Hot Onion Pinwheels

4.4
11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Rolls with onions and red pepper.

Recipe by Patty

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water with 1 tablespoon of sugar. Combine 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 tablespoon butter, 1 tablespoon powdered milk, and 2 cups all purpose flour. Stir in beaten egg and proofed yeast water. Mix and knead for 10 minutes, adding more flour as needed.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer dough to a greased bowl and cover with greased plastic wrap. Let rise until doubled, about 1 hour.

  • Melt 4 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Stir in the onion; cook and stir until the onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low, and continue cooking and stirring until the onion is very tender and dark brown, 15 to 20 minutes more. Stir in red pepper.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet or line it with parchment paper.

  • Transfer dough to a floured work surface. Pat it into a rectangle; allow dough to rest, covered with greased plastic wrap, for about 10 minutes. Roll dough into a larger rectangle about 1/2-inch thick. Evenly spread onions on dough; roll up from the short end to form a log. With a sharp knife, slice into pinwheels.

  • Place rolls on prepared baking sheet; let rise a second time, about 30 minutes. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 21.1g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 28.3mg; sodium 240mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022