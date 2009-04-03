White Bread I

This was wonderful. I used half coconut oil and half grapeseed oil for the butter, just to have something moderately more healthful, and it was still fabulous. I might try substituting olive oil or flaxseed oil for the grapeseed oil next, just for more flavour and variety. I like this a lot better than the other popular white bread recipe on this site. I didn't have a bread machine so I kneaded it by hand for about 6 minutes and left it to rise probably an hour, punched it down and left to rise again for maybe half an hour in the bread pan. I baked it around 350-375 (my oven runs slightly hot) for about 30 minutes. The crust isn't SO crisp that it will be impossibly chewy, and the center is fluffy and has the finest crumb. I baked this loaf with the intention to use it as sandwich bread for the week, and I think it will be great for that. Very soft without a hint of that doughy flavour. I might try to make burger buns out of this recipe next. I also think this bread would become fantastic french toast. Thanks for the recipe!