Decadent Pumpkin Muffins
I love pumpkin muffins, and I wanted to create a version with less fat and calories that still tasted good. These muffins turn out moist and full of flavor!
PLEASE MAKE!!! These are awesome! I made a few adjustments to the recipe though. I use half wheat flour, 1/2 cup less sugar and added chocolate chips. I also used 4 whole eggs(instead of whites) and omitted the water and allspice. Believe me, these turned out really well and several eaters told me they were the "best muffins they'd ever had" wow! I bet a few walnuts would be great too.Read More
These were spectacular! I made some changes based on previous suggestions and loved the result. Here's what I did: substituted 1 cup of the flour with 1 cup of rolled oats; substituted 1/2 cup of the white sugar with Splenda; used 1-1/2 cups plain low fat yogurt as a substitute for applesauce and vanilla yogurt; added 1 tsp vanilla; used 3 whole eggs, and threw in a 1/2 cup of water because the batter was so thick. Baked the muffins in the giant muffin tins -- result was 12 perfectly baked muffins in 20 minutes. They were wonderful out of the oven but the next day were better -- the flavor settled in and the muffins became dense. Now it's day 3 and they're even better, especially with apricot jam. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!
The recipe has great flavor, but I didn't follow it by the book. I actually used some of theobromine goddess' suggestions from above in the hopes of avoiding the "rubbery" texture everyone seems to be getting. Rather than using 3 egg whites and 1 whole egg, I used 4 whole eggs. I also eliminated the water from the recipe entirely. Also, instead of raisins, I used dried cherries, cut in half. The muffins came out GREAT. I love that they don't need butter or oil. They're SO MOIST and have that wonderful pumpkin spice flavor. I antisipate making them again and again... they'll be great for the holiday baking season!
I adjusted the recipe a bit, but was VERY happy with the results. I used 1/2 c. maple syrup and 1/2 c. honey rather than the sugars and then did not add any water. I also substituted whole wheat flour for 1/2 of the white flour.
I made this recipe last minute for my daughter's class, since the schools are stressing more healthy foods than the usual cupcakes. I did make a few changes. First, I completely forgot to look at the can of pumpkin I had, and it already had spices in it (Libbys), so I ended up doubling the spices accidently. I also used regular Splenda (not the mix of sugar/Splenda) in the recipe, and had half the eggs be whole eggs, the other half egg whites. Everyone loved the muffins, they came out great, very moist and I couldn't tell I had substituted Splenda for sugar. Since the recipe called for applesauce (I used non-sweetened) and nonfat yogurt, I felt like it was such a healthy recipe!
Like the other reviewer stated, the muffins were rubbery the day I baked them. However, the next day they were great! I have several people asking for the receipe. This is just one of those receipes that is better the next day.
They are fantastic!! I halved the recipe did a few alterations. I used white whole wheat flour, splenda and splenda brown sugar and used 2 whole eggs instead of the egg and egg whites. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. They are totally awesome, I imagine it will be hard to keep my hands off of these. I LOVE muffins and am always looking for healthy muffins and I have found them.
Great recipe! I followed the tips of some other reviewers and used half whole wheat flour, 4 whole eggs and no water. These came out great! Even my kids (both picky eaters) love them. And healthy enough to eat for breakfast.
If you change servings to 18, ingredients will use one standard size can of pumpkin. I didn't have allspice so I doubled other spices, used nonfat Greek yogurt, and used all -- white whole wheat flour. Skimped a bit on sugar (coconut sugar) and won't do that again. As others recommended I used 3 whole eggs (for my reduced servings recipe) and skipped water. Be careful not to over stir the batter. Made them at night after kids were in bed. Of course Hubby and I sampled one, yum! They were really moist but as others have stated, they actually were even better the next morning. :) Had a good (and healthy) mom moment watching the kids eat them for breakfast.
