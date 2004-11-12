Buttered Biscuits

These biscuits are very easy to make and are very good.

Recipe by Debbie Rowe

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet or line it with parchment paper.

  • Cut butter into flour until the size of small peas. Pour in the buttermilk and stir just until combined.

  • Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls on prepared baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 8g; cholesterol 20.9mg; sodium 333.4mg. Full Nutrition
