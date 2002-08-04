Best Ever Muffins
Start with this basic recipe, and add one of several different ingredients for a variety of different muffins.
GREAT!!! I changed it a little I used 1/2 cup of milk and 3/4 cup of applesauce instead of oil. Also I added a small mashed banana to the batter. Fill the muffin cups half full and add some chopped stawberries to some, chopped apples to some and dried blueberries to have a little variety. A great on-the-go breakfast for my husband who is on the road all day.Read More
These were far from being the "best ever", they were just basic muffins. I added 1/2 cup chocolate chip and increased vanilla extract, and they were just ok. Next time, I'll try to mix it even less and to bake them for only 20 minutes, maybe I'll like them better this way. P.S.: if you want excellent muffins, try the "best of the best blueberry muffins" recipe on this site; even plain (whithout any blueberry), these taste great.Read More
Excellent base recipe for all kinds of muffins. It adapted really well so several substitutions: I used vanilla soy milk in place of milk, and honey in place of sugar. I also added two bananas, cinnamon, and sprinkled oatmeal on top. They turned out fabulous! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is the upmost delicious muffin recipe!! I had to bake for a bake sale. I made these, and they sold very QUICK! So easy and so versable! Our favorite it adding about 1 cup smashed banana and 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, added cinnamon and vanilla. I spray my muffin tins with Pam instead of using the liners. You can be so creative with these... with different fruits/jams/preserves and/or veggies/meat and/or cheeses and spices! Thank you SOOOOOO much Lori for posting this recipe! This is a keeper and it has become a family recipe! We give you 12 thumbs up from all 6 of us! This ROCKS!!!! Mmmmmmm!! Oh... I bake them at 350 for 30 minutes.
THESE WERE SOOOOO GOOD! I SUBSTITUTED 4OZ OF APPLESAUCE FOR THE OIL, EGG BEATERS FOR THE EGG, & USED SKIM MILK. FOR THE BATCH I MADE LAST NIGHT, I USED SOME LEFT OVER DRIED PEACHES ALONG WITH SOME CANNED PEACHES & A LITTLE OF THE JUICE, CHOPPED UP IN THE FOOD PROCESSOR. I ADDED A LITTLE CINNAMON TO THE MIX & SPRINKLED THE TOP W/CINNAMON SUGAR BEFORE BAKING! TASTED JUST LIKE PEACH COBBLER!! I THINK I WILL USE SOME OF MY HOMEMADE BLACKBERRY PRESERVES IN THE NEXT BATCH!
Very easy recipe! I tried a savory muffin first using cheddar, bacon and garlic and would definately cut down on the sugar. 3/4 cup is way too much for a savory muffin. As a blueberry or chocolate chip, they're perfect!
Excellent recipe. For those watching their fat intake, I used no fat sour cream instead of the oil, and it makes them very moist. I also throw in some frozen blueberries for the antioxidant benefit, and hey, they taste great too! A keeper recipe.
Indeed these are the best ever muffins!! And soo versatile!! I made one batch with an apple, peeled and shredded with a tsp of cinnamon and tsp of vanilla. I made another batch with frozen blueberries. Oh sooooo good! Love this one folks! And since they're so easy, will make again and again (and keep experimenting)! A+++ Thanks Lori!
So quick and easy! My two kids just love them anyway we mix them up. These muffins are so versatile! We did choc. chips and 1 mashed banana. Real moist and good! We also have done 1/2 c. chopped apple, 1/2 c. grated carrot, and 1/4 c. raisins with a touch of cinnamon. Talk about yummy!
Excellent muffin recipe! This is a fantastic base. I only added strawberry jam to the mix, first mixing some into the batter, then adding a little extra and just swirling it, not blending it. Wonderful! To those who are calling this recipe "bland", they are only bland according to what YOU add to it. It is just a base recipe. So blandness is no one else's fault but your very own... Also, I must add, to those who say they followed the recipe "exactly" but the muffins burned, didn't cook, whatever - then you did NOT follow the recipe exactly. The final step specifically says: Bake 25 minutes OR UNTIL GOLDEN. That means it could be more or less time, depending on your oven. I'm not trying to be rude, but some people here were quite rude, in that they automatically blame the recipe submitter before realising it was their own fault. I am eating one of these freshly baked muffins right now, Lori, and they are simply wonderful. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe.
