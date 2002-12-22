Rory's Most Wonderful Corn Bread

This is a very sweet, delicious, cake - like cornbread that incorporates broccoli and cottage cheese to produce a heavenly tasting cornbread. I have tried this recipe on a number of anti-broccoli children and adults and they all end up begging me to make more.
Excellent recipe just as it is written. I have made it many times and family gobbles it up. Today I changed a few things and found it even better, so thought I would share. Instead of salt and pepper, I used 1 tsp Cajunland seasoning. Instead of onions, I sauteed fresh shallots and fresh garlic in a small amount of margarine. It was wonderful! Thanks for sharing this terrific recipe.
I was so excited to try this recipe after reading all the wonderful reviews but I ended up being rather disappointed. The bread was only mediocre. I don't think I will make it again. My disappointment may be due to my high expectations from reading the reviews.
What can I say? I LOVE this stuff. Food process the broccoli so my kids can't pick it out... then proceed to make an absolute pig of myself. As a vegetarian, I also feel good about adding a bit more protein to my kids diet through the addition of the cottage cheese in this recipe. I highly recommend this!
Simply wonderful! I had my doubts about the broccoli and onion, but trusted the 5 stars this recipe had. Sure enough, it got rave reviews from my family! This is the best corn bread I have ever had! Thanks!
Delicious! I used lowfat cottage cheese, substituted Egg Beaters, and lowfat margarine. Turned out beautifully and we couldn't tell it was made with low fat ingredients. This kept well for three days (only my husband and I at home!). I will use this recipe again!
OHMIGOSH! This is by far the BEST cornbread I have ever had! My boyfriend who HATES broccoli just ate this all up. I did sauté the onions in the butter and used a little less onion (only b/c we aren't big onion fans)... DELICIOUS!!!!
I didn't have any corn bread mix, but this sounded really good so I decided to wing it by adding my own dry ingredients. It came out so good! I didnt' really measure but this is approximately it - 1/2 cup corn meal, 1/2 cup flour, 2 tablespoon sugar, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1/4 tsp salt,and 1/2 cup milk. I will definately be making this one again.
I make this exactly as directed and it is my new weekly favorite. I love it with any kind of soup or Mexican food.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/16/2000
I can't be only the second person to try this recipe. If you like something and someone takes the time to share a recipe take time to comment especially if you like it. I am a dyed in the wool southern corn bread lover (without or very little sugar) but this is like an extra side dish with the meal. It is an overall hit with kids and adults. Thank you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/12/2002
My husband and I really liked this new twist on cornbread. I would say I definatly like it better then just regular corn bread. I made it with baked beans, and baked pork chops and this was the big hit at the supper table.
This cornbread was very good and easy to make. A co-worker made this cornbread for a spread recently, but this tasted much better than the one she brought to the spread. I will definitely make this again.
I love this cornbread! I have found that my batter is too thick to pour and so usually end up adding 1/4 cup of milk or so to thin it out, but other than that I follow this recipe to the letter. I think the sweeter the onion the better, too. Its a easy way to get a bit of green in to a toddler who thinks he is just eating bread!
First of all, I'm not a cook. In fact I have never baked any kind of bread but according to my wife I am now an expert! This was without doubt the best corn bread I had ever tasted. I didn't change any of the ingredients but I did add a tad more onions and an extra table spoon of cottage cheese. I used small curd cottage cheese. I didn't have an 8 x 8 baking pan so I put the mix in a muffin pan and made six corn bread muffins. I served the bread with corn beef and cabbage. Yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2001
Something different that really comes out great!! Thanks for sharing!!!!
This was good enough but hardly over-the-top delish. I suggest using slightly less butter and adding a bit of cheddar cheese to the mix to give it more flavor.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2006
Absolutely fabulous! My dtr brought the recipe home from a Senior party and begged me to make it. I tried it today on a house full of guests and they LOVED it, wanting the recipe for themselves. I was skeptical about the ingredients - but this is awesome! Thanks for a wonderful twist on the usually ordinary.
This is truly a 5 star recipe! I used leftover broccoli and cooked it a little bit more until it was soft. It mixed in to the batter very easily. My husband said it was really good and ate 3 pieces at dinner with soup and another later for a snack. The broccoli and onion flavor remind me of a broccoli casserole. We loved it and I plan on making it often.
Good recipe. I sauted the onions in some of the butter before adding it to the mixure. Following another reviewer's suggestion, I processed the steamed broccoli a little to break it down and blend better.
This cornbread was awesome! I was skeptical about putting cottage cheese and broccoli in it, but it turned out great. You really can't taste the broccoli in and of itself, so if you don't like broccoli it shouldn't keep you away from this recipe. The cornbread came out really moist (unlike a lot of traditional recipe's with corn meal that come out dry). I will definitely make this one again.
