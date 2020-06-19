Citrusy Chicken and Broccoli

This is reminiscent of lemon or orange chicken found in Chinese restaurants. This was so yummy, the first time I made it, my husband ate the whole thing by himself! Serve with steamed white rice.

Recipe by JORDANALI

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the guava nectar, rice wine vinegar, sugar, oyster sauce, soy sauce, and salt. Place the chicken in the bowl, cover, and marinate 30 minutes in the refrigerator.

  • Drain the chicken, reserving remaining marinade. Place cornstarch on a plate. Dip the chicken in the cornstarch to coat.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir the chicken until no longer pink and juices run clear. Remove chicken from the skillet, and set aside, reserving remaining oil and juices.

  • Place a steamer basket in a pot over boiling water, and steam the broccoli 2 minutes, or until tender.

  • In the skillet with the reserved oil and juices, cook and stir the orange zest and garlic for about 1 minute. Pour in the remaining marinade, and bring to a boil. Cook 5 minutes, or until thickened. Toss the chicken and broccoli in the skillet, and cook until heated through and coated with the marinade. Place chicken in the center of a platter. Arrange orange slices and broccoli around the chicken to serve.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
332 calories; protein 14.9g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 429mg. Full Nutrition
