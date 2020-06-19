Banana Cream Cheesecake

My niece requested a banana cheesecake for her birthday after trying one at The Cheesecake Factory. The bananas I used were very large and I was afraid it would be too much liquid, but, it was fine and had great banana flavor since there was so much fresh banana. I also used 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1/2 tsp. banana extract instead of the liquor to avoid alcohol. Based on the reviews the topping was runny for so many people, so, I looked online and found a cheesecake factory banana cheesecake copycat recipe and used the bavarian cream from that recipe on top of the cheesecake. The base of this recipe though was wonderful! Softer than a traditional NY cheesecake, but, the flavor was good and I would make it again. I was concerned about the cooking time because this is a very thick cheesecake, but, I cooked it according to the directions and it was perfect! Just be sure to follow the directions and don't open the door to take a peak! It was also a great tip to run the knife around the edges when you take the cheesecake out of the oven before it cools so it doesn't crack as it cools.