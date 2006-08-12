Date Nut Bread
A wonderful, very rich loaf that is moist and delicious. Keeps well if you hide it! Good toasted for breakfast also.
This recipe is very much like my grandmother's, but you should add to the recipe that you have to add the water that the dates are soaking in. Her recipe had you adding the water a little at a time when you added the flour. She also baked the bread in clean vegetable cans she saved to make mini loaves for gift giving. I use mini loaf pans instead. I also pair up the bread with a small container of home-made honey butter to make a great sweet treat gift! My friends and family love it! If you want, you can also include a small chees spread knife.Read More
I made half of the recipe and i will say the bread was the worst tasting stuff i have ever eaten. The inside was all doughy.Read More
This is wonderful!! Far better then any recipe Betty C. ever gave us - it takes a bit longer to cook then it says - I baked it at 350 along with a banana bread I was making and it still took a little over an hour. You might also add to the instructions add the date mixture (water/soda/date) instead of just adding dates -my 10yo daughter was helping me make it and she couldnt figure out how to get the dates out of the water w/o getting water into the batter until I told her to dump the whole thing in =) Thanks Peggy!!!!
A truly delicious bread (cake!) recipe. Moist, light, and flavorful! I took reviewer advice and baked at 350. At an hour the inside was still doughy, so I covered it with tinfoil to prevent anymore outside darkening, and it was done about 15 minutes later. An added cupful of raisins (or chocolate chips) goes wonderfully in the batter as well!
Try adding dark brown sugar instead of white, WOW! what a flavor difference I'd give it 6 stars if I could.
The description is right -- you DO have to hide this to make it last!! I substituted 1-1/2 cups whole wheat flour for 1-1/2 cups of the all-purpose flour and it was still great! Low in fat, too! EXCELLENT!
I followed other reviewers advice (bake for 1 hour and plus with foil on top at 350 F) and came out just wonderful. I made 1 loaf worth and it was just fine.
real good. Is just like my grandmothers if you substitute butter for the oleo
this is a very tasty dark brown bread. soak the dates in the boiling/soda water, makes them so moist!! very good Linda
This is a nice quick and moist date bread recipe. It was easy to put together and baking time was a little longer then the recipe called for. It is very good as a breakfast bread spread with cream cheese. Will definitely keep this to make again!
Fortunately, I read the reviews before baking. Changed to dates AND water, as well the temp and bake time. (350 degrees for 1 hr and 15 min., tenting with foil) Turned out great!!
Great recipe. Definitely a keeper. Thanks Peggy!!
Moist and flavorful. I made this for the holidays and it was a hit. Bake it at 350º so that the center cooks through, adding foil if necessary to keep the top from getting hard. It might take 10-15 minutes longer but it's worth the effort.
Tastes WONDERFUL. It has a great flavor, and is perfect for breakfast. I also did what the other reviewers were saying, bake at 350, then cover with tin foil for 15 minutes. It turns out perfectly! I love making this bread.
Love this recipe. Adding a half cup of sliced maraschino cherries even makes it better. Our old family recipes uses less sugar and tastes great. Make sure you alternate the date water with the flour when adding the flour. Using hot coffee instead of the hot water is also quite good as a variation. We also bake it in clean cans lined with wax paper that is greased and floured. The wax paper makes removal easy. Depending on the size of the cans you'll need about 4 cans. The old Campbell soup cans use to be the perfect size, but they are smaller now. The round shapes make attractive slices. While eating a slice plain is very good, I think you might find slathering cream cheese on a slice is even better than butter. Really, really a great recipe.
This bread is very good. I made it into a bundt cake and baked it an extra 20 min at 300 in a gas oven. I also had fresh dates to use!
