Blueberry Bread I

Bread with blueberries in it. This bread is very good right out of the oven, or toasted.

By Barbara Williams

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 5 x 12 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together beaten eggs with the sugar. Add milk and melted shortening or vegetable oil.

  • Sift together flour, salt, and baking powder. Combine mixtures, stirring only until blended. Carefully fold in fresh or frozen blueberries and broken walnut pieces.

  • Pour into greased 5 x 12 inch loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50-60 minutes. Cool in pan but try to turn it out of pan before it is totally cool. It will be easier to remove. Can also be made in a normal size loaf pan or can be made into 2 pans.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 44.4g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 32.6mg; sodium 377.2mg. Full Nutrition
