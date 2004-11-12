Buttered Biscuits
These biscuits are very easy to make and are very good.
No self-rising flour? Add 1 TBSP baking powder and 1/2-1 tsp salt. I also added about a tsp of sugar. They were good and easy and kept for a couple of days.Read More
Just not a very good biscuit recipe. If you "drop by rounded teaspoons", you'll end up with 60 teaspoon-sized biscuits. Round them by hand instead into small patties. They will double in size when baked.Read More
I reduced margerine to 1 tbsp, added 1tbspn of Crisco shortening to recipe, added abt 2 tspns of sugar and 1 tsp of salt. I used whole cultured buttermilk and mixed well by hand until dough was still sticky to hands. Now here's a little trick to use. Clean hands well, coat hands generously with fresh flour and grab a handfull of dough and roll to a patty like form. Place them into a round cake pan making sure they touch each other. Let set for ten mins or so and then gently brush a smal amount of margerine over tops of dough. Bake for abt 20 mins at 425 deg or until tops are browned. Serve hot and enjoy...
This recipe was fast, easy, and vry tastey! I didn't have self-rising flour so I added some baking powder and salt; nor did I have buttermilk so I just added some vinegar to regular milk. Turned out great. I do recommend rolling dough into smooth balls before baking. Excellent!
This is a really good, quick recipe. Milk is good in this recipe instead of Buttermilk. mmmmmm...
Superb biscuits. (Add 1 tablespoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt for more flavor). Buttery, light, flaky, simple and super quick. The tip about shaping the dough into patties and baking in a cake pan was perfect. I brushed the top with a little butter and it came out golden and flavorful. I always use real butter when baking and I think it makes a big difference versus using margarine. Baked at 425, 18-20 min. This yielded me 6 large biscuits. I've made the J.P. Big Daddy Biscuits twice and they came out hard, dense, flat - not good and definitely not fool proof. This recipe is FOOL PROOF. Just don't overmix or knead. I also always need about 1 cup buttermilk, versus 2/3.
I made these for Easter dinner, & they were an unequivacal hit with the whole family (who seldom agree on anything!) Great with country ham, with sorghum syrup, & esp with strawberries for shortcake (I am making them again right now, with a strawberry rhubarb topping). I used self-rising flour, so I used unsalted margarine, which I would recommend, if you are using self-rising flour as I did or adding salt. I also used reconstituted dried buttermilk, which gave excellent results. I finally made a homemade biscuit that everyone thought was better than Cracker Barrell's! Really great taste & super easy.
Very quick and simple recipe. I don't like cutting butter into flour, so I melted the butter beforehand and rolled out the dough and cut the biscuits out. They were really good.
Good basic recipe! Very fast, easy, and the dough is neat, somewhere between a traditional drop biscuit and a rolled biscuit consistancy. They cooked up with a nice texture, but were a little lacking in flavor in spite of adding some vanilla. Great with jelly! Great in a time pinch.
this recipe is really good.i added cheese to it.hummmmmmmm good! thanks tiffy
It is an excellent recipe like this one that has Hubs reporting it has made a biscuit lover out of him. (Historically he has NOT been a fan) As for me, the cook as well as the consumer, I can say that it is almost embarrassingly easy to turn out a darned respectable biscuit when you use self-rising flour and a grand total of three ingredients! Further, grating the stick of butter into the flour with an ordinary box grater makes quick and simple work of combining the two. It's also a time-saver to simply drop the biscuits onto the cookie sheet rather than rolling or patting out the dough and cutting them out. I kind of like the rustic look anyway. I dropped them out onto the cookie sheet with a medium-sized cookie scoop and then flattened them slightly to about one-half inch. The high baking temperature gives these a crackly, somewhat crunchy crust and man, was that good! Just for a little added sheen I brushed them with melted butter when they came out of the oven. I served these with our egg breakfast this morning but I could have eaten them all by themselves.
i really enjoyed these... although i haven't been able to get them the same way.
These were great. They were oh so easy. I didn't have self-rising flour so I added two tsp of Baking powder. I never have buttermilk either so I just put two tsp of lemon juice in the milk and let it sit for a few minutes. I also formed them into biscuits by hand instead of just dropping them. They were so good. My husband loved them.
A very good biscuit. I doubled the recipe and added an extra 1/3 cup of buttermilk. They came out moist and flavorful. A new keeper! Thanks for sharing!
I didn't have buttermilk (or vinegar to make it) so I used sour cream. Turned out lovely-I used a mini muffin pan for a delicate little savory muffin
very bland/tasteless until butter AND Jelly/Jam was added then delicious!
