Date Nut Bread

88 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 16
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 12

A wonderful, very rich loaf that is moist and delicious. Keeps well if you hide it! Good toasted for breakfast also.

By Peggy

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine baking soda with the boiling water. Soak the dates in the water and baking soda solution for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Cream sugar and butter together. Add eggs, vanilla, dates, nuts, flour, and salt.

  • Divide batter equally between two 9 x 5 (or 8 1/2 x 4 1/2) inch greased loaf pans. Bake 1 hour at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) (or until loaf tests done). Can be frozen when cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 276.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022