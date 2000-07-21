Sour Cream Biscuits

I was out of butter but had some sour cream in the fridge. These biscuits were great with my big pot of chicken soup! Really moist, slightly tangy, with a little chew to them. They rose really well. They were super easy and fast. The recipe needs more water though. I think I just about doubled it though I did not measure. I just went for a good, slightly sticky dough, being careful not to over work it which makes them tough. I found my hands to be best. Only got eight normal sized biscuits, not 12. I think if you made small ones you might get 12, but then you would not need to cook them for so long. Perhaps between that and the water is why some had bad results with this recipe. I say give it another try. I will most definitely make these again!