Here is a bread machine monkey bread recipe, though it can easily be done in the conventional muscle-building way. Use the dough-only setting in machines with 1 1/2- to 2-pounds capacity and do the rest by hand. Try adding 1/4 cup chopped nuts along with the raisins.
I brought this to a friend's birthday, and everyone loved it! This is a wonderful recipe, but here are some suggestions for those of you who don't have a bread machine (like me) and would still like to make it. First let the yeast proof in the water (make sure the water is warm, not hot or room temperature) and two tablespoons of the white sugar for about five minutes. Meanwhile mix together all of the dry ingredients. Stir it all together and let it rise until about double in size (took me about 45 min) and punch it down. You can then follow the recipe as usual, beginning with step 2. Also, I had lots of the brown sugar sauce left over, so I would suggest cutting it down if you don't want to throw it all away. Will definitely make again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2002
This dish was outstanding. After forming the balls, (I made them about the size of very large grapes), I dipped them in 1/2 lb. melted butter, then rolled them in finely chopped walnuts and then in dark brown sugar, then stacked them in a bundt pan. I then sprinkled the remaining sugar and nuts on top, and poured the rest of the butter over all. This seemed to coat each one better and made each piece come off the whole cake as one individual morsel. My family of 4 polished it off in about 6 hours of nibbling. This would be great to take to a potluck. Auntie T from Cleveland
Honestly, I never knew what "Monkey Bread" was. But now that my curiosity was piqued, I decided to look at several recipes on this site but over all, they all use store bought refrigerator biscuits which doesn't appeal to me in the least. I almost gave up, then I found this made from scratch recipe and I'm glad I tried it. It's always a good thing to read the reviews and adapt the recipe to your liking;- however, I made very few changes. For the record, I added a dash of grated fresh nutmeg to the dough, 1 cup of walnuts, and 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract to the butter/sugar mixture AFTER removing it from the stove. One important tip when inverting the pan onto a plate is to be sure to place a cookie sheet under the pan to catch all the gooey sugar mixture or you'll have yourself quite a mess to clean up. Then because I avoided a kitchen disaster, I simply spooned the reserve sugar syrup that dripped onto the cookie sheet over the baked bread. Using my bread machine was a tremendous help and timesaver, too. Next time I might try using apple cider or juice instead of the water in the dough. This is divine with a cup of black tea or a cappucino. Wow!
OMG perfection. I did do one change. Instead of dipping the balls of dough into the butter and rolling in sugar I melted the one cup of margarine, 1 cup br. sugar and 1 tsp of cinnamon in a saucepan over medium heat until all the sugar was dissolved. I pour approx 1/3 c into the bottom of my greased bundt pan, added a layer of balls, poured another 1/3 c of sauce, rest of balls, and poured the remaining sauce over everything making sure the top layer of dough balls were coated. covered with plastic wrap and let rise until doubled. after baking for 25 mins and resting for 5, inverted onto plate. used a spatula to make sure every square inch of the bread has sauce on it. This way was so much easier and less messy!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/27/2002
This is an excellent recipe!! My family LOVES it! I add chopped up pieces of apple sometimes or chopped pieces of pineapple in between the layers of the raw dough. Then let it rise. Gives it a different flavor!! The pineapple gives it an Upside Down Pineapple Cake flavor!
I took this out of the oven at 9:00. By 9:17 it was gone! I made the dough and put it all together the night before, then refrigerated it overnight, taking it out of the fridge about an hour before baking the next morning. This worked great and I didn't have to get up so early to have a yummy, fun breakfast for my husband and kids Thanksgiving morning. I only used 1/2 the butter/brown sugar syrup and everyone agreed it was still plenty sticky. Great recipe, I will certainly use it again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2000
I had to grab an apron when dipping them into the butter/sugar mixture, because that's pretty darn messy. I made the bubbles each a little too big, but my mom took one bite and told me that this was the best thing I'd ever made - far beyond her usual "less sugar. More fat. Could've cooked it longer.." DELICIOUS!
