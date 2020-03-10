West African Peanut Soup

Tomatoes and peanut butter? YES! The first time I tried this at a health food restaurant, I was hooked. About 5 years of tweaking the recipe to my personal taste has created a spicy, sweet favorite amongst my friends and family. Luckily there is always enough for everyone!
I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Guinea in West Africa and this is a very popular dish there. This recipe is more or less the same as what they make there. I've had this probably 200 times and I still make it here in the US. I don't even use vegetable broth, water is fine. It's also good to add a sweet starchy vegetable like sweet potatoes or butternut squash. But the biggest difference between the African version and this recipe is how it's served. I was surprised to see this being served as a soup. It's very, very rich! In Africa, they typically pour two ladels or so over a plate of rice. And if you're serving it over rice, 2-3 lbs of chicken or beef turn it into a very hearty meal.
I made this recipe tonight, and my husband and I did not care for it. It is way too peanut-buttery and rich for our taste, made me feel sick after eating half my bowl. Too bad because the ingredients (especially the red peppers and peanut butter) are not cheap!
I have made this many times, and while it is wonderful as is, I have tweaked it to make it a little healthier. First, I add some carrots and celery to increase the veggie content, and only use about 3/4 - 1 cup peanut butter, which is plenty. If you find this is not thick enough, I sometimes make a cornstarch slurry to give it the same consistency as the original. I also use fire-roasted tomatoes in this, as it adds a particular rustic flavor to it. Either way, this soup is requested all the time at my work parties!
I like this better than the African Peanut Soup from this site, it has more flavor and richness thanks to more peanut butter and pepper flakes. I made this with almond butter (really good) and quinoa instead of rice (also delicious), coconut instead of olive oil. I would like this better with crushed tomatoes. I added a diced sweet potato. One review suggested using water instead of broth, so I used less broth -- needed more flavor, maybe cinnamon? Next time I will use the full amount of broth.
Yum yum yum! Being a peanut butter lover and always looking for new taste combinations thought I'd give this a try. Fantastic. If you don't LOVE peanut butter, you may want to cut it back a little. Ends up being pretty creamy - might be too much for some. But for me - EXCELLENT. Definitely serve with crusty bread for dipping. Also, apple slices compliment this soup well.
I made it pretty much as is. Except I added African "pepper", which is like cayenne pepper. It definitely needed it, in addition to the red pepper flakes, for my taste. I threw the onions, garlic, and bell peppers in the food processor and it was finely chopped within a few seconds. I used virgin coconut and red palm oils. I recommend using a natural peanut butter: which is just peanuts and salt. It tastes (and looks) like a spicy, savory peanut sauce, not unlike what you would find in a Chinese restaurant with duck. I can imagine it would be nice with a roasted chicken thigh.
Tasty, filling, unusual soup that was devoured by my in-laws, much to my surprise! I added chicken, which made it a full meal. Add the brown rice earlier if it usually takes 40 minutes to cook, or if its a ten minute Uncle Bens version, use the recipe. I used tinned tomatoes with chilli already in it to kick up the heat, and organic crunchy peanut butter added to taste at the end. Would recommend take some hot soup out and mixing it with the peanut butter as a paste, or you will end up chasing spoons of it around the pan tying to get it to blend! Already made it again.
This recipe has become a staple at my house. I like to use the canned diced tomatoes with added green chilies for the extra spice.
03/05/2004
What a great recipe. I put the onions, peppers, and garlic in the food processor to mince them and it came out great. I also chopped up the tomatoes before adding them too. I made this for myself first, then for a family dinner. Everyone loved it and asked for the recipe.
I was skeptical, but now I'm a believer! I used the college student method of garlic powder and onion powder and let everything boil while I wrote a paper. I think it would be great garnished with fresh herbs (cilantro?).
This recipe inspired me to make some slight changes that I knew our family would appreciate. I love peanut butter and ginger together so used about 1 1/2 inch of grated fresh ginger when I put in the garlic. I also substituted salsa for the canned tomat's and curry pwder for the chile powder. Threw in some diced carrots, chopped cauliflower and cooked jasmine rice separately. Mmmmmm mmmmm! Ooops! almost forgot, chopped scallions sprinkled on top as you serve.