I basically cut this recipe in half, using 2 whole eggs instead of whites separated, I used chocolate mousse yogurt cuz that's what I had, and added some chocolate chips (which next time I will leave out b/c I didn't really feel they "went" with the pumpkin muffin flavor). These are great (even with the choco chips!)!! They are dense and moist, more like a pumpkin BREAD but in a muffin cup! Excellent! I will definitely make these again (minus the chips).
well, I can say I started out as an absent-minded professor when making this recipe. To long to explain, but it was rather funny on my part. Can't say I started out following like a T when I miss-read 2 cups of Pumkpin puree and used 2-15oz cans, with some AR members help, I had to made a 42 serving batch to even out how much pumpkin I put in the wet ingredients...it was pretty much followed. I did use greek yogurt with a little sour cream & a touch of vanilla when I didn't have enough yogurt to finish out the batch and to accomendate proper balance for the amount of batter I actually had to make, to make the recipe completely along the lines. In my mis-adventure and comical foo-barb, it all came together rather lovely. The muffins were thick and moist, and not dry at all. So I had a huge baking adventure. My kids and hubby totally enjoyed. The 42 serving batch made 36 standard cupcake size muffins and 48 mini muffins. I will totally make this again. And why it sat in my recipe box for 4 years is beyond me. But it is a keeper. Next time I repeat next time 2 cups of puree not 2 cans. ;-)
I cut this recipe down to twelve servings. I used whole wheat white flour, upped the baking powder to a full teaspoon, used my own homemade pumpkin puree, cut the white sugar down to a quarter cup, I used my own homemade organic applesauce and organic raisins. I soaked the raisins in the water (that I warmed slightly) before adding it to the wet ingredients. This recipe was good and produced a moist muffin. Next time, I might skip the applesauce and add more pumpkin puree. Out of a half recipe, I got 12 muffins and 6 mini-muffins that were a little on the large size.
Very tasty muffins. The only change I made to this recipe is exchanged 1/2c butter for the yogurt because I forgot to buy it at the store. I also added a brown sugar/flour/cinnamon/butter crumble to the top.
I love this recipe! I make it a little bit differently every time, but it's never disappointed me and it's very forgiving of alterations. The only thing I always do is top with streusel, oatmeal, or some other kind of topping before baking...not for taste, purely for beauty. And don't be shy with the spices - this recipe can handle the amounts listed and perhaps a touch more. I've served these muffins at family gatherings, taken to brunches, and given to neighbors. I always get complements. Yes, the texture is a bit different, but the people I serve them to appreciate the lower fat content, as do I. My kids are nuts for them. It's a family staple at my house, and I love this healthier version. Thank you!
YUMMY! I took the other hints and used 4 eggs, no water and plain yogurt for the vanilla yogurt and applesauce (1 1/2 C total). Thanks for a great recipe!
I made these really small, added a smidge of protein powder and diced dates. They're a great snack for my 18-month-old son.
I made some alterations too - some the same: exchange 1 cup of AP flour for wheat flour, left out 1/2 cup sugar, 4 eggs instead of egg whites and extra egg and no water. I also put in 1/4 cup milled flax seed and sprinkled brown sugar on the tops before baking. Excellent breakfast muffin!
Note: These made about 120 mini-muffins. They were very fluffy and delicious. I used 4 eggs instead of egg and whites, and substituted 1 cup of whole-wheat flour for all-purpose.
These are delicious. I highly recommend this recipe!
These were really yummy. I used 2 1/2 c. WW and 1 c. white flour and 3 whole eggs. I did some in a regular sized muffin pan with paper liners and some in a jumbo pan that I oiled. The paper ones stuck like crazy, but the non-paper ones came out of the pan beautifully. I know it may add a smidge to the fat, but it's worth it for me to not loose half the muffin to the liner.
I really love this recipe, the muffins were moist and very flavorful, they also were really good for several days after they were made, I did try putting chocolate chips in them the second time I made them, but the combination was rather strange. I do not recommend the chips. I also followed the suggestions of other cooks by ommitting the water and using 4 whole eggs rather than whites and a whole egg.I also reduced the sugar to 1 cup. Great recipe overall!
