Banana Cream Cheesecake

A friend of mine couldn't make up her mind between banana cream pie and cheesecake for her birthday, so I came up with this rich and creamy concoction. The vanilla cream topping takes a little extra time to make but it really completes the dessert!
EXCELLENT. I had 6 bananas to try to use up and I put 4 in this recipe instead of 2, which made for a thicker cheesecake. It probably could've been made in a 10" instead of a 9" pan. Because it was about to overflow, I cooked it in a water bath at 300F for 90 min and it came out without a crack (and didn't overflow!) Topped it with the Banana Butter Icing from this website, and was delicious.
I decided to try this out only with the cheesecake base, to see if the flavor was what I was looking for, before I messed with the topping. The flavor was good, but the texture didn't seem like cheesecake to me. The banana made it less smooth and creamy than I'd prefer, although it could have been that I didn't mash the banana smooth enough. Not exactly what I'm looking for.
Fabulous recipe! hyatttm included every step to prepare this cheesecake, making it easier for anyone who has never before tried to make a cheesecake. It came out perfect, the best consistency of any I’ve made! I was a bit intimidated by the topping recipe, but I’m glad I tried it. It was easier than I expected, came out perfect, and completely changed the experience of eating this delicious dessert. The cheesecake itself is very rich and dense, but the topping adds a light creaminess that allows you to come up for air and then dive back into that intoxicating richness. Banana flavor was not overpowering, but definitely present. Everyone loves it! I will make this again and again.
Everyone raved about this cheesecake. I did make a few changes just to the topping. 1. I added sliced banana on top of the cake. 2. I was not happy with the topping so I improvised with 1 small box banana cream pudding add 3/4 cup milk and 1/2 tub of Fat Free cool whip. I mixed pudding and milk folded in topping and put on top of banana slices using a cake decorating tips.
this was amazing! Everyone loved it and thought it was delicious. I did make some changes though. Very minor however. I put 5 bananas in the cheesecake mixture in order to make it thicker. Also I used crushed pecan sandies and melted butter as the crust, instead of vanilla wafers and nuts. I did not use a water bath, and my cheesecake came out wonderfully still, with no cracks. I put a layer of sliced bananas on top of the cheesecake after it cooled over night. Topped with the whipped topping and topped that with crushed pecan sandies. It was delicious!
If you like bananas and banana desserts, you will love this cheesecake. I only made the crust and the cheesecake (no topping) and used 4 bananas and no banana liqueur. Before serving, I topped the cheesecake with a layer of caramel and sprinkled with ground walnuts. Perfect.
Excellent. Everyone, about 15 people, absolutely loved it. The only change I made was to use vanilla bean instead of extract in the topping. To do this you have to cook the bean with the milk and strain it for any bean strings before adding to the the egg yolk mixture. I too found the topping to be a bit runny but it did set up once it was chilled through.
This is an outstanding cheesecake. The only change I made to the recipe was in the crust due a personal preference. I just buttered the pan and rolled vanilla wafer crumbs around the inside of the pan till it was lightly coated and didn't bake the crust. Cake got rave reviews from about 25 people.
Delicious! Softer/mushier than baked cheesecakes usually are, which is how I like it. I used graham crackers instead of vanilla wafers because that's what I had available. Like another reviewer suggested, I used the banana butter icing recipe on this site as topping to avoid the unflavored gelatin and heavy cream. I will be making this again!
Everyone raved about this cheesecake I made a few changes I added 3 bananas and instead of the topping listed I made banana pudding mixed with about half a container of whipped cream. I spead that over the top and then with a star tip I put little dollops of whipped cream and sprinkled vanilla wafer crumbs over the top. It was amazingly good. I will def be making this again.
This cheesecake is a great idea. I used 1 cup of pureed banana in place of the sour cream, as they have the same moisture content. This made a nice, thick, and banana flavored cheesecake. I did not have any banana liqueur, so I am sure that the flavor would have been even better with that. I would make a few changes the next time I made this. I would add a double layer of vanilla wafers and greatly reduce the amount of whipped cream in the topping. I felt like I could not taste the pudding after folding in the whipped cream. Also, I would add pieces of walnuts somewhere else in the cheesecake because they are not that noticeable in the crust. Overall, a great recipe-it was devoured at a potluck I went to.
this was amazing....i made one for a holiday party at work and here it is months later i have gotten several request to make it again..people who hate cheesecake love this cheesecake...omg this is an unbelieveable cake and worth every calorie....awesome
I made this cheesecake yesterday. If you follow the instructions exactly as it is written, you will get good results. The base came out perfect with a great taste and the texture of a New York style cheesecake. I am not going to try the topping as I will make a heavy whipping cream frosting for it and cover the top and sides. I will put a cherry on top. Perfect cheesecake. Thank you.
So after reading all of the reviews (all of them excellent), I decided to go with some past advice and add something different. I used 4 bananas, NO banana liqueur OR sour cream. I used 1 can of sweetened condensed milk. I use a water bath, but all of my cheesecakes start out in a 550 F. deg oven, the top of the springform pan covered loosely with a sheet of foil (to prevent the top from darkening). Bake for 12 minutes, then drop temp to 200 F degrees for 75 minutes. Allow to cool in oven with it off and door open. Topped off with homemade whipped cream and fresh banana slices. Chocolate drizzle is optional. Bang1 Bang! it was a Grand Slam.
