Sour Cream Frosting
Delicious and versatile sour cream frosting to go with all types of pound cake.
I was searching the internet for a good recipe and I found it here today! I needed something different for my poppy seed cake and decided to try this sour cream frosting and it was just delicious. This is definately a keeper.Read More
way too much confectioners' sugar. i didn't even bother to use it.Read More
This is the best frosting Ive ever tasted. I like it better than cream cheese frosting and I will definetely make this again. Some people said this is more like a sauce than a frosing, but mine was more like frosting, so I don't know what they did wrong.
I find this recipe very versatile since I can change it from a dipping sauce perfect for fruit to a frosting for my scones and tea breads. No alterations to the ingredients list or directions needed. Some Troubleshooting Tips: Reading over reviews, I noticed some people had thick, spreadable frosting, while others had something runnier, like a sauce or dip. It could be the sour cream. The moisture content of your sour cream is going to determine your results, with a thick, stick-to-the-spoon sour cream producing a thicker frosting, and a goopy, watery sour cream producing a dipping sauce. By some fluke, an "old fashioned" local brand went on sale, and for the first time I encountered a sour cream that didn't have a layer of water sitting on top. It was as thick as cream cheese, and I originally worried something was wrong with it. Used it to make scones. Used it for this recipe. It has become a staple in my fridge. If I need to, I can always add milk or water to change the consistency. Also, allow the butter to come to room temperature. From experience, this could take a few hours. Heating or microwaving your butter to soften it will produce something closer to an icing, not a frosting. If you are baking or cooking, keep it away from heat, since you need your butter softened, not melted.
I thought this was perfect. I didn't think it was too thin, like other reviewers commented. The flavor was great. It was reminiscent of cream cheese frosting. Very good and very versatile.
I made this for some valentine's day cookies I made, because I didn't have any cream cheese in the fridge, but had lots of sour cream. I added red food coloring to make it a nice pink color. It was delicious! It made a lot, so, to use up the extra I made cinnamon rolls. I enjoyed it even more on these.
This is great!! Mine came out like a frosting as well instead of thin. I would say to make sure the butter is softened NOT melted like many people tend to do. Also gradually add the lemon juice and vanilla extract so as not to make it soupy. I love this recipe and I will put it to use on all of my pound cakes.
Very tasty! The consistency was a bit thinner than store-bought, but that makes it very spreadable without tearing the cake top. Put it in the fridge and it will thicken as the butter re-sets. It seemed like the recipe was too small to fully frost a cake, so I doubled it - now I have 1/2 of it left to do cinnamon rolls later in the week (apparently the recipe amounts are fine for a 9x13 cake!). As for the critical reviewer saying it was too much confectioners' sugar - what did you thing frosting was? Beef gravy??? Frosting is sugar and fat!!! Frosting was invented as a preservative for cake - it seals in the moisture and prevents the cake from going stale (I worked for a cake bakery in another life).
This was delicious! I put it over cupcakes, and couldn't stop eating them!
This is extremely tasty. A good alternative to cream cheese frosting. Like others said this is more of a glaze that's why I gave it a 4. It's very thin but delicious.
Like many others, I was out of cream cheese and the carrot cake needed frosting. Delicious! This may be my new favorite frosting. Very easy. Ingredients anyone would have on hand. I think the variance in the consistency by reviewers is due to the sour cream - stiff or watery? Mine was a bit watery compared to others I have purchased. So, I slowly added a bit more confectioners sugar than called for until I reached the desired consistency. In total I added about 3/4 cup of extra confectioners sugar.
This was very yummy frosting. I am not a fan of vanilla extract so I cut it out and added more lemon juice....soooo good. This did not come out like a glaze for me so I used it on allrecipies Soft Sugar Cookies IV. Fantastic!!!!!!!!!!!!
