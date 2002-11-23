Boiled Bagels
Bagels that are boiled before being baked.
HEy, im just 16 and I was bored so I decided to try making bagels and it has turned into kind of a hobby I have tried a lot of different recipes and some have come out pretty good what I did with this is I made 8 jumbo bagels andI REALY LIKE THIS RECIPE BECASUE WHEN I USE ONE TABEL SPOON OR MORE OF MOLASSES IN MY BOILING WATER !!!!!! (no offence) it gives me the real new york water bagel surface I have been trying forever to obtain it is shint and hard and it gets little cracks in it when you bend it so I liked everything about them they came out like a bagel should hard and shiny and soft and chewy oh..... and jumbo ( I let them rise a little longer great recipe thanks laterRead More
I am not happy with the way these bagels turned out. I read all of the five-star reviews before I started and followed the directions to a T, with the exception of making 9 bagels instead of 12. The bagels looked beautiful going into the water bath and beautiful coming out. It was about 30 minutes into baking that I realized these weren't going to be the "perfect bagels" I had envisioned. The bottoms were gooey even after 45 minutes in the oven. I flipped them over and baked for another 15 minutes before pulling them out of oven, not wanting to burn them. Though this was my first attempt at homemade bagels, I consider myself an accomplished baker and have never had problems with homemade breads, rolls, pretzels (also boiled), etc. I believe the error in this recipe is in the boiling time. Most other recipes state to boil bagels under 2 minutes total, not seven. I will attempt these bagels one more time, but will decrease the boil time significantly.Read More
Perfect, perfect! I subbed 1 1/2 C whole wheat flour and baked them on a pizza stone sprinkled with cornmeal. I could only bake 6 at a time, so due to my fussy baby I accidentally let the second half of the batch rise for 1 hour on a floured board under a damp towel after they were formed instead of the twenty minutes the recipe called for, and the second batch was SPECTACULAR- light and fluffy on the inside, crisp on the outside. I also only needed no bake them for half as long as the recipe called for- good thing I kept an eye on them the first time- not sure if my oven is off or what, but just watch them closely the first time to see what they do.
This was my first attempt at making homemade bagels! They came out fantastic!! It is a process... easy, but a bit time consuming, like anything baked using yeast.I didn't change anything except I used the suggestions from others, I let them rise for 30 minutes and made 8 larger bagels instead of the 12...and they are a perfect size! I also used maybe a quarter cup of whole wheat flour as well. I made them everything bagels by dipping the bagel in a bowl with poppy seeds, onion flakes, garlic flakes, some sesame seeds, and one batch had some coarse sea salt added. One bagel I coated with some honey and sprinkled some oats on it..just to see.I dipped them in it after I boiled them before baking. I also lightly oiled the baking sheet and sprinkled some corn meal. I must say, they taste wonderful, my boyfriend loved them!! Thanks for the recipe...
I make a lot of breads and this was so easy!!! Make sure your dough rises regardless of the amount of time stated and make sure your water is not too hot when you add it to the yeast and flour. That may be why some of your bagels sank. After you have shaped the bagels and they have risen, make sure you don't knock them down before you put them into the boiling water. GREAT RECIPE!!!
This was not my first time making bagels, but this was by far this is the easiest recipe to follow. In order to form a semi-perfect bagel, after letting the dough rest for 15 minutes, I rolled them into 12 smooth balls, and then let it rise for 30 minutes. I also made an oatmeal bagel with 1 cup white flour, 2 cups wheat flour, and 1 1/2 of ground oatmeal. I added 4 tablespoons of honey, and they came out scrumptious.
These bagels are very delicious, but this was my very first attempt at making bagels. Anyone new to making bagels should note that the instructions should mention that the bagels must be placed in the oven immediately after boiling. I didn't have a big enough pot to boil all the bagels at once, so I had to boil them in two separate batches. The first batch that I boiled then left to sit and wait for the second batch came out of the oven very dense and rubbery. However, the batch that went directly from the boiling water into the oven came out wonderfully!
