Sour Cream Biscuits
These biscuits are light and fluffy. Delicious!
Very quick and easy to make because of how the sour cream adds the fat and you don't have to cut in butter/shortening. They are very light and airy. I added sharp cheddar and herbs to make them a little different.Read More
Very simple and I like the fact that they are virtually fat-free (I used fat-free sour cream). However, they were a big chewy. The flavor and consistency certainly don't match what you find in high-fat biscuits, but the saved calories does make them worth it.Read More
Very quick and easy to make because of how the sour cream adds the fat and you don't have to cut in butter/shortening. They are very light and airy. I added sharp cheddar and herbs to make them a little different.
This is a good lower fat version since there is no butter or lard in it but naturally it doesnt have as much flavor. (I used low fat sour cream.) Also, mine needed more liquid so I doubled the water (but I used milk). Everyone loved these biscuits and they were even good leftover for breakfast the next morning, but I surely didnt get a dozen out of the recipe. I had to half it again to even get 6! I guess we like big biscuits....
You won't find an easier, tastier biscuit recipe!
I have been trying all sorts of biscuit recipes and most are bland. This recipe was very tasty. I took the advice of another review and added a little cheddar cheese. I will be making this again.
My whole family loves these. Even my daughter who doesn't eat any bread at all. I too make mine with milk instead of water.
The dough is very sticky; it's important to flour your hands (and the counter and the biscuit cutter, etc.) well! These biscuits are great, though, especially if you are bored with the plain tasting biscuit - these have a slight tartness to them. It's a soft biscuit, not crumbly as biscuits can sometimes get. They taste great, too.
LOVVVVVVVVVED these biscuits!! I made them for breakfast this morning, and the first thing my husband said was to rave about how moist and chewy they were! We agreed by far these were some of the best we've ever had!! it was perfect because I ran out of sugar & milk- so the recipe was exactly what I needed! Also: after I put the biscuits on the cookie sheet to bake, I spread some melted "Smart Balance" butter on the tops of them with a pastry brush, and they turned out really goldeny brown- and had a rich outer flavor!! && just like everyone said, they ARE very sticky when you shape them, so use lots of flour on your hands!! BUt again, fabulous recipe!!!
I had a craving for strawberry shortcake so I made these biscuts as part of my sweet treat- I thought they were great! I tried one with "Smart Balance" first, and on its own it was really tasty. It is a very easy recipe - and I did use low fat sour cream. I used a bit extra sour cream and then added just a few drops of water. I'll definately make these again! Thanks!
great recipe I am a Kentuckian of 58 years. Biscuits are a way of life. The things I added ( not changed) were I added 1 tbs of sugar to combat the baking taste. I use 1/4 cup 0f buttermilk instead of the water. Also baked on a grid. Brushed tops of bicuits with butter before baking. Baking time will need to be increased by about 4 to 5 minutes. Will use instead of my yeast biscuit recipe that I have used for many years.
Very simple and I like the fact that they are virtually fat-free (I used fat-free sour cream). However, they were a big chewy. The flavor and consistency certainly don't match what you find in high-fat biscuits, but the saved calories does make them worth it.
I've made this many times (they are so easy to whip up), both with and without herbs (depends on what I have on hand) and it always comes out light and fluffy. You don't tate the sour cream at all but it makes the texture extremely soft and airy. My only complaint is that it seems to have a slight baking soda taste.
PERFECT! I can finally quit looking for THE biscuit recipe. The effect of the sour cream leaves them perfectly moist, yet allows them to be fluffy. Because of what I was serving them with, I added a touch of herbs and cheese, but I can tell they will stand on their own just fine. My youngest (aka Mr. Finicky) LOVES them! THAT's saying a lot!
Not too bad at all! I'd never made biscuits before, so this was a great easy recipe to start with. Personally I'm not a real fan of biscuits, but my family loves them. So I would say they're pretty good, but they would say they're great! The only thing is, like others have said, is the amount of wet ingredients. I had to add a few more tablespoons of water, and I think if I make them again, I will increase the sour cream to 1 cup. Still good though.
These were quick and easy. I substituted a non-dairy version of sour cream, Tofutti Sour Supreme, which worked well.