I loved this frosting. I made a wild cherry sheet cake and made this frosting for it. I put a couple drops of red food coloring in it to tint it pink (my daughters favorite color) and it went great with this cake. It is a sweet frosting with a bit of a thinner consistancy but it sets up really well in the fridge. I made this because I was out of cream cheese and was pleasantly surprised. Thanx.
Fantastic frosting! A great substitute for cream cheese frosting. Mine was thin initially like other reviewers said, so I added another 1/4 cup of sifted powdered sugar and beat, the longer I beat it the thicker and more frosting like it became.
I like the hint of lemon. This is suited for pouring over rolls, turnovers or a bundt cake. It makes a lot. Half is enough. This is now my goto for a quick icing. Update: I was making this (again) to pour over Christmas cookies and realized there is most likely a typo in the ingredients. I'm wondering if the 2 3/4 cups of sugar should be 2 3/4 lbs. That would account for why the photo doesn't match my end product. However I will continue to make the thinner version. Its quick, easy and we love it.
I made this frosting for a home made carrot cake, and my husbandloved it. he didn't think he would because of the sour cream but it was a hit. Thanks for a great recipe.
Okay, I give it a 4 on flavor, but the consistency of the frosting needs more body. I added more p. sugar trying to get it there but it flowed over the edges of the cake. I would love it if it had a little bit thicker feel to it. I will tweak it next time and share my results with others that may be looking for a thicker version of this great taste. It may just be to reduce liquids... I don't know how to do that... :0) but I think that's what I would need to give it that last star. Thanks. ******* REVISION: 10.3.10 I let the sour cream sit over a bowl on cheese cloth over night. It did the trick! If you want it to be a little less fluffy, add some of the liquid back in. That did the trick for the last start from me. Thanks!!!! Great recipe!
I wasn't to happy with not having frosting on hand and quickly looked this recipe up. I just happened to have sour cream and made this frosting. I was happy I did. Yum! Thanks for the great recipe!
Very nice recipe. I was looking for something a little softer to top some pumpkin bread muffins and this one fit the bill. I added extra lemon juice and omitted the vanilla extract. I'm looking forward to using it again.
I did not care for this icing. It was a runny mess. I wanted to ice cupcakes with it, not use it as a glaze.
This frosting was thick enough for me to frost a small tiered cake with. Very delicous.
Very good advice from Red Apron, but what I noticed the first time I made this product I beat it with a wisk and it was a bit runny just what I wanted at that time. This time I put the electric mixer on it and it stiffened up. I love this recipe it is a keeper.
This should be called sour cream glaze! I was looking for a sour cream frosting for a banana cake, this was not it. The only reason I give it 1 star is because it did have sour cream. I'll save this recipe for when I make cinnamon rolls or carrot cake.
This turns out really thin and is more of a glaze, but oh god does it taste good. Ive not messed around with it other than what it calls for here and I don't think I will.
tHIS FROSTING OR "GLAZE IS amazing!! I used it on a pinapple carrot cake and used pinapplw juice instead of lemon juice, and it was one of the best frostings I've tasted.
Just wanted to make a note to myself that we did not care for this
This was good, followed the recipe.
Wow! I wasn't at all sure about this, but like the previous review, I was out of cream cheese, so I made this for my cinnamon rolls...I think I might actually like this even better than cream cheese frosting! A little tangy, just enough to offset the sweet. Great!!
Made it to put on cinnamon rolls--very good.
Yummy, quick, and easy!
The taste was awesome, but it was very runny. I wish it would have been thicker.
used this to drizzle on cake doughnuts and it was delicious, nice flavour and not overly sweet
This is super easy and really good! The only reson I gave it 4 instead of 5 is that it's really more of an ICING than a FROSTING. That's what I wanted, so it worked out fine for me, but if I'd made this with the intention of 'frosting' a cake, I don't think it'd work at all. I put it on cinnamon rolls (Clone Of A Cinnabon...mmmm...) and it was absolutely perfect. Would be good for a bundt type cake or to drizzle over a coffee cake, but NOT a substitute for buttercream, etc. Has a nice tangy tartness to it that balances well with the sweetness. Very similar to a cream cheese icing. I made 1/2 batch and it was almost too much to put on 7 good sized cinnamon buns. Made it the night before, refrigerated, and then set it on top of the warm oven while they baked to soften it up. A really. really good ICING!
