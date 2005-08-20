Chocolate Chip Almond Bread

3.3
8 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 5
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a very easy way to make a good dessert or snack bread.

Recipe by Lavania Cook

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add the milk, salt, 2 tablespoons butter or margarine, flour, sugar and yeast into your bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Basic or rapid setting. Press start. When the display reads 0:00, or the second kneading is about to start, press stop and remove the bread.

  • Add the chocolate chips, almonds, cocoa powder, and almond extract to the dough. Return to the bread machine and finish the cycle. Serve warm with Orange Butter.

  • To make Orange Butter: Combine 1/2 cup butter or margarine, 1 cup confectioners' sugar and the zest of a small orange in a food processor until blended.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 19.9g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 22mg; sodium 375.9mg. Full Nutrition