Recently retired, I've begun baking again. I've always loved date nut bread and sifted through many recipes. This one is by far the best. Although I've made some variations, I really do like the original recipe best. It does seem to require a longer baking time and my experience is to keep the temperature the same and let it cook longer. Increasing the temp seems to take out some of the moisture. This bread rocks!
i love dates and nuts, but i didn't like this recipe...will search for more recipes. came out quite dry and not a lot of flavor.
its a great bread...but i think it needs to be made in three loaf pans not two(which made a giant mess in my oven) and it needs to bake longer then an hour
I modified Peggy's recipe as follows: I used a mixture of whole wheat pastry flour and white bread flour (about 2 C WW, and 2-1/2 C WBr); I used brown, rather than white, sugar; I used three Tbs. of melted ghee, rather than margarine; and instead of vanilla extract, I cooked a split vanilla bean in the water before adding it to the dates (I used Medjool dates and walnuts). Since many of the reviewers seemed to think the 300 F baking temperature was inadequate, I baked the breads at 350--it took about an hour and twenty minutes before the tester came out clean. I think perhaps the vanilla bean was a bit too much--although I love the scent, it tends to overpower the dates, and so I may just use a teaspoon of extract next time. It came out not nearly as dense and heavy as I thought it might--mine seemed just about the right balance between moist and dry, and came out quite well leavened, like a banana bread. The one other thing I might try, next time, is using less sugar--the dates I used were already extremely sweet, and so I probably could have gotten away with only ONE cup of sugar, rather than two. As it is, I think the bread is just a little bit too sweet, but tomorrow I'll try it sliced, lightly toasted, and with a dab of cream cheese. On the whole, it worked out well, but I don't know what might have happened had I tried baking it at 300 until it was completely done.
4 1/2 cups of flour? Are you serious? I couldn't even taste the dates. I think there are some typos in this recipe, and the steps are not clear at all. Do not try this!
I absolutely love a good date nut bread, but this just didn't make it. I didn't think it was dense enough, nor did I pick up a strong date flavor.
This recipe made a really wonderful -- and yes, dense -- date nut bread. It took 1-1/4 hours to cook at 300 degrees in my oven. Delicious!
Delicious. The centers on mine caved in, but it could be because I filled them to full. I'd make again.
I was searching for that old date nut bread recipe my mom used to make and served with cream cheese for tea sandwiches. Tried alot of them but this is like it. Used one 8 oz. pkg of pitted dates which equaled almost two cups after being coarsely chopped. The pkg states its equal to one cup? Turned out great. Added pecans and more vanilla. And like Feemilysmom said you should correct the recipe instructions to read that the dates AND water, soda mix should be added. Excellant. Great gift. Thanks Peggy.
My father in law asked for Date Nut Bread last Thanksgiving. It was something his mom had made for him when he was a kid and he always loved it. It's been years since he has had it and this was the closest thing he's had to his mom's. He loved it. And so did every one who tried it. Thanks so much for such a great recipe!
Excellent recipe, I used pecans but next time I will use walnuts. I think it will give a little more flavor.
A very good recipe. I just made it. Put some cream cheese on it and ate some, but the aroma was wonderful. I knew it was going to be great. I baked it a tad longer than I should. Freezing it will make it come out with more moisture. It is not burned, but next time I will put the timer on.
Just pulled my breads out of the oven and WOW! They are beautiful and a perfect Mother's Day gift for my Mother-in-Law. I baked the breads at 350 and covered them with foil about 40 minutes into the baking. I had to bake them 70 minutes total. I can't help but think they are going to taste delicious; they smell sooo good!
I found the loaf a little too dense. I would say add a banana or perhaps 1/2 cup of apple sauce to give it a lighter texture.
Excellant! I couldn't have found a better recipe! I bought 3 loaf pans at the $ store and it made 3 nice loafs! I like mine with cream cheese, bravo Peggy!
I use whole wheat flour. Not a very moist bread, but it's still rather addicting!
Made this three times, never fails my memories from my moms kitchen . We enjoy it with cream cheese.
Here's the good: This "bread" has a good solid texture which makes it perfect for dunking. It's also relatively easy to make. I baked it for an hour at 350 deg. and it wasn't done. I then turned down the oven to 300 deg. for 10 more minutes. Now the bad: This bread has absolutely no flavor. I kind of suspected it wouldn't since the recipe didn't call for any spices. The batter was gloopy and tasteless also. I would suggest adding some cinnamon and nutmeg to give it some flavor, although I won't be making it again. I even put a coating of apple butter on my slices, and that didn't help it. It is very bland tasting, like hospital food.
