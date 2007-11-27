Easy Biscuits

Rating: 4.04 stars
325 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 177
  • 4 star values: 69
  • 3 star values: 30
  • 2 star values: 14
  • 1 star values: 35

This three-ingredient recipe gets biscuits on your table in a quick and easy manner for when you need biscuits now!

By Brenda

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine and mix ingredients together. Pour out on floured waxed paper. Pat the dough out with your hands until dough is not sticky (add a little flour if necessary). Fold double. Cut biscuits with a biscuit cutter.

  • Bake on a cookie sheet at 425 degrees F (220 degrees C) for 20-25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
206 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 306mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (341)

Reviews:
hope03
Rating: 5 stars
11/26/2007
It's true. They came out like the KFC biscuits. If yours didn't, here are a few tips: 1. Be sure your self-rising flour is fresh. 2. Double the recipe and pat (not roll) dough out thick. 3. Place close together in baking pan so as they bake, they will touch sides and bake upwards instead of flattening out. My husband said to keep this recipe in our files! Thanks a bunch! Oops, but I should mention that I made these with butter instead of shortening. :) Read More
Helpful
(714)
Kimberly
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2006
I added 1 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to my regular all purpose flour, and these came out very nicely. They do taste very PLAIN, but they were *perfect* for biscuits and gravy, and I imagine they would be good with jam or honey as well. Read More
Helpful
(466)
Wilbur
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2003
This is a good basic bisquit recipe. My favorite part of it was the idea to double the dough. Instead of doubling it, I rolled mine thin and placed one one bisquit ontop of another. This allowed them to pull apart nicely for butter and jelly. I'll do this with all my bisquits from now on. Read More
Helpful
(273)
Tammy Peterson Bohland
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2004
These biscuits were so easy and turned out just the way I wanted! I've tried dozens of recipes and always end up with hard, dry biscuits. These turned out light and fluffy and tasted great with country gravy or jam. I didn't have the self-rising flour so I used regular flour and added about 1 tablespoon of baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt. These rose nicely and because of folding the dough over before cutting, they were easy to separate into halves for buttering after baking. My oven runs a little warm, so I only needed to bake for about 15 minutes. Yummy! Thanks, this recipe is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(90)
CMKMARSHALL
Rating: 3 stars
01/14/2006
These were okay. Plain they were flavorless. With butter and jam they were good. If you don't have self rising flour use all purpose flour and add 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda. Next time I make these I will add butter to the dough for some more flavor. Read More
Helpful
(79)
RAMENGIRL
Rating: 4 stars
12/23/2003
this were perfect! i have made several batches for my family & they loved them! good, easy & quick! i used butter flavored crisco & they come out even flakier & tastier!!! try this recipe, today!!! Read More
Helpful
(79)
mfbiznit
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2007
Very easy! An easy good recipe for first time biscuit makers! Or people like me who have a hard time making biscuits. Read More
Helpful
(47)
Shannon Ellis Timmons
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2011
These came out perfect! The recipe is missing a couple of points.......cut the shortening into the flour first, then add the milk. DON'T OVERWORK the dough! 2-3 gentle kneads is all you need, or your biscuits will be hockey pucks! I did add a pinch of salt and a bit of sugar but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Mine rose up high, were light and flaky. Perfect recipe to add chopped chives and crumbled bacon. YUM! Definately a keeper Read More
Helpful
(38)
TERIMC
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2003
Thanks Brenda...I needed an easy and good biscuit recipe.This one filled the menu nicely. Read More
Helpful
(29)