Nice, tasty biscuits. I don't like to cut in butter either, so made the dough in the food processor. I didn't have self rising flour either. Here is my substitution: 1 cup flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1/4 teaspoon salt & 1/4 teaspoon baking soda.
These were really good and super easy. I didn't have self rising flour so I took the suggestion of another reviewer and used 1tbsp baking powder and a bit of salt. I think 1tbsp of powder is a bit took much, they tasted more like baking powder biscuits than buttermilk biscuits (not necessarily a bad thing, just not what I was going for.) I may also add an extra splash of milk next time, as my dough was pretty crumbly and I really had to press it together to get it to form into biscuits that would stay together. Overall, definitely a keeper. Much better than the biscuits out of a can you can buy at the grocery store, and just as easy to prepare.
This recipe was so good with 2t garlic powder and 3T grated Parmesan cheese. You absolutely must flour your hands and roll dough into balls. As Godfreyc suggested, bake in round cake pan with sides of rolls touching each other. Thanks for sharing.
Finally I've found the perfect biscuit recipe. These are terrific. I added a little sugar to the dough. I formed the dough into 7 large-ish patties, placed them in a greased ceramic dish with their sides touching and baked at 425 for 20 minutes. They were cooked but the tops weren't brown (which I wanted for the sake of presentation) so I turned my broiler on low to brown them (watch carefully!). I had just made a batch of fresh raspberry jam - we were transported to Heaven! Thanks for the recipe. P.S. I often do a lot of complicated, gourmet cooking and I am constantly surprised how some of the simplest, easiest recipes result in a supremely satisfying treat. I enjoy the challenge of gourmet cooking but I enjoy good food even more!
Only use REAL butter and buttermilk. Use WHITE LILY SR flour for a softer biscuit with a tender crumb. If you want tall biscuits the must touch. Don't roll--they get tough. Fold dough over 3 times and cut it--this will introduce Layers. COLD ingredients and not manipulating the dough a lot is the key to tender busciuita
can just use plain milk instead of buttermilk....
These are as good as cracker barrel...which holds the prize in my book. I added 1 TBS and 1/2 tsp to all purpose flour in place of the the self-rising flour. This recipe makes 16-18 biscuits if you roll them by hand into balls about the size of a heaping tablespoon. Though next time I'd make them larger and make only a dozen from the dough because they didn't expand much when cooking so they were fairly small biscuits. Mine needed 10-12 minutes at 450 before they were cooked through and very lightly browned on top. But don't wait until their golden...they are better before they start getting color on top. Also, move them right from the baking sheet into a covered bread basket or wrapped up in a kitchen towl to keep them warm and moist until serving.
Really good. Maybe too good actually because I couldn't stop eating them :)
I'm wanyed some biscuit this morning while me and my husband made breaksfast.So i got on this web site and was looking for some biscuit.Let me just say that this recipe is a keeper and its so easy to make its deelicious with some gravy Thanks a million for this butter biscuit recipe.
So simple and good:)! I didn't have self-rising flour so I made my own. 1 cup all purpose flour + 1.5 tsp baking powder + 1 tsp salt.
I've never been able to make a decent biscuit....but this recipe was literally a piece of cake. They turned out De-Lish-Ous! Will definitely make again. For the record I did use powered buttermilk and a dash of salt. Simple and very good. Please try, you will not be disappointed :)
I usually screw something up on a recipe but not this one. This is the perfect first recipe for anyone to try. I did add 1tsp of sugar and put them in a round cake pan. They came out perfect. Thanks for posting.
These biscuits are absolutely fabulous! Thanks for posting them. I think they should also be entered as a "dumpling" recipe, as they taste EXACTLY like Cracker Barrel dumplings when cooked in Chicken Broth....BRAVO, another winner!
These biscuits use my favorite kind of milk--buttermilk! You can really tell a difference between these and the others that don't!
I had to do standard substitutions for both self-rising flour and buttermilk. My hopes weren't very high, but I was craving biscuits. I was astonished when they turned out so wonderful! Am definitrly making again.
These taste fantastic! Long past being full I kept eating the proverbial just one more.
Perfect recipe. I grate my butter and pat out the biscuits and cut with a juice glass. Make sure not to twist the glass when you cut. If you twist the biscuit will not rise.
Quick, easy, tasty biscuits.
This was so EASY! I've never been real good at making home made biscuits, in fact the last I made were hard and small. These turned out PERFECT! My family loveed them!! The only thing I changed was the buttermilk. I had none so I followed a susgestion and used milk with a little bit of lemon juice. I will make these over and over! We had them with gravy! And they were goooood!!!
