Hearty Hamburger Soup
This hamburger soup recipe is a stick-to-your-ribs thick and hearty dish, both filling and very good. Easy and quick to make as well. A family favorite in our house! Serve with fresh biscuits.
We loved this soup! It's very easy to make, especially when you throw it all into the crockpot. I cooked it on high for 2 hours then turned it down to low for another 6...thanks for the great recipe!Read More
Didn't have barley so added half cup of rice. Pretty tasty on crackers!Read More
My family really, really liked this soup. We prefer a heartier soup so I added more veggies, barley, and a couple potatoes. I was a little nervous when I first tasted the broth, about 30 min into the simmering. It was a tad bland. After reading a few reviews, I added a little garlic powder, onion powder and more salt (I used Low Sodium Beef Stock) and pepper and covered it back up and waited to taste it again after 1.5 hours. Perfect! All the flavors had had a chance to develop and it was delicious. This will be on the menu this fall and winter. Thanks for sharing!
I've made it excatly like the recipe and altered. It was very good as is but I think the changes I made make it even better. Boil the beef broth. In a seperate bowl add lean ground meat, 1 egg, 1/4 cup bread crumbs, a pinch of parsley, pepper, thyme. Make mini meatballs (bitesize). Add meatballs to boiling broth. When they float they are done. Add remaining ingredients and ADD 1 CAN TOMATO SAUCE. Simmer for 2 hours. The original recipe lacked presentation. It was something I would make for myself as a comfort food. With the changes I made I would definatly serve to company!
This was excellent and I had to alter the recipe because I did not have any barley, always have barley in the cupboard so I did not check...anyways I used a cup of brown rice in the last hour of cooking...it was great and had just a bit of bite to it. Come to find out my husband added a small pinch of crushed red pepper before I added the rice.
I made this soup for Friday night dinner and it was excellent. I didn't change the ingredients at all. The only thing I did differently was after browning the ground beef I took it out of the pot and poured out any grease. Then added a little bit of olive oil and sauted the carrots, onion, celery and garlic for about 5 minutes to soften. Then added back in the ground beef and the rest of the ingredients. I love making soups in the fall/winter and this one is a keeper. Thank you for sharing.
This is a great recipe. I like my vegetables a little chunky so I chopped the onions and carrots instead of minced. Other than that I followed the directions exactly. It is a nice thick and tasty soup. It also freezes very well.
Oh so yummy! My Mexican husband raved! Instead of the can of diced tomatoes I used Ro-Tel diced tomatoes with cilantro and lime juice. I also used all broth, no plain water. Will make again and again!
Very good and comforting! I only used 1 pound of hamburger and sauteed the onion and garlic while it cooked. We prefer a chunkier soup so I cut the carrots & celery into bigger pieces instead of mincing them. I also bumped the barely up to 1 full cup. Definitely let the soup simmer for the full amount of time. The flavors really come together then. It does make a thicker soup, but we actually liked it better that way. This is great for cold winter nights!
This is a great soup for a chilly evening or anytime that winter is getting you down. Other reviewers are right on with their comments about being able to add additional barley, other vegetables (sliced mushrooms for instance) and I used additional fresh garlic cloves (minced) and these just added to the great flavor. This recipe is certainly one to keep and keep coming back to.
This recipe for hamburger soup was awesome. I did make a few alterations to it. I love spices so I added rosemary, more bay leaves, and when I fry my hamburger up I always add celery seed and a dash of nutmeg. I also love barley so I increased the barley. I will totally make this recipe again and will recommend it to my friends too. Cheers!
Great Soup, thanks for the recipe. Only changes I made was to add a little red wine to the soup and some frozen corn. Yum!
This was DELICIOUS! Even my son who is not a soup lover had seconds. I used 2 lbs. of ground beef, a large sweet onion, doubled the carrots and celery, used homemade beef stock (Yum!), fresh garlic and omitted the tomato soup. I also added a heaping 1/2 cup of barley. Loved the addition of the barley. I will make this often. Thank you for the recipe.
This is a new fall favorite!! I add more carrots & celery than it asks for & use 2 pounds of hamburger to feed the hungry guys in my house.
LOVED this...hearty soups are the best. Great comfort food and easy, too. I did the mini-meatballs as some suggested they added a lot to the presentation (be sure to spice the ground beef before making the meatballs). Superb recipe, thanks!
I used all ingredients exactly as written and only changed the cooking method to slow cooker. Excellent, hearty soup, but could use a bit of zip -- next time I'll add a bit of chopped jalapeno and maybe just a tad of salt. I might also try adding a can of drained black beans. As for cooking, brown your hamburger with the onion and garlic before putting in your slow cooker, then add all the other ingredients. Cook on high for 2 hours and then low for 6 more hours. Perfect!
