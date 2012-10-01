Blueberry Bread I
Bread with blueberries in it. This bread is very good right out of the oven, or toasted.
DELICIOUS! I used fresh blueberries from my garden, added 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg, used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white. Before adding my blueberries, I coated them in a small amount of flour to keep their shape when adding to the batter. I hand stirred in the berries. My batter was very thick! This bread rises high due to the amount of baking powder used, so make sure your oven racks are spaced apart well. I made 3 mini loaf pans and baked for 25-35 minutes. Very moist and flavorful!!! Will make again.Read More
I omitted the walnuts from my recipe. I found this recipe to be very basic and nothing special. I probably won't make it again. The taste was o.k. but nothing to write home about. A good recipe if you want a basic and plain bread with blueberries.Read More
This is a great recipe! I made 4 loaves in 2 days because it disappeared so fast. I left out the nuts and increased the berries to 2 cups. I also added an extra 1/2 cup of sugar as the b. berries I had were tart. I used standard loaf pans(2) and baked 45mins Delicious!!!!!!
This bread is pretty good. Pretty mild in flavor though so next time I think I'll add cinnamon and/or vanilla. To save on fat and calories I cut sugar to 3/4 c.; used 1 c. whole wheat pastry flour + 2 c. all-purpose flour; used 2T applesauce + 1T vege. oil; used 2 c. blueberries and omitted nuts. Baked in a 9x5 pan and it took forever to bake--about 1 1/2 hours.
Because of the reviews of this being a bland bread, I used orange juice instead of the milk, added a teaspoon each of vanilla and cinnamon and added maybe 1/2 cup more blueberries. It definitely wasn't bland then, but rather moist and flavorful, with a good texture that was somewhere inbetween a bread and cake. The crust got really crunchy (which I liked) but I ended up baking it for nearly 90 minutes before it was done.
My family really enjoyed this! I was glad that I followed the suggestion of others and added vanilla and cinnamon! I just love this site!
I left out the nuts because I didn't have any and I topped the bread with a bit of cin. sugar. This is like a muffin in bread form and not too sweet. Recommended
This bread went over great at the daycare center where I work. I made a few modifications by adding more blueberries and using 25% less flour per serving. I also added larger amount of cinnamon into batter. I made a topping with butter, cinnamon, and sugar and sprinkled on bread right after I pulled from oven. Great bread recipe. I will make this again
I tried this bread with a 9" loaf pan and it was a disaster. It burned on top but was still batter in the center. Then I tried it with the 12" as recommended and it was perfect! Tastes just like muffins but in a loaf. I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on top. As others have suggested, it is also good toasted and with butter. My kids love it too. I would suggest adding cinnamon or other flavorings if you prefer more flavorful breads, although we like it as it is.
This bread is so good! It has a good flavor and tastes like a blueberry muffin, but in a loaf. Just put a little butter on it and it is delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
I took the suggestion and added OJ instead of milk and it turned out great ! I also added vanilla and a crunchy topping before baking and I am glad that I did. I am not sure that it would have been as good without it. Here's the topping: Crumb together 1/3 cup flour, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup butter and 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon.
This was very good and quite moist. Don't forget to coat the blueberries with flour so they don't sink to the bottom of the loaf.
i'm sorry to say this but i'm afraid the two loaves sitting in my kitchen will have to go to the birds, I really dont know what everyone is talking about, this bread turned out terrible, it tasted aweful too... I followed the recipe but since I didnt have a large loaf pan I made two 9x5 loaves. the loaves themselves turned out very flat, despite having so much baking soda, which i could taste! Although i'm not a fan of very sweet breads, this recipe could have used a little more. the one mistake i did make was not reading the reviews like i usually do before trying out any recipe. Maybe adding vanilla or cinnamon would have maded it taste better but i don't think i'll be wasting my time trying this one out again.