These are great muffins! I just throw in whatever I've got that needs to get used up, and everyone loves them every time. You can add a lot of nutritional value by adding things like wheat germ and bran.
This recipe is super easy and you can do just about anything you want to it. I found the batter to be more like dough. I made the batter two ways. With the first batch I thinned it out so that it looked like a batter instead of a dough and with the second I left it alone more or less. It actually worked better when it was doughy. For the variations I made one batch with chocolate chips and a little vanilla. The second I made garlic, herb, and cheddar muffins. I reduced the sugar to 2 TBSP and added 1 cup cheddar, 1/2 tsp garlic powder and 1 tsp italian seasoning. I should have upped the salt to about 1tsp as well. I think it needs it. I also topped the muffins with a little cheddar before putting them in the oven. Pretty good! I'll be using this recipe lots! Thanks!
Amazing Recipe! They came out so delicious. I didn't have much in my cupboard or fridge so I just added a few tablespoons of cinnamon and they came out great. Because I halved the recipe I just used 1 egg white (also to make them lower fat) and I also used skim milk. They're still super rich and delicious. I DID follow the review that said to turn the oven up to make them domed... I probably won't do that again. They didn't dome and they just burned on the bottom!
I truly enjoy cooking, and recipes like this one are the reason why. What a great recipe!!! I knew I wanted to try it after reading all the great reviews. I opened a jar of home-canned peaches and added one cup (chopped, w/ a little juice) to the mix, topped w/ cinnamon & sugar, and baked as directed. Best peach cobbler-tasting muffin I ever had!! I really like that the possibilities are endless & can't wait to try other varieties. This is the ONLY muffin recipe you will need. Trust me.
this is the best!! I increased oil to 1/3 cup added 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, added 1 cup milk chocolate chips. Baked for 20 min. I can't wait to try other variations. This is a keeper!
These are wonderful. I added bacon and cheese for breakfast on the run. I followed a previous review and reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup, which was plenty. I think next time I'll add a little more salt.
Best straight out of the oven!
I made.. LOTS of muffins today. At first I just knew Idd do something wrong (Ive never had much luck with muffin making.) But comming out of the oven and split open, they were light and fluffy. I was so excited I didnt screw it up I made a few batches. I've already sent this one to a few family and friends. Thank you for this one! :)
This is the best all-purpose muffin recipe ever!! I substitute 1/2 wheat flour for white, and I've added bananas and vanilla; blueberries, peaches and cinnamon; the combinations are endless.
First of all, thanks for a great recipes that you can have fun with by making them exactly as the recipe, or to your liking. I couldn't sleep, so around 3am I decided to make these muffins, as I copied it down earlier, I added 1 small gala apple, finely chopped from my chopper, cinnamon and mace, as I like the two together, a dash of vanilla extract, and a dash of lemon and orange zest, after mixing it up, I added 1/4 cup frozen blueberries. The recipe says not to beat this and it will be lumpy, well, I beat it slowly and no lumps. I got 15 big muffins out of this and I had 1 before serving later on for breakfast, and it was just perfect and soooo good. They were moist and not dry at all. I will make these many times over, next time, exact,and again adding this and that, I hope they are good for everyone who trys this, its truly worth the time and a true keeper, thanks again!!!!
What a terrific basic muffin recipe! I made a double batch and then split the batter into four bowls and made the following variations: fresh strawberry with almond extract added and nutmeg, banana with cinnamon, banana with choc chips and pecans (& vanilla extract), and blueberry (frozen). They were all fantastic! Fluffy and not brick-like (like some other recipes I have tried). Before baking I sprinkled with turbinado sugar and cinnamon or nutmeg, and baked right in a pam-sprayed muffin tin, this turned out better than muffin cups for me. Yummy!
Wonderful recipe. I made Peanut Butter and Jelly muffins! I added 3/4 cup peanut butter chips to the batter, filled each cup halfway, then added a teaspoonful of blackberry jam, and topped with more batter. I baked in a greased muffin pan for 20 minutes at 400 and they came out perfect. 12 muffins.
These muffins are excelent, i was looking for a muffin recipie so i could use the fresh berries i bought, the recipie was just what I was looking for....I recommend this recipie..they turned out great....Thanks Lori!!
What an easy & delicious recipe for muffins. I have bought several different size muffin pans and the recipe comes out perfect in every size. I even used fresh peaches, sliced & drained; they were fabulous. Thanks for sharing the best ever muffin recipe, it truly is!
