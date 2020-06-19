Decadent Pumpkin Muffins

well, I can say I started out as an absent-minded professor when making this recipe. To long to explain, but it was rather funny on my part. Can't say I started out following like a T when I miss-read 2 cups of Pumkpin puree and used 2-15oz cans, with some AR members help, I had to made a 42 serving batch to even out how much pumpkin I put in the wet ingredients...it was pretty much followed. I did use greek yogurt with a little sour cream & a touch of vanilla when I didn't have enough yogurt to finish out the batch and to accomendate proper balance for the amount of batter I actually had to make, to make the recipe completely along the lines. In my mis-adventure and comical foo-barb, it all came together rather lovely. The muffins were thick and moist, and not dry at all. So I had a huge baking adventure. My kids and hubby totally enjoyed. The 42 serving batch made 36 standard cupcake size muffins and 48 mini muffins. I will totally make this again. And why it sat in my recipe box for 4 years is beyond me. But it is a keeper. Next time I repeat next time 2 cups of puree not 2 cans. ;-)