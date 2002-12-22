Rory's Most Wonderful Corn Bread

4.6
95 Ratings
  • 5 65
  • 4 23
  • 3 6
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a very sweet, delicious, cake - like cornbread that incorporates broccoli and cottage cheese to produce a heavenly tasting cornbread. I have tried this recipe on a number of anti-broccoli children and adults and they all end up begging me to make more.

Recipe by Rory

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -8x8 inch square pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees (175 degrees C). Grease one 8x8 inch square baking pan.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the eggs, cornbread mix, cottage cheese, broccoli, chopped onion, and melted butter or margarine and mix well. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 46.4mg; sodium 388.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022