Best ever muffins is no empty boast. I didn't know how to make muffins, now I do and they're great. I use walnut oil in them and this adds a nice nutty flavour. Yummy! Thanks Lori!
Very easy recipe and delicious muffins. Never made muffins before. I made them with frozen blueberries (not in season) and they were the hit of breakfast. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe is now used as my basic muffin recipe. I have given the muffin recipe to all my friends . Iwork at a restaurant and they use this muffin recipe.Excellant!!!
I love this recipe as i can add anthing in want to it. My kids love it also, as i have made Mixed Nut Muffins, Banana Muffins, Papaya Muffins, Mixed Fruit Muffins, Carrot Muffins, Cconut Muffins and all sorts of different ingredients. Thank you for an easy muffin mix as this was the only place you can get it from.
These muffins rock! They are box-quality without all the mysterious ingredients and stuff you can't pronounce. I mixed in about 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips and my children loved them. I needed more than 12 muffins so I increased all ingredients by a half (except eggs-made them 2), they were perfect, thanks Lori!
I really enjoyed these muffins. However, I made them with just 1/2 cup sugar as I was filling mine with chocolate chips and raisins (and they turned out sweet enough, just as I expected). I'll be trying a batch with pomegranates soon and another one with tuna and black olives for a party I'll be attending soon.
This is just the recipe I looked for! I doubled the recipes, cut down on the sugar and added blueberries. I baked them in muffin tins and they came out great (crisp on the outside, not too sweet and moist on the inside! This is a perfect basic muffins recipe :)
Excellent recipe! I added one large shredded apple (about a cup) and one tsp cinnamon. The baking time was perfect and the muffins came out moist and tasty.
this is a great, solid, basic muffin recipe. i have made beautiful muffins each time (about 5 times now), but they are not as moist as i'd like them. next time i'll try substituting applesauce for oil and see how they turn out.
AWESOME! I was so happy to find a good base recipe because messing around with different flavors is my thing. The first time that I made these I made pecan pie muffins. I used 3/ cup milk and 1/4 cup apple cider, cinnamon, apple sauce for the oil, vanilla, and candied pecans (pralines). I only used 2 tbs. of sugar because the nuts were covered in sugar. They poofed up HUGE and beautiful. I will be using this recipe for MANY, MANY more variations.
I made a few standard changes to the recipe like adding a teaspoon of vanilla extract, using 1/2 yogurt & 1/3 buttermilk & cutting back on the oil for more fruit moisture. If these came out dry or lacked flavor for you try this, mine were moist. A reviewer suggested baking these at 350 for half an hour & I did that. I thought they came out great that way. I have issues when baking my muffins at 400. Probably just my bad apt oven though. :( I made them Strawberry Chocolate Chip muffins by taking about a cup of frozen strawberries, somewhat thawed & pureeing with 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 strawberry jam. I was concerned that the strawberries had too much liquid in them but when I mixed it up it looked ok. I put my chocolate chips in a bag with a scant 1/4 flour & shook them up and poured the chips and extra flour in, folding it together gently. I figured that much flour would help the extra berry liquid if it was an issue. The muffins came out great. Delicious & tender. They stuck quite a bit to the paper cupcake cups but after letting them sit in my cupcake/muffin keeper they steamed a little and the paper slid of easily. The only change I'd make when doing these in the future would be to keep my berries diced up. The bits would have been delicious. I'll try adding other fruit and ingredients like 3/4 c apples and 1/3 raisins w/ apple pie spice. So far these have been my favorite muffin recipe to work with. They actually worked & even worked well with all my kooky changes!!!
This recipe is great! I sprinkled some coarse sugar on top and made 6 jumbo bluebery muffins. It browned quite quickly but they were still moist and delicious in 30 minutes!
These were the BEST EVER muffins. This was my first time ever baking muffins so I was nervous. But it was so simple. I didn't have the paper cups so I spayed Pam cooking oil on the pan. I only made them plain so far but I am planning on using blueberries. Sprinkling cinnamon and sugar on the top before baking is sooooo good. I would reccomend these to any one. Thank you so much Lori!!!
These were delicious and easy. I added one mashed banana and they came out great.
Yum! This is my idea of perfect muffins!
This is an excellent recipe! I made a batch with poppy seeds and lemon extract. The next batch was chocolate chip. I plan to try other variations. This is very versatile and they came out great!
