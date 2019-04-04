Beef Stew with Dumplings
I was given this recipe when my husband and I were first married. I've been making this wonderful beef stew recipe for 35 years and have never found a better one.
This recipe is just GREAT....with a few additions. After the onions and garlic cook, I deglaze the pan with red wine. I use beef broth instead of water, and add 1/2 cup of red wine, 2 tbls of worchestershire sauce and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. I also omit the mushrooms and bump the potatoes up to 3 cups. I add chopped fresh rosemary to the dumpling batter. YUM!Read More
I think this is a really good "base" recipe for beef stew including all the essential ingredients. However, I made a few changes and ended up with dynamite results and lots of flavor. First, I used butter and olive oil to brown the beef because I love the two flavors together! I also browned the beef with the onions and garlic which acted as a seasoning for the beef; without it the meat is bland. Setting the beef aside I cut up my celery, mushrooms, and carrots and threw them in the crock pot. The idea of dumplings was good but I used potato gnocchi you can get right off your supermarket shelf. This took the place of the dumplings and the potato. I threw the meat over the veggies, the dumplings over the meat, added 2 cups of water, a can of low sodium beef broth and a can of french onion soup. Cooked on low setting for 4 hrs and it was out of this world!Read More
This stew was excellent with a few changes. There isn't nearly enough liquid in this recipe as written. I used two 14 oz. cans of beef broth and about 1 cup of water. I also added extra beef granules for flavor. I left out the mushrooms and they weren't missed. I browned the meat, onions and garlic all at the same time. I used 1 tsp. season salt instead of plain salt and added 3 bay leaves. I let it simmer about 30 minutes after adding the veggies, then another 20 with the dumplings. I used my own dumpling recipe instead of the Bisquick one. This was a delicious meal for a cold winter night. Very tasty and comforting.
Great stew recipe, very flavorful. I made just a few modifications----browned the beef cubes in olive oil instead of butter, used beef broth in place of the water (upped to 3 cups) and used "lite" baking mix and skipped adding the butter, added 3 Tbls. of parmesan cheese instead. Wonderful, will use this recipe in the future.
This was great, after a few changes. I took the advice of other reviewers and used 2 cans beef broth, 1 can water, and a packet of McCormick stew seasoning. I also served it with Italian bread to sop up the deliciousness (instead of making the dumplings). Maybe next time I will add a little flour or cornstarch at the end to make it thicker, and use pearl onions instead of the onion slices. Overall, a great basic recipe!
I did make some changes, a few suggested by other reviewers, and basing my rating on them, so I apologize to the "rating purists"... but I think this recipe would be pretty good even without the changes. Ingredient changes: 1 can chicken broth and 2 beef boullion cubes instead of water, 1 can sliced potatoes plus the water for the cubed fresh potato, and the biggest change was using the Herbed Dumplings recipe found on this site instead of the biscuit mix. I also cooked the meat with the onions and garlic, and added some worstershire sauce and red wine.
Just had this tonight. Awesome! Even the 2kids (5 and one) finished their bowls! I left out the parsley, gr.pep, and mushrooms. Tasted just like mom's.
This stew was very good, even though I didn't add the dumplings. I used green peas instead of celery, green pepper, and mushrooms. I left it to simmer overnight in my slow cooker and it made the whole house smell good. The result is very good.
Great recipe, but I too made a few changes. I used 32 oz of beef broth (one carton), e.v.o.o. instead of butter, added paprika and season salt to taste after 30 min. of simmering, no g. pepper(didn't have any), made my own biscuits and added a little flour at end to thicken. It was the first beef stew I made and my husband loved it!
Excellent. Got the receipe from an update from All-Receipes. Tried it the same day. Very tasty. Thanx to Carol J.
Great recipe! Used beef broth instead of water, and added an extra cup of water. Seasoned the beef with montreal steak seasoning before searing, too. Great for a gloomy day!
A very tasty beef stew. We don't get the biscuit baking mix over here in South Africa so I substituted with the herb dumplings, added an extra cup of water to the stew and ended up with a perfect dinner for 3 adult men.
I am so happy to find this recipe!! (I had almost the exact recipe years ago, but after multiple moves, I had lost the cookbook it was in.) This is one of our family's favorite meals. With a fairly picky family of 5, the ONLY modification I have is that I only use 2 of the veggies: I double the amount of potatoes and put in a few carrots. GREAT recipe, my whole family is thankful u posted it!
This is my new beef stew recipe. It is a keeper! Was hesitant about adding green pepper and mushrooms. So glad I did, they were perfect in it! I did follow others reviews by using beef stock versus water and I did deglaze my pan with red wine. Personal preference, I like Pioneer baking mix better than the Bisquick.
this stew turned out really well, i used mini potatoes. also needed to add about 5 extra cups of water. for my dumplings followed it exactly but added dill to the mixture. this is a very hearty stew and i loved the dumplings!