I used my Kitchen Aid mixer for the dough part of this recipe. Instead of all water, I used part milk and I warmed it to the proper temperature so I could proof my yeast, as I do not have a bread machine. I proofed the yeast with the warm milk/water and sugar in my mixer bowl for ten minutes, then added the melted butter (I used butter instead of margerine) and the dry ingredients, leaving the raisins for last. This did need a little more flour to get it to form into a ball and jump on the hook. I kneaded the dough with the dough hook for about five minutes, then set it to rise in a greased bowl on a warm heating pad. After it doubled, I made the balls and dipped them in butter (again, I used butter instead of margerine) and sugar. (I added cinnamon and nutmeg to the brown sugar so they'd have just a little more flavor.) I made these into Monkey Bread Muffins (instead of one big monkey bread loaf) by placing three balls into every greased muffin tin, like I would Cloverleaf Rolls. Once they were all done, I set it to rise on the heating pad again until they doubled. 375* for 14 minutes made for perfect Monkey Bread Rolls. This is a great weekend breakfast recipe. I plan on making a thin vanilla glaze to drizzle over the top in the morning. EDITED: These were inhaled. My boys loved them.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2000
This was the first monkey bread I've made for my family and they loved it! It will be a breakfast we'll have over and over again!.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2002
WE ALL LOVED THIS!
SUSAN JANE
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2002
I made this last Sunday for a family party, when I left the plate was clean. Everyone loved it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2000
This is a delicious gooey treat, and a fun recipe to involve the kids in on a rainy day. They always ask for thirds!
I never made monkey bread before but am now lovin' it! So much easier than rolling out cinnamon buns! I loved this recipe since it was not refrigerator biscuits based but one I could make myself easily in the bread machine. I followed the recipe exactly, no changes but I did add vanilla extract powder to my dough. I used my tube pan as my bundt pan is kinda small and I was worried about overflow. In order to be mindful of other reviewers who had injury from the hot sugar oozing out the bottom, I wrapped the bottom of my pan in heavy gauge foil then set it in a roasting pan to prevent the foil from falling off when I removed it from the oven. I let the bread cool completely before turning over and removing the foil. Perfect. No mess and no injury. I have already made two more and have them in the freezer. I lined my pan with parchment, loaded in the prepared dough and froze solid. I then wrapped tightly with saran and foil. When ready I will place back in the pan (without the freezer wrapping) and let rise in the fridge overnight. Bake as usual in the morning for a nice-N-easy breakfast treat.
Who knew you could make monkey bread without canned biscuits, or with yeast bread for that matter?! Wow, this was like a big, gooey cinnamon roll. And knowing it was 100% homemade was even better!! Thank you sooooo much! :)
This is a really great recipe. I like it better than other recipes I've found because I prefer to make my own dough in the bread machine. I set my timer so that the dough would be ready in the morning and then finished off the recipe so that it would be ready for breakfast. The taste was very much like a creme brulee french toast recipe I've previously tried on this site, but this looks much more appealing. When we served it, instead of cutting it into slices, we used our forks to take off one little ball at a time. Make sure you keep the balls of dough small when you are making it, because it tastes much better that way. There was a perfect amount of sauce to coat the dough, I had exactly enough. I didn't use any raisins but instead used 1/2 cup of pecans. Very enjoyable, thanks.
This is really great! The only changes I made was rolling the dough balls in a cinnamon sugar mixture before placing them in the pan..this makes them extra gooey! I also made a cream cheese frosting/glaze and put in an Ice cream glass, and placed it in the center of the bread for dipping(I heated it up in the microwave for a few seconds so it would dip easily)..I like doing it that way, because it gives people the option for the extra sweetness, plus it makes for an excellent presentation!
I used butter instead of margarine, and it tasted awesome! I will try with margarine too, just to see which flavor we prefer. So easy to make! I thought when the dough came out of the bread machine that surely this was not enough dough for a whole bundt pan--but sure enough, it filled that puppy right up! Great recipe, will definitely make again!
Absolutely the best monkey bread recipe. I took out the raisins, sprinkled the walnuts into the pan and kept my dough pieces small. Don't be discouraged by the amount of dough in your pan after you prepare it, it rises right to the top.
Thank you so much for this recipe! My husband grew up on the refrigerator biscuit monkey bread but that just doesn't appeal to me. I'd rather have something homemade and this was perfect! One hundred times better than making it with frige biscuits. I think I maybe cooked the brown sugar butter mixture a bit too long, maybe not, but it has a nice caramel flavor, yum! I just put all of my dough chunks into the sauce pan with the brown sugar mixture, gently stirred to coat the chunks, and poured it into my 10' tube pan. Wonderful results. I will use this recipe often!! Thanks again!
