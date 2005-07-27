These are the best muffins I have ever made. They are not low-fat but I don't worry. (I can watch other stuff - these are too good) I make them in the jumbo muffin pans but they will work in the normal size - just adjust the baking time.
These are oily, greasy, dense almond poppyseed cakes. They do not resemble muffins at all. There is way too much oil. They were sunken in the middle instead of rounded out. I make muffins every week and was looking forward to trying this recipe but I can say that I will never make these again.
These are amazing muffins. I made them using half the oil & half applesauce. I tried all applesauce but they didn't cook right. Half and half is perfect
The flavor of these muffins was fabulous(!) but I believe you must be very, very careful not to mix and/or bake them too much--the texture on mine was very heavy and the bottoms almost rubbery. I will make them again because of the flavor...but try to improve on the texture. I gave this five stars because I don't think it's the recipe with the problem--it's me!
These turned out perfectly for me. I mixed all the wet ingredients first, and then folded in the dry ingredients, making sure not to mix too much. The batter should be very very lumpy!!! (I was tempted to mix more, but I didn't, so it turned out really well with a muffin rather than cake consistency.)
I love poppy seed muffins and this recipe was no exception. Thanks to the previous reviewers, I decreased sugar to about 1 3/4 cup. They were still VERY sweet; next time I'll cut it back to 1 1/2 cups. I was out of orange juice, and used apple juice instead and didn't notice a difference from usual. My kids LOVED these. For me, the batch yielded 24 'regular' sized muffins and they baked for 17 minutes a batch. Like others have said, the glaze truly is 'the icing on the cake.' The flavor is soooo good!
HINTS INCLUDED FOR POPPY SEEDS AND MUFFIN PAPERS. This is the first muffin recipe that has EVER given me 'mounded', cute looking muffins! Thank you, Liz R, for sharing! The taste and texture are amazing. This recipe is the most like Costco's muffins that I've found. I, too, did what another reviewer did. Mixed the wet and dry ingredients separately, then folded the dry into the wet. This made 24 of the medium sized muffins (aka 2" x 1 1/4"). I found no need for the glaze, though next time I will put more poppy seeds into the mix. If you have trouble with those nasty store bought muffin papers that are so splayed out that they won't stay in the muffin tins, Reynolds has boxes of 500 (in several sizes) for around $4 at the store known by different names in different areas: Cash and Carry, United Grocer's or Smart and Final. Though not a retailer, if you spend cash you can generally purchase what you need there, no business license required. Also, poppy seeds have enough oil that they go rancid quickly if on the store shelf or home shelf too long. Do the 'sniff' test before baking with them. They should smell earthy, but not 'icky'. If there is a smell that is not good, it won't bake out but will make your food taste nasty. Store fresh seeds in one zip freezer bag nested into a 2nd bag and freeze between uses.
I read these reviews carefully before I began and altered the recipe accordingly. They weren't too sweet or too oily. They turned out perfect! Here's what I did: I used 3 eggs, 1/8 C. Vegetable Oil, 1 C. Apple Sauce, 1 1/2 C. Milk, 1 1/2 Tsp. Vanilla Extract, 1 1/2 Tsp. Almond Extract, 1 1/2 C. White Sugar, 1 1/2 Tsp. Salt, 1 1/2 Tsp. Baking Powder, 1 1/2 Tbsp. Poppy Seeds, 3 C. All-Purpose Flour. I mixed the glaze and had it on the stove before I made the Muffins. I mixed together eggs, apple sauce, vegetable oil, milk, vanilla, and almond. In separate bowl, I mixed together sugar, salt, baking powder, poppy seeds, and flour. Fold wet ingredients into dry. Don't mix too much. Batter should be lumpy. Grease pan thoroughly (no paper). Fill almost full. In a Regular Cupcake Pan: Bake at 350 F for 30-35 min. or until toothpick comes out clean. (Best indicator is when the tops finally look dry) - Makes 14-16 Remove muffins as soon as you can from pans while still warm/hot and dunk tops into glaze. Turn right side up and cool on a cookie rack.
