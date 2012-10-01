Blueberry Bread I

I had a large amount of blueberries that needed to be used. First I made To Die For Blueberry Muffins on AR that I had made previously and added an additional cup of blueberries. That is a really fabulous recipe. I still had quite a few loose berries and a plastic bag full that had been beat-up some and were sitting in alot of blueberry juice. I decided to double this recipe and used one 9 x 5 loaf pan and one 8 x 4 loaf pan. I subbed some applesauce for most of the oil and stirred some greek yogurt into the applesauce/oil mixture, as well. Because of other reviews I decided to dump both the smushed-up blueberries and the loose ones into the batter at the end. With all the extra juice the batter was not stiff or hard to stir. It did make the batter blue, but once baked the color wasn't noticeable. I didn't have nuts, so didn't add, but did add a couple of teaspoons vanilla. This came out really moist and sweet and super delicious with the large amount of blueberries. Because of the unsweetened applesauce it was sweeter than it would have been without. It was probably an additional 1 and a half cups of blueberries. I froze the large loaf and the smaller one is quickly disappearing. :-)