Thai Basil Rolls with Hoisin-Peanut Sauce
Shrimp and pork - layered with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and herbs - all rolled together in a fresh rice wrapper and served with a hoisin-peanut sauce for dipping. Great for an appetizer or lunch!
I just made these for a party and they were a hit. I made some with shrimp (used the frozen stuff (no pork-too much work). I also made some with thai flavored tofu for the vegetarians. Added slices of avocado, cucumber and carrot. Used the sauce listed here and offered sweet/sour sauce. I used chunky peanut butter and it worked well.
Yes, this may not be a "thai" recipe, but almost every thai restaurant that I have ever been to has had these rolls on the menu. They call them "thai basil rolls". Vietnamese or Thai, these roll are delicious. The sauce is fantastic. I have made these when I had no pork, just baby shrimp and have even made them vegetarian. Excellent. They save fairly well if put into a container with some damp paper towels.
This is a Vietnamese NOT a Thai dish. Please make sure you give proper credit.
This is a new family favorite. I love the Thai Basil and mint but my kids (young adults) Don't care too much for it. We just make it to suit our own tastes. I used precooked shrimp and pork as well. I added shredded carrots, a cabbage mix, and sliced french fry size cucumber sticks. I reduced the hoisin sauce to 1/2 cup and I added a tbls. of Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce. I squeeze fresh lime on each bite of my rolls. Love it!!! To the people who are upset about the origin of these rolls, whether they are Vietnamese or Thai, I assumed they were called "Thai Basil Rolls" because they contain "THAI BASIL".
OMG! Sooooo good. Thai, Vietnamese whatever! It rocks. I made one alteration. After visiting 2 grocery stores and still not able to find the rice wraps and getting hungrier by the minute I decided big lettuce leafs would do and I was right. It was more of a wrap than a roll, but so so so so good (oh and pretty easy too!) Thanks.
Excellent recipe! Just the right mix of ingredients to make it taste like the ones I enjoy at my favorite Thai restaurant. Peanut sauce is quick & easy too. I also sprinkled peanuts into the wrap for extra crunch & used mung bean sprouts.
Served this as a side to some Pad Thai. The recipe was fairly easy to fix and tasty, but I wasn't keen on all the mint it required. I will be scaling back next time or maybe replace it altogether with cabbage. I did add shredded carrots and substituted the pork for some leftover brisket laying around and that didn't seem to hurt it much. I LOVED the peanut sauce! I look forward to doing these again so I have an excuse to make the sauce.
This recipe definitely makes more than 12 summer rolls, and I would recommend cutting down the amount of glass noodles to probably 6-7 oz.
My review is for the peanut dipping sauce since I made my own rolls. Here goes MAKE THIS STUFF NOW!!! The sauce is not only easy but really good! I have been looking for a good recipe for this and now my search has ended. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent! I used avocado slices instead of noodles. Also put a dash of cayenne in the sauce and a bit more peanut butter & water. I used dried mint (a dash in each one) instead of fresh mint. I used Morningstar Sausage Links instead of the pork to make it faster and it was fantastic. Overall, it is time-consuming to put them together (but I tend to be a bit slow). I did it for 2 people and it took about 30 minutes to roll 7 of them. But well worth the time! I couldn't have rated it higher! I want them again tomorrow!!!
Great recipe and fun to make. I used chicken instead of shrip (allergy) and was excellent
Fresh Spring Rolls are so tasty on a hot summer's day. I think I will try them on a cold Winter's day as well. Thank you for a new twist on my favorite way to make these. The Cilantro and bean sprouts and a crunchy and tangy flair.
Easy recipe although it requires many ingredients. I left out the pork, mint, and sprouts since I didn't have any on hand. I added thinly sliced carrots that I needed to get rid of instead. It worked fine. Next time I will add a bit more peanut butter to the sauce. Will definitely make again!
This is an amazing recipe. The combination of the fresh mint, basil, and cilantro is so fresh and delicious and the sauce (made as stated) was wonderful. I made a vegetarian version adding shredded seeded cucumber and shredded carrot. I also added a sprinkling of chopped peanuts inside the roll for added crunch. I did not have Thai basil so just used the italian basil from my garden. I used fresh organic veges and herbs. Tasted as good /maybe better than the same rolls at my favorite Thai restaurant. Enjoy!
Had this at my brother-in-laws. It is a vietnamese dish....(his new wisfe made if for thier wedding)....very very good!!!
Did not do it for us. Perhaps we put too much herbs but it was over powering.
Tastes great even with dried basil and cilantro. I didn't know hoisin was so spicy. Fun to assemble.
This was so awesome! These were better than the ones I’ve had at local restaurants. They are labor intensive but completely worth it. This was my very first attempt at dealing with rice paper and I found it easy to roll. All the ingredients paired perfectly with each other and went harmoniously with the hoisin dipping sauce. I used a little less mint and it still came out wonderfully. Very wonderful experience, thanks for sharing.