Yum! I left out the cloves since I was feeling too lazy to grind them up. I halved the recipe (still made more than 12 muffins!), so for the 1/2 egg I just used a whole one and left out the water. No other changes and these taste great! My boyfriend put away about 5 for breakfast :) For extra yummies, I dipped some in melted butter and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
These are amazing! Utilized some of the advice from previous posters. Used homemade applesauce, ground pecans in the mix, 1/2 wheat flour, and cut the sugar by 1/4 cup for 12. Used 1 egg & 1 egg white. Sprayed muffins cups with Pam & LIGHTLY sprinkled with sugar. They popped right out! Took 24 min. to bake. Moist, flavorful, delicious!
These are the BEST pumpkin muffins! I did do some changes, such as adding about 1/8 cup more applesauce. I also did 1/2 splenda and 1/2 sugar. I did not add any water. Another thing I did was use 4 whole eggs and no nutts. I took these muffins to Thanksgiving dinner with my family and they LOVED them. They were gone by the end of the night.
Delicious! The only thing I changed was I used Egg Beaters instead of real eggs, and these are so yummy! I put some cream cheese icing on top just for fun.
These are super moist for having no shortening. That alone is enough for five stars in my book! They tasted a little salty to me, but that might've been my fault. I subbed a splenda knockoff for the sugar (I don't usually use it, but I had some lying around to use up), did 2 whole eggs, and then 2 T. flax meal + 6 T. water to sub for the remaining eggs. I skipped the water due to others' suggestions and just used 3 heaping t. pumpkin pie spice plus extra cinnamon in place of the spices. I used one c. of whole wheat flour and threw in the end of a bag of choc. chips. I might tweak this around a bit next time - use some honey instead of sugar, halve the salt, but all in all, a KEEPER, and I think the salty was my fault due to my substitutions. These also stuck to my muffin liners horribly. Next time I might just spray the muffin tin and do without the paper liners.
Great flavor, moist, doesn't crumble, freezes well, makes a lot. Didn't adjust recipe at all. Great for kids, they don't make a mess like with other muffins that fall apart when you bite into it. Love this recipe!
I really like this recipe.. the only thing I changed was using three whole eggs, omitting the yogurt and doubling the spices (personal preference), otherwise absolutely love it!
I loved these muffins!! In fact I am making a second batch right now. I followed the recipe, but left out the cloves since I didn't have any. Was perfect. I added chopped pecans to 12 of them and the guys who were fixing my fence each ate two right away.
I may make these again, but I wasn't blown away. As with most nonfat baked goods, these muffins are a little bit on the gummy side. But, there are a lot of spices in the recipe, so the flavor is pretty good and it is appropriately sweet (sometimes, nonfat stuff is overly sweet).
These were awesome! I also substituted four whole eggs for the 4 whites + egg, and had no problems with a rubbery texture. It makes a lot, though; I ended up with 30 muffins.
Really good recipe! Taste was really great, might put a little more cinnamon in it next time.
Halved the recipe. Only used cinnamon as my spice (2 tsps. total). Replaced the apple sauce with more yogurt; I used peach as that is what I had. Instead of the sugars I used 1/2 cup maple syrup and a little molasses. Used one whole egg. Just realized I forgot the baking powder (doh!) but I felt they rose well. Omitted the water and raisins. Mixed in some leftover streusel ingredients I'd saved in the freezer, 2 tsps. of chia seeds and All-Bran flakes. I baked 6 jumbo muffins at temperature indicated for about 40 minutes (checked after 25 mins.). They're kind a rubber-y and don't really taste pumpkin-y either. We don't really care for them. We ate one with a little butter and it was alright... Will probably eat these with jam or butter, but won't make again.
These were pretty good. I did make the same substitutions others have suggested--half whole wheat flour, four whole eggs, no water--but they came out well and everyone from my 19-month-old niece to all the adults in our household really liked them. :) I also added more of the spices than is in the recipe. After making 1 dozen muffins, I added chocolate chips to the remaining batter and poured it into a 9x9 pan and baked for about 35 minutes. Voila: pumpkin chocolate chip cake! That was a hit also.
Leave out the water. Add 3/4 C chopped pecans. Wonderful recipe!
My daughter insisted I give this a 5-star rating. She says "They're awesome!!!" I did use only 1 cup white sugar, plain non-fat yogurt and 4 whole eggs (and no water) and they are truly delicious.