This bread is very good, I did put 2 tsp of vanilla extract and I doubled the berries so it was full of blueberries!! This is a great base to start with!! Swap out blueberries for raspberries or chocolate chips, add cinnamon and raisins for raisin bread, maybe lemon extract and poppyseeds, or orange juice and dried cranberries!! it's limitless and a great starting point for many breads!!
I added many more blueberries. The result was quickly eaten. very tasty, good texture Goes together in a snap!
Very Blah!! I even added cinnamon as others had suggested. It was like eating plain white bread with blueberries in it.
I really liked this recipe. One hopes that Mrs Zuberi who said she added 4 tsps of baking SODA has been told that it was baking POWDER instead.
Hmm...guess I was a little disappointed with this one. It wasn't sweet enough for me. Tasted more like dry blueberry cornbread. Would do a few things differently. Gave it 3 stars because well, if I'd been expecting blueberry cornbread,....it was great!
Read reviews before trying out and decided to adjusted as follows: 1 C sugar replaced with 3/4 C packed dark brown sugar + 1/2 C granulate sugar. Replaced veg. oil with melted butter. And added 1 tsp vanilla extract. And increased blueberries to 1.5 C. And saved 1 tbl flour from batter and used to flour blueberries prior to adding to batter. Turned out moist and flavorful. Not too sweet, but sweet enough. Would definately make again.
In making this bread, I added orange zest with the blueberries and topped it with an orange sugar glaze ... and it was delicious. It took a little extra time to bake because my pan was a nit smaller than it called for in the recipe. My family loved it.
Very good! I doubled the fruit, mixed raspberries and blueberries. Very moist. Not too sweet, I might sprinkle the top with sugar next time. Recommended!!
Really good, but I wanted it to be a little sweeter. I'll definitely make it again, but will add some extra sugar as others have suggested and also some vanilla. I added about 1/2 more blueberries because I had them on hand. I also topped it with a very basic crumb recipe that gave it that little extra something special. Crumb recipe: 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 flour and @ 1/8 - 1/4 cup softened butter (should be kinda moist after mixed). Mixed it in my mixer until consistency of large pieces of sand. Delicious!
this bread was great, i also added 2 cups of berries just because i like them.This bread would have been just as good with 1 cup cooked it about 50 min. Thanks for the recipe
This a great recipe for a "not to sweet" bread. I would increase the amount of blueberries next time to 2 cups. I also thought this bread would make great french toast but it was gone before I could try it.
I made this for Christmas gifts....I had to doctor this up. I added twice the amount of blueberries, vanilla and topped it with brown sugar while cooking. I have never made this type of bread before....I was really tasty!!!
I thought this bread was going to be amazing after reading some of the other reviews. But it was very bland, and all I could smell is flour, or maybe the baking soda? Its not very flavorful, I added 2 teaspoons of vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/3 cup of brown sugar and it was still very tasteless. My search continues for a great blueberry bread.
I loved this bread. It is a very simple recipe so I understand why some thought it was 'bland.' I liked it simple but I did add some vanilla. I made it in a traditional bread loaf pan so I used the serving option to convert to 9 servings instead of 12 and the bread came out great.
Good basic recipe to use with items in your pantry. I did find that the normal loaf pan was NOT big enough, took too long to bake and the top was brown before the middle was close to being done. I lowered the temp on the oven and had to leave in for an additional 40 min. I suggest 2 pans in the future.
This bread came out so good. I love blueberries and here in Maine I'm lucky enough to go out and pick my own. I had made french toast for my love ones and boy did i get BRAGGED up over that dish. I rate this a 5 :)
I made one small loaf of this recipe for my family, to test out, before making the other loaf to give to my sister in law as a thank you gift. I knew I would be making the second loaf before the first one was out of the oven! It smelled good, it looked good and it came as no surprise that it tasted good too. I used half all purpose flour and half bread flour, on the chance that it might make it better. I also used the suggestions of others: doubling the blueberries and skipping the walnuts. I sprinkled a light struesel topping of flour, sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon on top of the batter before baking. It gave it a sweet crunchy crust. I even managed this terrific loaf of bread using frozen blueberries! It turned out so well, Im afraid to do anything different next time. This one is definately worth trying, not too dry, but not overly moist either. I already have it printed up and put in my recipe binder for future use!
