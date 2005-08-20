Chocolate Chip Almond Bread
This is a very easy way to make a good dessert or snack bread.
This is a very easy way to make a good dessert or snack bread.
I will give my change to the recipe 5 stars :). I used 2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup bread flour to make the bread more nutritious. I also did not use the orange butter stuff because it just adds extra fat. This bread is great slightly warmed with or without butter. I also use soy milk instead of cow's milk.Read More
This recipe did not work for me. Mix was way too dry. I had to add over 1/4 c water and it was still very thick. Also, I have a beep to add nuts and such and tried just adding the chips and nuts then. It works for other recipes but not this one! The mix was still too thick for them to distribute.Read More
I will give my change to the recipe 5 stars :). I used 2 1/2 cups whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup bread flour to make the bread more nutritious. I also did not use the orange butter stuff because it just adds extra fat. This bread is great slightly warmed with or without butter. I also use soy milk instead of cow's milk.
This bread is very good without the almonds as well.
This recipe did not work for me. Mix was way too dry. I had to add over 1/4 c water and it was still very thick. Also, I have a beep to add nuts and such and tried just adding the chips and nuts then. It works for other recipes but not this one! The mix was still too thick for them to distribute.
This bread has a super chocolatey taste, but it isnt very sweet...
This bread wasn't bad but not what I was hoping for. It definitely has a chocolate flavor but I was disappointed that there wasn't much of an almond flavor to it and I even added 1/2 teaspoon more of the almond extract. The bread was nic and soft, in fact it was a little too soft, when I cut it it was kind if crumbly. I may make this again and add a little more almod extraxct next time. My kids and husband liked it so if I make it again it will be more for them.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections