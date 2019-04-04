Beef Stew with Dumplings

I think this is a really good "base" recipe for beef stew including all the essential ingredients. However, I made a few changes and ended up with dynamite results and lots of flavor. First, I used butter and olive oil to brown the beef because I love the two flavors together! I also browned the beef with the onions and garlic which acted as a seasoning for the beef; without it the meat is bland. Setting the beef aside I cut up my celery, mushrooms, and carrots and threw them in the crock pot. The idea of dumplings was good but I used potato gnocchi you can get right off your supermarket shelf. This took the place of the dumplings and the potato. I threw the meat over the veggies, the dumplings over the meat, added 2 cups of water, a can of low sodium beef broth and a can of french onion soup. Cooked on low setting for 4 hrs and it was out of this world!

