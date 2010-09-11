Jalapeno Bread II
This recipe is for Jalapeno lovers!
Made it twice now. First time with fresh Jalapenos from my garden. 2nd time with canned Jalapenos. Both were equally delicious! The canned jalapenos distributed the flavor more evenly. Going to make it again with the canned. It makes a wonderful Grilled-Cheese Sandwich!
This bread was very bland. I had to add an additional 1 1/2 cups of flour to get the dough to the proper consistency. This caused the dough to come up over the edges of the pan in my bread machine. It may have had more kick if I had used fresh jalapenos in lieu of canned which I may try if I decide to make this recipe again.
I followed this recipe save for using my Kitchen Aid mixer as I don't have a bread maker. I also used chopped pickled jalapenos. The cheese cubes blended and melted beautifully throughout the dough during kneading and combined with the jalapenos to create breathtaking flavor. Be sure to only use good quality, full fat cheese for best results. I am so in love with this bread recipe! Insanely delicious!
Wow! This bread is fabulous!! I used 6 large jalapenos (seeds and all) and about a cup of grated cheese (what I had leftover). I also used an entire package of yeast which was way too much - I had to "pop" the loaf before it was done because it was spilling onto the lid. This is definately something that I will make again and again - thanks!
This bread is wonderful! Nice firm loaf that holds its shape when cutting and the taste just gets better and better. Was good when I first tried it, was even better the next day! I love it, my kids love it !!
Loved this the next day as sandwhich bread, nice spice. Couldn't taste the cheese as much as i would have liked though.
DELISH!!! This was very good! I don't think there was enough yeast in the recipe. I will bump it up next time. I used pickled jalapenos and they were just fine. I also used some shredded cheese that I had in the fridge. This was VERY moist and tasty. Thanks, Renee!
I loved this recipe and so did everyone at work. I used jarred mild sliced jalapenos and pretty much did everything the same otherwise except scaled it to make a bigger loaf. It is so moist, and just good!! Everyone at work begs me to bring it again and again!
I used jarred, sliced jalapenos (what I had on hand) & ~1 c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese (1/2 of pkg. I added 1/2 of cheese & jalapenos at start and added remaining at the fruit/nut signal. It turned out excellent- best loaf of bread I've made so far & received rave reviews from my family & friends. Definitely a keeper!
Great bread, with a nice little kick from the peppers. I was looking for a recipe to try in our bread machine because it was just sitting around and I wanted to know if it still worked. This recipe was easy and tasted great, the only thing I will do next time is add some more cheese, 1/2 cup just didn't seem to cut it. Will definately make again.
I like this recipe but wonder if anyone tried it the old fashioned way, without a bread machine?
A great way to use excess jalapenos! Thanks!
Not sure what happened but the bread fell and was very dense. We still loved it. I can't wait to try it again with some cream cheese on top or for grilled cheeses.
I make this for my husband once a week. The only change is I use the dough cycle on my bread machine and can form it any way I wish, then bake for 30 minutes in 350o oven...Love It
A little bland. Perhaps using pickled jalapenos would work better.
This bread tases wonderful but I have had trouble with the loaf caving in during baking and remaining wet and doughy in the centre. I found a solution to that. When the bread machine kneads the bread it mashes the cheese into the dough and this causes the cheese to release too much moisture, thus causing it to fall during baking and remain partially uncooked in the middle. The way to avoid this to add 2-3 TB of gluten flour to the bread flour, omit the cheese and jalapenos and set the machine to the dough cycle. (I have even substituted half the white bread flour with whole wheat bread flour and it is delicious and healthier) When the dough cycle is completed, turn it out onto a floured breadboard, cover it with a towel and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then roll it out to 1/4" thickness and PRESS the cheese cubes and jalapenos into the dough. This will also give you better distribution of these ingredients and you can add more of them without adding the moisture that causes the dough to fall and remain wet and doughy in the centre. You can then roll it up, smooth and tuck the ends underneath and bake it at 350' until golden brown. I like to brush the dough with an egg wash and sprinkle the top with sesame seeds. Sometimes I sprinkle garlic powder and some chopped green onions over the dough before rolling it up. This is now one of our favourite breads. I hope this will help you with this problem. It works for me.