Quick, simple, and just wonderful! As I usually use about 3/4 of a jar of 18 oz peanut butter, I altered the recipe a bit with another 28 oz can of diced tomatoes, 2 cans of 8 oz (?) diced tomatoes with green chilies, 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes (spicy, I love), 3 bell peppers, and 3/4 c rice. Everything else stays the same, though another cup or two of vegetable broth would help with the thickness. Also, I've found that I cannot chop onion for anything (very strong!), so I use my food processor to dice as needed. making it at least once every few months lasts awhile! Great recipe!
Very good, although I made some adjustments. I added 4 chopped up carrots, 2 chopped celery stalks and left out the red bell pepper and rice. I used crushed tomatoes as well as canned diced and a little less peanut butter. I followed recipe directions but added peanut butter at same time as tomatoes and simmered uncovered about 2 hours. Served over brown rice cooked separately.
The most crucial thing I would recommend is not adding the peanut butter blindly, but bit by bit, to ensure it doesn't exceed your taste. I halved this recipe, and still found a heaping tablespoon of peanut butter too overpowering. I added more chili and more tomato to compensate.
This soup is AWESOME! I had it for the first time in 2008 at a writers' retreat. The retreat took place at Lake Logan, NC and the staff there made this our first night. They ended up handing out quite a few copies of the recipe as everyone really loved it. It's just the right spicy, so very tasty, and not too difficult to make. Perfect.
This was a fantastic soup! I cut the recipe in half, which made it just enough for two with lunch leftovers. I also used leftover rice from another dinner (2 c. cooked, which made it a bit heartier). The flavors are excellent. I know it seems like a lot of peanut butter, but you could still taste the tomatoes. And using a fresh chili pepper instead of the ground red pepper gave it just the right amount of kick. Thanks for posting this! I'm looking forward to making it for guests next time.
This is one of the tastiest, simpliest soups I've ever made!! I catered meals for 14 college kids (13 of them being boys) and made this soup. They ADORED it and I even had a few of them ask me for the recipe...college boys...crazy!!
I was looking for a vegetarian soup to bring to a gathering and this was a big hit with my non-veg friends! It was quick and easy to make. My only additions to the recipe was a sweet potato and a jar of hot salsa to give it a little heat, (but not too spicy). I will definately be making this again and again, but with a little more red pepper for myself.
I liked this recipe more than I expected! I used half a jar of peanut butter and it turned out about right. The only reason I didn't give it a "5" is that I feel like it needs more spices, but I'm not exactly sure what to add. Overall, the peanut butter flavor gives the soup a sweet flavor and a smooth texture. Recommended!
This recipe is amazing, as listed! However, it's even more amazing if you add 2 diced sweet potatoes (we left the skins on them). An unusual, but delicious combination of flavors. If you make the rice separately and add in as desired, it makes for easier storage.
I just finished cooking, and my family keeps sneaking a cup here and there---they love it! I didn't alter much---though I saved the red pepper for people to add individually ( I have little ones that aren't crazy about it), and was surprised it thickened up like it did. Definitely saving! Thanks!! :O)
I just made half a batch and it is delicious. I used one cup of natural peanut butter and threw in leftover rice (just eyeballed what I thought a good amt. would be) instead of cooking the rice in the broth. I added some extra red pepper for a little more kick and also about a T of sugar. I pureed mine before adding the peanut butter. I do think some fresh peppers would be great in it as well (jalapeno, serrano, etc). Its definitely peanut buttery, but I love peanut butter, so its a good thing for me :-) * update...it is very filling! It would be good served with something light and sweet. I also want to try making it without the rice and serving it over rice and stir fried bell peppers and onion, maybe carrot and broccoli as well.
I thought the taste was phenomenal! So different from anything I have ever tasted, but made with ingredients I eat almost every day! Warm, comforting, creamy, with a hint of spice.... BUT, since it was such a different taste I was pretty much the only one who liked it. Therefore, in reference to being a crowd-pleaser I have rated it 4 stars.
This is absolutely delicious! I subbed in quinoa for the rice because I wanted to use some I had on hand. Otherwise, I was faithful to the recipe. My husband, who is the second pickiest eater in the world, loved it. In fact, he said it is extremely similar to the sauce used in the "peanut butter chicken" from his favorite Chinese restaurant in Omaha, so after years of searching, I have stumbled across a good recipe for it!
