Gooey Brownies with Shortbread Crust
Yummy gooey brownies, with chunks of melted milk chocolate! Great with a big glass of milk!
These were smashing!!! They were really good! I used only 5 tablespoons of butter (1/2 cup seemed like too much) and half whole-wheat pastry flour in the crust. The crust had a great texture and taste. The brownie part was really gooey and yummy. I put in almost a whole cup of nuts because I wanted to use them up. I loved the nuts in this. Served warm with vanilla ice cream. Oh yeah... I used brown sugar instead of white in the crust; maybe that's what made it so tender and yummy.Read More
Ick. I am usually a very competent baker, so I felt just horrible when these came out all wrong. The shortbread was very tough and the finished brownies were impossible to slice without falling apart. The flavor is just so-so. I feel bad admitting that I think these were kind of a waste of the ingredients that I don't usually keep on hand (used up my walnuts and condensed milk)... I'm almost embarassed to bring them to work, except that I know any treat will be considered a good treat at work. I sent a bunch to work with my husband, too. I will update later if there are positive comments from our co-workers, but overall I do not think I'll even attempt to make these again- don't even care to try and fix whatever went wrong. Sorry.. it was fun to try something new, though!Read More
I consider myself a "dessert lover" and especially a chocolate lover. I also love shortbread. While I think this recipe is a good idea, I don't like the way it tastes. The shortbread crust doesn't have much flavor to it (I would add ground almonds or pecans to it for more flavor and a nutty crunch), and the "brownie" layer really doesn't taste like brownies at all. I think it's the sweetened condensed milk that makes them taste kind of strange. Rather than using that recipe, I would just layer my favorite prepared brownie mix (with chocolate bar pieces and nuts mixed in) over the top of the modified crust and bake it. I think it's a good idea, but this recipe just didn't "hit the spot" for me.
I made this recipe and received rave reviews from the whole neighborhood. I used chopped up Snickers bars in place of the regular chocolate bar and nuts. Absolutely a keeper! Thanks!
AMAZING!! Anyone who gave this recipe a bad review must be doing something wrong. The only things I did different was I used an 8by8 dish and increased the cooking time by 10 minutes on both the crust and the brownie. I also used chocolate chips instead of a chocolate bar. I'll use this recipe over and over again! You have to try it at least once!
INSANELY good recipe! You can make A LOT easier too, if you simply buy a brownie mix instead of making these brownies. They turned out better when I used Peanut Butter Cup brownie mix and added 1/2 c of peanut butter like somebody else had suggested. A real crowd pleaser!
Now THIS is a brownie recipe! The shortbread crust gives these brownies a fabulous touch. They are very rich, but delicious. I cut my brownies in small squares because it doesn't take much to satisfy a sweet tooth with them.
Gooey is an understatement. I would call this melted chocolate with shortbread crust. I followed the recipe and baking times exactly, but the top never really set. I let it sit at room temperature for about 7 hours, but it was still really wet when I cut into it. So, I put it in the fridge for several hours. It hardened up so that I could cut it, but it still isn't what I would call a brownie. That being said, it tastes very good. My kids absolutely love it and probably would have eaten the pan had I not stopped them. Don't know if I'll try again or not.
Loved this recipe - but I think using less butter (as someone suggested) would be a good idea. Also, using brown sugar for the crust sounds like it would make the crust a little sweeter (it was a bit bland). I only had Semi-sweet chips. It was still good! Thanks for the recipe.
Really good warm with some milk. I didn't let the crust cool before I poured the brownie batter over the top and it came out great. I added 1/2 t of salt which helped wake up the chocolate flavor a bit and took down that condensed milk flavor people were talking about. And I used mint chocolate chips for a really nice minty brownie. Yum!
I used the shortbread recipe but substituted the brownie recipe with the Best Brownies recipe from this site since the brownie recipe included seemed to not be a favorite among some reviewers. These are amazing. It's probably not true that any brownie recipe will work, but you'd have to test that theory out on your own. These are considerably simple though probably take as long as other equally delicious but time consuming treats. worth every calorie and every star.
I really liked the flavors. My shortbread was too hard because it never browned. The brownie part never pulled away from the pan, but thanks to other reviews I knew what to watch for on this part. I thought the brownie flavor was good.