This was a great recipe! I made a couple changes though. I used butter instead of margarine, I made the dough by hand, and I let the bread rise (after mixing and forming into a smooth ball) in a large oiled bowl for one hour. TIP - To create a good environment for the bread to rise, preheat the oven to 200 F for 10 minutes, then turn off the oven. Put the bread in the oven and let rise for one hour. After putting the pieces of dough coated with cinnamon and sugar in the pan, let rise in the oven for another hour covered with clear plastic. I also found that using a springform pan works great because you can remove the sides easily.
This is the only recipe I've tried and I am happy with it. I didn't change any ingredients. I didn't use a bread maker I followed some notes from another reviewer. But I do have this to add. If your butter/sugar mixture is grainly...microwave it a little more. If it is separated...whisk it. I did this by accident. When I whisked it...everything came together in a caramel state and it was perfect! So if you have trouble...there you go.
We found this recipe to be very good. We added 1 tsp vanilla to the cup of water. We also added a portion of nutmeg and vanilla to the butter/brown sugar mixture. Overall, I think it gave some good flavor to an already good recipe.
I'd give these more than 5 stars if possible! To easily coat the balls of dough, I drop a few at a time into the butter sugar mixture and scoop them out with a slotted spoon. Very easy and hardly any mess! And the cinnamon added to the dough makes it so much better than frozen bread dough! I can't recommend these enough; I'll never use any other recipe.
First, I want to say THANK YOU to the person who wrote how to make this bread if you don't have a bread machine! Even by hand, the dough was very, very quick and easy to make. I decided to not make a sweet monkey bread and instead only used about 1/8 a cup of sugar, more salt, and garlic powder in the dough. I used the dipping stuff from the garlic monkey bread on this site. It was quite good and looked nice, too!! Next time I'll make the sweet version.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2003
This bread was great! Everyone loved it and it was a lot easier than I thought it would be after reading the instructions. Thanks!
Very good recipe if you don't have frozen dough. I added extra cinnamon and some vanilla. I didn't have a bundt or tube pan so I used a loaf pan and it turned out great. Also didn't have bread machine, but worked fine doing it by hand. I rolled the dough into long rolls and then just cut them into bitesize pieces and put them in the pan with the liquid. I used a spoon to get the rolls out and into the pan. Kept the stickiness and messiness down. Also put foil on the cookie pan under the loaf pan for very easy cleanup! Great and easy recipe!
The bread part of this recipe is very good; however, the glaze left a little something to be desired. It sort of separated and was gritty. You can also do the bread part by hand as I did: warm the water and add the white sugar until dissolved, then add yeast and allow to form a light foam (about 10 minutes) then add remaining flour. If you have a high-test mixer you can use the bread hook and it works well, if not you can do it by hand as well. After its all mixed turn it out on a floured surface and knead until smooth (about 10 minutes). Cover with a light dish towel and set it in a warm place to rise for an hour. Punch the dough down and knead about 1 minute, then let it sit for 15 minutes and continue with the recipe.
This recipe is a good start and there are many different ways to make this. However the changes I made were similar to making Parker House Rolls - by using milk (not water) , 1 large beaten egg, and bread flour. I also added 2 tsp of almond extract, and tsp each of cinnamon and cardamom. I also used 1 stick of melted butter in the batter. When the dough rose I melted the other stick of butter with the brown sugar, and added 1 tsp of ground ginger and 1 tsp of vanilla extract. This bread is sticky sweet and hard to put down. I think the next time I make this I'll try it with rose water, grated orange peel and all the other ingredients used in baklava.
Perfect 5 stars with changes. I did butter for the margarine and milk for the water. I added a tsp of vanilla,1/4 tsp of nutmeg, and a little cloves in the dough.I put walnuts at the bottom of the pan and then layered the dough on top. I melted the butter,brown sugar, and some cinnamon in a bowl in the microwave. I used a slotted spoon to dip the pieces in. It was fantastic. Will definitely make again.
My husband ate the entire Bundt pan full in about 3 days....the small taste that I had told me why. This stuff is fabulous, and I agree with all the people who didn't want to use store bought biscuits, make this from scratch. Next time I will be sure to put the cake pan underneath when I invert the pan, I don't want to clean up that gooey mess again!
VERY GOOD RECIPE. I TOOK THIS TO WORK & AFTER TRYING IT, 2 PEOPLE WENT OUT & GOT THEIR OWN BREAD MACHINES!! YOU SHOULD GET SOME OF THE PROFITS :) ANYWAYS, THE ONLY THING I DID DIFFERENT WAS ADD A LITTLE SUGAR TO THE DOUGH (I TEND TO USE TOO MUCH FLOUR WHEN I ROLL STUFF OUT & I DIDN'T WANT TO LOSE SWEETNES) AND I ALSO ADDED SOME CINNAMON TO THE DIP. VERY EASY RECIPE, WELL WORTH THE TIME.