I used egg substitute and the recipe still turned out fabulously. I had to be careful not to cook them for too long, however. Don't wait until they look golden brown or they will have a more dense and rubbery texture.
These are way too sweet, and I didn't even make the icing. I would prefer a muffin that actually browned on the top instead of this pale yellow color. Just really didn't like the taste of these. I will keep looking for a better recipe. If you are going to make these I recommend making them like regular muffins; combine the wet ingredients and the dry ingredients separately and then combine them while mixing for as short a time as possible. I don't like the way the instructions are written. Also definitely fill the muffin cups all the way up or else your muffins will be flat topped instead of domed.
I have been searching for a poppyseed muffin recipe since my favorite bakery closed! I love them, and so does everyone else. The recipe makes about 20 regular muffins and a small loaf! They are better the second day, after the glaze soaks in, mmm. Third day? There wasn't a third day for these muffins! The kids love to make homemade desserts-this recipe is on their list of favorites!
These are wonderful muffins. I cooked the glaze first and got it cooling before I prepared and baked the muffins. The glaze thickens up as it cools, which helps it adhere to the muffins better. I didn't make any changes and I was very pleased with the results. Sure, they are a bit greasy right after taking them out of the oven, but after they have cooled, they aren't too oily at all. The only thing I would recommend is not using paper muffin liners. They tend to stick to the glaze. Just grease the muffin tins.
Not sure what I really think of theses.... Part of the problem is that I over mixed (not sure HOW since I didn't mix very much what whatever) The other problem is that they just don't look done. Oh sure they have the right texture but the tops are SO not brown. If I let them stay in for longer they would have been dry. Did the toothpick test. OTHER problem is that they were greasy. Never had a problem with that before. I think it was probably the HUGE amount of oil in the recipe. Not trying this one again. Will try to make the glaze (hoping to give them color) but not using this again. UPDATE: Against MY judgement I'm giving it an extra star. I liked the recipes from my three books but my boyfriend really prefers this one. He liked them BECAUSE they weren't brown. I still hate the greasiness so I'm going to try making him poppyseed cupcakes because they don't have a crust and are moist without being greasy :)
I love this recipe! I made them lemony--I doubled the recipe and added the rind of 2 lemons, and used lemon extract where it says to use almond. I also used fresh lemon juice instead of orange for the glze. These made great Welcome muffins for new neighbors!
These were delicious!! Texture was amazing! I used 1 and 1/2 cups sugar and they were still very sweet. But wonderful! I didn't make the glaze because I though they were sweet enough. I also topped them with sliced almonds which made them even better.
Oh these are VERY nice muffins and cake. The recipe makes WAY more than it tells you it does, you can easily cut it in half. However, I found that the muffins were done well before the tops were browned, so I took them out, disregarding the instructions to wait. They were so fluffy and moist, but yes- they were done. You do not have to wait for them to brown on top, just do a toothpick test. They are on the sweet side, especially when they're fully cooled, but that's okay with me. I didn't even bother with the glaze. Maybe next time I'll use half the sugar and do the glaze. As for mixing, I had no problems mixing it for quite some time. Not a single one. Of course I was mixing by hand, not with an electric beater, which I recommend. That way you'll *want* to stop as soon as it's done.
This recipe made 20 muffins, not 12. I decreased the sugar & the oil based on other reviews. I also added 2 drops of yellow food coloring since others said the muffins were "pale". They looked great & tasted good. DEFINITELY use the paper liners for your muffin pan. Otherwise they WILL stick, even if you grease it well.
This recipe was FAR to sweet. I did notice that other cooks said that they changed the sugar amount, but I wanted to make them as is to see what I thought. They formed a crystallized "crust" on the outside. They had good flavor, but I definitely want to play with the sugar to get a lesser amount.