It’s good. I have Celiac so I couldn’t add the barley, I added gluten free macaroni instead. Other than that, I made it as is.
This makes a LOT. I made it in the crock pot and needed my six quart one. I chunked the veggies instead of mincing them. It simmered all day and made the kitchen smell great. I didn't change any of the ingredients except for a little more ground beef. The family LOVED it. I do wish I had added a bit more barley because I really like it. - Oh - and I used the lower sodium beef broth. I figure it's always easier to add salt later than to take it out if it's too much for my taste.
I made this several times this past winter and it's always wonderful and comforting. Sometimes I add a handful of frozen peas, another can of diced tomatoes or 3/4 cup of barley. Such a versatile recipe, but super good no matter how you change it up.
I thought this tasted pretty good. I was surprised that it completely filled my dutch oven pot, but I was able to get the lid on. I liked all of the different vegetables this had in it. I realized after I started making the recipe that I didn't have barley, so I subbed an equal amount of uncooked rice. When it was done I added some garlic and onion powder to taste. It was a hearty soup, as suggested. I ate it with some buttered flavored crackers. TY
Excellent soup! Fun and easy to make. I subbed whole canned potatoes cut in half (added in the last 10 minutes just to heat them up) for the celery because my husband doesn't like celery. I added red pepper flakes and chili powder (to taste). We like things spicy! This reheats well too!
I have made this recipe several times and my whole family loves it. My mother has heart disease and is on a low sodium diet so I use 2 cans of low sodium beef broth and substitute water for the other can. Those who can add salt to taste but I actually like it as it is.
Made this soup last night for dinner along with some home made bread and it was very good. I didn't have the condensed soup (not a big fan of the condensed soup taste in my food) so I added an extra cup of water and most of a small can of tomato paste.
I made this soup in the crock pot. I used mushrooms, carrots, celery, onion and green beans. I browned the beef first of all before putting all the ingredients into the crock pot on low for 8 hours. Unfortunately even after that time the vegetables were still hard, nice time I may partially cook the vegetables first of cook. I left this cooking overnight and we had it for lunch the next day. The actual taste was a little on the bland side, good thick soup but just needs a little something else to kick it up a little!
Added macaroni, because I didn't have barley. Also, only one can of beef broth and extra water. and 2 lbs of hamburger. This was really flavorful. Play with the recipe - it is hard to ruin.
This was a very good starter recipe. Unfortunately, I had assumed I had all the ingredients and realized I didn't as I was already committed. My substitutions, though, were very good! Instead of carrots and celery, I used a 16 oz. frozen bag of peas and carrots. I increased the barley to 3/4 cup. For the beef broth, I used 4 cups of water + 5 beef bouillon cubes. I was out of tomato soup, yet a can of plain tomato sauce did the trick. I eliminated the bay leaf, parsley, and time. Instead, I added garlic salt and basil. When browning the ground beef, I added the onion (chunked) and minced, fresh garlic. Finally, I used my crock pot - an hour on high and then at least an hour or so on low. Everyone - even my finicky youngest - loved the results! This is a great recipe for a cold, dreary winter day.
Great - added fresh corn. Will use all broth, more barley and not quite as much Thyme next time. Perhaps some potatoes or kidney beans. It is very versatile and you can adjust it as you please.
This was wonderful!! My daughter and I added extra barley, meat and used Italian diced tomatoes. I froze the left over (4 days worth)soup but my daughter kept asking for it day after day. Guess I shouldn't have freezed it in the first place:)
This is a really good recipe! It makes alot of very hearty and thick soup! Thanks.
I made this for dinner last night and it was a HUGE hit. The only thing I did different, is I put it in the crockpot to cook all day. Great yummy soup. I will absolutely make this again.
Great soup but I am not keen on bay leaf so I only put in half of one and took it out early. Also I thinned it down with either V8 or tomato soup. Have made it several times and froze what was left for later. Worked just fine.
I made this last night for dinner, we really enjoyed this soup. I didn't have barley so I used half a cup of instant rice. I will make again using the barley, but the recipe is a keeper.
This soup is pretty good. Major benefit is that it is VERY filling with the beef and the barley. When I ate it for lunch (sans anything else), it would keep me full way past dinnertime. I used a small can of tomato paste rater than the condensed tomato soup, which has too many artificial ingredients for my taste. Also, I used 1 lb of ground beef and that was a good ratio against the 1/2 cup barley.
