Buttered Biscuits

It is an excellent recipe like this one that has Hubs reporting it has made a biscuit lover out of him. (Historically he has NOT been a fan) As for me, the cook as well as the consumer, I can say that it is almost embarrassingly easy to turn out a darned respectable biscuit when you use self-rising flour and a grand total of three ingredients! Further, grating the stick of butter into the flour with an ordinary box grater makes quick and simple work of combining the two. It's also a time-saver to simply drop the biscuits onto the cookie sheet rather than rolling or patting out the dough and cutting them out. I kind of like the rustic look anyway. I dropped them out onto the cookie sheet with a medium-sized cookie scoop and then flattened them slightly to about one-half inch. The high baking temperature gives these a crackly, somewhat crunchy crust and man, was that good! Just for a little added sheen I brushed them with melted butter when they came out of the oven. I served these with our egg breakfast this morning but I could have eaten them all by themselves.