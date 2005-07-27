Poppy Seed Muffins

HINTS INCLUDED FOR POPPY SEEDS AND MUFFIN PAPERS. This is the first muffin recipe that has EVER given me 'mounded', cute looking muffins! Thank you, Liz R, for sharing! The taste and texture are amazing. This recipe is the most like Costco's muffins that I've found. I, too, did what another reviewer did. Mixed the wet and dry ingredients separately, then folded the dry into the wet. This made 24 of the medium sized muffins (aka 2" x 1 1/4"). I found no need for the glaze, though next time I will put more poppy seeds into the mix. If you have trouble with those nasty store bought muffin papers that are so splayed out that they won't stay in the muffin tins, Reynolds has boxes of 500 (in several sizes) for around $4 at the store known by different names in different areas: Cash and Carry, United Grocer's or Smart and Final. Though not a retailer, if you spend cash you can generally purchase what you need there, no business license required. Also, poppy seeds have enough oil that they go rancid quickly if on the store shelf or home shelf too long. Do the 'sniff' test before baking with them. They should smell earthy, but not 'icky'. If there is a smell that is not good, it won't bake out but will make your food taste nasty. Store fresh seeds in one zip freezer bag nested into a 2nd bag and freeze between uses.