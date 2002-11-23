Boiled Bagels

Fantastic recipe. This was my very first time making bagels, so the process did take me a long time. It, however, is so much fun! I wish I had a large Kitchenaid mixer, but had to rely on my old electric hand mixer from the '80s, and it worked out fine. The batch yielded 9 normal sized bagels. I made 3 cranberry-cinnamon, 3 chocolate chip, and 3 garlic bagels. Now, I know that the recipe is great, because even though I messed up certain parts, the bagels came out beautifully. Accident #1 -- I misread the directions and let the dough rest before I rolled them into balls. Accident #2 (this is a big one) -- halfway through the baking, I realized that the oven was set on BROIL and not BAKE!!! However, I have a feeling that this gave me a very crisp crust and a tender inside, which I love in bagels. The only reason why I gave this 4 stars instead of 5 (and no, don't worry, I did not take off a star because of my OWN mistakes! I really dislike it when reviewers do that...) is because the flavor was not very strong. I would say it's a little on the bland side, and doesn't have a strong yeasty taste. Maybe it needs a little more sugar or a dash of salt on the outside, but the taste is a little lacking, despite the fact that I added cinnamon to the cranberry ones I made, and vanilla to the chocolate ones, and garlic powder to the garlic ones. I will try to make a few adjustments and see what I can do to up the flavor on this, and might come back to update my rating/review.