Great stew. I've been making dumplings for over 50 years and its always 10 uncovered and 10 minutes covered. Perhaps it was the cooks problem and not the dumplings. Personally, with no changes it was an excellent recipe.
This is a good, thick stew. I also used 2 cans of beef broth and then about another cup of water. I doubled the potatos because I didn't have any celery or green peppers. And I used frozen peas instead of mushrooms. I do feel it could have used a bit more flavor, and I think I'll add the red wine and worchestershire next time. I would also personally double the dumplings - there weren't enough!
I replaced moms recipe *gasp* with this one and even my kids eat it!!!! Love it love it love it!
Sorry, this recipe just didn't do it for me.
5 Stars based on a few modifications: Our family loved this stew!!! I made apple-favored pot roast (a recipe from this site) and used the leftover meat and gravy as a substitute for the meat and broth in this recipe. To the gravy and 2 cups of water, I followed the recommendations to add 1/2 cup of red wine, 2 tbsp of Worcestershire sauce and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar. I added some dried rosemary to the dumpling recipe. In addition, I substituted frozen corn for the green peppers and mushrooms to make it more 1 year old friendly. She loved it! Absolutely delicious and a great way to use leftovers!
Very good and very easy. Nice too because you don't need beef broth. I seasoned the flour before coating the beef cubes, and next time I'd add a bit more garlic and double the mushrooms. Yummy!
Unimpressed!! We followed the recipe to the tee, and because it says to uncover for 10 minutes after you put in the dumplings our dumplings are ruined. We called a friend and according to her we are not suppose to have it uncovered at all with the dumplings. Well see how it tastes now. Yah we are not happy considering we followed a recipe and we ended up unhappy! As well as next time i am putting the veggies in at the same time. They took longer to cook then suggested.
Really, really good beef stew. I made a few modifications and it turned out to be the best beef stew I've ever made!
My family enjoyed this stew very much. I doubled the recipe and made it in a dutch oven instead of a skillet. I also added a packet of onion soup mix and a bit of gravy master seasoning for added color. Made for a hearty dinner on a snowy new england day.
This is a perfect base for traditional beef stew. We change the vegatables up depending on the seasons and we also use deer meat in place of beef when on hand.
Very good overall. I did add a package of McCormick Beef Stew Seasoning Mix (powder) to give it more flavor. Will definitely make again.
I omitted the parsley and green bell pepper because we don't like them, and threw in a beef bouillon cube. I still thought it was lacking something, so I added a can of Guinness, and let the gravy reduce a little. This gave it some great flavor. I don't know about anyone else, but when I make a stew, I simmer it for about 2 1/2 hours so that the meat is melt-in-your-mouth tender. One hour isn't nearly long enough.
Excellent Beef Stew and so easy to make. Loved the dumplings on top.
This recipe is very good. The only thing that didn't make sense was only using 2 cups of water. I can't believe that is the correct amount. It's way too little, you'd never get 5 servings of stew out of that. I ended up using 4 cups, and probably could have used more.
This was delicious!!! Super easy and very flavorful. I didn't even use the bay leaf and just used some more pepper and salt. I thought that was definitely enough to add to it!
I tried the dumpling portion of this using GF flour and my dumplings came out great!
Really good. It's time involved, especially with kids underfoot, but really tasty. I added one beef bouillon cube to add a little more flavor.
I have to agree with others, that this recipe is much to dry...needs at least 2 more cups of liquid to make gravy. Good flavor over all. Will probably try again.
Very nice recipe. I changed things up a bit, using potatoes, turnip, carrots and green beans as my veggies. Found it to be overall a bit bland. I think if I had had some beef bouillon on hand it would have fixed that problem. Instead of using a biscuit mix, I used the recipe for dumplings from the Chicken 'n' Carrot Dumpling stew. It's not stew without dumplings, and together, they made a great combination.
Really tasty and easy to make. I didn't make the dumplings so that's the only reason I didn't score as a 5
This was pretty easy and fast to put together. I did add 2 teaspoons of beef soup base to the water for a little added flavor. All in all - a hot and satisfying meal on this COLD January day.
Very good. Great for the holidays because you start it then leave it. My kids loved it. I would add more beef the next time since it came out so perfect.
This is a good base recipe. Like many others I used beef broth instead of water, increased the garlic and added herbs to the dumplings. I found that the dumplings absorbed most of the liquid, so next time I'll increase the amount of broth too... or make about half as many dumplings.
Fabulous and easy one pot recipe. It was the first time I was ever able to get dumplings right. Even my picky children liked them.
Yum!! the leftovers tasted even better!!
Pretty good stuff. Turned out thick, the way i like it. Followed recipe but just had to had more liquid, so I added about 2 cups of beef broth. Love the dumplings!
