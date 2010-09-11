Jalapeno Bread II

This bread tases wonderful but I have had trouble with the loaf caving in during baking and remaining wet and doughy in the centre. I found a solution to that. When the bread machine kneads the bread it mashes the cheese into the dough and this causes the cheese to release too much moisture, thus causing it to fall during baking and remain partially uncooked in the middle. The way to avoid this to add 2-3 TB of gluten flour to the bread flour, omit the cheese and jalapenos and set the machine to the dough cycle. (I have even substituted half the white bread flour with whole wheat bread flour and it is delicious and healthier) When the dough cycle is completed, turn it out onto a floured breadboard, cover it with a towel and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then roll it out to 1/4" thickness and PRESS the cheese cubes and jalapenos into the dough. This will also give you better distribution of these ingredients and you can add more of them without adding the moisture that causes the dough to fall and remain wet and doughy in the centre. You can then roll it up, smooth and tuck the ends underneath and bake it at 350' until golden brown. I like to brush the dough with an egg wash and sprinkle the top with sesame seeds. Sometimes I sprinkle garlic powder and some chopped green onions over the dough before rolling it up. This is now one of our favourite breads. I hope this will help you with this problem. It works for me.