This monkey bread was eaten up quickly by my family. They wanted me to make it every weekend! I followed the recipe as it is and all went well, but I would suggest using less than 1 cup of margarine in the brown sugar mixture. Maybe even 1/2 cup. The margarine seemed to float on top of the brown sugar mixture and I had to keep mixing it so that the ball I put in would get covered by the brown sugar too. Besides that, it turned out great and I was pleased with it.
This recipe is FANTASTIC!! Everyone and I mean EVERYONE wanted this recipe when I made it, SOOO GOOD. The only changes I made was adding some nutmeg and leaving out the raisins. Adding nutmeg just makes it that much better! I love this recipe because its made from scratch and it doesn't use already made biscuit dough. You should try this recipe, everyone will love it!
I made this without a bread machine. I proofed the yeast first and then I used my hand mixer with the dough hooks to complete the mixing. I also had extra brown sugar sauce but I poured the remaining back into the bundt pan and then flipped it over. I also drizzled the top with cream cheese frosting--I didn't use too much because it was just a drizzle, I used 4 oz cream cheese to 1 cup confectioner's sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla. This monkey bread was so moist and delicious--like it was made professionally. My daughter requested it for a birthday cake. 5 stars, this is definitely a recipe we will make again.
This was the first time I made monkey bread - but it won't be my last! I did add some walnuts in between the dough in the pan. Next time I'd like to try rolling the balls in melted butter and then sprinkling them with a sugar/cinnamon mixture. I think someone else already mentioned doing that. I do recommend you put it in the oven before the dough rises above the top of the bundt pan . I left mine rise to just less than the top of the pan and within 5 minutes in the oven it was oozing all over the outside of the pan and the bottom of my oven! Thanks for a great recipe!
This is the absolute best!!!! Everyone who tries it wants the recipe. It tastes like my mom's homemade caramel rolls. I really like that you use the bread machine and make your own dough instead of using refrig rolls or whatever. I get a little intimidated when anything calls for me making my own dough, but this is foolproof!!
Wow, yum! This is definitely the best monkey bread I've had. I've tried another recipe on this site that used refrigerator biscuits, it was good, but this is better. The texture is great. I rolled the balls in cinnamon sugar and then dipped them, and poured the rest of the brown sugar/butter mixture on top. It held together well and looked very nice. Thanks for the recipe!
This was my first time making monkey bread and it was much easier than I thought it'd be. I used 2 cups of whole wheat flour and 1 cup of white to make it a little healthier. I also used half the amount of butter and sugar and still had enough. Next time I will dip the bits in butter and then roll in the sugar though as I think that will more evenly spread the sugar throughout it.
This was awesome. I added 2 more teaspoons of cinnamon to the sugar/butter mixture before adding the pieces of dough and it tastes just like cinnamon buns. This was almost as easy as monkey bread made with those canned biscuits, but I'm very glad to avoid using anything pre-made, and it was still quite easy. The flavor is different from biscuits, but I think it tastes fresher, and is just as, if not more, versatile.
Awesome! My first time making it, tasted as good as it looked. My husband ate so much of it I thought he was going to turn into a monkey! I added pecan halves, other than that everything else was the same. Thank you soo much for this one!
Was yummy but I took the advice of other reviewers putting it on a cookie sheet so the drippings didn't go everywhere.... Well when I went to move it to a plate for serving it fell apart. This was devastating! Next time I'll flip it onto a plate and take my chances with drippings rather then bits everywhere.
Good stuff! I managed to make a complete mess and questioned everything I did and it still came out ok. First of all, the dough was very sticky when it came out of the bread maker and I wasn't sure if that's how it was supposed to be. I had to add a little flour just to knead it. The butter/brown sugar mixture doesn't mix very well as the butter seems to settle on top...let it cool just a bit and stir it well to get it incorporated. It makes a lot of syrup and you have a lot left over. I just poured it over the top when I was done placing the dough because I wasn't sure what to do with it and I was sure I was just making a mess. Most of the syrup sinks down to the bottom anyway and when you cook it it carmelizes. Make your little blobs small because they rise to medium size pieces. It's easy now that I know what I'm doing. I love the fact that the dough is made in the bread machine!
These are yum! Don't think I can make too often...I ate way too much. My kids didn't even get enough, so they tell me. ;) Thanks for a great recipe...I wanted one that wouldn't use store bought biscuits and this one's a keeper! Did omit the raisins for personal preference.
