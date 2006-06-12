Amish Friendship Bread I

My boss gave me a list of his variations. In each one, he adds a box of pudding mix (whatever flavor you choose). It makes the bread very moist, and it stays moist for days. Our favorites include: add 1 cup of craisins (dried cranberries), 1 cup of walnuts, and 1 box of vanilla pudding. Another includes: 1 smashed banana, 1 cup of walnuts, and 1 box of banana cream pudding. Yet another is 1 cup white chocolate chips, 1 cup macadamia nuts (chopped), and 1 box of white chocolate pudding. YUM!!! These are always big hits, and are great for the holidays! I'll warn you though, you may think you've done something wrong when you mix these in on day 10, because the batter is more the consistancy of cake batter than of bread dough, but it's OK, it bakes up just like bread.
I have been making amish bread for years. I tried this recipe and it turned out terrible. First of all it calls for twice as much flour as my old recipe and 1 less egg. I guess with 2 cups of flour instead of 1 it made this so heavy. I promise if you will change this recipe to 1 cup self rising flour, add 1 more egg, 1/3 cup more oil and increase cinnamon and vanilla to 2 tsp., also add 1 small box of vanilla pudding - you will get rave reviews. I will add my recipe to this catagory for all to try.
I love experimenting and trying all kinds of combinations. Because I'm so frugal and couldn't find enough friends to keep giving starter to, I now only "feed" 1/4 cup of each ingredient, make 2 loaves at the end of 10 days and then have just enough starter in my zip bag to continue without wasting any. Still works perfectly. By the way, a favorite is pistacio pudding & chopped pistatios!! Excellent!
I used this recipe as a base for a healthier, whole wheat bread. I used two cups whole wheat flour instead of white, substituted 1/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce and 1/3 cup oil for the 2/3 cup oil, and upped the cinnamon to 2 tsp. I also added 1 chopped granny smith apple and 1 cup nut/dried fruit mix.I replaced half of the sugar with Splenda and baked in mini loaf pans for 40 minutes. Delicious and healthy!!
I have made this bread for years and love it. I add a little allspice and nutmeg to the recipe. Also I freeze any leftover starters that I don't give away. That way, it I have a taste for the bread, I always have a starter waiting for me in the freezer. Also, the fresh baked bread make wonderful gifts, especially to new neighbors!
I was given a started by a friend. Since then I have been experimenting. After the pans are greased, I coat them with sugar/cinnamon mixture. (Like you do with flour for cake pans.)I have used chocolate pudding and mini chocolate chips. Awesome - like cake brownies. I have also used the vanilla pudding and added chopped apples and raisins. But my favorite to date is adding in a bag of cinnamon chips and sprinkling some of the sugar/cinnamon on top also. YUM! Next batch I am going to make some orange flavored sugar to coat the pans with and put ing cranberries and some orange peel. Also want to try adding rhubarb as soon as my rhubarb is ready. The possibilities are endless.
I had not had any of this bread since the early 90's,till a friend gave me a starter recently. The bread was just as I remembered--delicious!! My family always liked it cooked with a can of pie filling so that's what they asked for this time. I made 9 loaves using all of the starter except 1 cup. 3 were apple and pecan sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, 3 were cherry and the last 3 were something I hadn't tried before-peach. I don't know what was better, the bread or sharing the day with my granddaughter cooking the loaves. She took 1 of each flavor home with her. What a great day we had making new memories!!
STEPH_ROSE
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2001
The only problem is that once you start you can't quit.
My mom has been making this bread for some time now...I guarantee this is a hit EVERY TIME. I have to bake and bring more than one loaf every time because it is devoured immediately (sometimes, within minutes). Great fresh out of the oven or cooled. And it is fun to play around with it...you favorite nut is a nice touch. I have yet to hear someone turn this one down!! It's great!! If you like any sort of cinnamon strudle/coffe cake, you'll love this!!
I was glad to find this recipe without the pudding. I did make some changes and my bread has been excellent every time. I use 3/4 cup oil, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar and add 1/2 cup milk, orange juice or lemon juice. If I make cinnamon raisin bread, I add 1/2 c. milk and 1/2 cup raisins and increase cinnamon to 1 T. If I make blueberry bread, I add 1/2 cup lemon juice, 1/2 cup blueberries and omit the cinnamon. And finally, for cranberry bread I use 1/2 cup chopped cranberries, 1/2 cup orange juice, 1/3 cup chopped walnuts and 1 tsp. cinnamon. I've gotten wonderful reviews from everyone I've shared the bread with!!
