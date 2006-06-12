Amish Friendship Bread I

This recipe is laminated on the side of my cabinet. There is NO restrictions to the compliments & satisfaction this recipe gives when the starter recipe from Ginger is used! I have used every fruit you can think of and never had a complaint or failure. I have been using this recipe & starter for over 18 mos now. I put back 1 cup of starter in the freezer at least once a month so that I can easily make the breads as I want. A quote from my teenage daughter: "All I have to do is say Mom made bread to just one friend on the phone. In less than 4 hours I will have at least 5 of my friends at the house. I just have to learn to slice some for myself FIRST!" This recipe is part of our DAILY lives in this house! For a simple pleasure - just use the spices and add plenty of chopped nuts! SUPER !