This was great, the whole family loved it. I didn't use mushrooms or green peppers because my kids and husband hate them, but it still tasted great. I didn't make the dumplings, I just used a can of buttermilk biscuits that I had in the fridge.
overall good taste but I will make homemade dumplings next time.
Great stew recipe. The only reason I would not make it again is that it was so time consuming. I would say definitely more than 20 min prep time.
Absolutely the best stew ever!!! We used beef broth also.
Good stew with the suggested additions of beef broth instead of water, worchestireshire and a drizzle of balsamic. The dumplings left a lot to be desired...doughy, flavorless and a mess in the stew.
I liked the recipe although I did use beef broth instead of water and used frozen diced potatoes. I will make it again
My husband and I really liked this recipe. I made dumplings using a different recipe from allrecipes.com (herbed dumplings)as I couldn't find biscuit mix. I added an extra bit of water too. Great on a cold day.
I thought that this was an excellent stew,very tasty. I did not like the dumplings, they fell apart. I should have done as I usually do and make my own dumplings from scratch. I will definitely make this stew again, with my own dumplings
This was good i didnt like the dumplin recipe too well so i used another one but overall the stew was GREAT!
This recipe confirmed that I just don't like beef stew and will never make it again.
This was a really great recipe! I ended up using about 2 cups of beef broth instead of water, and then added an additional 2 cups of water while the stew was cooking. I added a package of beef stew seasoning for more flavor, but the end result was a little too salty for my taste. Next time, I'll use the seasoning and skip the beef broth.
I made this recipe exactly as written with the exception I did not have bisquick so I made the dumplings from scratch. It was a delicious recipe and perfectly flavorful. I would not change a thing!
Great change from chicken and dumplings. Only change was to add 2 more cups of broth. No leftovers with this one!
this turned out pretty good. I did make a few changes tho. I left out the green pepper and mushrooms and used peas. I substitued beef broth for the water. And I used the herbed dumpling recipe from this site. Instead of simmering the meat and bay leaf and then adding the carrots, celery, etc after an hour of simmering, I tossed everything together right away and let it simmer. A nice hearty meal for this dreary day....thanks!
This was Great, I changed the recipe a little. I didnt have pasley so I added thyme and an extra cup of beef stock to make it really saucy. This is a winner in my house hold, thanks for a yummie recipe!
We loved it. Tweaked the recipe by adding more garlic and less liquid. Only used one-and-a-half cups of each of broth, wine and juice instead of 2 cups of each. Used low sodium broth and juice. Added 1 tbsp baking powder to the dumplings which made them a little fluffier and lastly, served it over egg noodles. Flavour was delicious!
Delicious! I used pork stew meat (tastes like chicken pot pie). I added red bell peppers and peas (instead of the mushrooms, green peppers, and celery). I also used 1.5TBS dried parsley (instead of fresh) and 1/4 tsp oregano (instead of the bay leaf). I added 1 cup of beef broth and 1 cup of water with 1 chicken bouillon cube to start. While the veggies were simmering I added 2 more cups of water and 1 beef bouillon cube. I added an extra 15 minutes of cooking time to soften the potatoes before adding the dumpling mixture. I will definitely be making this again. This recipe is a keeper! 5 stars!
Liked the stew, but the dumplings all fell apart. Would make it again, but not with the dumplings.
LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this recipe!! Have used this recipe a dozen times as a guide to help me through and have made some of my own personal preferences. Instead of water I use beef broth and a cup of sherry (I make a double batch), I don't use mushrooms, peppers or potatoes, I triple up the carrots and celery and add a bag of frozen peas the last half hour before doing the dumplings. My family just raves over this stew it really has a fantastic consistency and is perfect to freeze and eat later! Thank you for sharing your recipe with us and allowing us to put our own flavors into it!
This is a thumbs up especially when all 3 kids liked it and asked for seconds. It was a hit!
I made this for my husband and two other men. I did not use the bay leaf, as I'm usually not fond of the flavor. I also did not use the dumplings, just because. Everyone enjoyed the stew and I sent the remainder home with one of our friends. He told me when he was heating it up, it was pretty thick, so he thinned it down with half a can of dark beer. He said it was very good, the beer making it a little richer. Who would have thought.
We really enjoyed this stew...easy to make and a lot of flavor. I also added 16oz diced tomatoes, some dill, thyme and summer savory. Makes very good leftovers.
My family loves this one!
It was delicious
i love Dumplings this first receipe saw like it for a stew with dumplings love it
Great and delicious recipe. I used a combination of white and sweet potatoes and replaced the celery with peas. I ended up using a 32 oz. can of beef broth and used my own dumplings. We will definitely be making this again at our house!
This was a great recipe I did use beef broth instead of water. My wife and daughter loved it also. Next time I will leave out potatoes.
Me and my family thought this recipe was absolutely wonderful, VERY tasty!!!
