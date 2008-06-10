Pumpkin Bread IV

1 of 2178

Rating: 5 stars Your mouth will start to water 40 min. into the baking time as the aroma invades your home!!! Since this makes 3 loaves, it is a great gift to bring over to neighbors and relatives, also great to freeze and have on hand. I will definetly use only half of the oil, and substitute the rest for unsweetened applesauce since it is 10g fat per slice. It stays fresh in the fridge for a little over a week. I had to cook mine for 70-75 min. but that is probably due to my oven.********So I tried this recipe again and put only applesauce and no oil. The result? Better! It is so moist and delicious and healthier! I have made it this way 10 plus times now and I will never go back to putting oil in it! ********This lightened version is: 168 calories, 1 g fat per serving (36 servings). Helpful (1412)

Rating: 5 stars This is really great. The only thing I did differently was I didn't measure out 3 cups of pumpkin. I just used a 28 oz can. You get about a half cup more pumpkin than called for, but it sure doesn't hurt it any, and I have no recipe that only calls for a half cup pumpkin. Helpful (1081)

Rating: 4 stars Very good for gifts! I even cut back on the sugar and oil slightly for health reasons and no one notices the difference! Helpful (339)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best pumpkin bread! I added rum soaked raisins to the batter and I also doubled the spices which really brought out the flavor. Delicious!!!!! Helpful (262)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for muffins and mini muffins and they were wonderful! I tried a small loaf pan of bread but it seemed to get too done on top before the middle. A dense bread! Excellent for muffins....I took them to preschool for snack and kept some for home! I'll use this one again!!!! Helpful (225)

Rating: 4 stars I've made 2 batches of this yummy bread for the holidays as gifts. Of course we taste-tested 1st...really, really good! I added chopped pecans to one batch. ONLY PROBLEM I ENCOUNTERED WAS: had to cook for at least 15 mins longer than recommended for 1st batch...it made 7 mini loaves. 2nd batch I made 3 minis and 1 reg. sz. loaf...cooked 20 mins longer for the lg., 10 mins longer for the minis. Otherwise...GREAT! Helpful (201)

Rating: 5 stars I discovered this recipe about a year ago and have made it at least 20 times. Everyone raves about it, it is simply delicious! My daughter likes to eat a slice of this bread with a dallop of whipped cream on top- it tastes just like pumpkin pie, only better. Highly recommended!! Helpful (144)

Rating: 4 stars This was awesome! The bread rose well and had a delightful texture and taste. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is becauset the original recipe would have been WAY too sweet with 4 cups of sugar that were called for. I made it using 1 1/2 cups white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar as some other reviewers had suggested. And I think next time I may cut back by 1/2 cup. I used applesauce in place of 1/2 the oil and thought that worked really nicely. I also recommend upping the spices to at least 2 or 2 1/2 tsp. Especially the nutmeg! Overall, a very yummy recipe--It made 2 loaves and 24 good sized muffins for me. (Muffins take about 22-24 min at same temperature). Helpful (112)

Rating: 5 stars MMMM MMMM MMMMMMMMMMMM!!!! This pumpkin bread recipe is the best ever! I made it last year for the first time and it's wonderful, only change I made is I added more spices and added Craisins to one loaf, chocolate chips to one, raisins to one, and left the rest plain (made a lot). I actually think it's best plain! Oh and the bread has a gorgeous color and TASTE, even my four and five year old cousins loved it! :o) Helpful (110)