Streusel Topped Blueberry Muffins
This is a really moist muffin if you don't overwork the batter. I'm a 'muffin snob' and I find myself making this same recipe over and over again! You'll never want to make a boxed blueberry muffin again.
Look no further-if I could give this a 10, I would! But please do this: double the lemon zest and add 1/4 c. brown sugar. I bake these for a local farm and art market, they go fast! Yum!Read More
Eh. Lots of extra work for average muffins, in my opinion. I think the muffins would come out nicer if you just add the milk to the butter mixture and then add the flour mixture all at once; the way the recipe is written, it's difficult to NOT overwork the batter. I probably won't try it again, though; it just wasn't anything exciting. Nice, predictable, okay muffins. Frankly, I liked the batter more than the muffins. And just in case you're considering it: These do NOT ship well. I baked them, let them cool, and shipped them two-day express all in the same day, and they were rancid when they arrived.Read More
We loved this muffin recipe! They didn't last long! I used frozen blueberries and they came out really nicely. Will definitely make these again! Thank you!
Quick and simple to mix up, these are beautiful muffins, plump and rounded with a delicate, light golden streusel top. They're moist and delicious with just a hint of fresh lemon that complements the blueberries well. For those who believe these to be bland or tasteless, muffins are by their nature not as rich or sweet as cakes, or muffins described as muffins but really ARE cakes. This is a perfect blueberry MUFFIN recipe!
These were fabulous--even with my healthier changes! I used whole wheat flour, half splenda and half white sugar, egg substitute, and apple sauce in place of the butter. I added 1/2 cup more blueberries and used half brown and half white sugars in the crumble on top. These are amazing--we can't keep ourselves away!! Thanks for the great recipe!!
This recipe is great!!! Really tasty. I substituted brown sugar for the white in the streusel topping and added 1/4 tsp vanilla to it too. I also put 2 cups of blueberries into the muffins instead of 1 1/2. The muffins turned out wonderful, really moist and delicious.
Great blueberry muffins, even though I left out the lemon zest. The topping was wonderful, next time I'll use brown sugar instead of white as other reviewers have suggested. I made a few without the topping and they turned out great as well. These muffins are filled with blueberries and have a nice consistency.
This is a really great muffin. People love the topping which makes it sweet enough. I think it needs more lemon zest or lemon juice. Orange extract also gives it good additional flavor. To make large muffins increase bake time to 40-45min.
These were great. I even substituted half of the butter with applesauce, and they still turned out wonderful!
i added 1/4 cup of brown sugar to the mix, used 2 cups frozen blueberries and replaced lemon zest w 1/2 tsp of orange zest. i had half a bag of apple crisp & fruit topping mix from country gourmet sitting in my pantry so i used that in place of the streusel topping. they were great!
Okay, so I followed this recipe exact. I made no changes or substitutions. (I'm one of those people who think that most blueberry muffins should be kept as is, not lightened or made healthier.) At 350*, my muffins were done at almost 22 minutes. My one issue with this muffin is my streusel went everywhere. It ran down the muffins, onto the muffin pan and the bottom of my muffins. The flavor of these muffins was very good but the streusel part just.......we'll.......it irked me. I don't know WHY it did that, but it did. I'd make these muffins again but I'd use a different topping or omit the topping all together. The flavor and texture of these muffins is wonderful--one of the best blueberry muffins I've ever had.
Perfect!!!! They were amazingly perfect . . . well after I used some of the other reviewers tips. I used frozen blueberries, orange zest (and I doubled it). I also added 1/4 cup brown sugar to the mix. I mixed the milk (2%) in with the wet ingriedents. I also used 2 1/2 tbs white sugar and 2 1/2 tbs brown sugar for the streusel. I spayed the entire muffin pan with cooking spray and they came out "Magazine Perfect." Starbucks Blueberry muffins no longer have a fan!!
Delicious!!
My five year old helped me make these and we had a lot of fun. She decided that instead of the streusel topping they needed to have sprinkles. I gave her some artistic leeway and we now have some very colorful and very tasty muffins in our house! Since we didn't use the streusel I put the cinnamon in the batter. Can't wait to try them with the topping next time!
This is awesome! they turned out great. i changed the flour to wheat flour and they taste great.
Delicious, and they pack and travel well too! For the topping, I used a mixture of brown and white sugar. I also used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour in place of some of the all-purpose and the muffins were still very light and fluffy. Love these!