Just like the other reviews I needed to add more water. I cut the recipe in half to just make 6 biscuits and I still needed to add 3 tablespoons of water. The flavor and texture were nice and I did add in about a table spoon of dried chives since wheh I think sour cream I always think chives too. Might even be nice to add a little shredded cheddar. I just made drop biscuits, not rolled out and cut. I will use this again, but will make a couple modifications.
These were easy in a fix -- not the best biscuits I have had, but decent.
These were really quite good, and easy to make with ingredients you have on hand. Honestly, though...I couldn't tell the difference between these and bisquick baking powder biscuits.
I have to say I didn't really like these very much. They rose perfectly and looked nice, but just didn't have much of any flavor.
First of all these measurements are way off, I had to add a considerable amount more sour cream and water too. I think I added several T more of sour cream and doubled the water. Once I got enough liquid in, this dough turned out very sticky and difficult to work with. I settled for what turned out but it wasn't my best result for sure. Flavor was not all that good and they just weren't to my liking although they did turn out very fluffy.
I loved these biscuits, they were light and fluffy and not to mention delicious. It's such a nice alternative to using shortening. I used light sour cream and added some cheddar cheese. The first time I made them I used milk instead of water as another reviewer had mentioned and they turned out some what dry. The next time I used water and they were perfect! Although I did have to use almost a 1/4 cup of water to get the dough to the right consistency. Thanks for the quick and easy recipe!
Mine didn't rise at all, came out hard and flat. Wonder if altitude makes a difference? I'm at 6,000 ft.
I was looking for a recipe that used oil instead of butter or shortening. I found this one and it was good. I failed to read the other reviews, and I wish I had added more liquid. They were dry and bland, but tasty with margarine and maple syrup or honey. I can see why one reader said they went well with strawberries. I enjoyed this recipe but I will add more water to the dough next time, otherwise it is more of a scone.
I made these this morning because I had sour cream but no milk. I like them for this versatility, and they have a nice flavor, but this recipe is too inaccurate for a four-star review. I needed four times the water called for in the recipe, which probably made them chewier than they should have been - I kept adding in water and stirring, so I'm sure I overworked them. Also, I managed to get almost 12 biscuits out of them only by using a 1 1/2 in. cutter. This makes a biscuit much too small to be considered a serving - each person would easily eat at least two. I'll probably make these again, since I often have sour cream and no milk, but I'll treat the sour cream like butter (i.e., cut it in), then start with at least 1/4 c, maybe 1/3 c of water.
I really like this recipe. They are so moist and tasty. Usually I need to add just a little bit more water to make the dough a better consistency. Very easy and the family loves them.
This was my first time making biscuits and these were super easy! Maybe 5 min of prep time, and I just patted the dough into a biscuit shape and put them on my silpat. I like that this recipe is virtually non-fat (I used non fat sour cream and my silpat instead of a buttered cookie sheet). They are pretty bland, though. They don't benefit from the flavor that butter adds. Next time I'll add some cheese and hot sauce in the dough, or maybe a little sugar and spice, depending on how I'm using them. Bland, but super easy, fluffy, moist in the middle, and quick! Thanks!
Excellent! They rose very high. I was impressed by the texture and flavor. We will definitely make these again!
They turned out well but I made a few changes. I used half whole wheat flour and had to add some sour milk because it was too dry. Simple and great recipe.
Pretty good substitute for a biscuit even when 1/2 whole wheat flour used. Baking in a toaster oven at 450 degrees results in burned tops!
Wonderful recipe!!! I needed a quick biscuit or roll to go with dinner tonight and found this one. Including prep and cooking it took under twenty minutes! I did add water as the recipe suggested and as long as my hands were floured handling was a cinch! They were light fluffy and had a good flavor an all around great recipe for a quick biscuit!
These were light, fluffy and oh so simple to make. The dough WAS really sticky and I did need to add more water than what was stated, but all in all, these will work great whenever in a pinch. Like some of the other reviewers, I did choose to add a little something to these and threw in about a tablespoon of Italian Seasoning. Thanks!
I used Fat Free French Onion dip instead of plain sour cream. Takes care of the bland taste in a hurry.