I'm 42 and I just now found monkey bread...all those wasted years :) This was yummy. I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg to the bread machine ingredients and 1/4 cup walnuts to the brown sugar mixture and it turned out fantastic. Can't wait to try again.
Outstanding! Instead of using the bread maker, I followed the order of the San Franciso Sourdough recipe on this site (using the monkey bread measurements of course). After reading the reviews about too much butter, I layered the bundt pan with the butter mixture first (about 1/4 cup) and then topped with walnuts. Then, I dipped each piece as suggested and baked for 20 minutes at 375. I then turned the oven off but left the pan inside to cook for an additional five minutes (I like soft bread but not goo-ey). Absolutely superb! best to make for a large group because it is amazing served warm (re-heating just won't do). Can't wait to make again!
Good job, Darren, Debbie and Joshua! I set the timer on my bread machine so that the dough would be ready when I woke up. All I had to do was prepare the finishing touches and bake. WOW! These were absolutely the best. My family enjoyed waking up to the aroma and starting their day with such a lovely treat.Thanks for sharing.
I have just tried this recipe and it turned out very!!! yummy. I followed other reviewers suggestions and used only the half ammount of the sugar and butter. Next time I will try to use even less butter 'cause I still had some left. But I guess if you want it gooey you should follow the recipe. For me and hubby would be way too sweet and fat. It's very feeling with the reduced ammount of butter, anyway! I also omitted the raisins. Just made the little balls and dunk them in melted butter and rolled them in cinammon-sugar mix. Very good! Very exotic looking as well (for Germany at least :). Impressive. I will take one of this to our next coffee gathering in the office. Thanks for posting!
This is delicious! And very easy to follow. It is pretty messy, but if you use wax paper and don't mind getting your hands sticky temporarily it's not a problem. Definitely place the bundt pan on a cookie sheet to prevent oven overflow mess. I skipped the nuts and raisins (picky eaters) and it's still very tasty. Highly recommended!
Decent basic recipe. I used my metal bench scraper to cut the dough quickly into little pieces. To streamline the coating process, I poured the slightly cooled butter mixture in a plastic bag and tossed the dough pieces in to coat, then took them all out at placed them into the pan at the same time. I had way too much butter mixture, so I made a second batch of dough and had plenty of butter mixture for the second loaf, which will go into the freezer. Even so, I still had at least 1/2 cup of the butter mixture left. I'm not big on wasting expensive ingredients like butter, so I will make less next time, or maybe find another recipe. (I added nutmeg and vanilla to the first bread, and instant chai mix to the second.)
Love this! I did make a few changes, I cut the brown sugar in half cause my family doesn't like a lot of sweetness and I added walnuts. It made the monkey bread taste like my family's Holiday Braid without all the work of making our holiday braid.
This was so easy to make in my new bread machine. My 4 year old helped make the balls and dip them. So much fun. I will not add the raisins next time as they did not go well with the recipe. After this cooled a bit, I flipped it onto a rounded platter. It was beautiful. Everyone loved this.
I'm going to try this again - but as far as using a tube pan - no way. All of the "good stuff" dripped out, burnt in the oven and we were left with a (really good!) loaf of cinnamon bread. The recipe needs to clarify this is meant for bundt pan only - every tube pan I or anyone I asked has seen is a two-piece and the amount of time the dough needs to rise gives the warm sugar butter enough time to run out - then the remaining eeked out in the oven! Eh. But I will try again and repost - the cinnamon bread part was good.
wonderful recipe, cannot get enough stars for easyness, quickness, gooeyness... we had company for dinner and I set the bread machine timer to have it ready by the time I came home; 10 minutes to dip the little dough balls in butter/sugar mixture (yes, a trifle too much, you can cut the amount or drizzle it on the finished product before baking). I skipped the raisins and nuts, but made it pretty with candied cherries and popped it into the oven: ready in 20 minutes, just about the time to put the finishing touches to the dinner and serve it. Then it went on the table nicely warm; ok, there is the hot and messy sauce issue, so you need to be careful when you put it upside down, but all in all it was a smash!