I made the recipe exactly as directed and the only thing I would change would to add salt like another reviewer said. Thanks for the recipe. I will be making this again.
Very Good and Quick, these can be made and be baking while you cook the bacon and eggs ,all are ready at the same time . I make them often ... yummy and not greasy .
These were AMAZING! I only had all-purpose flour so I added baking powder and salt. I also added a heaping teaspoon each of Italian dried herbs, garlic powder, and onion powder.
Hmmm. A good concept (I HATE rolling and cutting biscuits!), but not for me/us. Made half a batch of these last night to go with the beef shepherds pie VI by Jacquie (on this site). My bf didn't care for them at all (but he is picky about biscuits - only likes them soft and moist, not dry and crumbly). I also didn't care for them. The texture was a tad too dry for me. I admit that these biscuits are very similar to the KFC ones (which I do like - go figure!). To assemble, I rolled the dough into 6 small balls, placed in a greased (round) baking dish and baked for 10 minutes as directed. I'd suggest shaping each biscuit into a patty or dropping by tablespoonfulls per the poster's instructions (I was hoping that the balls would flatten as they baked, but they didn't). I'd also suggest brushing each biscuit with melted butter as these did not seem to taste "buttery" at all to me. Oh well. Thanks for sharing anyways!
Simple and easy recipe. I mixed the dough, kneaded it on the counter and cut into biscuits.
These are a great, simple biscuit. I didn't have self rising flour, so I added some baking powder. Worked great!
I have to say these biscuits are just like my grandmother used to make. I used the suggestion of adding 1 tbsp sugar and 1/2 tsp salt, also used whole cup of buttermilk instead of 2/3 c. My granny made the best biscuits and unfortunately never got a chance to teach me how to make them. I have looked and looked for years for recipes similar to hers and this one is it! They tasted exactly like she used to make!
My husband makes these biscuits but we use a frozen stick of butter grated into the flour/buttermilk mixture. Mix well by hand, then fold 5 times on floured surface before rolling out and cutting! Makes them nice and flaky with some layers! Super easy! We make several batches, cut, and freeze individual,unbaked biscuits for later easy biscuit access!
I lack in my cooking skills. So when I came across this recipe, I thought no way I could screw this up. They were PERFECT. They were so moist. Im afraid this will be our new weekend hit!!
Finally a biscuit recipe that is worth making! I made this twice and need to review both. Friday night I made them just like the recipe said and found them, although very tasty, to be somewhat dry and crumbly for my liking. I baked them in a cast iron skillet that had been oiled with bacon grease as that is what my grandmother used to do. I baked them again this morning only THIS TIME I made the adjustment that others had suggested and I used One cup of buttermilk, this will make the dough very moist / mushy. I plopped the dough on a flowered counter top and flattened out to about an inch thick & then cut out the biscuits. Baked them the same as I did the first time and a few minutes before they were done brushed bacon grease on the tops to give them a golden color (you could use melted butter / margarine) This made all the difference in the world! Hubby was thrilled as was I and we were little piggy’s this morning at the breakfast table! I cannot see myself baking biscuits with Bisquick ever again!
These are great... I make them all the time. My suggestions to those interested... moisten your hands with oil and then form the dough into decent sized biscuits (I never flour my hands anymore). I would also suggest... do not overwork the dough or the consistency of the biscuit changes. Great recipe... yummy biscuits!!!
Easy, delicious. The trick to really fluffy biscuits is not to over mix. I grate the stick of butter and mix until it just comes together. I use an ice cream scoop to scoop an even amount of mix into my floured hands and I shape it before placing on cookie sheet, makes 10 good sized biscuits. Edit: I have now successfully added cheeses and herbs and they are even better! My fav is gruyere but I also like a cheddar/parm combo. Edit: added gruyere/Swiss mix, fresh rosemary and sage, brushed with egg whites and topped with a pinch of sugar. Baked 13 minutes.
I Followed recipe except I used full cup of buttermilk and then also brushed top of raw biscuits with buttermilk before baking. Excellente!
Hands down the best biscuits I have ever had!!! My husband said they were better than his mothers...and he always brags about those! Thanks for all the suggestions. I have made this with skim milk and buttermilk. The skim gives it a lighter texture and taste...the buttermilk makes it taste just right. I use the measurements in the reviews for using all purpose flour and add a pinch more salt and sugar! Brush with BUTTER before baking and again after! (No one is on a diet here!)
The only changes I made: I added in one cup of buttermilk; brushed melted butter onto biscuits before putting them in the oven; and I baked them for 15 minutes instead of 10. VERY tasty...perfect amount of butter and I'll definitely make these again!