I have made this recipe 6 times in 2 weeks time, and they have been excellent every time. Here are a few tips I've discovered through testing and experience: I have tried substituting brown sugar for white sugar in this entire recipe, including the boil, and they taste equally good but a little different (my wife thinks they are better). 7 minutes of boiling is pointless, as I've done many experiments with these and found that 1:30 each side is the max needed -- nothing longer than that will make it any chewier. Boil with a ROLLING boil, not a simmer as per the recipe. The temp will drop when you add the dough anyhow, so a rolling boil keeps things boiling when the bagels go in. Bake them at 400F for about 20-25 minutes, turning the cookie sheet around halfway through so it bakes evenly. The chewy texture is best achieved through letting them cool and staying out all day (or overnight) before bagging. They will taste less yeasty and more dense and chewy after sitting out. Also, this recipe will yield very small bagels if you make 12 so I suggest doing 7-8 for a regular-sized bagel. Brush them with egg before baking for a glossy surface and save yourself the whole broiling step. If you prefer not to use vegetable oil you can sprinkle yellow cornmeal on the cookie sheet instead. It won't stick and it adds a little bonus flavor underneath. Lastly, I have gotten excellent results using 1 tsp. less yeast (so a total 3.5tsp). Happy bagel making!
Bagels came out nice. Had a nice texture but like a lot of reviewers stated; recipe makes 12 small bagels (although that size is good for breakfast egg sandwiches!) I myself make 10 med. sized bagels. I think I will let dough rise longer next time. I also am going to try out the honey-oatmeal version that Nicole submitted sounds yummy! (Thanks Nicole!) I gave this recipe a solid 4 instead of a 5 because the recipe really didn't make the amount stated and they didn't rise quite as much as I would like.
My kids had a blast making these with me, and they came out like Real Bagels! I made a couple small modifications to the recipe: To get commercial sized bagels, we made 8 with this recipe instead of 12. I let the yeast rest with the salt and sugar in the hot water for a few moments before adding it to the other dry ingredients - years of making dough has taught me this is the way I get them to rise better. I let the formed bagels rise in warm oven (oven turned on for two minutes while forming bagels and then turned off) and sprayed the pan they were on with PAM so I could peel them off easier to get them a'boiling. (Used a shortening-greased pan to bake, however).
WOW! Maybe I just lucked out but my bagels came out just wonderful. They were exactly the type of bagel that I wanted. I used half whole wheat flour and made about 8 larger bagels. I let them rise 30 minutes and I did the broiling technique first before boiling them. I think I should have broiled them just a tad longer and they would have been slightly shinier. I baked them for about 25 minutes and turned them once while baking just because I wanted both sides a tad crispy. They were just perfect all around, and the middle was nice and fluffy. I made a nice big veggie bagel sandwich soon after they were out of the oven and I was just in heaven. I will be making these weekly!!!
i love this recipe. I have made it with different topping from sesame seeds to onion flavor.. even garlic. can't keep these too long they go so quick. everyone loves them. it's alittle work but it's worth it.
These bagels are quite good. It took a while to make them, but they are worth the effort and time. They come out sort of flat, but are really chewy and good with a lot of seasonings on them. I suggest using a cookie cutter or something of that nature to get a good uniform shape with the dough. Overall they are great!
Recipe was fairly simple to follow. It was fun to make, and the results were tastefully satisfying to both myself and my wife. I had made boiled bagels 30 years ago, and this recipe brought back old memories. Joe
My first attempt at these was great as written. The second time I made them pumpkin spice w/ dried cranberries. I substituted warmed orange juice and 1/2 c. pumpkin puree for the water and used light brown sugar instead of white. The baking time was right on the money.
Made these bagels yesterday and turned them into the EVERYTHING BAGEL. I followed the basic recipe but added some sunflower seeds, flax seeds, and minced onion and garlic to the wet ingredients before kneading. I made 8 large bagels and let them rise about 15 min. longer than it states. After boiling I dipped one side of each bagel in a egg white that was beaten then immediately into a bowl that I had placed mixed goodies (more fresh chopped garlic, dried onion,sea salt,sunflower seeds and poppy seeds) I baked them the required time and OH MY GOD!!!! The whole house smelled incredible and these were FANTASTIC! This is a great recipe to play with for add ins!