My 2-year old at the entire loaf so I guess it was good!
I made six loaves of this during Christmas time (I had an over abundance of frozen blueberries!). Five loaves turned out wonderfully, especially when warm with butter. One loaf came out very dry and crumbly. I am not sure what happened with that one! I did sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over the top before placing them in the oven, and I also left out the walnuts. Over all, a good recipe!
The bread was pretty good. Beware though that this is a bread-like recipe and not cake-like (like banana bread sometimes is). My family agreed the bread came out a little dry and the youngest didn't think it was sweet enough. I did slightly change the recipe. I used apple sauce instead of oil, added 1/2 tsp vanilla and sprinkled cinnamon into the batter. I may or may not make this again. If I do I will probably adjust it more to try and find a more moist of bread.
Top with sugar, It's great! Reminds me of a blueberry muffin!
This is a great recipe, I made it in 4 small aluminum loaf pans. It baked at the same temp but for only 45 minutes.All 4 loaf pans bake on one cookie sheet and therefore can bake all at once.
Fabulous :)
Very "clean" taste - the blueberry flavor is very well emphasized, not too sweet. Great hot off the oven, but even better the following day.
I can't understand why this has received even 4 stars. I should have read the reviews before wasting the blueberries. It was bland and dry without much flavor even after I added a streusel topping to it. It definitely needs more sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon. I should have just used the excellent "To Die for Blueberry Muffins" recipe at Allrecipes instead and put the batter in a loaf pan instead of making muffins.
This was the first bread I have ever made. It was very easy to make and the consistency was nice. I was able to use my 9X5 loaf pan. I put in 1 and a half cups of blueberries and that turned out fine too. However, like other reviewers, I found it was not sweet enough. I expected it to taste like a blueberry muffin, but it didn't. I probably wouldn't make this again, but I will try with other breads.
Slightly dry, especially on the ends. Excellent taste - not too sweet. I might try to make as muffins next time.
Very good bread. I tasted the batter and was a little concerned about the "plain" taste. I added some brown sugar to the top for a little bit more flavor. In the end, I didn't need it. The bread was great!
This is exactly what I was looking for!! It is definitely NOT a cake type bread, which is why I chose it. I used butter instead of oil and replaced 1/3 of the flour with whole wheat. I upped the berries to 1 1/2 cups and didn't use nuts. It did take an extra 15 minutes to back (75 mins total) but was totally worth the wait! Awesome on its own but great toasted with butter, cream cheese or even peanut butter. Thanks! I'll will definitely make this again!!
Not quite what I was expecting, but not bad at all. I used applesauce in place of the oil, a few more blueberries than what was called for and some mango flavored rum in place of the milk. Baked in mini loaf pans thought this had really good flavor. Different and interesting, thanks!
Really good blueberry bread...I did add a half cup more of blueberrys, a teaspoon of vanilla, a teaspoon of cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg and cloves. I then topped it with a little bit of brown sugar and a cinnamon sugar mix. The bread was good as is too...we just like a little more flavor. Thank you for a good recipe!
This was good right out of the oven. After a couple of hours it started to crumble. My husband said it reminded him of a corn bread. I won't be making this again.
This is a very good recipe for fresh blueberries or frozen. If you use frozen be sure to drain them after they thaw. I had a problem getting the center to bake completely so I always make this is the mini loaf pans. VERY GOOD!
We were very disappointed. The breading itself has no flavor. It was dry and tasteless.
Tastes just like blueberry muffins but half the work.
Like all the recipes I come across I use them as base recipes and tweak them based off of my families taste buds. With this recipe I use 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. I also add 1 tsp of vanilla, 1 tsp of nutmeg and 1 tsp of cinnamon. Today was my 3rd time making this in a month and made them into muffins instead of bread. Thank you!!!