This is now my "Go-to" recipe for Date Nut Bread. It is moist, dense & so flavorful. The loaves baked beautifully, making perfect little loaves with a nice dome. The loaves were firm and sliced nicely even while still warm. I was going to add my rating yesterday after I had my first taste, but I'm glad I waited a day. Although the bread is very good fresh from the oven, it is even better waiting until the next day to eat it. Yesterday I thought maybe it needed something - cinnamon? Nutmeg? But, today, I have second thoughts. It doesn't need a thing - It is that good. I made one large loaf and two mini loaves. 35 minutes baking time @350 degrees was perfect for the mini loaves and 70 minutes was perfect for the large loaf, covering it with foil during the last 30 minutes. My only complaint is the recipe should be revised to direct adding the soda water that the dates have been soaking in. I had originally copied the recipe down on a card and when it came to assembling the ingredients, I had to go back to the computer to find the recipe to see what to do about the water.
Awesome recipe! It gets great reviews every time I serve it. Want a twist? Add a 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. allspice for a great winter-time treat!
Excellent breakfast bread. Both dense and moist. I could perhaps add a few more dates but I would say that about any baked good containing fruit. Only changes I made were to use half boiling water and half french vanilla coffee and butter rather than margarine.
I made this today but didnt have any baking soda or butter.so what i did was soak dates in hot water and added 3 tbsp of baking powder and i used crisco instead of themargarine.it turned out really good.i baked it at 350 f for 1hr and 10 min.thx for this good recipe.i added the baking powder with the flour and salt.
not bad, but not very good either. i baked it for an hour on 350F, as other reviewers suggested, and it turned out kindof rubbery and tasteless. it's ok if you toast it and slather on the butter, but i don't think i'll use this recipe again.
This recipe is a family favorite. Will make 5 mini-loaves. In the tradition of the Louisville Boat Club ladies luncheon, serve with cream cheese or Benedictine spread.
Excellent bread! Lost my Mom's old recipe, and this was similar so I tried it. Great taste. Everyone loved it. Easy to make - did bake a while longer - will use again. Thanks Peggy!
I make this recipe South Beach friendly by using whole Wheat flour, 2 c of Splenda and either artificial margarine squeeze or applesauce. It always turns out great and is very nice and moist.
Next time I will try brown sugar and whole wheat flour, as others suggested.
I really wished the recipe had added that the water the dates were boiling in was to be added as part of the batter. So disappointed with it!
this is a good recipe. I baked it at 350 for 1hr. and 15 mns and it came out good. Thanks for the recipe.
I mixed half brown sugar and half cane sugar, and half wheat and half white flour as others said worked. Its good but i gotta find the other on on here.... there were just too many that came up. This was a bit too moist and the flavor was not as good. It took longer in the wider glass bread pan than the smaller round metal. So the glass loaf was overdone. My advice is yeah try different things but when you find one you really like - bookmark it right away!
Moist and delicious!
I gave 1/2 of the loaf to my manager and her parents loved it so much they took the rest home with them. lol My neighbor who I gave a inch slice to said this was the best date nut loaf she had ever had and she is over 70 and her sister is a baker. So, yes, this is a fantastic recipe.
Easy wonderful......recipe
I loved the recipe. I made changes and did a half recipe with changing the dates and nut quantity for only sultanas and it was perfect...my husband is the sultana nut and loved loved loved it. Just making a loaf for grandchildren substituting dates for cranberries and choc chips for nuts. I'm sure it will be another big hit with the family.
I made this exactly as written and loved it. It froze well. I enjoy it toasted with my morning cup of coffee.
DRY. BORING. Followed the recipe to the letter. At 300 degrees in order to get the center fully cooked the entire perimeter of the bread is overcooked. This should be cooked at 350 degrees. Also, 3 TBL of butter is not enough fat for 2 loaves of bread - thus very dry. Also, I would suggest editing Step 2 to say "add the date, baking soda, water mixture" versus just saying dates - so as to minimize any confusion.