I was so excited to make these, however they were a huge let down. The shortbread crust was far too floury (use a different shortbread crust for sure) and the actual brownie layer was a nice gooey texture but bad flavour. I added a little more cocoa, however I could still taste the condensed milk. I will not make these again-big let down....sorry
I thought these were better than a plain brownie! absolutely..The cookie crust on the bottom, was tasty, I loved. The brownie center reminded me of a fudgy pudding, with choc. bits inside. This made the flavor absolutely perfect and not overly rich. I did add salt, which I felt that the crust should have. Also added some brown sugar to crust for more flavor(1/2 white and 1/2 brown sugar ..and worked well... not overly sweet and very satisfying.. will make again and again.
I used bread flour, brown sugar and cinnamon in the crust.
I give these 3.5 stars. They were good, but they weren't great. I used brown sugar in place of white for the crust. I had to bake a little longer than the recipe stated for the brownie to be done. Not sure if I will make these again.
Very yummy, flavor kind-of tasted like a Twix candy bar. The brownie part was more gooey than brownie but tasted very good! It was a fun recipie to make!
I made this recipe a while ago and did not like the taste but I liked the concept. I might suggest taking your favorite shortbread recipe (I use a brown sugar shortbread recipe) and then simply using a package of Betty Crocker Brownie mix instead of the "from scratch" recipe here...much better taste and a lot easier. I have made it this way several times and have no left over. I usually don't like it when others take the recipe and totally change it but I felt the idea here was good but the recipe was not.
Oh WOW!! This is one of the best brownie recipes I have ever found. My family loved it. I baked it in an 8x8 inch pan, and they were gone by the next day, so I baked another batch right away. The slight crispiness of the shortbread is a perfect complement to the rich gooey brownie. The only change I made was using an 11 oz. bag of milk chocolate chips rather than a chocolate bar. This is a recipe I will use again and again. Perfect!!
My husband and I loved these! I wouldn't change a thing! Except I'm impatient, so I did not allow the shortbread to cool before the next step. They turned out great. Ingredients and cooking times were right on.
This recipe has been great for me. The shortbread crust is super easy to make. To make the recipe even easier I use a box brownie mix instead of making them from scratch. They look amazing when done and taste great. I am now trying different kinds of brownies on top of the crust. I went to a friends house the other night and brought the brownies with me. Everyone loved them and thought I spent hours in the kitchen making them. Next I am going to try flavoring the shortbread crust. I think peppermint with the brownies on top would make a great holiday treat!
I skipped the walnuts and found if you cook the second part for 5-10 minutes longer, they top layer cooks better. I used Valrhona cocoa and chocolate chips. This is my favorite recipe so far, you just have to be delicate with the brownies when you cut them out. Almost like a souffle because of the sweetened condensed milk. This isn't the recipe for you if you are looking for a typical brownie. This is a unique take on the chocolate flavor and balances it with a buttery shortbread. The textures are wonderfully contrasting as well.
These would be 5 stars if the cooking time was right for the brownies. I'm glad I read the other reviews because 20 minutes wasn't even close to being enough time. I added an additional 20 minutes when it was all said and done before I could take out the brownies. Otherwise, they are absolutely delicious and sinfully rich. Yum.
YUMMY! Great recipe and easy to make. I whipped it up before church for my hubby's birthday. Loved the crust! I chopped up chocolate chips because I didn't have a candy bar, but it was great anyways. Also added a tsp of salt to the mixture.
These were easy to make and very good. The shortbread adds a less sweet, and crispy contrast. My son thought they were the best brownies, even though I opted to leave the nuts in.
I was skeptical to try these with the mixed reviews, but I am so glad that I went with my instincts because these are delicious. I did change the white sugar to brown sugar for the shortbread crust, but otherwise kept it the same. I also chose to leave out the nuts, because of a personal preference. The brownies are exactly how we like them, gooey and melt in your mouth. If you like cake-like brownies this is definitely not a recipe for you, but if you like them gooey you should definitely give it a try. The chocolate bar adds just the right touch. This is a definite keeper!
This is an excellent brownie recipe! I was surprised at how all of these tastes went together. I do have to say these brownies are very rich so try a small piece to start. Thanks for a great recipe. My husband also gave these a "thumbs up".
I just made the shortbread with just 1 Tbsp sugar and they were great with soup.
