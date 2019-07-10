Sour Cream Frosting

4.2
145 Ratings
  • 5 93
  • 4 24
  • 3 5
  • 2 11
  • 1 12

Delicious and versatile sour cream frosting to go with all types of pound cake.

Recipe by LillysMom

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat sour cream, butter, vanilla, lemon juice, and salt in a mixing bowl until well combined, 2 to 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Gradually mix in confectioners' sugar until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 14.4mg; sodium 81.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/01/2022