I agree that you need to add the instructions- Add the dates AND the water they’ve been soaking in. I just about burned up the motor in my mixer. Wasted time having to go back to add water after the mixture was in the pan. Wasted water. Still waiting to see how the bread comes out. All in all, not good instructions.
Very good. I made muffins and it takes slightly less than an hour cooking time. Also used brown sugar as I was out of white. They smell awesome! They taste even better! Thank you!
Worst recipe I ever tried. I moved this past year and couldn’t find my recipe. Made Christmas Eve morning. Heavy dense nasty. No flavor.
I wasn't too hopeful with all of the comments so I made changes. I increased the temp to 350°. I used 1/4 cup of softened butter. I used 2 cups of dates and added 2 small apples. I added 1 tsp of baking powder. And I flavored with cardamom and cinnamon. I baked for about 59 mins. It came out moist and very good! But just a tiny bit underdone. I didn't leave it longer because the edges were really getting brown. Maybe next time, I'll start with a higher temp and then lower it for the inside.
THE TEMP ON THIS RECEIPE SEEMS LOW WHEN I USED 300 DEGREES THE BREAD WAS NOT CLOSE TO BEING DONE
no changes
Need to clarify water used to soak date pieces also gets added to mixture. Really unclear in directions
A little bit different than my usual date nut bread recipe, but still very very good! The only change I made is I used regular butter instead of margarine.
This is a good bread, nice flavor. A little dense. However, it took over 2 hours to bake through. At one hour I was left with a nice dark bread outside, and completely raw batter inside. I covered the loaves in foil and upped the temp to 350 for another hour.
Made exactly as directed and LOVED it!
A great tasting bread. I used chopped pecans in place of walnuts, because that's what was in th pantry.
I waisted all the ingredients because the recipe wasn’t complete. This was dry because she didn’t note to use the water the dates soaked I . For that I give 1 star for my waist of time.
Made it yesterday very nice.
2 3/4 Cup flour 1cup white sugar. 1 cup brown sugar.
all my grandchildren loved it and so did my husband, this was the first time i made it and it was great, will make it over and over again,, thanks minnie
I did not care for this recipe. Made 2 dense, heavy, little flavored loaves. Would never make again. Was very disappointed. These loaves turned out like VERY early American type cooking, with little to no flavor. If I hadn't have chopped the dates myself, I wouldn't have know there were dates in it.
Great just made a few changes too make it more like my Bubbies (Grandmother) water to strong Black Coffee, Sugar to 1/2 white Splender 1/2 brown splender, Baked in round cans just like Bubbies
Tried this recipe and my family loved it!
Instead of 2 cups white sugar I did 1 white 1 brown sugar and next really need to use twice the amount of dates or even more and only quarter the dates but bread was sweet and good
Nothing came out right. I tried to put the dough in cup cakes to share for Christmas gifts. After cooking for an hour I couldn't peel the paper off the date cake. When I took the cake out of the pan it still looked raw and when I put it back into the oven and cooked it longer it came out hard as a brick. The cake still looked raw in the bottom of the pan. I don't know if it was supposed to be that way. I used the directions as directed with that exception of using the cup cakes.
I made this twice in one week haha! My teenage boys raved about it and my husband loved it as well. I baked loaves in Pampered Chef stoneware and found that the edges got too brown while waiting for middle to finish baking - the first time around. So, I lined stone with tinfoil, baked at 300 degrees and covered top with with loose tinfoil. It turned out great!
Dear Peggy: When you wrote this recipe there was one thing which you forgot to mention. When one cooks the Dates in water and Baking Soda does one then add that water to the Flour mixture or not. I strained the water out of the Dates and added the Dates to the Flour. The Flour was then way too dry so I added about 1/2 to 3/4 Cup of water. ( I was using Spelt Flour.) I also added some Figs which I had cooked and pureed a few days before. Then because I had thrown out the water which had Baking Soda in it I added 1 tsp of Baking Soda. Crossing my fingers I put it in the oven. My Date/ Fig Bread turned out perfect. When serving this to my husband I called it my Miracle Bread. It was a Miracle that it turned out so well.
This bread was heavy and doughy in taste.
