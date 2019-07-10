Sour Cream Frosting

I find this recipe very versatile since I can change it from a dipping sauce perfect for fruit to a frosting for my scones and tea breads. No alterations to the ingredients list or directions needed. Some Troubleshooting Tips: Reading over reviews, I noticed some people had thick, spreadable frosting, while others had something runnier, like a sauce or dip. It could be the sour cream. The moisture content of your sour cream is going to determine your results, with a thick, stick-to-the-spoon sour cream producing a thicker frosting, and a goopy, watery sour cream producing a dipping sauce. By some fluke, an "old fashioned" local brand went on sale, and for the first time I encountered a sour cream that didn't have a layer of water sitting on top. It was as thick as cream cheese, and I originally worried something was wrong with it. Used it to make scones. Used it for this recipe. It has become a staple in my fridge. If I need to, I can always add milk or water to change the consistency. Also, allow the butter to come to room temperature. From experience, this could take a few hours. Heating or microwaving your butter to soften it will produce something closer to an icing, not a frosting. If you are baking or cooking, keep it away from heat, since you need your butter softened, not melted.