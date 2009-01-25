Italian Bread III
An easy recipe to make using your bread machine.
I took this basic recipes and added a few items. 1/4 teaspoon of basil, oregano and fresh rosemary 1 tablespoon of crushed garlic 1 tablespoon of chopped onion 2 small banana peppers sprinkle of parsley 1 teaspoon of garlic salt 1 teaspoon of red wine one whole egg add extra flour if it looks too wet in the bread machine I did add 1/4 cup of extra flour and instead of butter I used 3 teaspoons of olive oilRead More
Two things, after adding the egg whites it seems very moist, but it's all good. As Angie mentioned it is a GINORMOUS loaf. I have a Welbilt bread machine and it was to the top w/1 hr of baking yet to do. FYI. (btw..1 (.25) pkg of yeast is 1 tablespoon...yeah, I had to look it up;)
We just baked this bread yesterday and it was huge. We have a cuisinart convection breadmaker and the loaf went up over the bread pan. The size was 7 1/2 x 7 x 5. Very soft and better than store bought. High rating. Simple to bake.
Since I don't use margarine I substituted unsalted butter. I also added 1.25 teaspoons of salt to make up for the missing salt in the margarine. The bread came out perfect.
Very simple and good, I put it in the bread machine to mix but then divided into 2 loafs and baked in the oven.
I used this recipe to make bread bowls. They turned out FANTASTIC!
I made the dough in my machine and then baked in the oven at 400 degrees for 25 min. Followed the recipe exactly. I am at a high altitude. Tasted delicious texture was perfect. Soft white bread. I may never buy store bought bread again.
