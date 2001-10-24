Hot Onion Pinwheels
Rolls with onions and red pepper.
The end result was really good, however, the recipe itself needed a lot of adjustments. First of all, you have to double the flour. There is no way you can get by with only 2 cups. Also, only use half the onions. 4 onions would be way too much. I also had to increase oven temp to 400 to get them brown. I will make them again, but now I know what to do next time.Read More
More flour is definitely needed -- I used almost 4 cups. Any too many onions -- I used 3 and still thought it was too much. Using 1/2 tsp. of the crushed red pepper packs quite a bit of heat -- try 1/4 tsp. the first time. My husband LOVES homemade rolls and bread, but he didn't like these.Read More
very easy, very pretty. looks like you slaved in the kitchen for hours, they looked very sophisticated on my table. and tasted good, too! I will experiment with other fillings, thanks for the great idea
I made these to give this recipe a picture. They are very good. You will need more than 2 cups flour - I added additional flour 1/2 cup at a time, using a total of about 3 1/2 cups. Also - you really do need 4 large onions. I used the food processor to thinly slice the onions and then slowly carmalized them using 2 tablespoons butter and 2 tablespoons olive oil. You will need to bake longer than 10 minutes - mine took about 15. Next time I am going to add grated parmesan to the inside of the dough along with the onions. Thanks for a fun project. UPDATE: I just noticed that this is supposed to make 24 rolls - I made 12 - used a muffin tin and they worked out great.
These are excellent
The trick to this one is to cook the onions at low heat for a long time until they are dark golden, sweet and caramelized! They make a delicious filling that way and you will be surprised at how much they shrink. THe recipe does say add more flour as needed, but it would help to see that on the ingredient list as well to remind cooks that 2 cups isn't all it is going to take to get the correct dough consistency.
These are quite tasty little rolls! The dough was one of the easiest doughs I have made yet. It was easy to roll out and rose beautifully. The end product was perfect. I served them alongside soup, but I think they would go well with just about anything. Thanks for sharing this awesome recipe!
I didn't have dry milk powder so I used about 3/4 cups of water and a 1/4 cup of milk. I also ended up adding 4cups of flour which was a bit too much - dough was a little tough. I used 3.5 small to medium sized yellow onions based off of other reviews. I would use at least 4 next time. Baked at 375 for 10 min. Then went up to 400 for another 6 minutes. This has the potential to be a great recipe, it just needs some tinkering. Went over well at the dinner party. I will be making them again!
I made these for Thanksgiving last year and plan to make them again. This year I will try to make them vegan.
Very good rolls. I had no milk powder so just used 1/4 cup of milk and decreased water to 3/4 cup. Also only used one package of yeast and the dough rose like crazy. I extended some rising times in order to time the rolls with the rest of the meal. My rolls were about 4 inches across and very tasty.
Like others said, you will add LOTS more flour before you can even think of kneading. Baked well at 375 for 17 minutes. Great general bun recipe, but don't be afraid to branch out with your filling. The onions we're a bit bland, even with the chiles.