Easy fast and good. I did the blueberries.
these muffins were fabulous i made them with cherry jam and some with raspberry they were absolutly delicious. Thanks lori
This recipe turns out some GREAT muffins! I love to add 3/4 cup cinnamon chips, three chopped apples, and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to the mixture. I've also added some crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese, and green onions, with less sugar than called for, and it's just GREAT! I have gotten so many compliments on this recipe! PLUS, it's really easy to make!
I'm not sure what went wrong but something did. I made the basic recipe and added 1 cup of mini chocolate chips. It never seemed to cook through and were somewhat too dense. I want to try them again, allowing them to cook longer than the alloted time and maybe use fruit instead of chocolate chips. I was so disappointed since I promised these muffins to the children of a friend of mine!!
A wonderful recipe! I made a batch of orange chocolate chip muffins. I substituted 1/2 of the milk with orange juice, 1/4 of the white sugar with brown sugar, one orange's worth of zest, 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 1/2 a cup of mini chocolate chips (it was all I had left in the bag). The key is to not overmix. Overmixing will result in a tough muffin rather than fluffy, moist muffins. This recipe is DEFINITELY a keeper!
Easy, and made from ingredients I regularly have on hand. Great with fruit but also good filled with jam or fruit topping in a pinch - just adjust the sugar amount.
Great muffins!!! I've enjoyed trying different variations of this muffin recipe. So far, there's been no problems with adding different ingredients to the basic mix. My favourite is banana chocolate chip muffins! I usually add two smaller bananas, that I mash up first, then add about a cup of chocolate chips. Yummy! For me they bake for exactly 20 minutes - any longer and they're over cooked.
Exactly the kind of versatile muffin recipe I've been looking for. Made one batch, added 1 tsp. vanilla, and divided it in half; added 1/2 cup frozen drained blueberries to one half and 1/2 mashed banana to the other half. It made exactly 48 mini muffins. GREAT!
I've always used Duncan Hines bakery-style blueberry muffin mix, but I think this simple recipe is just as easy and tastes much better. I made it this morning using less sugar because I added blueberries & a brown sugar/crumb topping, BUT next time I think I'll make it with all the sugar. It has melt-in-your-mouth texture and also bakes up beautifully. I made 6 large muffins and they look like bakery. In the future I might try using melted butter in place of the oil to see how that works, but frankly I think the recipe is perfect as written.
I tried this recipe out for a large buffet I had an order for, and needed an easy recipe that I can adapt to whatever fruits I had on hand to save me time. First batch I added chocolate chips and the second I added blueberries. I have been baking for years and have been in the catering business as well... The oil that the recipe calls for makes the muffins rubbery and dry. The recipe also lacks in the flavor department. The tastes were very bland and way too sweet. I think they should give this recipe an overhaul and re-rate it. I would definitely use fresh buttermilk in place of regular milk and add about 2 sticks of butter. I would also decrease the sugar amount and perhaps add a bit of brown sugar for moistness. The original recipe is tasteless and by adding oil it gives it a fishy smell. The best baked goods start with butter, milk, and flour with some sugar... Not good with oil. Also, if making blueberry muffins you need to add sour cream and a little bit of lemon zest. Makes them way more tasty. Am I the only one with this not so grand turn out? I hope my suggestions help others.
Wow! These turned out beautifully and were delicious, too. I own an espresso cafe and bakery and for the past five years I've been looking for the perfect muffin base. In the meantime, I've used a muffin mix that I buy from my bakery vendor. But no longer. From now on our muffins will be 'from scratch.' Today I made a batch each of blueberry, strawberry, peach, apple cinnamon and lemon poppyseed. They all turned out great. Thanks, Lori!
Horrible, horrible, horrible. No flavor at all (and this was *after* I added chopped canned peaches and cinnamon to the batter and sprinkled brown sugar on the tops), and a gummy consistency. My roommate and I both hated them -- they went right into the garbage.
This is a very good basic recipe. I added in two banannas. I also added the topping from the "To die for blueberry muffins" to these, which made them very extra special.
wonderful,tryed this recipe Iadded chunky apple and a touch of cinnamon to this recipe .thankyou very much connie
These truly are the BEST EVER MUFFINS!!! I added mashed bananas and made a banana bread. It turned out moist and spongie... brought it in to work and everyone raved about it!! My compliments to Lori... these are wonderful!!
these also taste great without the chocolate chips in a loaf pan, like banana bread
This recipe is fantastic! I have made it countless time with every warying ingredients. My favourite by far is doing the batter plain and filling the muffin cups with half of it and then adding 2 tbsp unsweetended cocoa powder to the other half. Then I top up the muffin tins with the brown cocoa batter and mix the two of the together with a fork. The end result ooks impressive and tastes really good. I do add less sugar to my recipe though, I find the full amount to be too much.
This muffin recipe really is the best. I got some strawberries from a farmer's market and added it to the recipe, soooo goood!! This is my basic muffin recipe from now on!
I tried this with cheese and cranberrys and it was so good! I baked early in the morning because they are perfect for breakfast!
I wanted to make a savory muffin for quick breakfasts. I subbed 1 cup of wheat flour for 1 cup of the white and only used 1/4 cup of sugar. Added two scrambled eggs, 1/4 cup mozzarella, 6 oz cooked italian sausage, and 1/4 cup of mushrooms. They came out perfect! Not crumbly at all, and not dense or cakey. Truly a winner!
These are the best. I have only made them with blueberries (frozen) and they are a favorite.
BEST, MOST VERSATILE BASIC BREAD/MUFFIN/PANCAKE RECIPE I'VE EVER FOUND!.....Yes, even pancakes can be made with this recipe, and they are divine! In fact, I find this recipe absolutely indispensible, and use it at least weekly. This is the only recipe I use for making pancakes anymore. I have a household of Celiac sufferers (we cannot have anything containing gluten, which is a protein found in all wheat, barley, rye and most anything derived from them) and cooking for us is tough! We have to make all baked goods, pastas, etc. from scratch using mixtures of odd flours to replace basic white flour. It's very difficult to find recipes which are seemingly "foolproof" for Celiac sufferers, but this is one of them! My changes (posted for fellow Celiacs) are as follows:...........replace 2 cups flour with either two cups Betty Hagman's gluten-free featherlight flour (rice/tapioca/cornstarch mix. Google if needed). You can also use 1 1/2 cups featherlight flour + 1/2 cup buckwheat or sorghum. Both taste great, although the sorghum will require a binder like Xantham gum to keep it from being too crumbly). Also, I replace the regular milk with soy milk, and add a bit more (like 1 1/2) for pancakes. Also add in some vanilla or lemon extract for flavor. You can reduce the sugar to 1/4-1/2 for pancakes, as well. It turns out terrific every time, whether making muffins, bread or pancakes. Add in two extra eggs and thin the batter for crepes!~~~~~~Thanks a million for sharing thi
Wonderful! Substituted 50g (slightly under 1/5 cup) of flour with cocoa powder, butter for 1/2 the oil and added 1 cup of chocolate chips and 1 tsp of vanilla extract to get a rich chocolatey muffin. Chocoholic heaven!
mine turned out rubbery. wasnt sweet enough either. wonder what went wrong.
Just what I was looking for - a basic recipe! I did swap 1/2 the whit flour for wheat and 1/2 splenda for the sugar so my diabetic mother could eat them, and mixed up 4 batches of dry ingredients in baggies to make weekly muffin baking even easier than mixes. SUPER!
Loved it! Was so easy to make! Will definitely be keeping this recipe!
I use this as my muffin base always! I'm always asked for this recipe.
these were good, not great. you definately need to add some flavoring to them or they just taste like sugary nothing. they are also very very sweet, so i'd cut back on the sugar if you want to make savory muffins. i added bananas, walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg, and brown sugar to make banana nut muffins. they were pretty good, but not the best muffin recipe i've used.
A nice start, but needs work. Needed an extra 1/4 cup of milk, but were still dense and lacked flavour. I added 1 C granola, 1/2 cup chopped dried apricots/raisins/banana and a tablespoon of chocolate chips, plus I substituted Splenda for sugar. Next time I'd omit the chocolate chips, try some golden brown sugar, and add some vanilla. ... Lastly, the paper cups stuck to the muffins, badly -- next time I'd grease & flour the muffin tins.
These muffins are very easy to make. I had a bag of frozen berries that needed to be used up - I defrosted the fruit ahead of time and mushed with a fork before mixing in to the batter. I followed a previous comment to heat the oven to 425 first, then reduce to 400 when you put the muffins in. This seemed to be a good strategy - the muffins were a perfect shape when finished. I will make these again with other add-ins. Also, I did not use paper cups, just sprayed the cups in the pan with non-stick spray.
