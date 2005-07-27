Poppy Seed Muffins

4.2
240 Ratings
  • 5 145
  • 4 52
  • 3 23
  • 2 9
  • 1 11

These are the best muffins I have ever made. They are not low-fat but I don't worry. (I can watch other stuff - these are too good) I make them in the jumbo muffin pans but they will work in the normal size - just adjust the baking time.

Recipe by Liz R

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 - 18 large muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together the eggs, 2 1/2 cups white sugar and vegetable oil. Add in milk, salt, baking powder, poppy seeds, vanilla, almond flavoring, and flour. Mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Bake in paper lined muffin cups (filled 3/4 full or 3 small greased loaf pans) at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 15-20 minutes for muffins and 50-60 minutes for loaves. The tops should be browned and a toothpick inserted in the center should come out clean.

  • Remove muffins as soon as you can while still warm/hot and dunk tops into glaze. Turn right side up and cool on a cookie rack. With loaves just pour the glaze evenly over the three loaves while still in pans. Let cool to a warm temp. and remove from pans. Yes, it is a little messy but it is really good.

  • To Make Glaze: In a saucepan over low heat, combine 3/4 cup sugar, orange juice, 1/2 teaspoon vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring and 2 teaspoons melted butter. Warm in pan until the sugar is dissolved. Pour over loaf pans or dunk muffin tops into glaze when cooled to room temperature. (Omit the glaze altogether if you don't like the mess.)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 80.6g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 50.7mg; sodium 387.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022