This was great. I didn't use all of the cinnamon, because I didn't have enough, but it turned out great. I found that if you leave out the adding of a cup of flour, sugar and milk on day ten of the starter, you don't have extra to give to 2 people. There is enough for you to start a new one for yourself and enough to make bread that day.
Yummy! But submitter forgot the most important step; once pans are greased, carefully sprinkle with cinnamon/sugar mixture, and sprinkle more on top before baking! UPDATE: Made four mini loaves with this recipe, which took about 40 minutes to bake.
Joanne
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2008
This recipe is great! Much better than the one I was given. I make it healthy by substituting 1 cup whole wheat pastry flour and 1 cup rolled oats for the 2 cups of white flour. I substitute all of the oil for unsweetened apple sauce and then bake in muffin tins at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. My whole family loves it and it's good for you (shhh don't tell).
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2002
Heavenly! It only took 45 minutes in my oven. This bread would be good with nuts but is delicious as is. .........I just can't get over this bread!!!
Ok, it works and it's tasty, but its also kind of a rip off. I mean, with this friendship bread we spend all this time nurturing a yeast sponge but at the end we put in a whole mess of baking powder/soda... it makes you wonder why we need the starter in the first place.
my mom and i have been making this for years, BUT we add a box of french vanilla instant pudding to the mix as well. we also coat the pans after we spray them using a mix of cinnamon sugar. We also let it bake for like 10 minutes and then then sprinkle more cinnamon sugar on it for a little extra sweetness in the crust. we made it for my brother's graduation party ahead of time adn froze it for a few days. came out of the freezer totally unscathed. people will devour it and it's also great for breakfast. :)
I'm glad I found this recipe. My co-worker gave me some starter but the recipe that came with it called for instant pudding as well as sugar and I thought that was a bit much (especially since there was so much sugar in the started). For my bread I used 1 cup white flour, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 1/3 cup oil, 1/3 cup apple sauce, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup splenda and then I added about 2 cups chopped apple. I am really happy how it turned out! I had to add a little bit of milk because the batter was on the dry side, so the next time I'll use 1 cup white flour and 3/4 cup whole wheat.
This is WAY sweet. We like sweet breads, but the amount of sugar was overkill.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2001
My 12-year-old son and his friends consumed mass quantities of this bread! They said it was the best bread they'd ever eaten. Needless to say, I now try to keep some in the freezer for when kids come over. Also, I love it too. It is excellent with coffee in the morning.
Very good recipe. I'm not sure exactly how much starter I used, but I know it was slightly more than a cup after I took out the portions to pass on to friends. I added 1 large box of instant pudding mix to my recipe (NOT the kind that you make on the stove!) And since I only have 1 good loaf pan I made it in m bundt pan. I mixed up 1/4 cup of sugar with 1 tsp of cinnamon and sprinkled that on top. Cook time in the larger pan was about 80 min. Very moist and delicious.
I am still experimenting with the Amish starter but I tweaked this recipe and made it an herbed dinner bread. I used 1 cup of starter. I needed to reduce the calories so I reduced the oil to 1/2 and added 1 cup of milk. I used 1/2 cup Splenda. I left out the any pudding, the vanilla and cinnamon. Instead I added 1 cup of chopped onions and 1 tablespoon each of dried basil and oregano and 1/2 teaspoon of dill. I added the salt, soda and powder. I poured in the 2 loaf pans and then put about 1/4 cup of shreaded cheese in each and stirred it just a bit to mix. I then baked for 50 minutes @ 325. It did flatten a bit but it was wonderful. It was a filling herb cake-like bread. Served with homemade chicken soup. Tasty and different!
LadyOutlaw
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2005
This recipe is laminated on the side of my cabinet. There is NO restrictions to the compliments & satisfaction this recipe gives when the starter recipe from Ginger is used! I have used every fruit you can think of and never had a complaint or failure. I have been using this recipe & starter for over 18 mos now. I put back 1 cup of starter in the freezer at least once a month so that I can easily make the breads as I want. A quote from my teenage daughter: "All I have to do is say Mom made bread to just one friend on the phone. In less than 4 hours I will have at least 5 of my friends at the house. I just have to learn to slice some for myself FIRST!" This recipe is part of our DAILY lives in this house! For a simple pleasure - just use the spices and add plenty of chopped nuts! SUPER !
