To Die For Blueberry Muffins

These muffins are extra large and yummy with the sugary-cinnamon crumb topping. I usually double the recipe and fill the muffin cups just to the top edge for a wonderful extra-generously-sized deli style muffin. Add extra blueberries too, if you want!

By deleteduser

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 large muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease muffin cups or line with muffin liners.

  • Combine 1 1/2 cups flour, 3/4 cup sugar, salt and baking powder. Place vegetable oil into a 1 cup measuring cup; add the egg and add enough milk to reach the 1-cup mark. Mix this with flour mixture. Fold in blueberries. Fill muffin cups right to the top, and sprinkle with crumb topping mixture.

  • To Make Crumb Topping: Mix together 1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, 1/4 cup butter, and 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon. Mix with fork, and sprinkle over muffins before baking.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven, or until done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 39.3mg; sodium 321.8mg. Full Nutrition
