Amish Friendship Bread I

A sweet cinnamon bread that requires a batch of Amish Friendship Bread Starter. For variations, add your favorite fruits and/or nuts!

Recipe by JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 week 1 day 23 hrs
total:
1 week 2 days 40 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 (9x5 inch) loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, combine the Amish bread starter with oil, eggs, 2 cups flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Mix well. Pour into prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 50 to 60 minutes.

Tips

Get the recipe for Amish Friendship Bread Starter

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 15.5g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 89.1mg. Full Nutrition
