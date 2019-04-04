Thai Basil Rolls with Hoisin-Peanut Sauce

Shrimp and pork - layered with rice noodles, bean sprouts, and herbs - all rolled together in a fresh rice wrapper and served with a hoisin-peanut sauce for dipping. Great for an appetizer or lunch!

By ALONGENECKER

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Rolls
Sauce

Directions

  • Bring a medium stockpot of lightly salted water to a low boil. Cook shrimp 2 to 3 minutes, or until opaque. Drain, allow to cool slightly, and pat dry with paper towel. Peel, devein, and slice in half.

  • Bring another stockpot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pork at a low boil for approximately 10 minutes, to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Allow to cool, and slice into thin strips.

  • Again, bring a stockpot of water to a boil. Cook noodles until tender, stirring occasionally, approximately 7 to 8 minutes. Strain, and rinse to prevent sticking.

  • Fill a medium bowl with warm water. Dip each wrapper in water for about 30 seconds until soft and flexible. Lay wrapper on a flat surface, and place 2 basil leaves in center, side by side, about 2 inches from edge of wrapper. Lay 4 to 5 shrimp halves on basil, followed by a small amount of pork, then a small amount of noodles. Sprinkle with cilantro, mint, and top with bean sprouts. Starting at one end, roll the wrapper over once, fold both sides in toward center, and continue rolling as tightly as possible without tearing. The end result should be a roll approximately 1 to 1 1/2 inches thick.

  • Warm hoisin sauce, peanut butter, and water in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, and immediately remove from heat. Garnish sauce with chopped peanuts, if desired, and serve with rolls for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 448.1mg. Full Nutrition