Love these! I get 6 jumbo muffins from the batter. So far, strawberry nutella and white chocolate blueberry have been fantastic variations with this batter. Update: try adding 1/4 C of crushed Nilla wafers into the batter with a pint of blueberries and top with more crushed nilla wafers...delicious!
These muffins were pretty good. I just found the texture to be a little too cakey for my taste. My family loved them though!! I added a little more than 1cup of chocolate chips. Will try this recipe again, perhaps a different version
I don't really like leaving bad comments, since I believe that 95% of the time, it's the cooks fault, but this was not the case. I made a few changes by reviews, using sour cream, and 1/4 cup honey with 1/2 cup of sugar, added a tsp of vanilla, and these did not work out for me. I used it as a base for my grape muffins, since the original recipe I have is lacking something, but these are even worse (I'm so sorry!) first of all these are too bland, even after I added more sugar; second they did not rise at all (they stay the same size as what you fill). My powder is brand new and I know I didn't overmix the batter; the batter was actually lovely to work with. My finished product is tasteless and completely stuck to the paper liners. I had planned on taking these to church (I was begged to) and now I can't. I'll try again someday, but not for sweet muffins.
These were absolutely fantastic, especially if you want a light fluffy treat instead of a heavy dense, doughy glop. I put in 1 cup of chocolate chips and 3/4 cup of flaked coconut and they were absolute heaven! I also made 6 big muffins instead of 12 small. I increased the cooking time to 35 minutes and that seemed to work. Can't wait to try raspberries and almonds!
Wonderful recipe! I made them up as large muffin tops. Since these are basic muffins, you can play with the recipe. I zested a large navel orange and got about 2 tsp. zest. Juiced 2 large navels and got about 3/4 C juice. Filled to 1 C level with milk. Added 1 C Craisins tossed with 1 tsp. flour. Baked for 10 mins. at 375. Perfect! Loved the lightly crisp crust and soft inside. Next time, I will use an egg wash and sprinkle with raw sugar. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good basic muffin recipe, they rose nicely and are very moist, not too sweet. I added two mashed bananas to this recipe, and thought it needed something to jazz it up, maybe some kind of spice like nutmeg or maybe part brown sugar and part white sugar.
4 and a half stars. WOW i was hesistant to make this "best ever muffin" b/c it had so little ingredients compared to other muffin recipes. it was incredible. i made half a dozen. for the one cup flour i filled the cup little more than 3/4 with flour, then topped the rest with oatmeal. only used 1/4 cup sugar, 1 egg, added half a mashed, overripe banana (added a great moistness and a heavenly smell after the muffins were finished). instead of adding the bluebrries to the batter, i poked about 8 directly into each of the filled cups of the muffin tray. preheated to 425 like Katie said, then turned it down to 375 right when i put the muffins in b.c it smelled like they were burning at 400. set the oeven timer to about 22 min so you can check on the muffins. better undercooked than burned, you can always cook them longer :] GREAT muffins, this is defintely going into my make again recipe section!!!
I'm an absolute beginner in baking so I loved this recipe. I've made it 3 times now, the first 2 following the recipe word by word until I'm confident enough to alter it. For the 3rd time, I substituted the oil with melted butter and added 1 more egg, and less sugar. The result was so fluffy, it was almost like cake! It's great to read the comments and see the different combination. I made mine with ground flaxseed, chocolate chips and almond flakes topping. Give it a try!
I followed the recipe exactly and made chocolate chip muffins. They taste good but NOT great or amazing as so many reviewers say:( I'll look for a better recipe.
This is the first time I made this. I added the 1 cup of cheese and omitted the sugar because I wanted a strictly savory cheese muffin. I made sure to mix the batter as little as possible. The muffin batter was thick and very lumpy almost like drop biscuit dough. Do NOT try pressing the batter down when you are filling the muffin papers in the tin it will make a dense muffin. These muffins rose gorgeously in my oven-it only took 18 minutes for mine to bake so keep an eye on your oven. The texture is lovely and fluffy. I would definitely add 1/2 to a cup more cheese in the batter and add more on the top next time and add some garlic powder and maybe dried parsley. I might even add some jalapenos and bacon too for more flavor. Overall a great base. It's a keeper.
Just OK. I reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon and used about 1/4 cup dried blueberries, 1/8 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract. They were sweet enough for me and had an OK taste but I was very disappointed with the texture. It was not muffin like at all. The hunt continues.