I love this recipe! I added more poppy seeds- 3Tbsp. in all, and I subbed honey for the sugar which I always do. I only used 1 3/4 Cups of honey per some reviewers suggestions. This is a great recipe and my 12 year old son said they were better than the Beans and Brews poppy seed muffins we get down the street.
These are wonderful muffins! I did change the recipe though, just to use up what we had in the house, but I omitted the almonds and almond extract, and instead grated 4 very small apples into the batter. The muffins were moist and tender, sweet and delicious! I am really looking forward to making them again, the way the recipe reads! Really good!
these turned out great....yumm....cut back the oil just to a cup.....i mixed all yet ingredients and surgar together with mixer than i hand mixed in all the dry ingredients...left super lumpy....made glaze with lemon juice instead of orange....turned out fantastic...also i made 1 dozen big muffins and 3 dozen mini muffins so def makes more than recipe says.....
My daughter has been begging for poppy seed muffins from the store - decided to try my own, assuming they would be a bit healthier. I used 1 1/4 cup of sugar - still WAY too sweet. Used half of the oil. They still turned out heavy and pale - they didn't brown at all.
This was the first muffin recipe that attempted to prepare. I wanted a recipe that included poppy seeds in it. The main problem was when the muffins were finally baked through some still came out rubbery while others were normal. In addition, the recipe was a tad too sweet for my taste - I will omit the glaze next time around. Some of my co-workers loved them & others thought they were too sweet as well.
wow!! I just made these and they turned out wonderful and very tasty! The Glaze topped it all off!! I followed the directions exactly and it did not turn out oily or dense as some of the other reviewers stated. I did cut back on the surgar as other reviewer suggested by a cup and it still came out sweet. Maybe next time Ill add only one cup of sugar instead since the glaze is already sweet. I will definitely make this again, thanks so much for sharing.
I made a HUGE batch of these muffins for an Easter breakfast at our church and everyone loved them. I followed the advice of using half applesauce and half oil and the texture and flavor was still very good. Mixing muffin batter is tricky...over-mixing is bad but I erred on the side of caution and left a few lumps which resulted in some of the muffins having pockets of flours baked right in. Oh well...next time, I'll probably make a smaller batch. The flavor is awesome and the glaze is delicious! I might try lemon extract next time instead of almond.
Very good recipe! I toped mine with almonds like the ones in the picture and I thought is made them delicious and very appealing. Also, used about 1/4 cup whole wheat in place of some white flour. At least they are a little healthier ;)
These were very tasty, I agree that the glaze is what "makes" them. On the down side - they are far too dense to be considered muffins and there is WAY too much sugar in them. I'll keep looking for a muffin recipe, but these were by no means a disaster.
These hardly rose at all, owing, I suspect to the large amount of sugar in this recipe. I'm not sure I would even call these muffins....more like REALLY sweet cupcakes. I like sweet muffins, but even I could hardly eat these for breakfast. The almond flavor was good, but masked by too much sweet.
The first time I baked these, I thought the amount of baking powder was insufficient (half of required) but made them as stated anyway. As I thought, the muffins were too dense. The second time around I increased to one tablespoon, decreased sugar to 2 cups and left out 1 tablespoon oil (and increased almond extract to 1 T--I like a lot of almond flavor, but this may be too much for some). The results with these changes were great; they were much lighter in texture. I also substituted 1 cup cake flour for 1 cup AP flour, or one could just use all pastry flour.
I made these the original way but substitued Lemon flavoring for the vanilla. I didn't add the glaze as I thought they were a little on the sweet side. I'll cut down on the sugar next time I make them. They still did not have enough of a lemon flavor so will adjust that also.
Absolutely delicious, this is definitely a keeper. I make a lot of muffins and these did not disappoint. I used butter instead of oil which might have made a difference, but I think they are probably just as good with oil. If they don't turn out perfectly delicious for you, you are doing something wrong.
These muffins are very sweet! I find them to be more like a cupcake than a muffin. I followed the recipe (without the glaze) exactly and they turned out fine. They do not rise very much and they do not brown. Like other reviewer, I used the toothpick test to tell when they were done. Next time I make them I will cut back on sugar and oil and see how they turn out.