We just didn't like this very much. The texture came out much softer than other cheesecakes I have made, tasted not-quite-done. It was quite labor intensive to make, and no one felt it was worth the effort.
Super recipe. I made it in my foods class last week, however had to change the recipe up a bit because the school (of course) wouldn't allow the banana liquor. We looked around in the kitchen for something else banana...but couldn't find anything. So we used some almond extract. Still tasted good. Ill definitely make this recipe again WITH the liquor. =)
Excellent! I made this for a bridal shower (the bride-to-be loves bananas) and it was a hit with all the guests. However, I had challenges with the topping ... is the gelatin mixture supposed to be cool, cold or set? I used it cold (not set) and mixed it into my whipped topping ... which then became very soft, almost liquid. I stuck this in the freezer to chill it again and after some time, was able to spread it on the cheesecake. It tasted fine, looked fine ... but I am still confused if there is a better way to make the final topping. However, anyone who loves bananas and cheesecake will enjoy this dessert!
I followed the recipe exactly. I only let the cheesecake chill for about four hours and that was not enough. The cheesecake did not set properly and kind of fell apart. This should definitely chill overnight. Other than that, the flavor was good.
this is an awesome cheesecake. I used a cup of pureed banana in place of sour cream. I made the banana frosting recipe from this site, but, it was so sweet, I added 6 oz cream cheese to it, it was perfect frosting, topped the cheesecake with crushed vanilla wafers. LOVED IT! If you like bananas, you will love this cheesecake.
I used 4 bananas in this recipe...the topping was a pain because it took so long to thicken, the only thing I recommend is baking the cake longer than 45 minutes, about half an hour longer. I say that because the cake was not a firm consistency, too loose and creamy....but it is scrumptious!
My niece requested a banana cheesecake for her birthday after trying one at The Cheesecake Factory. The bananas I used were very large and I was afraid it would be too much liquid, but, it was fine and had great banana flavor since there was so much fresh banana. I also used 1/4 cup heavy cream and 1/2 tsp. banana extract instead of the liquor to avoid alcohol. Based on the reviews the topping was runny for so many people, so, I looked online and found a cheesecake factory banana cheesecake copycat recipe and used the bavarian cream from that recipe on top of the cheesecake. The base of this recipe though was wonderful! Softer than a traditional NY cheesecake, but, the flavor was good and I would make it again. I was concerned about the cooking time because this is a very thick cheesecake, but, I cooked it according to the directions and it was perfect! Just be sure to follow the directions and don't open the door to take a peak! It was also a great tip to run the knife around the edges when you take the cheesecake out of the oven before it cools so it doesn't crack as it cools.
If your people love bananas, make this! I was a little worried that I overbaked it at first because it was browned more than what I was used to. But it was completely fine. It’s a little creamier than a regular cheesecake because of the bananas. I followed a variation on the topping that I saw in the comments section using banana pudding and cool whip. I put whole cookies around the edges when I was don and sprinkled crumbs in the middle. Delicious!
I actually made it a while back and followed it exactly, except I used banana extract instead of liqueur. It turned out perfect and was very good. I will make it again when I crave banana cream pie turned up to 11! I came back to the recipe, because I have a habit of using established recipes as templates for other experimental recipes. I created a triple berry cheesecake with dark chocolate ganache using this as my template, and it turned out delicious. So, I'm writing it down for future reference. I just needed to look up some details.
This tasted just delicious. I used fat free graham crackers and fat free cream cheese, and you couldn't tell! I was unable to find unflavored gelatin, so I used some strawberry-banana gelatin and although it made the cream pink, it was great!! Easy to make!
Milk and sugar need to get together so sugar help harden the cream in the end. Once eggs are incorporated they entire mixture should be strained to eliminate any small particles of egg don’t get on cheesecake. Banana cheesecake was ok but not a favorite.
It tastes delicious but I feel like it's more complicated then it needs to be to make the whip topping. In step 5 an 6 it is unclear if you should crush the vanilla waffers, looking at the picture I feel like they were. It is also unclear what the consistency of the whip topping should be before going In the fridge to chill.
This was sinfully delicious. I took it to trivia night and shared with our team as well as the staff and a couple of the regulars. I followed the recipe almost exactly. The bananas I had were massive, and I used 2. I processed them in my food processor for a nice smooth consistency. A measurement in cups would have been helpful, but this was fine. I baked it exactly as described, and the cake was perfect. We had Australian Bundeberg Royal Banana Toffee liqueur on hand which I used. No issues there! The topping was straight forward, but made way way way too much. I took it a step further too and added a shot of the liqueur to the cream before I whipped it. It was heaven! We dipped some wafers in the leftovers for a quick snack so as not waste too much of it.
This is not for someone who is an inexperienced baker. It is a bit complicated. and has to be done in stages. It has a good flavor but the topping that is put on after the cheesecake has set up., must set on top for at least 4 hours otherwise when you cut the cake and take it out of the cheesecake pan the topping slides down the cake and falls off, and this is very messy when cutting and serving. I don't think I'll make it again.
This is one of those recipes i could give 10 stars!!! Fabulous!!! Im rating on just the cheesecake alone i did not try the topping.I did half the recipe an kept the amount of bananas the same because i had no lemon liqueur.thiss cheesecale is wonderful i will make this again for sure...