These were simply heavenly! I didn't change a thing, the muffins turned out superb. Great light fluffy texture, and plenty of flavor.
These turned out perfect, super moist. I didn't add cloves but replaced it with pumpkin pie spice and added an extra 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. I already had single servings of yogurt so I used two full servings which is a little more than called for. Same with the pumpkin, just used two whole cans and used an extra tablespoon of applesauce. I also made large muffins so they cooked a little longer. Great low fat and low calorie recipe.
Sorry. These do LOOK great, but the taste/texture not so great. I don't like to offer bad ratings if I can help it, but these are not good. I followed recipe as written.
These muffins were great. I did not find them rubbery at all. I had to replace the vanilla fat free yogurt with blueberry lemon fat free yogurt as that is all I had on hand and they were still delicious. Nice to find a tasty healthy recipe. Thanx so much.
These muffins taste wonderful-moist, flavorful and considerably lower fat than many muffin recipes. I didn't feel like I was missing anything! Like other reviewers, I used 1/2 wheat flour, reduced white sugar by 1/2 cup, 3 whole eggs and used SPLENDA brown sugar mix for the brown sugar. The SPLENDA brown sugar smells terrible, but tastes great in there. Do yourself a favor and chop walnuts in there too!
I also made some changes. I did 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 all purpose flour, used 1/2 c. less of the white sugar, I had no allspice so added alittle bit of ginger, I used unsweetened applesauce, omitted the raisins and added a few choco chips to the top. LOVED IT...next time I will use all whole wheat flour to make it healthier.
I altered the recipe slightly based on the other reviews I read before I made these. I used 1 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, and 2 cups white flour. I decreased the white sugar to 1 1/4 cups. I omitted the water. And I used 2 eggs and 1 egg white. My kids went crazy for these and I was happy that they are pretty healthy. They tasted great but stuck to the paper cups pretty badly. That's why I am giving it 4 stars. Next time I am skipping the cups and just greasing the muffin pan. I will also add chopped nuts next time.
For crying out loud peeps...they're lowfat! If you truly want "decadent" pumpkin muffins, make Paula Deen's recipe then go for a run. These are okay. I made a few changes...my bet is the original recipe is "okay" as well. ***ETA Made 12 muffins then came back later to finish the batter and made 3 dozen mini-muffins...with chocolate chips. They are better--which proves my point.
Great recipe. I did make changes as other reviewers mentioned. I used 4 whole eggs, no water. I also made my own changes by using1-1/2 cups of AP flour, 1 cup whle wheat flour, 1 cup oats. Also instead of all the sugar I used only 1 cup honey which I wil reduce even further next time. Everyone loved them for breakfast.
I only gave it 3 stars but I changed some things. I found them way more spicy than I would have liked. I was going to add chocolate chips but instead eat them with lowfat cottage cheese. I used white whole wheat flour, no raisins, 1 cup splenda, 1/2 cup splenda brown sugar blend, 1/2 cup sugar, and added 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla because I had plain yogurt. The muffins came out a little undercooked but the bars I made came out fine - very moist. all in all I like them but not sure others used to higher fat recipes would like them.
I loved these muffins! They are very moist! I just added a few tweaks to the original recipe. I replaced 1 c. of the white sugar with demarara sugar (so it's more "clean"). And I used 2 c. of whole white wheat flour instead of regular white flour. I also added 1 c. of mini chocolate chips. Will definitely make again!!
I cut the sugar in half because I don't like my muffins super sweet. They were delicious! (cream cheese icing is a nice addition but they were just as good without it.) I also had to substitute 2% milk and a teaspoon of vanilla for the vanilla yogurt because I didn't have any. I compensated for this substitution with some extra flour. This worked. :)
As others suggested, I also changed the recipe a bit (used 4 whole eggs, no water, and about 1/2 the sugar - Splenda). I did not have plain yogart, so I used a non-fat peach flavored yogart (about 6 ozs) and just put a little more applesauce in. I also added the chocolate chips, which made this recipe GREAT! The cooking time did seem to take longer than 18 minutes (deepends on how full the muffin cups), but the taste and aroma are worth the wait. I'm still amazed they're so moist and tastey without any butter or oil!