A great recipe for a bagel novice like me. Subbed mostly bread flour for a chewier bagel, and was not disappointed. Rather than form balls and poke them, I squeezed dough portions into snakes, moistened each end, and pinched together to form each bagel. Also followed other reviewers' advice and made 8 larger bagels, used molasses, not white sugar (as directed), for the boiling step. Baked at 400 degrees F for 10 minutes or so, then lowered the heat to 350 to finish for a darker, golden exterior. Next time (and there will be many!), will press sesame seeds -or other toppings- into dough after boiling (most fell off while slicing, as they were just sprinkled on), and try broiling option. P.S.- One bagel from this first attempt was impregnated with chocolate chips (fully sealed in dough) by the kiddo, and that was delightful!
these are great made as the recipe states, made them 3X now. First time-plain, second with cinnamon and raisin, third plain with a sprinkle of corn meal on the base to serve with chili-Awesome recipe
I am a bagel junkie, and have tried making my own before with less than perfect results. I tried this recipe today for the first time, and am very hapy with the results. Some tips: - for the first 1.5C of flour, use 1C all purpose flour and 1/2 C wheat flour (gives the bagels a nice subtle nutty taste) - when adding the rest of the flour by hand, use a 2:1 ratio of all purpose and wheat flour - after forming the bagels, put them on parchment paper on your baking sheet, and allow to rise on top rack of the oven with a pot of boiling water on the floor of the oven - I definitely recommend the broiling option given in the original instructions--leave the risen bagels on the parchment paper while broiling, and they shouldn't stick
Once you make these at home, you will NEVER buy bagels again! These are the real deal - chewy inside, with the baked crust on the outside, ideal for toasting! I've made these about six times, using a stand mixer (not kneading by hand). Here are the modifications needed: 1. Once all flour has been added, you will knead it in the mixer for 5-10 minutes until elastic and shiny on the surface. 2. Cover mixing bowl with plastic wrap and rise for one hour. 3. Start water to boil in the last 10 minutes of rising, then shape each bagel as desired, resting them under a damp cloth. 4. No need to wait 20 min for a second rise, by the time the water is boiling and you've finished shaping (5-10 min), you can start boiling the bagels in batches of 3-4 per pot. 5. TIMING adjustment is critical! Only 1 minute per side - then onto a cookie rack to drain. 5. Once they are all boiled, blot them dry on bottom, transfer to greased cookie sheet. 6. Brush with an egg-white wash and add top with desired add-ons (poppy seeds, garlic powder, salt, etc.). Baking time is 20-25 min as per directions. Wonderful!
love,love this recipe they turned out great!! i have made three batches all of them different. for honey wheat use wheat flour and 1/2 c. honey. for cinnamon raisin use 3 teaspoons cinnamon and 3/4c. raisins. for chocolate ones use 1/4c. cocoa powder and 3/4c. chocolate chip. great recipe!!
Great recipe! I used someone else's suggestion of putting molasses in the water instead of sugar, and the outsides came out crisp and brown. The insides are chewy and tasty. I used a heavy duty baking stone when baking mine. It took around 30-35 minutes just like the recipe said. I also separated the dough into 8 even pieces instead of 12 and the bagels came out the size you would find at a store. Keep in mind that the bagels are going to pretty much double in size both in height and diameter when put into the simmering water so don't worry if they look a little on the small side after proofing. I just may never buy bagels again! I like to get a nice piece of asiago, shred it, and put it on as a topping, The raw ingredients are so much cheaper then paying for bagels. It just takes a little bit of time, but is a very simple recipe to follow. Having made this recipe at least 10 times now, I must add that you will likely need to add more flour when kneading the dough. I usually knead mine in a Kitchenaide mixer and slowly sprinkle in flour till the dough comes together and is firmer because it will be wet and sticky at first which is not what you want...