Did not like this at all.
Superb! My family loved it!
YUMMY! Used it to frost the Black Magic Cake and a butter yellow cake with Strawberry Jam for a filling. It was delicious on both.
This frosting is my new favorite as far as flavor goes. If you like a frosting that isn't too sweet, you're going to love this one. Unfortunately it has a thin consistency so I'm not able to use it to frost a cake but it's perfect for cookies or pound cake. I made the Surprise Banana Cake from this site and used this frosting and it was delicious.
I like mine a tad more tart, so I either cut back a bit on the powdered sugar or add a bit more lemon juice, but otherwise, fantastic! Goes great on cinnamon rolls, too!
This is like a glaze; I used it on allrecipes' Banana Cake VII. Great substitute for regular frosting in a pinch! This would be great to glaze a bundt cake with holes poked in the bottom and poured over it.
Liked this recipe for cupcakes. I used slightly more confectioners sugar to thinken up & adjusted the other ingredients accordingly. It was too thin for my cupcakes, so I needed to thicken. Love the flavor. Thank you!
This is a great recipe. I have used it for years. I make this with my rich chocolate torte cake and add 2 cups shredded coconut and took out the lemon juice. Layed my torte, put it in the refrigerator (covered) and they are the best tortes ever. I get paid to make them for people. Try it!
Thin and glossy = icing, not frosting. This stuff is too loose to frost a cake with. It runs off a spoon in dribbles and doesn't have enough body to stick to the sides of a cake without oozing off. I even omitted the lemon juice and it was still too runny to use as a frosting. Taste: overwhelming taste of the cornstarch from the large proportion of confectioner's sugar. Ok to dribble over an under-sweet bundt cake, but skip this one if you need a real frosting for between cake layers or to decorate on.
Sorry- the consistency is nothing like icing (far too runny) and it is sickly sweet. I was terribly disappointed and will not make it again.
Delicious. Just like mama used to make. Put it on a cherry cake. Hey that rhymes.
Fabulous! This icing was so delicious, I'm surprised it even made it to the cupcakes - it was getting eaten in the process! And it's so nice that it's lower in calories, definitely a plus. Thank you!!
Good flavor but I agree that this is more of an icing than a frosting. I added another cup of powdered sugar and it was still too thin to be a frosting. Maybe it would help to strain the water off of the sour cream. I always mix it in before I use it. I don't use sour cream in many recipes, mainly I use it as a condiment.
This is really good on sweet breads such as banana and pumpkin. Very easy, cheaper and better than cream cheese! I am using this recipe for a charity bake sale. Yum!
Thanks so much for this gem. Didn't have cream cheese, only sour cream and needed to quickly frost cinnamon rolls. Turned out excellent!!! Love this more than cream cheese frosting.
This is delicious when paired with Clone of a Cinnabon from this site. Better than a cream cheese frosting for cinnamon rolls, and fat-free sour cream works great!
Way too sweet and and too runny. Tasted like watery sugar. The cake didn't absorb it rather it deflected it.
Excellent - all I had in fridge was light sour cream so was forced to try something different. I used orange extract plus the lemon juice to ice a 13x9 mandarin orange cake; also added a bit extra confec. sugar; otherwise it comes out like a thick glaze as others have said. I'm wondering if this icing is a better consistency in cool weather rather than hot; it's January now in the south and the butter was easier to cream rather in the hotter months- therefore it just csme out perfect for cake icing...
Delicious! Sweet and smooth with a hint of a lemony zing. I used it on an orange/lemon supreme layered cake. It was SOOOO good!