I used some of the previous suggestions - eliminated the water, used 4 whole eggs and instead of raisins I tried dried cranberries - they were a great compliment! As others have said these muffins are rubbery the first day but after that they are great! My family couldn't stop eating them!
very moist and wonderful flavor. i used plain greek yogurt instead
These muffins are fabulous and this recipe will replace the one I've used for years! My changes: used only three whole eggs, no additional whites; soaked raisins in about 1/2 cup of warm water, and didn't add more water; used only about 1 1/4 cups white sugar and added chocolate chips (of course) to half of the batter. Baked in mini-muffin tins for about 10 minutes. (made nearly 7 dozen) One thing I noticed - which my be helpful to others - After they'd cooled completely, I put them in little sandwich bags for delivery to others or the freezer. The next day, a couple of them were a wee bit soggy. They are just SO moist! Problem solved by blotting the tops with a paper towel. Next batch, I will let sit out for a few hours before bagging them. Great recipe, and thanks for sharing!
Wow, these are good. I only made a couple of alterations like 3/4 cup yogurt and 1/4cup light sour cream because I didn't have enough yogurt, reduced the sugar by about 1/4 cup, and substituted 1 cup oats for one of the cups of flour and used 4 whole eggs... These are VERY good and I will make these a regular baked item in my house!
Holy Hannah - YUMMY! Used whole wheat flour, added raisins and chocolate chips and a wee bit of ground flax. Will definitely make again!
Awesome recipe!! I used half whole wheat flour and half white. I also added diced pecans, hemp hearts, and flax seeds. I baked them for 25 minutes and when they had cooled I used a piping bag to stuff them with cream cheese icing. Delicious!!
GREAT! I modified this a bit, I omitted the sugar, used whole wheat flour and chopped up 2 apples and added them in for a bit of sweetness. A bit hit!
I loved these! I added some walnuts and used cinnamon applesauce. I am going to make these again but using an oatflour next time. Yum!
They were not exactly what I was looking for. They reminded me more of pumpkin bread, I was hoping that this muffin receipe would be lighter and fluffier. I used four whole eggs and cherry flavored craisins. I do not think that I will make these again.
This is a great base recipe that I made some minor modifications to. I used 1.5 cups wheat flour and 2 cups white. I also added about 2T of molasses and white chocolate chips. Super moist and very addicting.
I used about 1/8 of a cup of white sugar, 1 cup of dark brown sugar, 1/3 cup plain yogurt with 2/3 cup vanilla yogurt(just based on what I had in my fridge), added vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, nutmeg and cinnamon. They seem rubbery right out of the oven and the taste is subtle yet good. I am hoping they will be more "specatacular" tomorrow morning. These aren't nearly as impressive as my cream cheese filled giant pumpkin muffins but they were also less labor and ingredient intensive, and also better for you. Will try with white whole wheat flour next time.
Too sweet and not pumkiny enough.
I was pretty skeptical of this recipe, but had half a can of pumpkin and vanilla yogurt that was going to go to waste. I was pleasantly surprised. These were very good. I did (accidentally double the brown sugar) and used 2 whole eggs (halved the recipe). Also, when I opened my applesauce it was moldy, so I used shortening (should have used oil b/c it didn't incorporate well). I'll probably make again.
Such a great one I all changed it up I made only 12 & used 3 whole eggs & oil in stead of water everything else the same going to use this one a lot
I LOVED these!!!! My yogurt was bad and so I used light sour cream with 1 tsp of vanilla instead and it worked wonderfully. I topped them with Whipped Cream Cheese frosting and they disappeared like magic at work.