I left out the nuts and added 1 tsp. of vanilla and it was fabulous! My family loved it because it wasn't overly sweet and the blueberry taste was so prominent. I'll be making this one in the future!
Very good. Subbed vanilla yougurt as I had no sour cream. Still excellent.
Turned out lousy, added a little bit of extra water & oil because it was way to thick to get it in the pan, turned out hard on the outside & gooey on the inside !
This was my first attempt at any kind of bread, and WOW it turned out great! I followed the recipe exactly except I added a little more blueberries (I had about a half a cup more than called for) and I sprinkled the top of the loaf with sugar before baking. Great recipe, thanks for sharing!
Wonderful!! Made a few changes that others had suggested and it didn't last the day. Doubled the blueberries, added vanilla and cinnamon. Also added some brown sugar on top before baking. The walnuts are a must. They added so much flavor! Made in 2 loaf pans and baked 50 minutes. They were outstanding - gone before the next morning.
I used frozen mixed berries (2 cups) and added a little more sugar. The perfect quick bread for holiday gifts. Stayed soft on the inside even after a week. Great recipe!
This was not very good-with a strange aftertaste.
This was a very simple and quick recipe to make. I used pecans instead of walnuts, but that's just a matter of preference.
I thought this recipe was awesome and easy to make especially looking at the suggestions. Although when I tasted the bread after it cooled it had a serious aftertaste , surely from the Baking Powder.
Two words for this recipe: di-vine! As I prefer a slightly less sweet taste, I've cut the sugar to just above 3/4 cup. I bake the batter into 2 pans for 40 min.
This was a good, basic recipe. It was very easy to throw together. It wasn't as tasty as my Nana's blueberry bread, but she didn't have a recipe...she just threw a pinch of this and a handful of that together. The only changes I made were to increase the blueberries to 2 cups, and omit the nuts. I baked it in a 1.5 quart glass loaf pan for 60 minutes and it came out perfectly. It was gone in one day, so I would say it was a hit with my family!
A little too sweet, maybe use 3/4 cup sugar instead. Could use more blueberries, maybe 1 1/2 cups. Not really moist, kinda crumbly like coffee cake. Won't make again.
Excellent bread!! So easy to make. Increased blueberries to 2 cups but followed the rest of the recipe exactly & it turned out terrific. Very moist & highly reccommended!!
This is a very good quick bread recipe. I added a sugar and cinnamon topping and it was delicious!! Try this one for sure, you'll love it!
we liked this bread. it isn't sweet like a muffin. I left out the nuts and doubled the blueberries. I think the extra blueberries helped. would be real bland without them. I will make this again.
I thought this would be more of a dessert bread, but it is much drier than I'd hoped. The other reviews about it being like a muffin but in bread form were true, but it's even drier than that in my opinion. If I make this again, I'm going to experiment with other ideas.
I added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla. Yum!
This recipe made a very stiff batter that I found difficult to work with. I added more blueberries and omitted the nuts. It smelled wonderful baking in the oven, but I found it rather bland. Husband and kids enjoyed it.
For a 5x9 loaf pan, 72 minutes seems to work. Like the write up says, it's good warm or toasted. I added a little margarine to the top and it gave it the sweetness it was missing. (I am a sweets lover.) I thought the bread would be more like muffin mix tasting, but it is not.
very simple and delicious recipe. read it at 7am, started making it soon after and trying a sample right out of the oven as I am reviewing this. Thank you Barbabara. One modification I did make was to cut down on the sugar a little bit (little less than 1 cup), but I think I will cut it down a little more next time. Can't wait for the kids to wake up to try it.
Great Recipe! The bread came out really well. It looked great and tasted even better. Just make sure you grease the pan well so it doesnt stick.