I made it and did not like it at all. It tastes like gritty powdered sugar and too sweet for my taste buds. All I tasted was the powdered sugar and I was under generous with the sugar.
This recipe did not work for me! This was WAY too watery. It was barely a thin glaze. Mine also was very sour. I would not recommend this recipe.
This just tastes like sugar. It was also very runny.
I used this on top of Trader Joe's recipe for Pineapple Cake. It was delicious! Especially when you put it on the cake while it is still warm!
Made with fat-free sour cream - YUM!
I used this on my Carrot Cake muffins, and it was an excellent change from the cream cheese frosting. A bit sweet; although didn't need to "glob" it on. More like a glaze; but I put it in the freezer before I spread it on the muffins. Will certainly make again.
This is a good recipe! Thanks!
SOOOO GOOD!!!! very thin just as other reviewers said. mine wouldn't smooth out all the way, but still so very tasty. perfect for my pound cake =)
Beautiful - the texture of good thick cream cheese frosting. Very similar in taste as well. Made it to put on top of zucchini bread cake
More of an icing than a frosting. It's very tasty, but it's not very thick. It's probably best for cupcakes and such as opposed to, say, a birthday cake. But it's very good.
The Icing was to runny but otherwise it tasted fine!
I was pleased with this recipe. Needed to find something for the cinnamon rolls I am going to make for the morning and didn't have any cream cheese. I found this instead. Will make it again for sure. I agree with some of the other reviews. It is more like a glaze than a frosting but it will go perfect with my cinnamon rolls! Can't wait to make them in the morning!
I followed the recipe and spread it on banana bread.
Added 4 Tlbsp of Cocoa for Choc. flavor! Fabulous! Just the right thickness too.
This receiped was pretty good.. It is very dense. Next time I think I will add instant vanilla pudding to add to the moisture.
Make sure the butter is softened so you don't wind up with little bits of unincorporated butter throughout like I did.
very good recipe. I added one cup of coco powder for an excellent chocolate frosting.
Pretty fantastic. I used only 2c sugar and instead used the juice of one whole lemon. It definitely made it a lemon icing and that thinned it out a bit so I chilled it to firm up. Great bright flavor! And super easy!
I make cinnamon rolls all of the time and each time I do, I create a different glaze since Ive never found one recipe that I just love...until now! This is such a great, easy, and delicious recipe. I agree that it is better than any Cream Cheese icing. This is a keeper recipe and I will be using from now on for my cinnamon rolls.
Great, everybody loved it, put it on devilsfood birthday cake!!! Delicious!!!
It was very nice tasting and great alternative to cream cheese. I would say that it is more like a glaze than an icing. I used to to glaze a sour cream pound cake and it really added great flavor and texture.
Super easy to make. Dumped everything and let the stand mixer do its thing. Taste as good as cream cheese frosting and sour cream is so much cheaper and easier to handle. I put it on homemade carrot cake and it taste good. If you don't want it too sweet just use less powdered sugar. Would be a bit more runny, may be too soft for piping, but still covers the cake well and look pretty.
This wasn't half-bad. I used it over cinnamon rolls because I didn't have cream cheese for the frosting. It worked and the rolls are gone- job done!
Mostly "powder sugar-y" in flavor, but kind of nice with the sour cream tang in the background. Next time I'll decrease the powdered sugar a bit. Also, I think it would best be described as a glaze or thick sauce rather than a frosting. The author of this recipe said it went well with all types of pound cake (poured over a slice with fruit perhaps).
I made this for my cheesecake, and it was too "soupy" it wasn't thick enough for it. It definitely needed substance. Bummer!
Fantastic flavor! Mine came out thin as well, but I think it is because I didn't mix the butter and sour cream, etc. together before adding the confectioners sugar. Maybe adding the sugar should be designated a 2nd step in the recipe, because I missed that (got distracted baking with my daughter) and put all the ingredients in the bowl and then mixed. I added some more powdered sugar to try to thicken it, but it is still more of a glaze consistency. I substituted some Fiori di Sicilia (a vanilla and citrus oil blend) for the vanilla, which made the end result very pleasantly citrusy. We are using the frosting on a gingerbread cake. If I make this again, I'll also try using the whisk attachment on my stand mixer, rather than the paddle, that also may help with the consistency problem.
