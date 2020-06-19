Decadent Pumpkin Muffins

159 Ratings
  • 5 98
  • 4 40
  • 3 14
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

I love pumpkin muffins, and I wanted to create a version with less fat and calories that still tasted good. These muffins turn out moist and full of flavor!

By JRS22302

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
18 mins
additional:
12 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 12 cup muffin pans with paper muffin liners.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix the flour, baking soda, salt, baking powder, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, and cloves. In a large bowl, beat together the pumpkin, white sugar, brown sugar, applesauce, yogurt, egg whites, and egg. Blend the flour mixture into the sugar mixture, alternating with the water, to form a smooth batter. Fold in the raisins. Transfer to the prepared muffin pan.

  • Bake 16 to 18 minutes in the preheated oven, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin comes out clean. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
175 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 39.9g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 334.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022