Streusel Topped Blueberry Muffins

Superb muffin here! I prepared this recipe with minor changes based on what I had in the house. Foremost was that I didn't have milk, but had some half n half. I used 1/2 cup of that. Also, in the streusel topping, I used 3 T raw sugar crystals with 2 T table sugar (in place of 5 T sugar)...just cuz I've done it before and love the lil crunch it gives. For my blueberries, I used 1 cup frozen. I put them on a plate for a bit and they got sweaty on the outside. Then I put them in a paper lunch bag with 2 T flour, gently tossed and poured back onto the plate. When it was time to add them to the very thick batter, I was VERY careful to not grab any extra flour and ever so carefully foldeded them in. Turned out the 1 cup of berries was too much, so the few that remained on the plate I just poked into the top of each muffin (very pretty). Topped with streudel, baked at 375 for 17 min exactly, cooled in pan about 10 minutes and they came out lovely (I never use papers). The key to successful muffins truly is preparation; never over mix, room temp ingredients, etc. Flour coating the berries is important, they didn't turn my batter blue at all!! They were perfect! and for this recipe, the lemon zest is da bomb! Enjoy! (might add a scrape or two of fresh nutmeg next time??)