Well...these biscuits did not in any way turn out for me! I don't know what happened, but the dough was really sticky, then when I put them in the oven they immediately began to turn black-burned on the top. I checked on them and they were rising, but when I went to get them out, all that was there was a flat mess of burned dough. I have no idea what happened since I followed the recipe. I'll probably give them another go though.
Very good, but I added a bit more salt, and dry ingredients 2 - cups of oatmeal 1 - cottage cheese 2 -cups of flour 2 - tbs baking powder 1 - tbs baking soda smooth out into a sheet pan bake as directed then broiled until brown
I had no problems making these and they turned out yummy. I added a foccacia spice I had which was pre mixed and I only had my oven at 375 and the baked just right in 12 minutes. Was very tasty with my butternut acorn squash soup I made from this site Yummy!
I have made plenty of biscuits and these are horrid - I just hope the wild cats eat them. No flavor, heavy and dry.
It's alright. This was the first time i made biscuits and I had a hard time getting them to stick together properly. I used 2 extra tbs. milk to keep it together but it still turned out floury. But, they did rise up quite well and the biscuits on the bottom rack rose even higher. Delicious when fresh, but I can't say the same for tomorrow.
I tried using wheat for 1/4 C of the flour, and I wasn't thrilled with the results. They were just ok, not that ""favorite "go-to" recipe I'm searching for.
These were very good! I had my parents over for an impromptu lunch, and realized I had no rolls or anything decent - and ran out of bisquick. I searched the web for a fast biscuit recipe - easy - with minimal ingredients and came upon this. I had chicken in the oven due to come out in 20 minutes, and I mixed the biscuits and had them ready to put in 5 minutes before the chicken came out (FAST!). One confession, I had low fat sour cream and was worried they might be bland - so I added about 3 tablespoons of butter and mixed it in with the sour cream as well. I had NO trouble with the dough being sticky.. LOL!!! not low fat - but they came out GREAT. We topped them with some home-made garlic butter I had made for Christmas Eve (We had some left over) and they were very tasty :) Thank you!!
I was out of butter but had some sour cream in the fridge. These biscuits were great with my big pot of chicken soup! Really moist, slightly tangy, with a little chew to them. They rose really well. They were super easy and fast. The recipe needs more water though. I think I just about doubled it though I did not measure. I just went for a good, slightly sticky dough, being careful not to over work it which makes them tough. I found my hands to be best. Only got eight normal sized biscuits, not 12. I think if you made small ones you might get 12, but then you would not need to cook them for so long. Perhaps between that and the water is why some had bad results with this recipe. I say give it another try. I will most definitely make these again!
Dense little suckers, they were, but as I'm not an experienced biscuit maker, that might be my technique more than the recipe. They managed to stay moist enough to be palatable, so I will try them a few more times to see if I can get it right.
These were pretty good, but I think I prefer the Mayonnaise Biscuits from this site. I added about five more tablespoons of water to get it to drop biscuit consistancy. This worked well with Dad's Hamburger Gravy.
Disappointing. Needed a lot more water. Not as light/airy as described. Been making biscuits for years, with better results from standard shortening/milk recipes. Flavour was ok. Reviews were mixed, & thought I'd try it. Not again.
Very good, very easy recipie. Moist and crumbly. The biscuits would also taste good with a little melted butter applied to the top before cooking with a brush. Also, I kept adding water to try to get the ingredients to stick and finally just used my hands to make a ball.
These were so easy and really good. I only had light sour cream on hand, so added a little melted butter to "fatten" them up. Also added some dried herbs for flavor.
Super easy to make, excellent results and great flavor. I did substitute beer for the little splash of water needed to stick the dough together, and I let them stand for 15 minutes after cutting. Puffed up just like ma's. Not "gummy" like other bp biscuits I've tried. A definite keeper! Thanx for sharing
These biscuits are light and fluffy and just amazing - they went great with the lentil soup tonight. The only changes I made was I found the dough needed a little extra water and I also added a handful of grated sharp cheddar and some garlic powder. I brushed the biscuits with melted butter and garlic powder with some oregano a few minutes before they were done with added some nice flavor and nice golden tops.