These are the best pumpkin muffins I've ever made. I cut it back to make 12 and skipped the raisins and water. They were rubbery and stuck to the papers the first day, but the next day they were amazing! Rich and moist and perfectly spiced.
good, but only good enough to make half a batch
I followed some of the previous reviewer modifications...still used applesauce, used pumpkin spice and substituted Greek 0% yogurt, also used half old fashioned oats and half whole wheat flour, doubled the pumpkin (plus used a bit extra) also used only 1 part white sugar the rest brown sugar...these are amazing!! Great way to welcome the fall season;)
I admit I screwed this one up (I had the oven to 325 instead of 350). I had halved the recipe and once I had already baked them 20 min, they literally took 20 more. Came out rubbery and still undercooked in the inside. Maybe on a different day...
Awesome recipe. It's hit and miss with so many muffin recipes. These are a super hit.
Good flavor . They were very most. I didn't care for the texture.
Amazingly good for a "healthy" recipe. Good amount of spice, made no substitutions except for 4 whole eggs instead of egg whites/egg. Note that the texture of these muffins will not be cavelike because they lack the oil or butter from a traditional recipe, but they are less "rubbery" than some that include yogurt and applesauce like this one does.
I used left over Hubbard squash from X-mas eve pumpkin pies. liquids I used was a combination of squash drippings and almond milk 2 cups. 4 eggs, and 1 cup honey. These I blended together. In the dry ingredients I used 2 cups gluten free baking flour and 1 1/2 cups Sorghum flour. I also used 1/2 cup Xylitol sweetener in the dry mix. used the exact spices. Bingo!! 2 dozen very yummy cupcakes. Hubby said they need more raisins and some walnuts.. LOL
SO GOOD! Will continue making these forever! Me and my family really enjoyed them.
These were amazing! I used whole light wheat flour instead of white, and was out of allspice and cloves, but they were still delicious. I also tried this recipe with mashed ripe banana in place of pumpkin and eliminated the spices and applesauce, which was great too.
The flavor was perfect in my opinion but they were super rubbery through the whole muffin... I read in other reviews that they tasted better the next day so we'll see tomorrow!
These are amazing muffins! I did make some very minor changes, but essentially it's the same recipe. I used half wheat flour and half all-purpose flour to up the nutritional value a bit. I also used half white sugar and half brown sugar because I think brown sugar really compliments anything pumpkin. I don't have all the spices on hand, but I do have pumpkin pie spice, so I used 4 tsp of that instead of the other spices. I will absolutely make these again! I especially love them with a little bit of whipped cream on top--heavenly! Thanks for the great recipe! EDIT: I used the water called for and the muffins got gooey after just one day. Still delicious, but way too moist. I will leave the water out next time.
Definately better the next day. Used one less egg and added a couple of tablespoons water as substitute.
They were pretty good. I may make again.
We made the recipe as is and these muffins fit their name!!
These are wonderful muffins! Very moist, perfectly sweet and very little fat. I made mine with whole wheat pastry flour and increased the baking powder to two teaspons. Because I had a big sweet meat squash to use up, I used it instead of the pumpkin and it was just as good. They were fabulous. I will definitely make these repeatedly.
I follwed the suggestions and added four whole eggs and omited the water. The muffins stuck so badly to the inside of the paper liner that only half of the muffin came out. They were rubbery and bland. Maybe I will remake them and follow the directions that the original cook submitted and see how they turn out. I will probably even spice it up some. I really dig cooking with pumpkin so I will keep looking or just come up with my own recipe.
Adjusted for gluten + dairy intolerances! I think these are the best homemade GF muffins I've made; the texture is perfect. Many homemade GF muffins are too dense. They were just the tiniest bit rubbery toward the bottom of the muffin, but not enough to deter me from trying them again with the adjustment for 4 whole eggs. Here are our changes: King Arthur GF Multipurpose flour instead of all-purpose, added 1/2 tsp. xantham gum, xylitol instead of white sugar, 1 over-ripe banana instead of applesauce, SoDelicious vanilla coconut yogurt instead of dairy yogurt. Also ended up cooking for about 19 mins, but I live in Phoenix, so not sure if that makes any difference! I would recommend trying these out if you're trying to make GF homemade!! Nice surprise!
This recipe was quick and easy. My mixture made 24 perfect muffins with nice, raised tops. My modifications include, 4 whole eggs, 1/2 the volume of each spice listed and only 1/3 cup of water. I made half the muffins in paper baking cups and the other half in greased muffin tin. Both muffins turned out superb. Served with chicken pot pie and baked cinnamon apples.