Baked up just great in my breadmachine. I did add a bit more cheese, and I put in half of the jalapenos at the fruit/nut signal so that not all of them would be torn up. Bf said he would've liked more cheese flavor but it was good.
Very good. I am trying to figure out when and how to add chunks of cheese so that you can really taste a bite of cheese. I can't get it to work, it seems to melt into the dough. Still a great flavor.
Love it!! Very first thing I made in my bread maker and I'm super impressed!! Super good... Of course I added more cheese and jalapeños
loved it but there should be a better one out there
My husband and I both loved this. I added way more cheese and jalapenos than the recipe called for. It all settled to the bottom but it was so YUMMY! I will be making this one again soon.
This bread turned out fabulous! Perfect amount of heat with just a faint hint of the cheddar. Consistency was perfect! I used the dough cycle of my bread machine, then removed dough, divided into two circles, let it rise for an hour and then baked at 375 for 30 minutes. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe, Renee!
I made the recipe for 8 servings (1lb loaf) in a Zojirushi BB-HAC10 and it turned out AMAZING! I used two jalapeno peppers including seeds and the amount of spice was perfect. Thanks for the great recipe!
I substituted some of the water with the juice in the jar and it made the bread pretty hot. It was good.
This bread was delicious and so easy to make. When reading other reviews, I decided to bump up the cheese to ab 1 cup and it was delicious. Also, I didn't have any fresh jalapenos, so I used jar sliced jalapenos. This might account for the added flavor and moistness. Toasted the bread with butter and it was delicious. Thanks for a great recipe! Also, this was the first loaf i made in my new bread maker! :) thanks again for a sucessful recipe!!
I am giving this four stars because I made some necessary changes to the recipe in order to make it using my KA mixer. First, I doubled the recipe and got three large loaves of bread, which I formed and baked on a baking sheet. I added three TBS of olive oil with the water and used canned diced jalapenos, which I added at the beginning of the kneading. I added the cheese about half-way through kneading. This bread has the softest, chewiest texture and is absolutely delicious. Great for sandwiches or serving with dinner. Thanks, Renee.
I made this recipe twice. As other reviewers, I added more jalapeños and Cheese for extra flavor. I used the bread machine the first time and the dough didn't rise much and the loaf was dense and pale in color, but tasted good. The second time I made the dough in the bread machine, took it out and put it in a loaf pan to rise for about 30 minutes (I was running out of time!) and then baked it at 350 for 30 minutes. I used an egg wash for a lovely crust and it looked and tasted delicious!
This turned ot to be one of the best bread machine loaves I have ever made! I used pickled jalapenos from a jar. Before adding the jalapenos and cheese (at the beep) the dough looked way to dry, so I added some water. Once the jalapenos and cheese were in, the dough looked too wet, so I added some flour. Hindsight tells me I could have left it alone to begin with :-). This bread was still lovely and moist the next day and was so yummy just spread with butter. Just as good toasted! How to decide?? Thanks for the recipe!
Wow! Thank you so much for this recipe! I've made 2 different breads from scratch with my new bread machine before trying your recipe and neither one came out very good. After taking some pointers from other reviewers and increasing the cheddar to 1 cup this recipe has came out absolutely perfect! Both my fiance and I loved it and you've restored my faith in bread making, thank you!
I don't have a bread machine, so I gave this recipe to a co-worker to try. He brought some in the next day and it was awesome. I picked out the big chunks of jalapeño since I don't like really hot stuff. Had a nice flavor throughout. UPDATE: I have since purchased my own bread machine (this recipe that I sampled having some influence on that decision) and made this myself. It turned out wonderfully and has been great for sandwiches!
Not a very flavorable bread, I had even added more cheese and still could not detect a cheese flavor. There are many better bread recipes out there.
This is delicious. I used twice the amount of Jalapenos and 1 1/3 cups of cheese. I added them both a bit at a time. Next time I will back off on the yeast because I ended up pulling some out as it was overflowing. Then the loaf collapsed. But was still delicious. I did use fresh jalapenos and extra sharp cheddar cheese. by the way I baked the part I pulled out in the oven and it was good too
Made this bread 7/24/14 using the dough setting and baked it in a Spring-Form Pan. Since I really like Jalapenos, I used 5 Jalapenos sliced thick, (the bread machine broke them down for a nice distribution) & added 2 Tbs. real butter. This bread turned out moist, chewy and delicious! This is a no fail go-to recipe! Thanks for sharing.