I made these for a quick addition to dinner. They were pretty good. I added a little sugar, garlic salt, parsley and shredded romano cheese...just some things I already had in the kitchen to give them a little more flavor.
Just what I was looking for, something easy and a recipe that didn't call for lard or shortening. I too didn't have self rising flour and just added a T of baking powder and some salt. Perfect!
SUPER EASY AND FANTASTIC BISCUIT RECIPE! FINALLY A RECIPE I CAN WHIP UP IN A MINUTES NOTICE..AND ONE YOU CAN BASICLY ADD ANYTHING YOU WANT TO CHANGE THE TASTE....THANKS SO MUCH FOR THIS WONDERFUL RECIPE...THIS ONE IS DIFFENTLY A KEEPER!!!!
This recipe is extremely flat, and I followed it thoroughly. Perhaps this biscuit dough would be good rolled out thin for a pot pie crust but it does not make a good flaky biscuit.
Fast, easy to make recipe. I made my own self rising flour and halved the recipe. I used 1 cup of flour, 1 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp salt. I added some sugar, like another reviewer did: 2 tsp. I made this with scrambled eggs and ham and still had time to sit down with the family to have breakfast.
I use this recipe every time I make biscuits. The only thing I do differently is I roll them and cut them out.
Easy, quick & good! I was attracted to this recipe by the photo by MommyFromSeattle and followed her suggestions about adding sugar & salt. I rolled the dough and made about 10 smaller biscuits. They didn't rise up real high, but they were light and soft inside with nice crisp edges, and were surprisingly flavorful.
Easy and delicious just the way they are! However, I add a tablespoon of sugar when using these biscuits for strawberry shortcake. I like to "drop by rounded spoonful" for shortcake because I like the little bit of crunch you get on top. I usually have to bake them a little bit longer to get the crunchy top though. I LOVE BISCUITS!! My kids liked to eat the leftover biscuits for breakfast the next day, or as an after-school snack. Now my grandson eats the leftover biscuits when he visits. How can biscuits NOT remind you of "the old days?"
Easy and fast. I made mine into small patties and the only problem I had from the original recipe was having to cook them about 5 - 10 minutes longer than indicated.
Great last minute side or breakfast fix. It's quick and easy and foolproof.I used sourcream and added a little sugar and salt. It turned out great.
I used 1 cup of buttermilk instead of 2/3 and added 1/2 tsp salt and 1 tsp sugar for flavor. Turned out fluffy and absolutely delicious!
Let me start out with, .. the presentation picture doesn't give these little bits of heaven justice! These are light, fluffy, and taste divine! I've never made another kind of biscuit besides bisquick and we all know those don't taste very good! After making these you won't want any other biscuit in your mouth! YUMM They were sooo good I made them two days in a row. They are also wonderful with butter and or Preserves! I will be making and serving these for years to come! Thank you Debbie :-)
This recipe was so very easy. I have made biscuits in the past but always rolled them, then cut them out. This recipe was even better than my usual biscuits; very tender and moist on the inside. Always, always, always, refrigerate flour for at least an hour before you prepare biscuits. I will make again very soon.
Very yummy, and a great biscuit for adding things like berries or cheese to the dough. My 2 1/2 year old boy had fun helping make and eat these.
These were heavenly...I will never buy store bought biscuits again! (I did have to add about 1 cup buttermilk to get the dough to the proper consistency.)
BISCUITS OR CHICKEN POT PIE: I've used this recipe as is for biscuits and my family gobbled them up. They were very delicate and almost fell apart before you could eat them. Tonight, I made the recipe according to the directions, flattened the dough with my hands and laid it across my chicken pot pie mixture in a greased glass casserole dish. I bumped the oven temperature down to 425 and baked for about 15 minutes in a convection oven (which would be 20 in a normal oven). The chicken pot pie turned out GREAT!
These are great especially if you like a buttery tender biscuit. I thought they might be hard since the dough was more dry than I expected. I doubled the recipe and had enough for a crowd. Thanks!
The best biscuits I've ever made, and so simple. Thanks!!
I did the quick buscuits and they were very good .
Super easy! Super yummy!! Make the dough in advance and chuck it in the fridge till you need it! We did sausage and egg on the biscuits for breakfast and then used the rest for chicken, biscuits and gravy for dinner :)
Very easy to throw together! I used lightly floured hands to shape them as we used them for biscuits & gravy and made 5 large biscuits. These are great with gravy on them, I didn't think the flavor was good enough for just regular biscuits with jam or something like that, but will definitely use again for gravy!
