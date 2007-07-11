Cranberry Pineapple Bread
A delightfully fruity bread with healthy substitutes for butter and sugar.
I don't have a bread maker and just made the bread conventionally. I combined the water (warm), honey and yeast then added the rest. I let my mixer knead it and then baked at 350 degrees for about a half hour. I didn't have enough dried pineapple so I added some chopped dried apricots and I forgot the powdered milk. You can really taste the mace, so if you don't like that flavor, reduce it or leave it out. This bread is delicious--reminds me of what you can get at a bread store. YUM!Read More
I followed the instructions exactly and ended up with a burnt loaf of bread. Maybe I should have set my machine to the sweet bread setting. The taste was good (after we cut off the crusts). One other thing is that it did not toast well, it stayed soft (I didn't like that, but I'm sure some people might)Read More
This is the tastiest homemade bread I have ever had!!!
The pineapple gives this bread a wonderful rich moist texture. This is one of my favorite bread recipes!
This was very good. Everyone loved the bread. It is a great fall/winter bread. We loved it at Thanksgiving.
This is the greatest I'v made in a long time. I get the pinapple slices in the bins of bulk foods in the health department of the grocery store.
Made 2lb loaf. Used 1-1/4 c. heavily sweetened pineapple pieces along with the cranberries. Think I used too much fruit, I felt that the mixture stressed my machine. I set My Breadman Ultimate to the fruit & nut setting. It rose only slightly so I lost confidence and stopped the process. I planned to later throw it out but when a colleague came by we noticed that it had risen a good deal more so I baked it for 60min at 300deg. It turned out great. Next time, less fruit.