Excellent recipe! I added a generous amount of lemon extract, in addition to the vanilla, a cup extra blueberries (I had some frozen ones we had picked fresh this last summer, let them thaw over-night) and I opted for the brown sugar streusel ***since there wasn't a mention as to how full the muffin cup should be (and some batters differ) I will tell you that 3/4 full is NOT full enough. Heap it in.***
Superb muffin here! I prepared this recipe with minor changes based on what I had in the house. Foremost was that I didn't have milk, but had some half n half. I used 1/2 cup of that. Also, in the streusel topping, I used 3 T raw sugar crystals with 2 T table sugar (in place of 5 T sugar)...just cuz I've done it before and love the lil crunch it gives. For my blueberries, I used 1 cup frozen. I put them on a plate for a bit and they got sweaty on the outside. Then I put them in a paper lunch bag with 2 T flour, gently tossed and poured back onto the plate. When it was time to add them to the very thick batter, I was VERY careful to not grab any extra flour and ever so carefully foldeded them in. Turned out the 1 cup of berries was too much, so the few that remained on the plate I just poked into the top of each muffin (very pretty). Topped with streudel, baked at 375 for 17 min exactly, cooled in pan about 10 minutes and they came out lovely (I never use papers). The key to successful muffins truly is preparation; never over mix, room temp ingredients, etc. Flour coating the berries is important, they didn't turn my batter blue at all!! They were perfect! and for this recipe, the lemon zest is da bomb! Enjoy! (might add a scrape or two of fresh nutmeg next time??)
This is a very delicious muffin. My family loved them. I followed the recipe exact except I used 1 tsp lemon juice for the zest. Next time I will double the topping.
Sweet and moist with a tender crumb. I didn't change the muffin recipe a bit. As other reviewers have suggested, the batter seemed thick...but they turned out perfect. I left off the streusel and simply sprinkled with turbinado sugar. Sweet crunchy topping with much less work. These are great muffins!
Yum! Love the topping!
These are some of the best scratch blueberry miffins I have ever ate, and I am a professional baker!
These muffins are quite a bit heavier than I'd have liked. This is the second recipe that I've tried that called for creaming the butter and sugar...both came out heavy like pound cake. Will probably try again and melt the butter and see if that makes any difference.
These are delicious and quick to whip up. The hint of lemon really brings out the blueberry flavor. These are a keeper!
Excellent recipe! I just made them and they rose beautifully. I also didn't use muffin cups and instead oiled the muffin pan and they came out very easily, no sticking whatsoever. Instead of just plain milk, I used "buttermilk" by mixing 1/2 tsp of lemon juice and 1/2 cup of milk and leaving it for 5 minutes, and I used frozen instead of fresh blueberries ( either work great ). I didn't add the topping because I didn't have any cinnamon on hand, but they were still wonderful. Not too sweet, just perfect. Thanks for sharing!
These are the BEST muffins I've ever had! I could eat the entire pan. I tried this and another recipe on this site and the others didn't even come close. I think it's the lemon zest that seals the deal (I used twice than what's called for). I doubled the topping and used half brown sugar half white sugar but other than that made them as written. YUMMERS!
This was an "okay" recipe, but not the greatest.
My son raved over these muffins! As usual, I used half whole wheat flour and half unbleached flour, and the muffins were quite moist. A good way to use those fresh blueberries that recently appeared in the grocery!
Great! Winner with everyone. I used 4 tb brown sugar for streusel instead of white sugar. So yummy!
I didn't use the lemon zest or topping (my husband wouldn't eat them if I did). They were good & I'll make them again, but I'm still looking for the ultimate muffin recipe. I assume they are better with the lemon & topping.
I thought these were just ok. They are very dense, not at all the moist cake like muffin I was hoping for.
These were positively fantastic!! Took them to my bible study group, they LOVED them. I won't use a box mix again. Thanks!!! : )
Was looking for a recipe for blueberry almond muffins and when I couldn't find one, decided to adapt this one. It worked out great; just subbed almond extract for the vanilla and left the cinnamon out of the topping, adding sliced almonds instead. The muffins were delicious; the almond and lemon flavors really compliment each other, and the muffin itself was moist, just sweet enough and delicious!
Always great homemade muffins. They don't last long in our house.
Just made these for brunch this morning since my daughter wanted something with blueberries. I just mixed all the wet ingredients and added the dry all at once, used frozen blueberries, and brown sugar in the crumb topping instead of white. Delicious for a quick muffin recipe. Some of the batter did turn purple, but there's nothing that can be done to change that when using frozen berries. I'll definitely make these more often, and the sugar could probably be reduced a bit without much change in taste if you're trying to cut down. ( I added slightly less and they were plenty sweet, so I may cut more next time.)
These muffins are great! Just follow the directions:) So far this is the best recipe I've found. Just one thing to add. When making the struesel put a little vanilla in it and it will be even more amazing. Family and friends love it. Remember to put lots of love or it won't taste as good.
Made 2 different blueberry muffin recipes for this web site for a volunteer day, these were gone first!! People loved the hint of lemon with the blueberries and the topping. Definitely a keeper!! Will add a bit more lemon zest next time i think.
This was very easy to make. I used frozen blueberries as I didn't have fresh. I also used a little extra lemon zest. These are great. My husband says "excellent"
made into 3 1/2 doz mini muffins. Vey moist and yummy
Really loved the flavor that the lemon zest added!
I love making these! I like going overboard on blueberries--about 1-3/4 cups, and I always replace the white sugar with brown. Also, I've found no issues with adding all the dry ingredients and milk to the creamed sugar/butter at the same time. I used to make these with the streusel, and no lemon zest, but now I make them w/o streusel to cut back on sugar, and I discovered jarred dry lemon peel.
I read through the reviews and it seems there was a common theme that some people thought these were too bland. I used 1/2 tsp lemon zest, and I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/4 cup brown sugar to the batter. I think they came out very well, and I don't feel that the batter turned out bland at all. I will be making these again in the future.
Very good, I used brown sugar instead of the white sugar on the topping. also double the topping because we like lots of crumbs, I waited till the llast 10 mins. Of the muffins in oven then I added the crumb topping to it would be crunchy and not over cooked.yummy. its a keeper.
Made excellent mini-muffins, just be sure not to overfill the cups. Nice, light flavor with a crispy top. Loved them.
The batter was so thick, I could hardly get them in the muffin tin. I agree that this batter is on the tasteless side, however I found them to be good. Next time I will make more streusel topping and layer it in between the batter. I'm still undecided as to what to add to this batter to make it shine.
These came out fairly well. I did cut the recipe in half, because I was short on blueberries for a full recipe and I also used half lemon and half vanilla extracts to up the lemon flavor a bit. The taste was great, but the batter was very thick, and even after adding a bit of extra milk, it was still tough to get these to 'fall' into the muffin cups. They did bake up light, not a dense muffin, but I still think I would play with the consistency of these, although the flavor was spot on! Thanks for a tasty muffin treat!
Delicious! I will be making these again.
This recipe is so simple yet soooo good. I used 3 egg whites instead of 2 eggs and I used 1/4 cup apple sauce and 1/4 butter instead of 1/2 cup butter. Really great!
Very good. I substituted soy milk for dairy milk, and tangelo zest instead of lemon. I also dumped the dry ingredients and milk all at once, and then mixed a little; that's the way my mom taught me to make muffins, thrown everything in and then mix until it's almost all wet. Leave some dry parts. They crowned well and are SO good!
Great recipe! Will cut up the blueberries next time so they're more evenly distributed.
I've been searching for "the" blueberry muffin recipe and this is it! I did not use lemon as I think it drowns out the vanilla flavor and I added chopped walnuts to the topping. Scrumptious!!!
Turned out great was a hit with everyone! And the flour on the blueberries before you mix them in worked wonderfull!!
These are the BEST muffins I've ever made! I followed the recipe exactly EXCEPT added almost a TABLESPOON of ORANGE ZEST and used half brown, half white sugar as another person had suggested. Also added 2 cups of blueberries. I thought I was doing the streusel part wrong, it wasn't very crumbly, but it tastes wonderful. The prep is a bit much, but really worth it. Will definitely make again and again. My husband is on his 3rd one already. This may not be good! :-)
I thought the streusel would be a crunchy crumble but it turned out more like a sugar coating & I think that's what made the pool of butter between the foil liner & the pan.
These muffins were so awsome they turned out so totally great. I am 13 years old and I made them myself! They were great! Thanks for the great muffins!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Wow! These were the best blueberry muffins ever! My blueberry bushes are overwhelming me and we are tired of pies, cheesecakes, etc. so I tried this muffin recipe. Only made 2 small adjustments. Used half butter and half Smart Balance and added about half cup of chopped pecans. The recipe made more than 12 Large muffins....maybe because I loaded them with huge blueberries? YUM will make these again.
I used "canned blueberries", I know...I know...it may have changed the integrity of the batter because of course, the batter was bluer than they would have been with fresh or frozen but I'm giving the recipe 5 stars because even with the canned blueberries, I really liked them.
These are fine muffins! I made them with my 6 year old niece. It's a great recipe to make with kids because each step is easy to follow and they are delicious, so it's very rewarding!They rise well, and are moist with good flavor. Addendum 9/5/2009 Just made these again using whole wheat flour and fresh cherries. Still wonderful.
By far the best muffins I have ever tasted! They are so moist and light. I used frozen wild blueberries and floured them before adding to the batter to keep them from sinking to the bottom. Don't over mix the batter.
The recipe worked out pretty good. They were easy to make and turned out okay. I was a little disappointed though. These muffins were not as moist as I usually prefer. I did not make any changes. The strusel topping was good.
This were wonderful muffins! The lemon zest and streusel topping are great additions to these blueberry muffins. Just enough extra flavor to make these muffins stand out. I also made the "Best of the Best Blueberry Muffins (from this site) to see which I liked better. They were good, but just didn't look or taste quite as good as these. This recipe is going into my permanent recipe box!
I've made this recipe exactly before and they are great! However I wanted to try a healthier version. Instead of using the 1/2C butter in the batter, I used 1/2C Natural applesauce. Worked great! I still used the butter in the crumb topping though. It cuts about 130+ calories out!!
I followed the recipe and changed a few things. Since I love lemon, I added about 3 tablespoons of zest. I also added a splash of orange juice to the recipe to give a little more zing. The outcome was PERFECT! My husband ate 4 muffins for breakfast! I'm never going to buy box mix for muffins again! Thank you Heather!
MMM Perfection! I subbed 1/2 a cup of the white flour for whole wheat and didn't have a lemon on hand so used orange zest (closer to two tbs. worth) and a splash of lemon juice instead. The result was fresh and not too sweet. I was a bit alarmed when mixing the batter - it was far more solid than muffin batter usually is - but resist the temptation to add more milk - the texture was divine. Overall - lovely, easy recipe, thanks!
This recipe doesn't indicate when the milk should be added... they where rather heavy and dense. The topping was not as crumbly as I would have liked. I do like the lemon zest and cinnamon flavors.
These are delicious! I used a mix of brown sugar/white sugar and wheat/white flour to change it up a bit. We had some strawberries near end of life, so I tossed them in as well. Used orange zest instead of lemon. Would also recommend drizzling with some milk/powdered sugar glaze.
So good, they do take some time though. I used half brown sugar and half white sugar for topping, and pressed a little into batter so it wouldn't fall off the top like others stated. Hubby loved.
These muffins are AWESOME! Absolutely delicious, nice texture, and perfect sweetness! A keeper!
this recipe was amazing! i would recommend baking for 20 minutes and then taking them out, i found that when i did them for 25 they were a little dry. what i also did was squeeze a little lemon juice into the batter(when adding lemon zest), added 1-2 tablespoon(s) of maple syrup, and substituted butter for vegetable shortening and eggs for applesauce! super moist and super delicious. try it!
I used almond extract instead of vanilla and doubled the lemon zest amount. Delicious. A big hit at home. Verified by my personal taste tester!
I used frozen berries, and with the flour coating and the reminders to FOLD, not stir... the muffins were tender and NOT purple! Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good. They definitely need more lemon, though. I am serving them with honey butter.
I'm making these muffins AGAIN--by request, they never last! They are that good! These muffins were gobbled up within minutes! I followed Mrs. Houston's suggestions--doubling lemon zest and adding 1/4 c brown sugar. You may want to double the recipe...so you have some left for the next day!
I am usually a boxed muffin kind of girl but this morning I really wanted to make blueberry muffins and I didn't have a box. I am always nervous to try a muffin recipe because in the past they have never turned out great. This recipe did, though. The lemon really does add something to it- I used 1/2 tsp. lemon juice instead of the zest. I also used a different streusel since I like brown sugar streusel. I am definitely saving this recipe and maybe even giving up boxed muffins!
This recipe is great! These are the best blueberry muffins that I have ever made and tasted! I made a few minor alterations: 3/4 c. heavy cream and a splash of milk in place of milk, and a few spoonfuls of 2% greek yogurt. I also used lemon juice in place of lemon zest. This will be my blueberry muffin recipe from now on.
Muffins turned out very good. I wouldn't call them my best ever, but definitely would make them again. The streusel, however, I've made twice, exactly as described, and end up with a gooey sticky mess on top of the muffin. It tastes good, but but it's ugly. Not like the picture here next to the recipe. From now on I'll use my own streusel recipe or leave it off.
Delicous! Just made these this morning and they were a great success. I did add some extra milk to the batter and substituted brown sugar for the white sugar in the topping. Also I used frozen blueberries. Can't wait to try this one again.
Even my husband liked this recipe and he does not like blueberries! He wants to try it with cherries.
these muffins were moist even when I replaced some of the all-purpose flour with flaxseed meal! taste too good. i'm having a hard time resisting these muffins.
I thought these were fantastic! I used frozen blueberries and they turned out great. Definately a recipe I will use again.
I doubled the recipe and added ~ an extra 1/2 cup milk because the batter seemed too thick. For the topping, I used brown sugar instead of white sugar. The family loved them! Great recipe!
Omg! So good! I've never made blueberry muffins before and this was so easy! Everyone loved them. I'll be making again this week!
I halved the recipe. Took other reviewers advice and used brown sugar in the streusel mixture, and frozen blueberries. The batter did seem a little thick, but the end result was delicious. The topping gives these muffins a sweet crunch.
I double up on the blueberries...mmm. I'm not a huge lemon fan but I love these muffins. Thanks for the recipe!
like these very much.
This is a great recipe! Perfect for an ex-patriot craving a little bit of home. These came out just like the muffins I used to get at my favorite coffee shop in my hometown. The only thing I did was add a little extra lemon zest and a tiny bit of lemon juice to the muffin batter and I doubled the flour called for the streusel to make it easier to crumble.
These were good. The batter is pretty thick, since it uses butter instead of oil. So, while it was tempting to add a little extra milk to thin it, I didn't. There was too much batter- the recipe didn't specify how full to fill the muffin cups, I filled the cups too full of batter and most of the streusel topping slid off onto the the muffin pan. Next time I will only fill them 1/2 way before putting on the streusel. This recipe could really make 18 muffins, or more, especially if you add extra berries. I'll try it again.
I did not care for this.
These were amazing! I doubled the topping, YUM. Was it just me or was the milk omitted in the written directions? Very Good, your giving Martha Stewart's muffins, so good competition!!
These turned out amazing! They are extremely moist with just the perfect amount of sweetness. The streusel topping created a lovely crisp top. They are quite rich though; no dry, diet muffin here. I did take the advice of other reviews and just added the milk in with the wet ingredients and it was much easier to not overwork the batter.
I make these all the time, with frozen and fresh blueberries, and they are gone within the next three days. Very nice consistency and flavor, but i sometimes find the batter needs more milk than is called for. Besides that a great muffin recipe.
These muffins turned out great! The dietitian in me could not resist making a few changes: 1. Used whole wheat white flour, 2. used 1/4 cup butter and 1/4 cup no sugar added apple sauce, 3. used 2 cups wild blueberries, 4. took others advice and put 2-3 times the lemon zest. My husband LOVED them. Thank you for sharing this great recipe.
very dense muffin. didnt have fresh blueberries so I used dried. will increase the milk, and sugar next time. very easy recipe, will keep this one.
These were worth all the effort! I used a suggestion made previously and made the topping using brown sugar instead of white sugar and it made all the difference! Also the lemon zest added a great kick!
They didn't make it to the freezer. They didn't survive long.
These muffins turned out looking great! They tasted good but next time I'm going to use 'I can't believe its not butter' just to make it a little richer. The streusel was perfect! will make again
These are good. Not real pretty and kind of messy with the steusel. Not sure if I like the streusel topping, but that is just a preference of mine.
Very moist, though a tad dense. Not bad though. The batter doesn't have much flavor to it, but the streusel topping was excellent. The trick with the flour on the blueberries worked great as well! I'll definitely try this one again, but maybe with 1/2 brown sugar in the batter., and some cinnamon.
The muffins were delicious and my family of 6 thinks they could live off of them. The only changes we made were, when it called for white sugar we used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar. In the topping we used 2 TBSP brown sugar and 3 TBSP white sugar. They were very good. The lemon zest made the muffins have a very unique taste. YUMMY will make again as soon as I get 2 cups of FRESH blueberries again. THANKS for sharing this recipe.
