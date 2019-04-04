Hearty Hamburger Soup

This hamburger soup recipe is a stick-to-your-ribs thick and hearty dish, both filling and very good. Easy and quick to make as well. A family favorite in our house! Serve with fresh biscuits.

Recipe by SHARILEE

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 45 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a large soup pot over medium-high heat, and crumble in ground beef. Cook and stir until beef is evenly browned and no longer pink. Drain and discard any excess grease.

  • Stir in onion, carrots, celery, and barley. Pour in beef broth, water, diced tomatoes, and condensed soup. Season with bay leaf, parsley, garlic, thyme, and pepper. Bring to a boil then reduce heat and cover.

  • Simmer for 2 hours, stirring frequently. Remove bay leaf before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
223 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 622.2mg. Full Nutrition