With the bit of "doctoring" I did, we'd give it 4.5 stars. I used 1.5 cups of Splenda instead of 1 cup of white sugar. The mixture was VERY thick and dough like... I continued adding milk until it thinned out a bit. Then added a 1 lb bag of thawed- frozen blueberries. I sprinkled/poured dark brown sugar on top... it carmelized a bit... yum! I cooked it for 50 minutes in a 9" loaf pan and a little extra batter in an individual size baking dish... that was the "test loaf." It was delicious... and I'll make it many times in the future. (With all the brown sugar on top... I'm glad I used splenda in the recipe- cut down on at least a bit of the calories.)
I made this bread as it was written but I added 2 cups instead 1 cup of blueberries... It was so bad and no taste what so ever.
Very good! I added extra sugar as the batter wasn't as sweet as I thought it should be. Hubbie said it was good, but he wanted it sweeter so I may try to the OJ instead next time. I thought it was a great texture, not dry! The blueberries were very good in it!
Sorry, I did not like this recipe.
Would recommend making two smaller loaves. Had to bake a long time. Sprinkled sugar on top and used more blueberries. Family enjoyed it.
This recipe couldn't have been easier. I used 1/4 C sour cream and 3/4 C milk when the recipe called for 1 C milk as well as 1/2 tsp orange extract. I also omitted the nuts but doubled up the blueberries. Yeilded two 5x9 loaves. Yummy thanks!
I doubled the blueberries (only because I have a lot of blueberries in the freezer) and the recipe still worked fine. Very good!!!
This is delicious! I substituted honey for the vegetable oil, which made it a little sweeter and lower in fat. My friend loved it. It's not too sugary to have for breakfast, but it's sweet enough for a nice dessert! I will definitely make it again!
The recipe is excellent; however, I believe that the next time I make it, I'll add a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I would like to receive any comments on this thought.
I had a large amount of blueberries that needed to be used. First I made To Die For Blueberry Muffins on AR that I had made previously and added an additional cup of blueberries. That is a really fabulous recipe. I still had quite a few loose berries and a plastic bag full that had been beat-up some and were sitting in alot of blueberry juice. I decided to double this recipe and used one 9 x 5 loaf pan and one 8 x 4 loaf pan. I subbed some applesauce for most of the oil and stirred some greek yogurt into the applesauce/oil mixture, as well. Because of other reviews I decided to dump both the smushed-up blueberries and the loose ones into the batter at the end. With all the extra juice the batter was not stiff or hard to stir. It did make the batter blue, but once baked the color wasn't noticeable. I didn't have nuts, so didn't add, but did add a couple of teaspoons vanilla. This came out really moist and sweet and super delicious with the large amount of blueberries. Because of the unsweetened applesauce it was sweeter than it would have been without. It was probably an additional 1 and a half cups of blueberries. I froze the large loaf and the smaller one is quickly disappearing. :-)
This was a yummy quick bread recipe. I used 2 cups of fresh blueberries (I had a bunch), 2 tsp vanilla, a pinch of cinnamon, a pinch of fresh ground nutmeg, and added a streusel topping. I have to have streusel on my muffins and quick breads ;)
Meh. I made this bread exactly as the recipe indicated, except I used almond milk instead of real milk. This bread was rather dry and boring. I wouldn't bother to make it again without some modifications, such as adding some applesauce or something to make it more moist, and adding a bit more flavor - lemon zest and vanilla extract, perhaps?
Entered this bread at the local fair and won champion quick bread. It's awesome!!!! Thanks for the recipe.
Yummy served with cream cheese.
This was a good recipe, I liked it. Good flavor and texture. I did make a few changes. I reduced sugar to 3/4 cup (or slightly less) and used turbinado (raw) sugar. It was still plenty sweet. I used 2 tbsp. applesauce and 1 tbsp. butter in place of vegetable oil. I used spelt flour instead of white/wheat and reduced the amount slightly since it is heavier (about 3.5 cups). I used almond milk instead of regular milk. I added a tsp. or so of vanilla and a tiny bit of cinnamon. I wish I had had more or better blueberries for it! Will make again with more blueberries. The whole family liked it and it came out nice and crispy/chewy outside and soft inside.
