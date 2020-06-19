Gooey Brownies with Shortbread Crust

Ick. I am usually a very competent baker, so I felt just horrible when these came out all wrong. The shortbread was very tough and the finished brownies were impossible to slice without falling apart. The flavor is just so-so. I feel bad admitting that I think these were kind of a waste of the ingredients that I don't usually keep on hand (used up my walnuts and condensed milk)... I'm almost embarassed to bring them to work, except that I know any treat will be considered a good treat at work. I sent a bunch to work with my husband, too. I will update later if there are positive comments from our co-workers, but overall I do not think I'll even attempt to make these again- don't even care to try and fix whatever went wrong. Sorry.. it was fun to try something new, though!