I thought this hamburger soup was very good. Simple to throw together for an easy dinner with salad and bread. I put this in the crock pot on high for about 5 hrs. I added some cumin, red pepper flakes and 4 beef boulion cubes because like some other reviewers said it was a bit bland. I also added more barley than the recipe called for so I added a little more beef stock. During the last couple hours of cooking I decided to throw in some frozen corn. Adding some extra spices gives it a nice flavor and the extra barley makes it a thick stew-soup.
Making this for the second time as it was a huge hit with my family the first time. I believe I was short on barley the first time so I added in some quinoa about 30 minutes before it was done. I agree with others that it is a very versatile soup. I would think you can add or sub just about any veggie and adjust spices to your liking. I have a house full of picky eaters and the fact that EVERYONE loved it....it's saying a lot. Thanks for sharing this one!
Oh my goodness this recipe brings back memories. When our girls were at home it was one of our standbys and we all loved it. Did not use the barley, but that was a taste preference. Can be added to - very adaptable. Great to see it in print and I might even make it again.
Made the soup as directed except for sub. lentils for the barley (wheat allergy), added tabasco at the tables~yum!
The whole family really likes this one. The kids liked it better when I left out the tomato soup. I add green beans, italian seasoning, and sometimes throw in a couple of handfuls of spinach the last few minutes of cooking.
I was looking for a tasteful, not too citric (v8), beef barley veggie soup. I have tried several recipes and this one is at the top of the list. Thanks.
A good base for making a great soup. I doubled the barley as I like it and wanted a bit thicker 'stew'. This could be modified in so many ways and still taste delicious!
What a wonderful soup! I made this to celebrate the first day of fall, and it was perfect. I followed the recipe with just a couple of minor exceptions. I added a packet of Goya powdered carne boullion and a tablespoon of smoked paprika, and used some garlic & onion powder, salt and pepper to taste. Served with fresh bread and butter. Thanks for sharing this recipe, sharilee. It's a keeper!
Delicious! Reminded me of my mom's beef and veggie soup. I did not add barley because I didn't have any, but other than that I followed the recipe, and it was yummy. My hubby liked it too. Great for cold winter days. You could really add an veggies that you like to it I believe. We had corn muffins with it. I think next time I'll try it with stew beef. Thanks for sharing it!
Very good! This can be adjusted a number of different ways. Only used 1 lb hamburger, low sodium beef broth, added more water and eliminated the tomato soup. Added a few potatoes and some sliced mushroom and frozen corn (needed to be used up). Used quick cook barley, so this was done in under 2 hours. There is some chopping involved, but the time is well worth it! Will make it again!!
Used less hamburger, more barley, cooked in slow cooker, otherwise as written. Pretty bland in a pasty sort of way; I think it was the tomato soup that was the culprit.
I want to love this but thought it was overly acidic (maybe it's the brand I'm using? Hunts?) and processed-tasting. But it's loaded with with good veggies and I love the barley in there. I've made this according to the recipe once and once with the meatball suggestion by Tracy and liked the meatballs better (the texture is much softer, less chewing needed but then there is so much more fat to get out which is annoying later). Definitely great for the fall with a nice hunk of bread.
This was easy to make and it was hearty, but in the end "just OK". Guests felt it tasted like chili without the chili powder and I did find it somewhat bland. I followed the recipe as is the first time, so will maybe try again adding more liquid and more spices.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this soup! It was SO easy to make, the prep was fast and clean up a sinch!!! It does need to simmer for 2 hours so it's not really a "QUICK MEAL" but it is a great meal for a snowy winter afternoon to make for the evening. The other thing I LOVE about this recepie was that I made some for my sister and her twin 12 mos. olds were able to eat it when it was cool enough because all the veggies are shredded, the barley is soft and the meat is VERY chopped. Make it!!! You'll love it too!
Belly filling and a great cold weather dinner! When following this recipe, it does yield a lot but I seldom have leftovers. I serve it with honey cornbread.
This was delicious! It turned out more like a stew, probably because I added a can of green beans and corn. I omitted barley but added small pasta noodles. A lot of leftovers but it will be eaten this week for lunch. I'll definitely make again especially on a cold day.
Holy cow! I'll be making this a lot!!! I did use a little more barley. Since I'm trying to cut back on sodium, I eliminated all the salt (used lower sodium beef stock & tomatoes), but added some smoked chipotle sauce for flavor. YUM!!!