Not bad! It was a little dry, but that problem was solved quickly with a smear of butter. It did stick to the bottom of the pan, though. I did as instructed and tried to take the bread out of the pan before it cooled, but it nonetheless broke apart. I quickly placed the part stuck on the bottom of the pan back on the loaf and it sliced pretty well after sitting with my "repairs" a few minutes. The taste was decent enough, but a little bland. I think it could use a little more depth of flavor, not necessarily spice, but perhaps a fruit addition? I have seen several recipes combining the berries with lemon, perhaps that would be something to try...
My kids and husband liked this a lot and said that I should definitely make it again! A keeper...
I used Splenda instead of sugar and added extra blueberries. My kids really liked it. It wasnt overly sweet, but I expected that from previous reviews.
I was looking for something to do with blueberries that wasn't a cobbler or pie - specifically, I wanted banana-blueberry bread. This recipe, with a couple tweaks, came out well. I used brown sugar in place of the white and replaced half the flour with whole wheat (and added another half tsp of baking powder to balance it). I completely omitted the oil, and added a lot more fruit - 3/4 cup of mashed banana and another half cup of berries. (The first time I made this, the berries sunk; the second time, I coated them with flour and they floated nicely.) I also added 1 tsp vanilla, although the blueberries have a very strong flavor. Replacing the oil with such a different amount of banana, I was a little worried about the consistency, but the bread rose properly and was neither too wet nor dry. A bit chewier than most breads, but especially after a day or so, it seemed perfectly normal. Very nice taste.
I added more blueberries, I will try the other hints and reduce the baking powder by one teaspoon next time.
It came out great.
I loved this bread!!! When I make blueberry bread I don’t want to taste anything but a moist and tasty blueberry bread not oranges and avocados. I doubled the fresh blueberries and omitted the nuts. I also added 1 tsp of vanilla. Scrumptious!
I wanted a bread that was just like a Blueberry Muffin. I noticed it didn't have any vanilla and I almost put some in. I like to make a recipe just like it's suppose to be and then make changes later. I'm glad I didn't change a thing. It is bland, but it's good, just like a muffin. I'm not a big fan of nuts so I didn't put any in. If I wanted an orange, lemon or cinnamon flavor, then I would have used one of my other recipes. I was looking for the flavors of the blueberries only and this did. I doubled the recipe and it made three loaves. Great recipe!!
good bread. i was a little nervous about the recomended amount of flour and baking soda but everyone's reviews said it was great and not too sweet so i went ahead and left it in. i added more blueberries and that is a good tip as well. this is more like a blueberry soda bread, and less of a blueberry muffin kind of thing, but it sure was great. thanks again.
I usually make a recipe as is the first time, but this time I used a few of the hints in the other reviews and I'm so glad I did! I used 1 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. of brown sugar (next time will use a bit less), added some vanilla and cinnamon. Baked it in a 12 in. loaf pan for about 55 min. No walnuts...didn't have any, but it's fine without. Tastes like a zucchini bread, but with blueberries and not quite as dense...just as I hoped it would!
Not much flavor and didn't like the texture. It needs more oil/fat and more blueberries.
While the recipe is easy, that’s the only positive thing I can say. I took suggestions from reviews and used half brown sugar half white and added a teaspoon of vanilla to sweeten it like another reviewer suggested and it’s still pretty bland and a bit dry. I won’t use this recipe again.
I just had a piece fresh out of the oven w/ a little butter, mmmmm perfection. I took another reviewer's tip and baked this in 2 standard 9x5 loaf pans for 45 min. Came out beautiful! Thank you for a great recipe.
Perfect!! I loved it! Family loved it! I’ve now made it once a week for the past month. I hope the family doesn’t burn out on it because it’s hard to find great snack foods that are at least decent for them and that keeps them from reaching for a bag of chips especially with 8 people in the family.