Great pumpkin muffin recipe. They came out moist and flavorful. I made some changes after reading the reviews, and also being short on ingredients. I cut the white sugar to 1 cup (no regrets, it's still very sweet), used four whole eggs instead of whites, nixed the raisins and added chopped walnuts. Subbed the yogurt for vanilla greek yogurt. I realized halfway through that I was out of brown sugar! :( So I used 1/2 cup white sugar mixed with a tablespoon of maple syrup. I made one batch this way, then made the other with a dollop of cream cheese in the middle! Yum! Very happy with the results.
I substituted half whole wheat flour and added a grated carrot. The flavor is very good, however, they are rubbery which means they need some fat to tenderize them which the recipe does not have. Next time, I'll add /4 cup of vegetable oil.
These were very good. I did change two things. I used four whole eggs instead of what was called for. I also changed the spice and used pumpkin pie spice instead. All in all these turned out awesome. My only complaint would be that there is a slight tangy aftertaste to them that I'm not fond of. I'm thinking maybe that was from the yogurt but not sure. Like I said this is a very small complaint because to be honest I just stuffed myself with these. Thanks for a great recipe that I can give my kids for breakfast or a snack and not feel too terrible about!
Very Good. I followed the recipe with no changes and they came out perfect. They turn out nice and fluffy. I might try choc chips next time. Good pumpkin flavor.
I halved the recipe for a first try and used buttermilk rather than yogurt. I also mistakenly used 1/3 c. brown sugar instead of 1/4 c. The taste was wonderful but they had a rubbery consistency.
no changes, will make often
Loved this recipe, but I also used thebromine goddess ideas of 4 whole eggs and no water, plus I cut the white sugar down to only 1 cup - they were not rubbery at all and very delicious.
These were great and forgiving with the minor changes I had to make. I cut the sugar down substantially since it was for the kids and I forgot I was out of applesauce so I did use oil instead. I had plain greek yogurt and was planning on adding vanilla, but forgot. I will definitely do that next time. Thanks for the great fall recipe!
I did as another suggested, and used half whole wheat flour (2 cups wheat; 1.5 cups white), 1/2 cup less white sugar, 4 whole eggs, and skipped the water. I also omitted the raisins. 18 minutes was perfect. Made three dozen. Super yummy hot out of the oven and slathered in butter.
Yum-O!!! Some of my family doesn't care for raisins, so I dumped in some semi-sweet chocolate chips, & these were a hit!
Truely amazing recipe! These muffins were so rich and delicious that they could have easily been some posh cafe cupcake. My friends and I really like frosting so I dipped the tops in a simple sugar glaze, and the whole batch was gone within the hour. Fallow the reviews and you will want to make this recipe every week.
I made these tonight and they are half way gone already. I made 1/2 a recipe and used 2 whole eggs and only 1/8 cup water. I only had strawberry yogurt on hand so that's what I used and we cannot tell at all. We'll make this recipe many more times. Thanks!
I follow a low carb diet so I changed it up. Used Pumpkin pie spice instead of all spice and cut other spices (That's what I had)Coconut flour and flaxseed meal instead of white flour(you could use almond flour but I'm allergic)Sugar free vanilla pudding mix and cream cheeseInstead of apple sauce and yogurt3 whole eggs(my chickens lay huge eggs)Splenda instead of sugar Added 2/3 cup half and half (coconut flour needs more liquid) and more water as neededAlso added 3/4 stick melted butter for liquid and flavor Cut out most of brown sugarAdded 1/2 tsp vanillaSubstituted walnuts for raisins. Pretty delicious.
To use one large can of pumpkin, I increased the servings to 36. This made 24 muffins, a smaller bread loaf, and a 9 x 13 cake. I use golden raisins and followed other reviewers, using whole eggs and no water. Awfully easy. Keeper.
I recently tried this recipe, but added some dried cranberries and used whole eggs. They were so moist and delicious. My husband just loves them!!!