The bagels came out perfect in my 2nd attempt. I made mini bagels (24 bagels) instead of the full size bagels with raisin. I took the extra step of broiling them for 1 min on each size, then put them in boiling water for 1 min. and finally baked them for 15 mins. The finished bagels are all glossy and no wringle this time. My husband who usually will only eat 1 full size bagel, ate 5 mini bagels at one time.
Super delicious! I tried both boiling first and broiling first. Both were good, but different. The broiled variety looked more smooth and uniform, but seem more like regular bread than a bagel. The boiled ones got deliciously crisp on the outside and were chewy in the middle, but didn't look as nice. I'll definitely make again, but stick with the boiling first method. PS I gently kneeded cheddar cheese into mine, and sprinkled with onion flakes and more cheese before browning in the oven. Oh my gosh good.
LOVE this bagel recipe. I ONLY use the boiling method when I make my bagels. They always come out chewier and more flavorful. I've done Rosemary bagels, cinnamon raisin, fennel sea salt bagels. I've tested dozens of variations. **For a thicker, and perhaps crisper/chewier bagels I suggest brushing them with egg wash before sticking in the oven.
Wonderfully easy and yummy recipe. I ended up with 8 bagels. I let the dough rise for an hour during the second rise and coated the bottoms with corn meal and baked the on a pizza stone. Mine took a little less than 30 minutes to cook in the oven.
I followed the broil first for shiny look directions. The only thing I added was during baking, I brushed the tops of each bagel with whipped eggwhites/water every 8 minutes. Not only did they turn out beautiful, they were absolutely delicious!. The big test was 2 days later when I toasted the extras I stored in a plastic bag in the icebox. They were fantastic. I will never buy bagels again. Thank you for sharing this great recipe.
The bagels tasted fine but there is another homemade bagel recipe that is so much easier and quicker to prepare. I prefer the ingredients in this recipe as it doesn't require milk or butter but the preparation in the other.
This recipe goes together well. I will definitely make these again. The only change I'd make is letting them rise a little longer that 20 minutes. One note, when the bagels come out of the water, they are wet and stick, put them on something they won't stick to and take the opportunity to sprinkle them with a topping.
This was my first time making bagels and they were delicious. Let them rise about 30-40 min. They only took 15 min. in my oven. I would advise reading the article on "Forming and Baking Bagels" first. My water stopped boiling when I put bagels in and the article will give a better perspective if you have never made bagels before.
This was the first time I made bagels. But instead of making them round...I made them into sticks. Roll them out like you do for a pretzel, then twist the ends together. I dusted them with a little garlic salt. (Kids complainted that they were too saltly) next time I'm trying garlic powder. (we like garlic). Kids said they came out better than the local bakery.
I live in a country where I can't get bagels...so I had to try to make these! It was much easier than I expected, although my first batch wasn't as "big" as I'd hoped. I think it takes a few tries until you know when the dough is kneaded enough. I don't have much experience with dough so I may have over kneaded. But they were still great and I made 8 and put most in the freezer (before I ate them all). Next time I'll make them smaller and add some sesame or poppy seeds and maybe a bit more salt. Thanks for the recipe!
They were ok. The directions leave something to be desired. These need to go strait from the boiler to the oven. No down time or they shrink. Not what I expected.
I tried it just as the recipe said, and it was AMAZING! Never buying store bought again! Now I just need to figure out how to make them look more uniform.
This was a great recipe to make bagels... but it took really long. A gallon of water was a little too much for boiling the bagels, but it did taste really good afterwards. I made 23 small bagels. :)
These are Awesome! I will be making these on a weekly basis now. my family loves bagels. I was skeptical because the dough took forever for me to work together, seemed too dry. But they turned out just like our local bagel place's bagels. To those who had problems with them not rising ..I placed mine on a greased cookie sheet , covered with a tea towel, and put them over the pot of boiling water. This rose them within 5-10 min. But my house was cold , not sure that would be necessary in warmer weather. Thank you so much for this recipe!!!! Wish I could give it more then 5 stars!!