I tried many from-scratch monkey bread recipes and this is the best and least complicated dough. I made a couple of alterations though. I noticed that the bits on top have most of that wonderful gooey sauce and at the bottom the bread is rather dry so I made this glaze: 1 tb sp butter, half a cup of powdered sugar, 2 tb spoons milk and a pinch of cinnamon. Mix and bring to the boil on the stove and drizzle it on the bread focusing on the bottom bits. I also used half a cup of butter and a cup and half of brown sugar. I melted the butter, dipped the bread pieces in it and rolled them in the sugar. I didn't add cinnamon to the dough. I added it to the sugar as I read somewhere that cinnamon can kill the yeast or make it less active.
Very good! I made the dough by hand (no bread maker) and let it rise an hour initially, then 20 min after putting it together. It was rather cumbersome to get the sugar/butter mixture over the dough (mixture was hot and very sticky)... I ended up dumping all the cut dough pieces into the sugar mixture, mixing, then using a spoon to kinda pry them back apart and put them in the pan. The pieces were probably larger than they should have been, but it came out great! I've decided that I like this more than cinnamon rolls. Much easier and not nearly as dry as some rolls come out.
The flavor was good. However the dough was too loose and I had to add about 1/2 more of flour. I didn't care for the process of dipping the dough balls in hot sugar and butter mixture. Almost burned my fingers.
My husband woke up New Years Eve "dreaming" of Monkey Bread. I wasn't about to make it from canned biscuts. I ONLY make yeast bread/dough in a machine so this was perfict. They turned out so great that I made a second batch right away to use up the extra sauce.....I guess I'll take it to my neighbor or just eat it too!
I was REALLY looking forward to some good monkey bread and unfortunately, this wasn't it. It lacked the good flavor I remember from the monkey bread I used to eat growing up. My husband had never had monkey bread before and also didn't care for it. I'm going to try a recipe that uses butterscotch pudding next time since my Mom told me that our neighbor uses the pudding mix in hers - and she makes the BEST monkey bread!
I loved this recipe and so did my fiance and his friend who I made it for at the spur of the moment one morning. I dont really care for raisins so I didnt add any but I would probably do it every once in a while, I think the only thing I would change is adding a bit of vanilla extract or bean to the bread dough as well as a small bit to the sauce mixture, maybe even a bit of nutmeg during the winter time. Since bread isnt my strong point I was happily suprised when it came out just right, excellent bread recipe as well!
Super!! I've been a fan of Monkey Bread for ages, and had always used refrigerated biscuit dough or frozen roll dough. Never again! I had to search this out one night when my honey had a commitment to bring this to work for a Holiday Brunch, and I had neither of the above on hand. This was SOOOOO good, it beat both other versions hands down, and now I can't go back! Thanks DD&J !
This was excellent. I made it just like the recipe but added flaked almonds in as well for an extra crunch. So yummy. Had it for a morning scrapbook session and it went down so well that anything left over was packed into bags for my ladies to take home for their kids. Not good for the waist line but so good for the soul.
This is such an easy recipe. I was so happy to find a recipe that didn't use refrigerated biscuit dough. I used my bread machine on the dough setting which is such a time-saver! I used butter instead of margarine & the sauce was so sticky, so gooey, just so yummy. To save from making too much of a mess I used a soup spoon to move the balls of dough around in the brown sugar sauce & to scoop them into the bundt cake pan. My fingers never touched the sauce! Next time I will experiment with different fruit and nut flavors! It's apple season, so I'll be making an apple monkey bread w/ apple cider and extra cinnamon!
I wanted to like this, I really did, but I just couldn't. I found the sauce to be the major problem- the recipe makes too much, and with so much butter it ends up far too rich and cloyingly sweet. Not wanting to waste any, I poured some directly into the pan both before and after dunking all the dough balls. While it makes for a beautiful presentation, there's just so much it's overpowering. Also, the bread the recipe makes seems to be too delicate to stand up to such a heavy sauce. I'm sorry but I will not be using this recipe again.
We love gooey sweet things around here and while this was both of those things it did not have the best flavor. It was easy in preparation using the bread machine..but the carmelly taste you get from the buttersugar mixture is overpowering. I think these would be better dipped in plain melted butter then a white sugarcinnamon mixture then baked. Also did not keep past one day so keep in mind.
My Mom used to make Monkey Bread and I loved it but couldn't find the recipe of hers. This is by far the BEST monkey bread I've had since Moms. Actually I think I like this one better.. but of course I would never tell MOM!
Wow is this good! And the house smells amazing! We did not include nuts as we are usually not nut people with deserts. However, once munching on it, I could see where they would have been good. Wonderful flavor! Great using the bread machine to help with the work. I love the biscuits in a tube for some things, but this is much better. Made it exactly as described but added a pinch of cinnamon to the butter sauce.
