I used another recipe. It was a failure. Then, I found this recipe, and cross my finger and tried it. It turns out perfect. I made it manually, without the bread maker machine. After it has 'proof' to double of its volume, I punch it down and knead for another 2-3 minutes. Then I cover it with the tea towel, I let it rose for another 10 minutes before I bake it in the pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. I definitely will make it again and again.
i found the sodium level way to high for my liking
The only change that I made was using honey instead of sugar. Well, that and the fact that I used my 'old-fashioned' oven instead of a bread maker. It turned out well, a bit too 'yeast-y', but that was probably my fault. I had a slice straight from the oven and it was nice.
I love this recipe. This was my vigirn voyage in the art of bread making and everything turned out fantastic. So easy with a great return! Sarah J Meister's directions are perfect if you go with the "good old fashion way"....thanks Sarah. Lisa, your a doll! Thanks for a great, simple recipe that totally ROCKS!
THIS IS THE ONE I've been looking for. Finally, a tender white bread. I followed Michigan Mommy's suggestion and put it in a 9x5 bread pan - let it rise about 45 minutes. Baked @ 350 for about 30 min. Top was brown and sounded hollow when thumped. It was beautiful. Tasted wonderful. This will be my basic bread from now on. I'll let the bread machine do the work, and use the oven for baking it. Thanks. Suzanne
Excellent!!! Was a little surprised to use all purpose flour instead of bread flour, but it worked fine and was wonderful. Nice texture. I think the whole loaf was gobbled up before it was completely cool. The kids loved it!
good
I get spastic when I can't find this recipe ... it is the best...thanks Lisa. I have copies stashed everywhere and even one in my breadmachine when not in use. I'll never need another basic white again. It's the family favorite.
My husband and I are toying with the idea of making our own sandwich bread instead of buying loafs from the store, which anymore tend to be a complete waste of money. My husband found this recipe and we love it! It tastes excellent, especially right out of the bread machine. The only thing I will do different next time is use less yeast. It seems to have risen too much and then collapsed while baking, but of course that didn't affect the taste. Used the light crust setting. Also had to go out and buy an electric knife, it's just impossible to make nice slices with a regular knife. Am going to make again tonight! Thanks so much - hopefully we won't have to go back to buying store bread!
very good ! Family loves it, definate keeper.
My sister and I tried this bread and found it to be very easy and tasty. It has a wonderful flavor that everyone likes. Yum!
I used the "dough" setting and baked in the oven. I also used bread flour. It did fall slightly but it is light and fluffy and holds up well. Good for sandwiches and toast.
Loved it !, I was after a soft white sandwich bread for years, I made mine with Evaporated milk/Water mix as I was out of milk, turned out just fine, Soft dense little spongy air pockets, light crust. I used my machine for the dough set the dough in a pan in a warm oven with a tray of hot water alongside for the rise, baked mine @ 325 for 20-25 min in a dark pan, ate 3 slices as soon as it cooled a bit. A 5 star White Bread !, Thanks
Delicious!!! So easy to make and so good!
This bread is just fabulous. Normally, I'm not the type to eat plain bread and butter, but this bread is good enough all by itself. It did collapse a little bit, but not being a "seasoned" bread maker, I don't know why.. It was too good, though, to be upset about!
I've tried a few but this is the best white bread recipe I have found. I scaled it up to 470g of flour (extra strong white), basic bake, large size and it produces a really tasty, high rising loaf. Doesn't last long though - it gets eaten too quickly! Works well on both normal and fast bake although fast produces a slightly less risen loaf. Machine is Panasonic SD255. Knocks spots off of the white recipe in the Panasonic book.
This is the best ever white bread, baked in bread machine. It is light and fluffy, very nice. Remember, to let yeast warm to room temp before using.