I made this thinking it was gonna be plain. But it was the best bread i have ever eaten in a very long time ......
PEBBLZ82
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2001
i used to make this recipe when i was a kid and would share it with my family and friends it became and expected thing and it was always different you can add candies, chocolate chips, nuts there is always room for variation. i am glad that i finally found another
Very tasty bread. I am on a low fat diet and this was easy to ,ake lower in fat and it still tasted great.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2001
I have tried this recipe several times and reall think it is great. It is a real shame that more people don't take time out of their busy schedule to do this sort of thing. More people should get involved in this friendship thing. I love it. Bj Edwards Chaparral,New Mexico
I just recently recieved this as a gift. I love the recipe!! Mine also calls for a large 5.1 box of vanilla or chocolat pudding. I have found out a few ways to make this more healthy. I use only skim milk, an egg substitute, and since mine calls for pudding I use fat free no sugar added vanilla. You can't taste the difference. I also like to make them into "cupcakes" or muffins, this makes it easier to eat just one serving at a time. Great recipe!!!
Yum - I love this recipe because there are so many different ways to make it. ONE NOTE: If you use 1 large box of instant pudding, or 2 small ones, you will not need to add any additional sugar. It is plenty sweet. I loved having raisins in ours & can't wait to try other's ideas.
I think this is a great recipe. However like many others, I have noone else who will take a starter. I too have made the bread without adding on day 10. I didn't want any more starters. Another recipe that I intend to try is the 30 day cake.
I substituted 1/2 c brown sugar for 1/2 cup of white sugar and added 1/2 cup butterscotch chips. Delicious!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/10/2003
This bread recipe is AWESOME! My loaves came out perfectly with a little crunch to the crust. This is also the most authentic recipe I have found, since I don't think the Amish keep pudding mix in their pantries!
This is a great recipe! My friend gave me this recipe, along with a loaf of bread and a starter. Hers included a box of pudding, flavor of choice, and she uses 2 teaspoons cinnamon. My whole family loves it! With all the endless possibilities that can be added to this such as nuts, baking chips, fruit, some veggies like carrots or zuchini, I was always have a starter in process and/or in the freezer.
I absolutely hated this recipe. It was very dry for me, and I had added a pudding-pack of vanilla pudding to help with the tatste. It may have been better with less flour - or maybe I was just expecting more of a cake than bread.
This bread was so good! My good friend gave me the starter and I made this and was very happy with the results! Very good bread. Kind of like a banana bread but with out the bananas. Good toasted with butter and honey. Very yummy!
I made the following changes and won two prizes: Baked in a 9x13 pan for 35 min. at 325, added 3/4 cup oil instead of 2/3, 1/2 cup of milk or 1/2 and 1/2, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, and a large 5 oz box of vanilla pudding (added to the dry ingredients) I substitute 2 teaspoons of maple flavoring for the vanilla sometimes and if you like maple, wow is that good! Won a prize at work for this and at the State Fair for a variation! Thanks for the basic recipe!
This recipe is very dry. I believe it should have "milk" added to the list of ingredients or baking time should be shortened. The pudding recipe that I have seems to be better with the milk added. Next time I try this one, I'll add the milk to see if it is better.
This variation was bland and dry. The only "modification" I made (if you could even call it that) was adding about 1/2 tsp. extra cinnamon. The bread was a real disappointment. I'm going back to the basic recipe that came with the starter.
I thought this was a fine recipe. I'll bet that the previous posters who complained about dry bread, began with a dry starter. Mine had plenty of moisture in it and the bread turned out great! I also sugar coated the bottom of the pan when I baked it.
It wasn't anything to write home about. I think I've gotten spoiled with the bannana breads & pumpkin breads that I've been baking so this was pretty blah to me. I baked for 55 minutes & it was too done on the bottom. Wondered if an 8 oz container of sour cream would make this more moist...
I cannot tell you how many times I have made this to rave reviews. I have experimented and added many different things like cocoa and chocolate chips, banana and pineapple, apple and raisin, etc. but my personal favorite is still the cinnamon. Thanks for sharing a great recipe that has become an old favorite in our home.
This is a really good cake - it's nothing like bread. The yeast gives it a definite zing that makes people wonder what's in it. I added 1 cup sultanas and changed the sugar to 3/4 c brown sugar and 1/4 c white sugar. The quantity here works well in a high sided 8" square pan - it's good to have a taller cake as it seems to stay more moist. When I did this I put the whole mixture in one pan and it baked in about 1 hr. Lower the temperature to about 335F to prevent burning on the bottom.
