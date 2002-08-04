Best Ever Muffins

Start with this basic recipe, and add one of several different ingredients for a variety of different muffins.

By Lori

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar in a large bowl. Make a well in the center. In a small bowl or 2 cup measuring cup, beat egg with a fork. Stir in milk and oil. Pour all at once into the well in the flour mixture. Mix quickly and lightly with a fork until moistened, but do not beat. The batter will be lumpy. Pour the batter into paper lined muffin pan cups.

  • Variations: Blueberry Muffins: Add 1 cup fresh blueberries. Raisin Muffins: Add 1 cup finely chopped raisins. Date Muffins: Add 1 cup finely chopped dates. Cheese Muffins: Fold in 1 cup grated sharp yellow cheese. Bacon Muffins: Fold 1/4 cup crisp cooked bacon, broken into bits.

  • Bake for 25 minutes, or until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 233.4mg. Full Nutrition