These were awesome. NOT for anybody that doesn't love chocolate! One of these is enough for anybody! When I chopped the chocolate, I did it coarsely - large chunks (1/2 inch pieces) and I'm glad I did.
I LOVE gooey brownies and this was the best! The shortbread didnt have alot of flavor and the first time I made these brownies I could taste the milk. So to add more flavor I added a cup of peanut butter since I love the mix of chocolate and peanut butter and it turned out great!
The idea of putting brownies on a cookie crust is great. However, I agree with other members, that the texture of this brownie is a little funny. I would also suggest preparing your favorite brownie recipe to top this cookie crust.
Outstanding recipe. Not too difficult and incredibly rich. I'll be making these often. Definitely better after sitting overnight or from the refrigerator.
Rave reviews from my friends for these brownies. The shortbread crust was yummy. I followed the recipe exactly and they were great.
in general it's hard for me to make brownies because the middle would never be as done as the edges but these were worth that stress. NOTE: the toothpick test obviously wont work for this recipe. so trust the recipe and let it sit in a warm oven for a couple of minutes if unsure. it was super rich and easy to make and everyone loved these brownies.
These brownies were just what my Dr. ordered! (ha) I did use milk chocolate chips because that is what I had on hand. I also made these in a 8x8 inch pan.....in doing so I needed to increase the cooking time. I checked them at 20 minutes and even though the top was cooked the insides were still undone. I added 5 more minutes to it, checked them again and they still needed a few more minutes so I just turned off the oven heat and let them sit in there for another 10 minutes and they were perfect!! Thanks for a delicious brownie....I will make them again!
These were WONDERFUL! I made them for my sister and niece who are brownie experts and they loved them, too. The only change I made was to use the Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate bar instead of milk chocolate as I like dark chocolate better. Simply scrumptious!
FABULOUS!!!! My family and friends LOVED this moist and rich dessert:) I bought vanilla whipped frosting and mixed it with a 1/2cup smooth peanut butter and whipped it until it was light and fluffy and pipped it along the edges of the brownie's, I didn't add the nuts and I used my cheesecake pan to bake them in. I will make these often, yummy!!!
These brownies were very dense and fudgy..I doubled the amount of shortbread crust-nice and flakey. Very easy to make. I used bagged chocolate chunks and added Skor bits...my husband ate these 3 at a time! Thx for a great, easy brownie recipe..I will no longer by 'boxed' brownie mix!
Followed the recipe exactly but it didn't turn out the way I was expecting. Guess I will continue the search for a good brownie recipe.
An absolutely wonderful brownie recipe. Turned out wonderful and the shortbread crust adds something that other brownie recipes don't. Very creamy in the center. If you love brownies you'll love this recipe.
I really loved this recipe. I made these because I was craving brownies but my favorite part ended up being the shortbread on the bottom - I think the two compliment each other well. I also added some coconut into the brownie mix which also added a nice flavor. Oh, I substituted whole wheat flour and splenda and it worked out great.
Great recipe. I did not have milk chocolate bars, so I used chocolate chips. Very simple and quick recipe to put together. Everyone loved them at the dinner we attended.
Really good and really rich...thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent! Everybody loved them. I don't really think they taste like brownies, but loved them anyway.
This was SOOO rich. Definitely good if you're looking for a chocolate fix. I substituted semi-sweet chocolate chips since I had nothing else on hand. The crust is very buttery, and I might try reducing it next time...I found that part a bit heavy. **Update**December 26, 2008...just realized I used twice the butter that the recipe called for. That would explain the heaviness...silly me :) Perfect in that it's not too sweet. Overall, definitely making again. With the correct amount of butter this time!
"AWESOME" .... I subtituted 1 cup of finely crushed Oreo cookies for the flour.
It was waaaay to dry, too bad, since it was a good idea.
YUMMY! The shortbread cuts out the sweetness of the brownie and compliments it nicely. Thanks hanmoore!
Absolutely delicious!! The shortbread crust makes a nice crunchy contrast with the gooey brownies. Definitely a keeper!
Turned out delicious, my husband was the taste tester and came back immediately for a second immediately. Made a double batch in a 13 x 9 pan, added a smidge more flour & cocoa. Topped with crushed peppermints. Sold at the decadent dessert auction.
Good, but more like a chocolate butter tart filling than a brownie. I might make again, but with less crust. I found it very thick and hard to vut through.
