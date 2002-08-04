Best Ever Muffins

I made a few standard changes to the recipe like adding a teaspoon of vanilla extract, using 1/2 yogurt & 1/3 buttermilk & cutting back on the oil for more fruit moisture. If these came out dry or lacked flavor for you try this, mine were moist. A reviewer suggested baking these at 350 for half an hour & I did that. I thought they came out great that way. I have issues when baking my muffins at 400. Probably just my bad apt oven though. :( I made them Strawberry Chocolate Chip muffins by taking about a cup of frozen strawberries, somewhat thawed & pureeing with 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 strawberry jam. I was concerned that the strawberries had too much liquid in them but when I mixed it up it looked ok. I put my chocolate chips in a bag with a scant 1/4 flour & shook them up and poured the chips and extra flour in, folding it together gently. I figured that much flour would help the extra berry liquid if it was an issue. The muffins came out great. Delicious & tender. They stuck quite a bit to the paper cupcake cups but after letting them sit in my cupcake/muffin keeper they steamed a little and the paper slid of easily. The only change I'd make when doing these in the future would be to keep my berries diced up. The bits would have been delicious. I'll try adding other fruit and ingredients like 3/4 c apples and 1/3 raisins w/ apple pie spice. So far these have been my favorite muffin recipe to work with. They actually worked & even worked well with all my kooky changes!!!