Very upset with this bread. After spending the past 10 days getting ready to make it, I was confused by the recipe (the starter says to pull out 3 cups of mix and use the rest, but the directions say to only use 1 cup of mix), it only filled 1 pan, and the sides/top burnt (I mean BURNT to black) and the inside was still runny. Will not use this again. I hope to try the starter with one of the other recipes on here.
The pudding-added version is going around our office building, and so far all are reporting good results. I, too, did multiple variations; very moist and lovely, but glad to know next time pudding alone can suffice! And to Brenda regarding the green bottom on what your mother baked--sounds like a chemical reaction between the batter and the pan (part of the reason some recipes say use non-metal bowls to mix) so to be safe I hope you threw it out! I did use non-stick metal pans and greased them, then used a dusting of SOMETHING, be it flour, sugar/cinnamon, cocoa, etc., and all worked out (8 loaves so far). But if you don't want to chance it, perhaps try glass/silicone, paper liners in a metal one, or disposable heavy paper "pans" next time? A friend did muffins instead of loaves, too, so if you use muffin papers that should do the trick. Good luck!
Followed the directions, except used 1/3 cup of apple sauce and 1/3 cup of oil (instead of 2/3 cup oil). Also cut up an apple and added nutmeg and ground cloves. Greased a four mini-bread loaf pan and sprinkled cinnamon and sugar in pan. Cooked for 50 minutes--crust was over done! Next time recommend 42-45 minutes for a 4 x mini loaf pan. Taste was excellent, though!
My recipe was too dry, so I checked online for other recipes and found that most suggest adding 1 cup of oil and 1/2 c. milk to the the bread ingredients on Day 10 (baking day). This provides a moister bread. I also strongly suggest adding the pudding.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2005
DO NOT bake for more than 45 minutes. It will turn out dry. This is quite a tasty treat. Made for teacher's gifts at Thanksgiving time. Also, mixed sugar and cinnamon and sprinkled over the top of the loaf for a nice finish. All the teachers loved it!!!!
The smell oh the smell is so good smells like home! Also, on day 10 I had only 1 cup of white sugar in the house and per the recommendation of several websites I substituted Brown Sugar in equal ammounts. man it was even better! Going to add pecans and raisins next time.
I made this bread using the starter, which turned out okay, except I didn't see that it said not to use metal utensils. I don't know if that's what made this taste different than other Amish breads I've had before, but it tasted dry and overdone after it was baked. I will definitely make friendship bread again, but I probably will alter this recipe a bit and I surely won't bake it as long as this recipe calls for.
This bread was amazing! I would rather call it a cake because that's what it tastes like. I swear I will make this bread one day, and just 2 days later, it will all be gone. Everyone in my house loves it, especially my little brother!!!
After 10 days of babying my starter I couldnt have been more let down. I expected alot better. It tasted like any other boring ol' loaf, I added apples and thank god I did. Its pretty bland, I thought the starter would add an interesting flavor but nope. The texture is course, maybe it was me but it gave no real mixing instructions. I will try the pudding recipes in hope for better results since Im stuck with all this leftover batter. I dont want to give it away along with a recipe that I didnt like.
This is great bread, but I'm not a fat/oil person. Anything I can do to cut the fat. So, I used 1/4 c oil and 2/3 c applesauce, two eggs, 1 c flour, and 1 large package of instant pudding mix. Can do vanilla, banana flavor, etc. all the other ingredients worked well and it came out delicious.
My recipe for this has 1 box 6 0z instant vanilla pudding added. Try that for all of you who had dry bread. The pudding adds moisture. And for those who've never made this, it is a quick break texture like banana bread, not a sandwich bread. It's more like a coffee cake. I also sprinkle the top of mine with a cinnamon and sugar mixture before baking. Yum!
For all the babysitting you have to do for Amish bread, I did not think it was that great. I actually did not like the after taste of the starter. But I do prefer this recipe over the recipe with pudding added to it.
I don't know what I did, but this did not turn out. The top of the bread and the edges all ended up burnt. I've never had problems with my oven running hot. I substituted 1/2 c wheat flour like someone suggested on here and it just made the bread so heavy. I was very disappointed. This wasn't at all like what my mom made when I was little. I think I'll try it again next time with all white flour and pudding mix, like someone suggested.