Yummy! I made this soup for a party of 20, which asked for 2 jars of peanut butter I ended up not using but 1&1/4 jars and 8 cans of chicken stock. I'm not crazy about onions so I used 1&1/2 biguns and pureed them in the blender with red bell peppers. I used some ancho chili powder, cardamom, cinnamon, and just a sprinkle of turbinado raw sugar. The soup got raved about and most people went back for seconds and thirds. Other reviewers recommended serving it with toasty bread and apples, so two loaves of toasted French bread and a baby spinach salad with apples, currents, toasted pumpkin seeds and blue cheese finished off the meal. Next time I'll try a little more chicken stock and kick it up with some jalapenos, I think.
As written, it was WAY WAY WAY to peanut-buttery. I just felt like I was eating hot peanut butter, but there is potential for this dish yet. I recommend to anyone making this for the first time to ADD THE PEANUT BUTTER SLOWLY WHILE TASTING IT. The bites I had with red peppers or tomatoes in them were good, but just too much peanut taste otherwise.
This recipe is great but I did change some stuff too. I used chicken stock instead of veg and a teaspoon of cayenne instead of the red pepper flakes, I like spicy food! I also used quinoa instead of rice and added chicken, about a lb of breast, when the first 15 min simmer happened the took at out, cut it in chunks and added it back later after the peanut butter went in. The other thing I did was to use my emersion blender right before I added the quinoa. This soup is amazing and so healthy! Happy cooking all!
Very good! I'll make this again but I did two things differently. I used brown rice, but precooked it until almost done before adding it since brown rice takes longer to cook. And I would suggest blending until almost smooth. Don't blend so much as to break up the rice completely, but that combined with the addition of the peanut butter makes for a rich, thick, very warming and filling soup.
Delicious. I added too much peanut butter (I prefer to bite into some peanut bits occ. so used crunchy pb) so will cut back to what the recipe calls for the next time. My goof up made it quite thick. Wonderful flavors.
The flavor of this soup is wonderful. However, I think the cooking time was way too long - the finely chopped vegetables turned into mush before the rice was cooked. I would recommend coarsely chopping the veggies and cooking them until they're just tender, then adding pre-cooked rice.
Well i wanted a "different" soup and this is certainly unlike any other i have tasted- Thanks for the awsome idea! It is very filling (you dont really need bread). My housemate said it was the nicest soup she'd ever tasted. I agree it was very tasty- although i think you'd have to like peanut butter to enjoy it to the max!
My husband and I both loved it. It's hearty and satisfying. Half the recipe was really a lot for two people. We have plenty left over for tonight. I added a few other veggies and a dash of cayenne pepper & wizzed it up with the hand blender. Thank you for the great recipe! Highly recommended!
Really yummy soup, especially when it's cold outside. I used chicken stock instead of vegetable and added chunks of chicken as was suggested by another member, and it was delicious. Low fat peanut butter made it a little less rich, but next time I will probably just go ahead and decrease the amount of peanut butter
I made this for an ethnic food pot luck at church. But after I let my husband and daughter try it, I chickened out of taking it. They hated it! I thought it was alright, but VERY different. Not the kind of food for small-town folk. You can't eat very much of it in a sitting. It would make a better side dish than a main.
I make this for my husband for a surprise cause he come from Africa and since we together he only eat food from my culture unless on rare times when he cook. I want to surprise him with one thing I can make that was a African dish. it never hard to make and he friend who come from Africa too, and everybody eat and loved it. I want to learn to make different food from different countries especially Africa for my husband, chinese, japanese, Taiwanese, everywhere other than island food that I can already cook. thanks for a delicious recipe
This is very easy to make. It is a wonderful wintertime soup - hearty and satisfying. I used a bit more peanut butter - by mistake when I first made it and ended up with more of a chowdery consistency. I added a bit of water & broth and voila! My own version of condensed soup. I now keep a bag or two of the condensed soup in my freezer for a quick and easy lunch or supper with sandwich.
The only reservation I had is that the taste although terrific seemed more like a side dish and not a main entree. I am vegetarian, but my bf who loves meat decided to eat frozen food after taking two bites. This is the first time he did not eat what I made. This was a really, really unique taste and I think most will be pleased I will make again and I froze the leftovers.
Awesome soup!!! Hubby and I both loved it. A few minor changes... I used 4 cups chicken broth (instead of vegetable broth) and excluded the rice. Also, I used peanut oil instead of olive oil and only 2/3 cup peanut butter (don't need whole jar - way too much fat).
08/13/2016
i used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth also i added habanero peppers and only used 5 ounce oz of peanut butter i let simmer for about an hour after i added peanut butter.
