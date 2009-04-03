White Bread I

265 Ratings
  • 5 201
  • 4 39
  • 3 17
  • 2 4
  • 1 4

The best white bread you'll ever have! Delicious warm with butter!

By Lisa

Gallery
17 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer.

    Advertisement

  • Select Basic or White Bread setting, and press Start. When done, place on wire rack for at least 10 minutes before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 7.1mg; sodium 315.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022