I have had a soup like this one before and lost the recipe. It is very easy to prepare, uses ordinary ingredients that most of us have at home already and produces a big pot of hearty soup. I followed the directions carefully and was very satisfied with the result. This recipe can definitely feed a hungry family. I minced my vegetables and also added some larger chunks. I would not hesitate to add anything else that I like: potatoes, peppers, etc.
I have made this soup three times in the last month now; I am addicted to it! I have made a couple of changes to it, however. I also add 1 lb. of mild sausage (like Bob Evans), I use rice instead of barley (because that's what I have), increase the water a little and add two cans of tomato soup. My family loves this meal; I can't get enough of it!
My family loved this soup. It was especially great because I almost always have these ingredients on-hand. I did not change the recipe, and served with cornbread muffins. The flavor is even better the next day.
I've made this three times already and can't believe I overlooked rating this recipe. It's simply delicious, making it again tonight!
wow, easy and super good. even my hubby liked it and he normally hates soups because they don't fill him up. i added a couple diced potatoes and replaced the tomato soup w/ a small can of tomato paste b/c that's all i had. next time i might add in some other random veggies, too. yum! glad there are leftovers for tomorrow!
Definitely adding this as a go-to recipe! I doubled the barley, and used small can of tomato paste instead of soup as I was out. Added a touch of onion and garlic powder as recommended, and doubled the thyme. Didn’t have parsley or bay leaf and still turned out mouth watering.
This is an excellent soup! I added worschestire sauce for extra flavour and a dash of red wine. Also substituted parsley and thyme for itlian seasoning. Will be making this soup again and again!
I have been making this soup for years. Have not found a person who does not like it. Come the first cold days in the fall, everyone is asking for it. I also cut my vegetables into chunks, as this is the way we prefer it. I leave mine cooking on the stove for up to 4hrs, find it has better flavor. But we find it even better the next day!
One of my favorite soups! I made it for my husband when we were dating and he couldn't believe his taste buds. Generally I use beer in place of water (a dark beer like Fat Tire; it's never the same one) and Italian diced tomatoes. I use onion powder because I don't like soft onions and always add some chili powder. I've added potatoes before (turns out great!) and generally increase the barley as well. I also increase the veggies and dice instead of mince.
Ummm.... great comfort food. I have been making a similar one for years known as "Hearty Man Soup". The difference: no tomato soup, no barley, no garlic, 1 can beef broth, 3 c. water, and not all the herbs. I don't see the need to cook more than 1 hr. but I am always last minute and am trying to hurry things along. We do biscuits or cornbread with this.... perfect!
Loved this recipe. Took the suggestions and added some potatoes. Yum :-) would eat over and over again
Simple soup. Very yummy.
Very bland, blah soup. Made exactly as written. Won't make again.
This was delicious! Made it as written. My husband, who is not a fan of anything with ground beef (unless it is in the form of a burger :) loved it. The kids gobbled it up, too. This may seem obvious to some, but I'll say it since I'm not an expert and hope it helps others: taste your soup!!! Some broths and canned tomatoes have more salt than others, and depending on which brand I have found that I either needed to add some salt or add none at all. Delicious :)
Really cold here today so I was looking for a soup to make for dinner and wanted to use hamburger. This one fit the bill! I only had 1 lb of hamburger, the bottom of a box of barley which probably was only about 1/4 cup, used no water, one quart jar of home canned tomatoes, 1 can of beef broth (10 oz) and added a bit of Montreal steak seasoning. This is warm, hearty and filling. Thanks!
Made this on a cold fall day and the familiy raved about it. The only this I did different was to add two potatoes and as others have said went half again as much barley. Wonderful soup.
This so good with few ingredients and things you have around! I used 1 cup barley and added a can of drained and rinsed mixed beans. A big hit, served with Blue Ribbon Overnight Rolls. Can't wait for leftovers :)
One of the tastiest hamburger soups that I have tried! The first time I made it, I followed the recipe and it turned out wonderful but my wife, who is gluten intolerant, could not eat it. I made it again substituting a wild rice/brown rice mix for the barley and it was great! It is now my goto soup on those cold winter days.
made in crockpot as other reviewer mentioned and this was delish! even my picky 15 month old liked it (pureed). will certainly make again!
overall a really good soup with added flavoring indeed it needed some garlic powder and onion powder and extra minced garlic some pepper i didn't use thyme instead i did a bay leaf and basil it was yummy and i upped the tomato soup to 2 cans and used fresh roma tomatoes cut up.
We love this recipe! I make it in a slow cooker for camping. I also add potatoes and cauliflower cook it on high for 6 hours than turn on low or warm depending on how tender the veggies are. A good bowl of soup after a long day of trout fishing!