These were quite good. Based on the other reviews, I reduced the sugar to 1-1/4 cups - and they turned out slightly sweet as I like them. I also increased the poppy seeds to 2 t instead of 1-1/2 t. I did not do the glaze as I don't want these to be too sweet. They are yummy without it, tho.
These were great. They didn't raise up the way I expected but I think I should have adjusted them for high altitude. Thought about it but didn't do it. Next time I think I will use all almond extract and skip the vanilla as I love almond. The kids gobbled these right down and the recipe makes a lot.
This is a yummy recipe. I've made it twice. The first time, I followed the recipe to the letter. The second time, I added an extra tsp of poppy seeds and used 2 tsp of lemon juice instead of almond extract. I preferred the lemon version, but my wife preferred the almond version. Again, both were great! Definitely a keeper!
This recipe is for the muffin part; I did not make the icing. These muffins are extremely tasty. They are not precisely muffins, more like small cakes. (There is a textural difference between muffins and cakes.) I used lemon extract and lemon juice to boost the lemony-ness since I didn't make the icing. When they came out of the oven, I rubbed the tops with a stick of butter and then before it dried, sprinkled with turbinado sugar. I don't know if that's how the bakeries get that sugar to stick or not, but it works for me (and who doesn't like a little butter on their muffins?) Halving this recipe made 17 regular-sized muffins and the topping I made used up 1 TB butter and 2 packets of Sugar in the Raw (in case anyone else is too lazy to make the glaze!) The only thing that disappointed me about this recipe was that the ones from the bakery are a deep roasted-turkey-skin shade of brown, inside and out, and I don't know how that's achieved -- these are pale whitish-gold. That's not a problem with the recipe, I just need to figure out how that color is achieved :) Thanks for sharing, these were delicious with a glass of milk and a mug of morning coffee!
Here are the things you must know to make these very good muffins: 1. Do not underbake! I used a convection oven, didn't reduce the temperature, and baked these for 25 minutes. Baking for 20 minutes as specified resulted in half-baked muffins. 2. Wait for the muffins to be just slightly warm before dipping in the room temperature glaze. I found dipping to be superior to drizzling the glaze over the tops - the latter resulted in saturated, overly sweet muffins. 3. Remember to take a picture of the four (I mean three) surviving muffins before snarfing them down! 4. I think when making a new muffin recipe I will try making 5 (four at each corner and one in a middle-ish cup) rather than all twelve on the first run so if I need to adjust oven temperature or baking time I can figure that out before using the majority of the batter!
These are terrific! I made over 50 muffins for a church function and these were the first ones to go. I made standard size muffins, and this recipe made almost 24. I also used a shortcut for the glaze, I just mixed orange juice and powdered sugar. I am sure the other glaze is much better, but I was in a rush and this glaze worked just fine and was quite good.
Fantastic recipe! Perfect flavor and texture! If you are using a normal muffin tin (not jumbo) there will be enough batter to make a dozen plus a loaf. In lieu of the glaze, I created a simple streusel topping with 1/4 cup butter, 1/2 cup sugar and 1/3 cup flour. I placed half of it on the loaf with about 25 minutes left to cook - might add more poppy seeds to the batter next time. The muffins don't need anything added, if you ask me. The crust is perfect!
The muffins were great! I saw a comment that said that the vegetable oil was stuck in the middle of the muffin and I have a solution! Instead of using vegetable oil use melted butter it doesn't get stuck in the middle and it makes the muffin itself less greasy. I didn't use the glaze since I don't eat muffins with glaze and it makes the muffin too sweet.
I agree with others in that this recipe didn't turn out for me. They were really greasy and flat and never quite cooked. I kept them in longer than it called for, but they were just flat and gooey. Very disappointed. However, I used the glaze on a different recipe and it was great!
