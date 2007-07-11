Cranberry Pineapple Bread

4.3
8 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A delightfully fruity bread with healthy substitutes for butter and sugar.

Recipe by Ron F Lawrence

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the bread flour, whole wheat flour, ground cinnamon, mace, powdered milk, salt, cranberries, and pineapple. Add this mixture as you would normally add dry ingredients to your bread machine.

    Advertisement

  • Add all the ingredients to the pan of the bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer.

  • Set your bread machine to Basic Loaf, and check to see that the dough forms a ball without excess moisture. May have to add a little more bread flour, no more than a tablespoon, so that the dough forms a nice solid ball.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 247.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022