This was good--it reminded me a lot of the "fancy ramen" I make when we're feeling poor, where I just take cheap 50 cent ramen packets, cook it, add some veggies and a scoop of peanut butter. So to make it fancier, I added African spices and seasoning. Probably wouldn't make again following this exact recipe, but definitely good, still as this was no doubt a lot healthier than the "fancy ramen."
Really good. I love west African Peanut. I made a spin-off of this when I didn't have all the ingredients. I used 1 can of Campbell's tomato bisque and one can of harvest tomato, one can water, 1/2 cup peanut butter, 1/2 tbsp halved roasted peanuts, 1 tbps vegetable oil, small handful egg noodles, 1 tbsp minced onions, 1 tsp fresh ground pepper, 1/2 tsp chili powder, 1/2 tsp paprika. Add extra onion and pepper to taste. Simmer all in pan til noodles are soft. Yum. Wish I had chicken.
This recipe is absolutely wonderful. I was actually concerned that it might be bland, but it was a rich and satisfying soup. The only changes I made was to use fresh serrano pepers that I had on hand, and only 1/2 jar of peanut butter, as that was all I had on hand, and it really turned out just right. Plus it smells wonderful and my house still smells good today, and I made it last night.
I'm giving it 5 stars b/c my vegan brother said it tasted amazing! I found it....interesting. Definitely tastes like peanut butter. I think if I made it again I'd cut the peanut butter in half & double up on the rice. :)
This was a nice hearty soup. I followed the recipe pretty closely...only changes I made were to half the recipe, used chicken broth instead of veggie broth and brown rice that I cooked separately. Once the soup was done, I added some of the cooked rice and blended with my immersion blender until it was nice and smooth. Served with a scoop of cooked rice and a sprinkling of cinnamon....very yummy!
Not as flavorful as we had thought it would turn out, though it grew on us as we ate it. I have to say that the addition of freshly sliced apples on the side, as one reviewer suggested, would have been perfect. And an even better suggestion by my husband was to add pineapple. It's very filling and was interesting (in a mostly positive way) for trying something different.
this was almost good. i think the texture bothered me the most. it was way too thick. i used natural peanut butter, so i felt it necessary to add some brown sugar...i added a serrano pepper and extra chile flakes, but it still wasn't spicy enough for me. i would probably use a little more rice, too. the flavor was almost what i was hoping for, but i'm not sure if i'll make it again.
I substituted white potatoes for the sweet potatoes because that was all that I had at the time. My future husband is from Ghana Africa and he love it!! The only thing he questioned was the use of the chunky peanut butter because it is normally make with smooth peanut butter. I did make it spicy because he likes spicy food. I will make it again but next I will use smooth peanut butter.
Do not make unless you really like peanut butter. This is quite good, but very rich. I recommend taking half the portion you normally would to start. I followed recommendations and added a chopped sweet potato. I’m glad I did. I used half vegetable broth and half water to keep it vegetarian. When adding the peanut butter do a little at time and taste after each addition. I ended up adding about 10 oz and that was plenty for me. I might add more rice and pepper to it to help cut the richness. Overall a very unique soup. I’ll make it again though not super often.
I'm allergic to onions, so used another 2 large cloves of garlic and my husband and I were pleasently surprised with the wonderful taste. Thank You for this great Vegan recipe (We have relatives that are Vegans and this is so easy, I can't wait to make this for them.) The flavor was mild and good for people sensitive to hot spicy foods. I will take it to Pot Luck on Sunday (We have some Vegans at church and not a lot of Vegan food.). However, when I make it next time for close friends I'll add a little more of the pepper flakes since I can't use onion.
Delicious! I scaled this recipe down to one serving (since I'm just cooking for one!), and here's what I did (in case anyone else needs the measurements for one): 50 grams of smooth peanut butter (didn't have crunchy) A cup and a quarter of chicken broth, occasionally adding water 6 grams of basmati rice Around an eight of a teaspoon red pepper flakes 50 grams of red bell pepper 6 grams of garlic 137 grams grape tomato 32 grams of onion A few shakes of pepper 2 grams olive oil The meal turned out wonderfully. My calories amounted to 425 for my serving. I think next time I will put in a touch more red pepper, and perhaps some sweet potatoes like another reviewer suggested.
This was awesome. I was super skeptical but I had a lot of natural peanut butter to use up and I'm so glad I made this. I used a homemade lamb stock instead of vegetable stock, added chunks of beef stew meat, and a little kosher salt at the end. I love this soup!
