Thai Basil Rolls with Hoisin-Peanut Sauce

My boyfriend loved this recipe! However, he only eats fish so we did it without the pork and that left a lot to be desired for consistency and flavor. I added in a few carrots, daikon radish and cucumbers on my third try with this recipe. The sauce is amazing. My boyfriend says it is better than any of the asian sauces he has at restaurants. Now, I did have to mess with the sauce since I can't use canned hoisin sauce (it has wheat in it and I'm allergic to gluten), so I don't know how much the homemade Hoisin sauce made a difference. I definately suggest trying this recipe. It's good stuff! Also, to everyone saying this is a vietnamese dish - it is both vietnamese and thai. Every thai restaurant around my area serves this dish. In fact, none of the vietnamese restaurants sell it here.