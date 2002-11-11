Bread Machine Monkey Bread

I used my Kitchen Aid mixer for the dough part of this recipe. Instead of all water, I used part milk and I warmed it to the proper temperature so I could proof my yeast, as I do not have a bread machine. I proofed the yeast with the warm milk/water and sugar in my mixer bowl for ten minutes, then added the melted butter (I used butter instead of margerine) and the dry ingredients, leaving the raisins for last. This did need a little more flour to get it to form into a ball and jump on the hook. I kneaded the dough with the dough hook for about five minutes, then set it to rise in a greased bowl on a warm heating pad. After it doubled, I made the balls and dipped them in butter (again, I used butter instead of margerine) and sugar. (I added cinnamon and nutmeg to the brown sugar so they'd have just a little more flavor.) I made these into Monkey Bread Muffins (instead of one big monkey bread loaf) by placing three balls into every greased muffin tin, like I would Cloverleaf Rolls. Once they were all done, I set it to rise on the heating pad again until they doubled. 375* for 14 minutes made for perfect Monkey Bread Rolls. This is a great weekend breakfast recipe. I plan on making a thin vanilla glaze to drizzle over the top in the morning. EDITED: These were inhaled. My boys loved them.