Wow...very good! I made the 2 loaves and took one to work to share. The next morning everyone was asking if I had anymore and when I was going to make more. Guess I will keep this handy for Xmas mini loaves for them all.
Quite tasty! I used soy milk and egg substitute in this, and it turned out quite well. I also added more cinn than is called for. The only caveat to this recipe--it does NOT need to cook for more than about 45 mins, tops!
This recipe is very easy to use and it tasted great. It does produce a more cake-like bread (think banana bread). It is a wonderful alternative to all the supposedly Amish recipes that call for instant pudding! I also tried substituting melted butter and adding a dash of nutmeg and that worked fine as well. I appreciate this recipe.
I was given a starter batch to make this delicious bread a few years back. I never knew how to start the "starter" again. Thank you for sharing this with all of us. My family and friends can't wait to taste this bread again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
07/18/2003
i made it without the pudding and it is a somewhat dry bread, it was also a little bland. i think it needs some more oil and the addition of the pudding
When this recipe says to do two loaves, DO NOT TRY TO MAKE ONE BIG ONE!! I though that there wasn't very much batter so I went ahead and just made one loaf. It took forever and was just one step away from being burnt. If I had not realized what I did and turned the temperature down, I would have lost the bread. (Would definately have been a disaster considering I had to wait 10 days for this) All and all a good recipe!
I was given a starter with the recipe that includes instant pudding. I made that the first time and made this recipe the second because I prefer not to use packaged and processed food. This one tasted so much better! It was moist and cooked up evenly. My family ate one loaf before the hour was up.
I really like this recipe. I mix dry and wet ingredients seperately and then together. The only problem I have with this one was that myself and my husband couldn't finish both of the loaves together. So now the day after I bake it, I send him to work with one loaf to share. It's a big hit. :)
Pulled this bread out of the oven about an hour ago and already one loaf if gone!Family loves it. I sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar on top, it helped. I only cooked 45 minutes, this was maybe even a tad too long. Very good recipe!
SROB18
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2000
I had been looking for this recipe and was surprised to see it here. Thank you very much for printing it. I've enjoyed sharing this bread with friends.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2000
I WAS GLAD TO SEE THIS RECIPE AS IVE BEEN LOOKING FOR IT, I WAS JUST WONDERING WHEN YOU HAVE MADE THE STARTER SET THAT IS DAY 1?AND THAT YOUR JUST STARTING IT RIGHT?SO ITS NOT BAKED THE SAME DAY AND I REMEMBER THAT I ADDED VANILLA INSTANT PUDDING THE DAY OF BAKING HAVE YOUR HEARD OF THIS AND I GUESS IF YOU WANT TO ADD ANYTHING THE DAY OF COOKING YOU CAN?THANKS AGAIN
Really easy to throw together while the other two Friendship Breads were baking. I cut back the flour to 1 1/4 c. and added one box of instant vanilla pudding (Grocery Outlet has them on sale right now three for a buck!) and added a little nutmeg. This recipe made one loaf. I won't be able to vouch for the taste, as this is a gift for someone else, but it smells wonderful.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. I had envisioned a very different, and actually edible friendship bread. At 35 min, I pulled the bread out because it was almost burned-I can't imagine leaving it in another 15 min. Aside from the burnt taste in the crust, it was very bland-you could hardly taste the cinnamon, and both loaves were small and dense. I will continue my search for a tender, sweet friendhsip bread-this was far from it.
People LOVE this bread! I think it's definitely tasty, but don't go crazy over it like some people! :) I've made it with just the basic cinnamon & sugar, with blueberries, and using chocolate pudding. All were good, but my favorite is this basic cinnamon. Yum!
I wish I could rate this higher. The baking time was way too high, unfortunately; the bread rose and then rapidly deflated, and the "crust" was exceptionally hard. I'll decrease the temperature and/or baking time, next time. The flavor wasn't bad.
My recipe called for pudding mix too, and it makes the bread very moist. I have made numerous breads and have changed the pans too. I've used muffin cups and made mini-breads (great for kids); cooking time is about 30-40 minutes and a bundt cake pan (ours is the flexible rubber) and the baking time was a little more than an hour, which is great for get togethers and parties. Everything freezes very well. Some people have frozen the dough, but I'm not too sure how that would work, since you are stopping the "process". I too, have used chocolate pudding mix, chocolate chips and nuts for a more chocolatey bread and it is yummy! Enjoy.
