To Die For Blueberry Muffins

I have a blueberry muffin recipe which produces a perfectly fat muffin, with great flavor throughout, that I always use. But since this recipe has so many reviews, and because of its title, I decided to try it. Unfortunately, the flavor of this muffin depends on the sugary topping, not the muffin itself. I cut way back on the butter for the topping, and it still was too much ... the butter part of the streusel topping fell into the muffin itself, creating greasy sink holes, and continued on into the muffin itself, leaving even more grease on the paper muffin cup. If I had followed the directions and filled the muffin cups to the top, it would have been even worse than it was ... the muffins didn't rise very high (were quite flat, in fact) and the tops spread out onto the muffin pan, so they had to be carved out. Then there was the unappetizing color ... which I know can be a problem when baking with blueberries, but it doesn't happen with my other blueberry muffin recipe ... or cakes, either, for that matter. The taste itself wasn't bad ... but again, the taste is really all about the sugary topping, not a fresh-tasting blueberry muffin, which is as it should be. I've made streusel toppings for baked goods for years, and I'm not sure why this happened with this recipe, as the butter was incorporated into the other ingredients as small crumbs, not big lumps. I'd give this a half-star, if I could.

