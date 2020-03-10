West African Peanut Soup

108 Ratings
  • 5 62
  • 4 31
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

Tomatoes and peanut butter? YES! The first time I tried this at a health food restaurant, I was hooked. About 5 years of tweaking the recipe to my personal taste has created a spicy, sweet favorite amongst my friends and family. Luckily there is always enough for everyone!

By DRUMNWRITE

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large stock pot over medium-high heat. Cook onion, bell pepper, and garlic until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes with their juice, vegetable broth, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes.

  • Add rice to soup and stir. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer 25 minutes, or until rice is tender.

  • When rice is cooked, whisk in peanut butter and return to a simmer, and serve. Garnish with chopped roasted peanuts, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 30.7g; fat 32.8g; sodium 777mg. Full Nutrition