Delicious! I added a little sugar, about 1 Tablespoon. Also I used milk instead of water. When they were done baking I topped each with a little bit of butter it bought out a nice golden color to the biscuits. I served these with country ham and it was quite yummy!
These are a keeper! Super easy to whip up, and come out wonderfully light & fluffy, I will be making these again!
I love these biscuits, they are so light and flaky.
this will be my go to now
I’ve been making these for years, however I have made an adjustment that will help with flavor. When you mix all the dry ingredients together, do it in your food processor. Then instead of water, drizzle 2 Tbsp of EVOO through the top as it’s on. It’ll be like sand, or crumbly. Then add your sour cream and give it another whirl til the sour cream is blended.
I tried this tonight with sausage gravy...they were moist and fluffy. I have tried many biscuit recipes, and this is one of the best! I did add a couple tablespoons of butter and used milk (instead of water) to moisyen the dough and cooked them on a pampered chef baking stone.
The recipe turned out really well, I made it vegan. 2/3 cup vegan cream cheese 2 cups flour 1tbsp baking powder and and 2tbsp soy milk.
No changes were made. Came out light and airy.
Definitely will make again
Followed the recipe exactly, did add a little extra water. Bisquits were very bland tasting. I will stick to my old recipe in the future.
These were delicious & I'll definitely make the again. They're light & fluffy just as they were supposed to be. I think the reason some reviewers called them dense or chewy is either because they mixed them too long or more likely because they used low fat or no fat sour cream. Biscuits need fat in order to have a fluffy consistency. The dough is sticky but according to the directions it should be formed, not rolled out. The only thing I changed was to mix the sour cream & water together before adding it to the dry ingredients so it could be mixed in easier. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very good recipe! I added Cheddar cheese! A big hit with our family!
Wow! I used whole wheat flour and increase the sour cream to 1 cup with a little more water. They came out moist and delicious! So fast and easy! Thank You!!!
Very easy, simple, and good. My 6 year old son helped make these. I will keep this recipe.
I tried this recipe and these biscuits came out so good and tasted great! I so have to make this again, plus its so quick and easy to make.
came out flat. won't make again
Not much taste.
These are fluffy biscuits. The only thing I didn't really like was how bland they tasted.
Very delicious! I doubled the recipe made cinnamon buns with half the recipe. I used Greek yogurt in place of sour cream and added an extra 1/2 cup Greek yogurt to the doubled recipe.
Love the recipe and it taste delicious. I often add in grated cheese, chives, green onions, and/or a spice blend to add a little extra to this classic. However, I always put the counter up to make 14-16 units instead of the starting 12 because the 12 it makes with the original recipe are very small. In order to get a dozen fair sized biscuits you need to make a recipe for 14-16 servings and then use that to divide into 12.
I added a 1/4 c. of softened butter to the recipe because I like butter. Otherwise, I followed this recipe. I am quite happy with the result. They got pretty crumbly after they cooled, though.
I added a 1/4 of water instead of tbsp and half
This is the best biscuit recipe I've ever tried. Light and fluffy fresh out of the oven and it maintains this fluffiness for days! The only change I made was that I used bread flour.
I had yet to find a biscuit recipe where the biscuits really rise. These biscuits did! Some modifications for a very low fat version: skim milk instead of water, fat free sour cream, and 1/2 tbsp of butter give the recipe about .5grams of fat per biscuit (recipe yielded 12). These were quick and easy. I will be making them ahain!
These were great! I used milk as suggested in other reviews. I also added only enough liquid to hold everything together (because others mentioned it was very sticky and hard to work with) it seemed a little stiff while I rolled it out, but they fluffed up perfectly while baking. I doubled the recipe since I like bigger biscuits and my family loved them.
Nice & simple! I used half & half with a capful of lemon juice (I keep forgetting to get buttermilk) instead of water. I used the same amount as the person from Kentucky did (the one in the review, I believe it was about 1/2 c, more or less. I thought they were delicious and a pretty golden color. I let them stay in for a few minutes more since I added more liquid.
Taste was very good, but way too dry. I will definitely make again, but will add more milk (I used instead of water) and possibly more sour cream. I'm rating 3 stars because liquid needs to be increased.