The greatest thing about this recipe is the versatility. I chose to make these into chocolate chip muffins and added a streusel topping to half of the batch. I also did as someone previously and used 1/4 cup melted butter instead of the oil. I plan on using this muffin recipe often for different additions of fruit, chocolate, nuts, etc.
These muffins were awesome! I used a little bit less sugar and flour (bc I ran out), and did the baking powder substitution wrong and they still came out great! I added probably more than 1 cup of defrosted strawberries that I coarsely chopped. I preheated the oven to 425 and when I put the muffins in I decreased the temp. to 400. They took about 15 minutes to bake in my oven.
This is a good base recipe. Wonderful for kids to add there own ingredients to. My son & I made them into Peanut butter & jelly muffins by adding 2/3 cup melted P.B. into the batter, filled cup a third of the way added a small drop of jelly(we used grape) then add more batter filling cup about 2/3rds full. They came out really good!
This is fast, easy and tastes good. I added 1 cup mashed banana w/1 tsp. soda.
yummerssssss!!! great by themselves . i put one tbsp of jam in middle. i also dipped some in sugar/butter and powdered sugar too. easy cheesy!
I love these muffins... I have made them a few times now with chocolate chips in some and fresh blueberries in the others. I actually didn't like it as much with blueberries, but have made them again with chocolate chips. These have such good flavor that I would actually eat them plain or just with some cinnamon and sugar baked on top. They do tend to dry out just a little bit once they cool, but if you put them in the microwave for 5-10 seconds they moisten right back up (and if you have added chocolate chips then it makes them gooey again)
Excellent! I used Whole wheat flour instead of white, 1/2c applesauce instead of oil, and slpenda instead of sugar and folded in 1c fresh blueberries. Definitely a keeper! My Husband didn't even realize it was "diet " friendly!
Great! Very simple. I added chopped apples and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar- kids loved them. Will definately use this recipe many times and add whatever fruit I have on hand!
Oh my yummy goodness! I used all Splenda instead of sugar and fat free vanilla yogurt instead of the oil. I then added a teaspoon of vanilla and one of cinnamon plus 1/2 t. soda (which Splenda suggested). When I tried the finished product I was fully prepared to shrug my shoulders and say "well, not bad for a low fat, lo cal muffin" but this muffin is so yummy and adaptable!!! My husband has already requested a second batch.
I had to make 225 muffins for our church Easter Brunch and this recipe was great!!!I scaled it to 36 servings and made it with five different additions. One with MILK chocolate chips, another with raspberries and struesel topping,blueberry and pineapple with coconut extract. I made a glaze with pineapple juice and topped it with a little coconut. they tasted like little pina colada muffins. Everybody loved them!!
This is a great base recipe...you can pretty much add whatever you want to the mix and then bake. I made mini muffins so my 1 year old could hold them better, this recipe made 48 of those suckers. I made one batch with one large mashed banana and another with apples and cinnamon. Both came out great. I used brown sugar instead of white sugar to keep them moist. In the apple cinnamon batch I added 1 tsp of cinnamon to the mix and then threw in the diced apples.
I must say I agree with all the reviews. This is a great tasting, easy to make recipe. I replaced half of the flour with whole wheat flour and oat bran to add more fiber, and added 3 ripe bananas and chopped nuts. They came out great!
I have made these two times (once in my older oven and today in my brand new oven) and followed the recipe exactly: both batches were burned on the bottom. I would definetly check on the muffins around the 15 min. mark.
They were ok, but I added cheese and they turned out not so good.
Great basic muffin recipe. Made cinnamon chip muffins that turned out great! As a side note, 3 teaspoons = 1 Tablespoon so you really just need 1 tablespoon of baking powder, rather then measuring out 3 teaspoons.
I made them exactly as written, and they're really good. Can't wait to add berries or chocolate chips to them next time!
Okay, so I used this recipe as part of my chemistry project-baking soda verses baking powder. The basic recipe has no acid in it, so it was perfect for my experiment. The only thing I did differently was split the dough in half and do 1 1/2 tsp baking soda in one, and 1 1/2 tsp baking powder in the other. My assumption was that the baking soda ones would be dense, doughy, and not puffed up. Boy, was I wrong! The soda ones turned out better-they browned more evenly, were puffier, and had a better overall flavor. If you use this recipe, I would recommend using soda instead of powder! Thanks for the recipe!