I'm shocked! This is an excellent recipe. I read the reviews and proceeded anyway, making 2 minor adjustments: brown sugar instead of white in the shortbread layer, and brown rice flour throughout (dietary necessity). The inside was VERY gooey the night of baking. I took it to work the next day and it had firmed up just enough. A definite hit and I will no doubt make this again.
These were good, but they weren't really like a brownie at all. I had to cook both the shortbread and the brownie parts longer than the directions said, and the brownies still didn't really set up. They were more like gooey fudge with a crust.
These are super-yum. The shortbread crust offers a superb crispy foil to the rich brownie. However, I noticed my can of condensed milk wasn't big enough, so I tried to compensate with some evaporated milk and extra flour - perhaps for this reason mine weren't quite as "gooey" as I would've hoped, but they also weren't too sweet. Double the cocoa for the chocolate lover, and semi-sweet chips are fine. (Don't forget the walnuts.)
I enjoyed these, especially the shortbread part. I'm thankful it was only a small pan, because the rest of my family didn't care for them. They would have preferred regular brownies.
These are the best brownies I think I've ever made. Although I found that there were way more than 12 servings (as it suggests), I cut mine very small. This recipe is really sweet, and the flavor of the melt-in your- mouth shotbread, with the chunky chocolate brownie is amazing. This is a great recipe to make for the holidays (or any other time!!!)
I'm not convinced that the crust matches the brownie here. And the flavor of the brownie half was DEFINITELY off. Not sweet enough, not flavorful enough. I was disappointed...
This was a FANTASTIC recipie!!! I used Hershey's milk chocolate chunks, and the recipe came out great! My whole family enjoyed it. They didn't last for more than one day!
These brownies were pretty good...they weren't as good as i expected but i wasn't let down too much!my friends raved about it...although i think they were a little too gooey even for me!
This was great, everybody loved it!
I have not tried the brownie recipe. I did make the crust with my favorite brownie mix on top and it was very good.
'Not as good as it sounds. Missing something. Chocolate chips? White glaze? Good idea. I'll try other shortbread & brownie recipes together. Gave to MH one year.
I have to learn to read the reviews first. I modified the brownie recipe because it was just a liquid using this recipe. I added more flour and cut back on the milk. The brownies turned out perfect. I have never made shortbread before, so I really can't say much about this recipe as compared with others. I left the shortbread in the oven until it was brown and then poured the brownie batter on top immediately without letting the shortbread cool. The recipe came out good this way.
My boyfriend loves brownies, so I decided to try this recipe to give my ordinary brownies a twist. I was disappointed with this recipe because the shortbread crust did not go very well with the chocolate brownie taste. We wound up picking off the crust and eating the chocolate parts by themselves. I think I'll stick to regular brownies from now on.
well, I had to cook the brownie portion of the entire thing for nearly an hour to get it to cook through, and I'm thinking the suggestion by an earlier reviewer to use a favorite shortbread recipe and a favorite brownie recipe sounds better. But this was an easy recipe to follow, it was easy to make and it was a lot like magic but with some non magical work involved.
Good flavor but a little too dry.
These brownies had a nice gooey texture, for sure, but the taste is definitely off. Sort of bland. I didn't use the chocolate bar, though, which probably helps.
These were really good! The brownie part was delicious, especially with chocolate chunks added! The shortbread part had a flakey texture, that tasted unusual with the brownies, but it was still yummy! I thought the were pretty good, but my family ate all of them!
I had saved this recipe, waiting for the right occasion. Made them for a family vacation at the shore; they were a hit – briefly, as they disappeared quick quickly!! The recipe is perfect as is, and needs no modifications.
These were amazing! I added two chopped up symphony bars with toffee and I got many compliments.
I didn't care for these. The "Brownie" top is not like a traditional brownie at all, but it is indeed gooey and chocolatey. Very rich and sweet. I had to cook the topping longer than this recipe suggested and it was still very gooey.
not a good brownie texture did not like the taste of the shortbread with the brownie
I used milk chocolate chips instead of a candy bar for the chunks and I think it turned out fine. I also had to cook it about 10 minutes longer as it seemed like it wasn't done and it never pulled away from the sides of the pan but they tasted great.
Perfect. First time I've tried this recipe, let alone a brownie related one, and it came out with the most amazing combination of the two textures.
