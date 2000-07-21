Sour Cream Biscuits

These biscuits are light and fluffy. Delicious!

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together flour, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Add sour cream and mix to a soft dough. Add additional water if necessary.

  • With well floured hands shape dough into round biscuit shapes. Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 279.3mg. Full Nutrition