These are delish!! I will definitely make again! I just added some melted butter and garlic on top!!
Very good would make again
I had to add a lot more water than what was called for to make a dough. They came out tasty, but small and not as fluffy as I would have liked. Still, they held up well to being used for sausage sandwiches.
I was vey disappointed. I added 2T butter and the dough was still very dry. Ended up adding at least twice as much water to get the dough an acceptable consistency. The taste was very bland even covered in sausage gravy. I won't be making these again.
It turned out better than I expected/feared, considering there seems to be something wrong with the recipe. When I added the wet ingredients, it still more resembled a pile of flour than dough. Definitely not enough liquids. I added all the rest of the sour cream I had, and probably triple the water, and it still didn't fully incorporate. Got tired of fiddling with it and just forced it into balls; threw out a sizable number of crumbs. They were okay, a little chewy, not much to them in terms of flavor.
Not bad in a pinch! I prefer a flakier biscuit, these were quite dough-ey and chewy, but I'd ran out of milk and only had sour cream on hand. They did the job. Thanks!
Super-easy and delicious. Will definitely make these again! They needed more water (almost twice as much) than the recipe indicated to come together.
I followed this recipe to the letter. A basic light, fluffy biscuit. I think it could stand for experiments with flavorings or herbs to give it a boost.
not bad for a quick recipe if I were to make again I would use milk in place of water and increase another 1/4 cup
Very moist. Coated with melted butter before cooking for a golden finish.
I all but gave up on making homemade biscuits. This recipe gave me hope. They were so easy and delicious. Thank you!
Great easy recipe! My biscuits came out so light and fluffy...I added a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg to the mixture and drizzled with a little honey when done??
I definitely made these too thin, whoops! But they still have that great sour cream biscuit flavor. Using full fat sour cream makes a big flavor difference, I think they're better than buttermilk biscuits. Super fast and easy.
Great recipe! Easy and quick...however I only got nine biscuits out of this recipe!
These were delicious! I baked them today, and ate one of them with maple syrup and a little butter. I used soft whole wheat flour, but I added less than 1/4 cup of all-purpose flour to round up to 2 cups of flour for the recipe. I did use a full cup of sour cream like one reviewer advised. In addition, I used 2 Tablespoons of water. I then mixed the dough in my bread machine. After putting some melted butter on top of the biscuits, and baking for the recommended time, I turned my broiler on for about 3 minutes to brown the top. They were good. I will be using this recipe again. Thanks!
I live in a desert climate at altitude and needed to add about 1/2 cup of water to make the dough. These are very easy to make for dinner or anytime.
First time I tried it I didn't put in enough water. The dough has to be tacky. Second time they came out fine. Not the best I've had but good. Strawberry jam and cream cheese went great with them. I'll do this again.
Loved it.
I had to add about another half cup sour cream and 3 tablespoons of water to make them even manageable. I have always used the allrecipe site but this is the first time I did not like the end results.
Easy too make, delicious but a bit rustic looking. OK maybe that was me.
I have tried to make homemade biscuits before, and this recipe was the first time I got it right! (I added a little butter and milk tho). My BF said I really out did myself this time, he loves biscuits! Thanks!
So good!!! I love these, and have been looking for a good fluffy biscuit. The only thing is I used milk and I eyeballed the amount I put in until it was mixed thoroughly.
This recipe was ok...not what I was expecting. I am still searching for the perfect biscuit recipe! The biscuits were good though, with sausage gravy on them!
I had to add alot more water to them then it called for . Atleast 1/4 cup water . I also added an individual pack of stevia to them . I have to say I tried them again later and they turned out much better . Don't know what the difference was maybe my flour was fresher ???
Really good recipe. The biscuits came out nice and perfect. The only thing I changed was I add a dash of parsley ,dried jalapeño peppers and the sharp cheddar ( the cheese part I saw from other reviewers). Will make again.
Very good for a healthy biscuit. I had a cup of fat free sour cream that had ranch seasoning mixed in that I needed to use up and it gave a lot of flavor to the biscuits. I also added some shredded cheddar cheese. They went well with the Potato Soup X recipe on this website. My husband loved them!
