Bread Machine Monkey Bread

302 Ratings
  • 5 221
  • 4 52
  • 3 15
  • 2 7
  • 1 7

Here is a bread machine monkey bread recipe, though it can easily be done in the conventional muscle-building way. Use the dough-only setting in machines with 1 1/2- to 2-pounds capacity and do the rest by hand. Try adding 1/4 cup chopped nuts along with the raisins.

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
2 hrs 25 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 bundt pan
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Remove the baking pan from the machine. Place yeast, flour, cinnamon, salt, white sugar, 2 tablespoons margarine, and water in the order recommended for the bread machine. Make sure that no liquid comes in contact with yeast. Select dough cycle and press start.

  • Transfer dough to a floured surface; knead 10 to 12 times. Set aside to rest.

  • Melt 1 cup margarine in a medium saucepan over low heat. Stir in brown sugar and raisins until smooth. Remove from heat.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a Bundt or tube pan.

  • Cut dough into 1-inch chunks. Drop a chunk at a time into brown sugar mixture to thoroughly coat. Layer dough pieces loosely in the prepared pan, staggering layers, so you're plopping each dough chunk over a space between two below. Let rise in a warm, draft-free spot until dough is just over the top of the pan, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Remove from the oven and cover the pan with a plate. Holding the plate and the pan with oven mitts, flip over both until bread slides out onto the plate. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
389 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 56.2g; fat 17.3g; sodium 402.9mg. Full Nutrition