My whole family loved these. Used muffin cups so they didn't stick. I just used a powdered sugar/orange juice glaze though- which tasted great. The muffins were dense and moist, just like made-from-scratch muffins are supposed to taste!
I tried this recipe after reading the reviews. I loved the dense texture. I increased the poppyseeds to 2 tbsp., lowered the sugar to 1 3/4 C., added zest of a lemon and it's juice. Left out the Almond extract to achieve a lemon poppyseed muffin. Mixed the wet ingred. with the dry, stirring just until mixed. Recipe yielded 20 muffins, and baked for prescribed time of 20 min. I will bake these again but I will use canola vegetable oil in place of the olive oil, and I will spray my paper muffin cups with Pam, as they stuck to the paper. They still needed a stronger lemon flavor for me, as I do not wish the topping, so I will add lemon extract as well. A nice recipe all in all. Thank you Liz
Wonderful! The glaze really is the proverbial icing on the cake. Please try these muffins, you will not be disappointed. So light and fluffy,I had 36 regular size from this batch! These were like fresh out of the oven the next morning for breakfast!
I was looking for a simple recipie for lemon poppy seed muffins when I campe across this. I switched out the almond extract for lemon extract and the orange juice for lemon juice and kept the rest as is. They were amazing. I'm sure the original recipie will be just as good so I'll have to try it as well. I've made these with and without the topping and they're great either way
Changes: reduced sugar to 1 1/2 cups; omitted glaze due to lack of time before bake sale. These are pretty good! I'm not an expert in poppy seed muffins but I liked these. They look good too. Make sure you fill the muffin cups just short of full. The fuller they are, the rounder the muffins will be, and they don't overflow. As another reviewer mentioned, combine dry and wet ingredients separately, then just fold together, batter will be super lumpy but this is good.
Yum! I love the glaze. I have been wanting to make poppy seed muffins because I have a whole jar after making some Poppy Seed Chicken and needed to use them. I have never made homemade muffins and the first time I did BAM! Now I know these are really bad for me and I am not ashamed to hand out my very first batch to co-workers and friends because there is really nothing to improve on. The only thing I did different was sift the flour and then I added some poppy seeds onto the top of the glaze for decorations. Yum yum yum!
I agree with you: these are the best muffins I've ever made. My children love it and when I bake'em for the church, they are quickly over. Delicious the glaze, best the second day, but not always they last that long.
I just made these today and was hesitant about the amount of sugar and oil needed after putting it all in my mixing bowl... however, the muffins turned out pretty darn good. I mixed everything like it says and used my KitchenAid and let it mix while I put my fridge stuff away. I used my 3 Tbsp scoop, adding 2 scoops to each muffin tin and ended up with 30 full muffins and one 3/4 muffin. All of them puffed up beautifully and were toothpick ready after 18-20 minutes in my oven. They're not brown on top, but I think if I had waited for that they would have been better door stops... this way they're soft, moist, and yummy. Next time I think I will reduce the sugar and maybe try the oil/applesauce mix instead of just oil just because it makes me feel better LOL. I didn't do the glaze, I think they're great without it but I don't have a sweet tooth... Great recipe, going in my cookbook :)
This is the first recipe on this website that has dissapointed me. I thought it was strange that this recipe suggests you mix the wet ingredients and then add the dry ingredients, since I always do it the opposite way. Maybe they meant to mix the wet in one bowl and the dry in a second bowl and then mix the wet into the dry (which is the way I'd normally make muffins). In any case I think the baking powder started to activate too soon because these muffins never really rised. The batter also looked excessively wet and oily. For my second batch I tried adding more flour and baking powder, but I think it was not salvageable. I do like the addition of almond extract, so I may try the recipe again but I'd significantly decrease the vegetable oil and milk, and mix the ingredients the way I would normally do, not the way the recipe implies.
These turned out fabulous! Just the right texture, just what I expected, if not better! I will however NOT use the orange sticky glaze again on them. IT was too sticky and stuck to the roof of my mouth. Great muffins though!