This is a great alternative to cream cheese frosting and has a great flavor.
Amazing refreshing creamy frosting!!!!! I used lime juice instead of lemon juice. Complimented my carrot cake perfectly!
I didn't have cream cheese, but I did have sour cream, so I searched for a recipe that used sour cream and found this one. It turned out great! It was very easy to make, and so delicious! I love the vanilla extract and lemon juice, too. They definitely gave it a more interesting flavor than some of the other recipes out there.
Made the icing exactly as the recipe states. The taste is not bad. The lemon stands out. So for some cakes you would not want to use this recipe just because of the bold lemon. I made a 9x13 cake and this icing was way too thin to ice a cake. It had the consistency of brown gravy. Wish I would have chosen a different recipe. I will not make again.
I love this recipe! Quick easy and very tasty! I did substitute the butter for my organic coconut oil I had handy. It was an awesome combo with my coconut cake. The frosting was nice and fluffy, not at all like a glaze. Thanks for sharing!
Really great and quick, I wd agree that it needs more icing sugar/confectioners as too runny. also more than enough with these amounts for x 2 cakes top and fillings!!! Thanks it is brilliant.
very nice alternative when you dont have cream cheese around
Yum! I forgot the salt but the icing was nice and creamy. Perfect for my pumpkin cake!
I was disappointed with this recipe and I will not do it or recommend it for cakes.
This was awesome. It had a slight tang that goes really well with a super sweet dessert. It was great. thanks.
delicious on banana cake. you dont taste the lemon but it really adds a lot!
This is pretty tasty, but quite runny. More like a glaze, as someone mentioned before but the taste is really nice when it sticks to the cake. I ended up adding cornstarch to try to thick it a bit, then resorted to refrigerating it, spreading it, and putting it back in the fridge before it could drip again. It leaves a very sweet aftertaste!
I really liked this frosting. It is a twangy alternative to cream cheese frosting. Easy too!
It would be perfect for a sheet cake where the fact that the frosting never sets up makes no difference. Unfortunately, I used this recipe for my mother's 90th birthday party 3 layer cake. The frosting was soggy so I froze it. Made it even worse. I solved the soggy frosting problem by sifting powdered sugar all over the top of the cake (30 pound cake) and refrosting the side with my faithful buttercream frosting. I'm not sure if it was the lemon or the sour cream or the two mixed together, but I would definitely not use it on a cake with some height.
I didn't use as much powdered sugar as it called for, and didn't have lemon - but I used ORANGE SODA, just a good cap-full, and it was WONDERFUL !!! nice orange/sour cream on cinnamon cake
I made this CHOCOLATE by adding 1/4c baking cocoa. I'm giving this a 4 not 5 because its not frosting, more a glaze. It does set up in the fridge and would be okay for a sheet cake, but it dripped off my bundt cake. We just spooned it back over. The flavor was really good.
Was way too thin, even after adding more sour cream. Definitely not frosting consistency. And had too much sugar, was cloyingly sweet.
this frosting is amazing. it is thinner than regular frosting, but thicker than a glaze. its perfect for pound cakes and bunt cakes. i actually used it on the black magic cake from this site. i made 2 9" cakes and poured it in the middle and on top. it oozed out and over the edges to look so pretty. if u want to thicken it up a bit before frosting just pop it in the fridge for a bit.
A bit unexciting but very functional! Never try it with unsoftened butter though, I did that and had the ugliest icing ever.
It was too sweet. I'm gonna try it again, but with half the sugar next time!
I used this reciped to frost 24 yellow cake cupcakes (had plenty left over!). My very picky family loved it!