Thai Basil (the variety of basil) is used in this Vietnamese dish. I thought the dipping sauce was wonderful, but we like peanut butter so maybe thats it. I skipped the roasted peanuts and just used chunky peanut butter instead, Jiff is made with real roasted peanuts right? We used only the pork as we don't eat shrimp but added carrot slivers and onion to compensate a bit.
I made these for a themed party and they were great and very fresh tasting! I left out the pork and added carrot and cucumber. I also made some with avocado instead of shrimp. The sauce was a great touch.
So good! A little bit time consuming, but worth the effort!
awesome dinner.. the hub ate them all!
Only tried the peanut sauce, and it was delicious! Had to up the peanut butter to about 2 tablespoons because the peanut butter I used was extremely chunky (used smart balance). After tasting, I decided to add about a tablespoon of Korean chili paste because I wanted a spicy sauce. Came out just right for me. Used it over a sauteed eggplant dish with thai basil served on nice noodles. The rolls sound great, but I was making a quick lunch. Maybe another time? (Also, whomever got huffy thinking the poster was parading this as a 'Thai' recipe needs to learn a little more about food. The recipe only included the word 'Thai' to refer to the variety of basil used. And thank goodness, because such a different flavor would come out if you used Italian basil instead!)
I only tried the hoisin sauce recipe and was way too peanuterbutter tasting. It also made too much sauce for the 40 dumplings I made.
My boyfriend loved this recipe! However, he only eats fish so we did it without the pork and that left a lot to be desired for consistency and flavor. I added in a few carrots, daikon radish and cucumbers on my third try with this recipe. The sauce is amazing. My boyfriend says it is better than any of the asian sauces he has at restaurants. Now, I did have to mess with the sauce since I can't use canned hoisin sauce (it has wheat in it and I'm allergic to gluten), so I don't know how much the homemade Hoisin sauce made a difference. I definately suggest trying this recipe. It's good stuff! Also, to everyone saying this is a vietnamese dish - it is both vietnamese and thai. Every thai restaurant around my area serves this dish. In fact, none of the vietnamese restaurants sell it here.
I especially loved the sauce. I've tasted the authentic recipe and the peanut sauce was spot on. I read somewhere to add a chunky peanut butter and it came out pretty well. As for the Pork Loin, this is authentic but I don't care for Pork and omitted it altogether and didn't hurt the recipe. As for the cilantro, I've never had it with the cilantro before and probably wouldn't add it since it is so strong. I'm just glad there's some good Vietnamese dishes on this site. Surprised. Thanks!
Absolutely the BEST rolls I have had! Always get great raving compliments from guests. Thanks!
WOW! These taste like my favorite Thai restaurant's version! Exactly what I've been looking for...
I made this for a family gathering on Mother's Day and everyone LOVED them! Fun to make and so delicious. Will definitely make again and again :)
This sounds exactly like the Vietnamese salad rolls that I love at a local Pho restaurant - I can't wait to try this recipe!
Sorry to break the run of rave reviews, but I didn't like these at all, and Husband wasn't impressed either. I personally found the dipping sauce inedible so I made sauce from the "Vietnamese Fresh Spring Rolls" recipe from this site. This was MUCH better. I'm glad others liked this but I won't be making it again. Thanks anyway.
Made these tonight as our local food carts serves these and I loved them. I made mine vegetarian and I added lettuce (like the food carts do). The recipe says to soak the wrappers for about 30 seconds, it took only about 15 seconds for mine. I noticed when they started rolling up on the edges that it was time to take them out. So good and so healthy!
Loved this recipe! It is a keeper for our family.
I am just rating the peanut sauce. It was perfect. I didn't warm it. I threw everything in mini food processor and mixed. I added about a tsp of soya sauce and tsp of sweet chili sauce. I will be serving this again. For the meats in the wraps I use a cut up deli chicken and shrimp. I also finely sliced some carrots and cucumber. Even my fussy 8 year old ate 3!
Delicious! Used precooked frozen shrimp to speed things up and skipped the pork. Will add shredded carrots and julienned cucumbers next time. Really like the sauce.
It was delicious
This recipe was soo good i now know that this recipe will be good for evenything like birthday, tangi and mostly of all it will be good for my love ones
Worked out really well! I soaked the rice paper for 20-30 seconds and laid it out for 1 minute before dressing it. I also found it easier to roll up both ends, wrap over one side then roll it over tight. I left out the bean sprouts and added finely chopped green onion.
I prefer equal amounts of peanut butter and hoisin sauce. I also used chunky peanut butter and it worked out very well! I add water just to thin it a little, I did not measure my water. The sauce is fantastic!