YUMMY! I made this on Sunday and ate it everyday for lunch.
Nothing needs to be changed for this glorious soup! I did add about half of a cubed up rootabaga and that was a nice touch. My family loves it.
I did not measure anything. I just added until it looked good. Tasted great! Will taste even better tomorrow!
I thought this recipe was awesome. It's one of the best soups i have ever made. I did however alter the recipe a bit. Instead of the fresh veggies I used frozen soup veggies. I also used a bit more ground beef. Added some extra salt, pepper, and garlic season per the review of others. It was still wonderful to me. My 8 year old loved it also. We had the soup with cornbread.
Used almost the same recipe from our local newspaper, very good. Only difference was a bunch of fresh parsley rather than the dried herb and 2 bay leaves. (plus my own addition of more minced garlic)
After reading such awesome reviews, I expected more than the bland soup that I ended up with. In the end, I added a lot of chili powder to give it a little flavor. I hoped my 9 year old would eat this, but there were too many tomatoes for her to have any interest. I probably won't make this one again.
A big favourite
Big hit in our household! and it is gluten free (a must for us).
Awesomee
Simple, wholesome meal. I served it with a little shredded cheddar cheese on top and some cornbread. Very picky husband liked it. It turned out great in crock pot on high for 2 1/2 hours.
Good. Needs a bit more spice.
I have been making this soup for many years, my kids loved it and so does my husband. It freezes wonderfully. It is great to have home made hearty soups in the freezer for those days you just don't have time to cook or you just want to give some thing to a neighbour in need. Great with home made bread buns.
My family loved this soup! I changed very little, only adding extra spices (more garlic, onion powder, and white pepper), and I used all beef broth, no water. I made the Cheddar Bay Biscuits on this site to accompany, and the meal was fabulous. It's so nice when you are a mom who cooks every night, and you find a meal that's a hit with your family. Especially when you hear, "This is great mom, you have to make this again", and "I'm taking the leftovers for lunch tomorrow". Score! :)
meh. definitely bland. not exciting at all. ill just stick with vegetable beef stew in the future.
I've been using this basic recipe for years. It's filling, tastes good and is healthy. I use tomato juice or beef stock instead of water, add a little Worcestershire sauce and also some coarsely chopped cabbage if I have any on hand. Garden fresh corn and green beans are good, too. Sometimes macaroni or beans (black or kidney) instead of barley. Just add whatever you have on hand, there really is no wrong or right with this recipe.
I am always looking for different things to make with barley. This was perfect. I made it as written and loved it. Thank you!
I love this recipe!!! My girlfriend made it and I ate for several days. Just a dang good recipe!!!
It's yummy!
very versatle food, you can make many different substitutions or add just about anything you want and it is still tasty. This is a hard dish to screw up. I used to make something similar after riding snowmachines all day and it is hearty food, serve with some type of bread and you have a meal. For a little extra flavor I like to add dash of worcestershire sauce and / or A1 sauce.
This a great winter soup. I did make a couple of additions though. I increase the amount of vegetables, added a bit of minced chillies and chopped bacon which I sautéed with the meat. I also cooked the vegetables with the meat before adding the tomatoes, broth and soup. I garnished the soup with shredded cheese. ( I guess you could now call it hearty bacon cheeseburger soup!)
I made the recipe exactly as written but left out the can of tomato soup. The soup was wonderful. I will make this again.
I used italian sausage in this recipe making the soup taste phenomenal! I will be making this more often with the meat change. We left everything else the same. Cooked and drained onion, garlic, and italian sausage then threw in the crockpot on high for 2 hrs, low for about 3.
This was good but not great. It was easy to make. But it did not have a hearty flavor as I had expected. The flavor of the ground beef was barely noticeable. I may make it again but I would look for other recipes first.
Keep making this soup, over and over again. I follow the recipe but I also add little red potatoes cut in half...so delicious. Love it!
This is my "go to" recipe when I want homemade soup. I've made this as written and also with my own variations with what I had on hand and it's always good. My favorite variation is to add a diced green pepper, rice and an extra can of tomatoes.
very yummy soup..... :) A MUST TRY!!!
I can't imagine using water in a soup when you can enhance the flavour with broth, so I made a change there. I also don't ever use canned soups so I subbed that with a jar of home-made tomato sauce. I was feeding a crowd so I batched up times two. Worked out well. Also learned that pot barley works well in soup. I usually use pearl but pot barley was all I could find. Glad I found this recipe. Really nice on a cold day. Thanks SHARILEE.
What a great recipe! I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't have any thyme. It was soo good. This is a keeper and thanks for posting.