This was a 4+. The only thing keeping me from giving this a 5-star rating is that it needed more cheese flavor and just a wee bit more salt. However,it is just delicious as is. It came out of the bread machine prettier than any bread we've ever made . The texure was lovely. I'm not as brave as my husband with heat, so we used the Mezzeta brand "tamed" jalapenos in a jar. They appear to be seeded and deveined. They provided just the right kick for me, and the jalapeno flavor really came through. We've been very happy with the results we get with the Gold Medal "Harvest King" bread flour, which is what we used for this.
this was good, but not nearly enough heat to it. Next time I will double the jalapeños!
Delicious! Everyone loved it as is. I followed the recipe exactly except for I used pickled jalapenos and it came out perfect. It was super fluffy and moist, it was like store bought but better. Even my 4 yr old was eating it by the slice with nothing else. Will definitely be making probably once a week for our house and a few other loaves for family and friends.
Fantastic bread! I used a cup of shredded cheddar cheese, a total of 1 and 1/2 tsp salt and fresh jalapenos. Best I've ever made in my bread machine. The bread was very flavorful but not too spicy. Will be making again and again.
Will definitely make again. Used fresh jalapeno, Next time i will add a little more than the 5 1/2 tablespoons, as we love our hots
My husband and I loved it. He wants me to make it so he can take it to deer camp. I made a grilled cheese sandwich with it. Soooo good!
Fabulous! My family will actually fight over the last piece. I don't use a bread maker, so I put all ingredients in my food processor in order of recipe, and add 1/4 cup taco seasoning with the flour. When it comes out of the oven, I brush olive oil all over it and sprinkle it with a little sea salt. Like I said...fabulous.
I used 1 1/4 cup water, and canned jalapenos (used half of a small can). This was AMAZING. Super moist and delicious.
The best one yet.. everyone loved it
Not my stilo.
yummy
Followed recipe exactly. Needed more cheddar and jalapenos. Followed recipe exactly
I used fresh Jalapenos. I crushed half of it semi-fine to distribute the heat evenly.
This was a great recipe to use as a base but I did change it just a bit. I used about 1/3 cup diced poblanos from my garden and added a sliced scallion because I just wanted a lot of flavor. I also increased the cheese to 3/4 cup and used shredded rather than diced. As the dough was kneading in my machine I added almost 4 tbsp of additional flour because the dough was super sticky from the extra moisture I added by increasing the peppers and cheese. (I added a tbsp at a time until it felt right.) It came out so good and I had to stop my family from eating the entire loaf right after it was finished baking!
What a failure! The recipe appeared to have too little flour to begin with but I followed it anyway. Saying the top caved in is an understatement. Collapsed horribly. I am using a Zojirushi Breadmaker. I weigh all my ingredients precisely to the gram. Three cups of flour weighs 384g. One and 1/8 cup water weighs 300g. If I was going to try again (and I'm not), I would add at least another cup of flour (or in my case, another 128g). Good luck to future users of this recipe in their breadmaker.
THIS IS A 10 STAR RECIPE!!! SOOOOOO GOOD!!! MY FAMILY AND I LOVED IT!! I ONLY WISH I WOULD OF FOLLOWED THE RECIPE AND SHREDDED MY CHEESE ALSO I DOUBLED IT AS OTHERS SUGGESTED NEXT TIME I FOLLOW AS IS!! I WILL MAKE THIS BREAD QUITE OFTEN!!MAKE THIS BREAD ITS DELICIOUS!!
This bread turned out beautifully but very bland. Next time I will add a lot more cheese and jalapenos.
I added a photo of this bread as it turned out so great....loved the taste and texture. I added hot chunky chili garlic sauce to mine, about a quarter of a cup along with the jalapenos. It was a winner with my family! We made mini pizzas from it...broiled the bread in the oven with a slice of pepperoni and some motza...not for the weak of heart but so delicious!!!!