So delicious! I did as other reviewers did and added a Tbs of baking powder and 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp sugar to the flour. And the 1 tsp vinegar to milk to make buttermilk. I grated the cold butter into the flour mixture and it worked perfectly. They are buttery and delicious! Yum!
these were pretty good. but i am still hoping to find a better recipe
So easy to make!
Quick and easy! As is, I could only give the recipe 4 stars due to it being a tad bland. However it easily can be five stars by adding your favorite seasonings. We added bacon bits and shredded cheddar. Yum!
subbed in regular whole milk and they still turned out well!
Love this recipe fast and easy to make.
Finally some biscuits that actually turned out for me. I had all purpose flour and added the baking powder and salt and low fat milk with vinegar as someone had mentioned. Wonderful, they were so simple and yet so delicious. Great!
Really easy and successful recipe!!! I tweaked it based on what I had and because I wanted to make them sweeter, like shortcake. Made my own self-rising flour using another allrecipes.com recipe w/ baking powder and salt. Didn't have buttermilk, so I used a combo of vanilla yogurt and half/and/half (about 50/50 ratio). Added a couple of tablespoons of powdered sugar to the flour mixture, some cinnamon, ginger, allspice; added some vanilla to the wet mixture. It still all came out great and super moist b/c of the yogurt.
Delicious! I will keep experimenting with this recipe to try getting them more moist (a bit on the dry side). I sifted the flour, and they came out really fluffy; perhaps contributing to the "dryness" though. I actually flattened the dough to about 1/2" thick and then used a green bean can to cut out biscuits. I put them on a baking sheet about 1" apart and spread some bacon drippings on top of each biscuit before baking. YUM!
Restaurant quality. These are my daughter's favorite. She begs me to make these. They simply melt in your mouth, and go great with honey.
I followed GODFREYC's changes and they were good!
I did not have any buttermilk, so used sour cream thinned a bit with cream. Otherwise no changes, and they are very good. Hubby was happy as I haven't had much success with biscuits, so don't make them. Definitely be making these again and soon.
I put my bowl and butter in the freezer 1/2 hour before beginning. I cut in butter with my fingers. I added slightly MORE buttermilk to get a stickier dough = fluffier biscuit. I was REALLY HAPPY with the results. DELICIOUS! I will be making these again. I made 4 giant biscuits out of this recipe.
very easy to make and my boyfriend loved them! didnt have self rising flour so took other advise and used salt and baking soda and turned out wonderful! would recommend!!
I added a little more buttermilk and yes I will make it again
These were very good and so easy to make. I only had margarine on hand but I would suggest sticking to real butter.
Good and easy. Used 1T of baking powder and 3/4tsp of salt along with maybe a couple tsp of sugar since I didn't have self-rising flour. My dough came out really thick and I had to mold it into balls and put it on the cookie sheet but they turned out good. Took about 15 min instead of 10.
My former mother-in-law used self rising flour and buttermilk - no butter. She handled the dough just enough to blend by hand, rolled the biscuits in large rounds, placed them in an oiled pan close together and turned them over. After baking, the large biscuits had golden tops and crusts and were so flaky and moist. Two ingredients and just the right touch!
The best buttermilk biscuits I have ever made! I follow the recipe exactly and they have come out perfect each time. So easy too.
Holy smokes! I had no idea that biscuits could be so quick and easy. For my first time trying this recipe, I used all-purpose flour with some added baking powder and salt, plus a teaspoon of sugar, and used regular milk instead of buttermilk. They turned out delicious and I will never go back to refrigerated biscuits again - this recipe takes no more time than popping open a can of those.
Great simple recipe! First time I made this my hubby and I felt it needed some more salt. So, this time around I added about a 1/2 a teaspoon of salt and they turned out great!
So good and easy! I lovem! Biscuits are normally the bain of my existance, this recipe made is simple, quick and cheap to make. Gotta love that!
I loved it1!!!!!!!These were the first biscuits I ever made. In fact are whole family liked it. I added cheese in it, and it was great!!!!
I’ll DEFINITELY make these again! Delicious
Quick, easy and delicious! These came together in minutes and baked up nicely. I served them with some raspberry preserves. Yum!
Seriously the most perfect biscuit and so easy! I added 1 Tbsp sugar, 1/2 tsp salt and formed into 6 patties placing them in a round cake pan as others suggested. Came out perfectly crisp outside and soft inside.
Very, easy recipe for biscuits. I cut them out instead of dropping them. The dough was easy to work with. I added a small bit of salt too. I baked them at 425 for a little longer than suggested. These had a nice light and layered texture.
The less handling the lighter the biscuit. Also, I have been using a teaspoon of baking soda for rising and lightness.
