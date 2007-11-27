Easy Biscuits

1 of 341

Rating: 5 stars It's true. They came out like the KFC biscuits. If yours didn't, here are a few tips: 1. Be sure your self-rising flour is fresh. 2. Double the recipe and pat (not roll) dough out thick. 3. Place close together in baking pan so as they bake, they will touch sides and bake upwards instead of flattening out. My husband said to keep this recipe in our files! Thanks a bunch! Oops, but I should mention that I made these with butter instead of shortening. :) Helpful (714)

Rating: 5 stars I added 1 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to my regular all purpose flour, and these came out very nicely. They do taste very PLAIN, but they were *perfect* for biscuits and gravy, and I imagine they would be good with jam or honey as well. Helpful (466)

Rating: 5 stars This is a good basic bisquit recipe. My favorite part of it was the idea to double the dough. Instead of doubling it, I rolled mine thin and placed one one bisquit ontop of another. This allowed them to pull apart nicely for butter and jelly. I'll do this with all my bisquits from now on. Helpful (273)

Rating: 5 stars These biscuits were so easy and turned out just the way I wanted! I've tried dozens of recipes and always end up with hard, dry biscuits. These turned out light and fluffy and tasted great with country gravy or jam. I didn't have the self-rising flour so I used regular flour and added about 1 tablespoon of baking powder and 1 teaspoon of salt. These rose nicely and because of folding the dough over before cutting, they were easy to separate into halves for buttering after baking. My oven runs a little warm, so I only needed to bake for about 15 minutes. Yummy! Thanks, this recipe is a keeper! Helpful (90)

Rating: 3 stars These were okay. Plain they were flavorless. With butter and jam they were good. If you don't have self rising flour use all purpose flour and add 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon baking soda. Next time I make these I will add butter to the dough for some more flavor. Helpful (79)

Rating: 4 stars this were perfect! i have made several batches for my family & they loved them! good, easy & quick! i used butter flavored crisco & they come out even flakier & tastier!!! try this recipe, today!!! Helpful (79)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy! An easy good recipe for first time biscuit makers! Or people like me who have a hard time making biscuits. Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars These came out perfect! The recipe is missing a couple of points.......cut the shortening into the flour first, then add the milk. DON'T OVERWORK the dough! 2-3 gentle kneads is all you need, or your biscuits will be hockey pucks! I did add a pinch of salt and a bit of sugar but otherwise stuck to the recipe. Mine rose up high, were light and flaky. Perfect recipe to add chopped chives and crumbled bacon. YUM! Definately a keeper Helpful (38)