This was one of the first recipes I tried from this site a couple of years ago. I have used it regularly since then and everyone in my family loves it. I usually double the recipe and make it in a 9x13. I’ve used both fresh steamed and frozen broccoli with success but the frozen is certainly easier. When I double the recipe I just throw in the whole box, which is a bit over 1 cup but no one seems to mind. This is great leftover as well, which is always important to me.
This recipe is so delicious! I didn't have broccoli on hand, but had leftover corn on the cob and just added that. It was a HUGE hit at our party last weekend! I bet any vegetable would do great in this recipe. I also added a tablespoon of sugar to it. Thank you, I know I will be making it again!
I have been making this recipe for years. My family asks for it every holiday. I have been known to add a can of mexican style corn, (green peppers, corn, red peppers) and cheddar cheese on occasion. I also make it in a muffin pan and never less than 24. Love, Love, Love it!
I used 1½ eggs as I had half an egg I needed to use up. I omitted the broccoli and onion as I just wanted a plain cornbread to go with some chili soup that already had lots of veggies (plus we were out of both!). I used more like 4 TBS of margarine and I added maybe 1/4 cup of milk. It rose nicely and tasted great: the cottage cheese (I used small curd) added a really nice moistness to it, and you couldn't tell it was there... Even people who don't care for cottage cheese might like this! Add a little Country Crock, and you're good to go! Thanks, Rory, your recipe rocks!
This is a very easy cornbread recipe. I omited the broccoli because it just didn't seem right but added shredded cheddar cheese. The onions got very sweet and the cottage cheese made the bread moist and fluffy. The flavor kind of grows on you. I didn't like it at first but the more I ate, the more I liked it. I might try this again adding a tablespoon of sugar just to add to the sweet onion flavor.
This is an excellent cornbread recipe. My whole family loves it! I love that the cottage cheese gives it an extra protein boost and the broccoli adds some vitamins (though 1/2 cup spread across 12 servings isn't much, every little bit counts). Sometimes I use less butter, but otherwise I follow the recipe exactly and it always turns out great.
I am not sure if I did something wrong..I really do not think so...but something was missing for me. It needed a bit of sweetness. I even came back to review the ingredients to see if I missed something important. For me..it was lacking flavor.
I thought this was fabulous. I, too, minced the broccoli and onion very finely. I have also sub'd bacon grease for half of the butter and added cheddar cheese in with the cottage cheese. I bake mine in muffin tins. Yum!
This is addicting. I have another recipe I use, same ingredients but you don't mix in the butter. You melt it in the pan then pour in the corn bread mixture. It creates and nice crust on the corn bread. Yum!
This is a wonderful recipe that my family really enjoys. If you are hesitant about using cottage cheese, substitute it with the same amount of sour cream. I had to do this one time and it turned out excellent. Either way, this recipe is a keeper.
I was trying to use up ingredients in the fridge and found this. Sounded so weird, but reviews were good, so I gave it a shot. I don't like cornbread, but this was fantastic! I upped the broccoli and cottage cheese to 1 cup each and cut the butter to 1/4 c. It turned out good. 2 year old son liked it, 'green stuff' and all. Served w/a rotisserie chicken and cowboy mashed potatoes from this site. Great winter time meal!
This is THE BEST corn bread ever! We will definitely make this often.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2004
This is wonderful indeed....I do add an extra box of the cornbread mix and a little bit more of the other ingredients and still fit it all in the 8 x 8 dish which gives a thick cornbread.My husband loves this.... Thank You........
My finicky boyfriend loved this version of cornbread, which I made as muffins. He could see the broccoli in it, but couldn't taste it and thought it was just an herb. Thanks for finding a way to sneak a few more vegetables into his meals.
Absolutly Great.I also used less butter(2T) and added about 1/4c shreaded chedder cheese. What my wife and I didn't eat, I microwaved for dinner the next evening and it was almost as moist as the first day.
Great recipe! I used Betty Crocker cornbread and muffin mix, which is only six ounces and it turned out find. Also processed the broccoli and onion really fine and did not cook either before. Probably the best cornbread I've ever had
I made this recipe exactly as written, except that I used fat free cottage cheese, and it turned out fine. It only took a few minutes to prepare and it tasted good. I think it actually tasted better the second day. I ate it cold.
This corn bread was a big success. I didn't have cottage cheese on hand, so instead I used 1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese, 1/3 c. milk and 2 T. sugar. My whole family raved about it. I would like to make it with cottage cheese next time... and there will definitely be a next time!