I've been looking for a good bagel recipe which did not include milk or butter and yours was perfect. Not enough dough for 12 bagels, more like 9, but the taste is very good. I suggest turning the bagels over halfway through the cooking process so that one side is less likely to become over-brown and perhaps use an egg-wash to give the bagels some gloss. Highly recommended recipe which is easy to follow.
I never knew making bagels could be so much fun and so easy! They've always been a store-bought mystery. They're a little time consuming but worth it. My mom taught me to let the yeast sit with the warm water and sugar for a few minutes, then mix in the dry and remaining ingredients. That's the only real deviation I made from the original recipe. Also, I let the dough rise 10-15 minutes longer both times. The outcome was fabulous! I tried someone else's honey-oat suggestion, and also used a garlic bread spice mixture to coat some others. Delish! I coated them after boiling and before baking. Wonderful recipe! I'm delighted I don't need to buy bagels anymore!
I stalked this recipe for quite some time before deciding to make the bagels. The instructions were simple enough although, for a novice bread maker like myself, directing me to "add enough flour until moderately stiff" didn't aid me too well. When I went to turn the dough onto my floured surface, it was already rather stiff and quite hard to work with. But, like I said, that could just be my inexperience with dough. Also, my dough didn't rise very well the first time, so the finished product did turn out a little more dense than I would have liked. As other reviews stated, I let the bagels rise (the second time) for at least 30 minutes, added brown sugar to my boiling water and only boiled my bagels for about two minutes. Baked them on a large cookie sheet covered in PAM and cornmeal to prevent sticking. I also elected to make eight "normal-sized" bagels and am glad I did... I think the suggested twelve would've been a little small. Overall, good and easy recipe that easy to modify for various flavors. Would definitely use this recipe again!
I thought these were great! I'm trying not to eat refined foods and have been missing bagels. I made them with ALL whole wheat flour and followed the rest of your recipe as is. I sprinkled sesame seeds on after boiling.
Great taste and texture. I didn't broil them, just boiled and baked. And like others recommended, I let them rise for 1 hour. Yummy! I don't think I'll be buying store-bought bagels anymore!
These bagels deserve 10 stars- they are every bit as good as the ones I travel over 50 miles for- this is a real Jewish bagel. After boiling I coated them in poppy seeds as these are our favorite- AWESOME!! Thank you so much for this recipe, I don't have to drive any more
Yummy! I double the recipe and use 2 cups rice flour, 1 cup wheat germ, 1 cup steel cut oats, and the rest whole wheat flour. I also use rice milk instead of part of the water. Absolutely killer!!!
Fantastic recipe. This was my very first time making bagels, so the process did take me a long time. It, however, is so much fun! I wish I had a large Kitchenaid mixer, but had to rely on my old electric hand mixer from the '80s, and it worked out fine. The batch yielded 9 normal sized bagels. I made 3 cranberry-cinnamon, 3 chocolate chip, and 3 garlic bagels. Now, I know that the recipe is great, because even though I messed up certain parts, the bagels came out beautifully. Accident #1 -- I misread the directions and let the dough rest before I rolled them into balls. Accident #2 (this is a big one) -- halfway through the baking, I realized that the oven was set on BROIL and not BAKE!!! However, I have a feeling that this gave me a very crisp crust and a tender inside, which I love in bagels. The only reason why I gave this 4 stars instead of 5 (and no, don't worry, I did not take off a star because of my OWN mistakes! I really dislike it when reviewers do that...) is because the flavor was not very strong. I would say it's a little on the bland side, and doesn't have a strong yeasty taste. Maybe it needs a little more sugar or a dash of salt on the outside, but the taste is a little lacking, despite the fact that I added cinnamon to the cranberry ones I made, and vanilla to the chocolate ones, and garlic powder to the garlic ones. I will try to make a few adjustments and see what I can do to up the flavor on this, and might come back to update my rating/review.
These are great! I used whole wheat flour and added a bit of lemon juice to help the wheat flour rise. I let them rise for around 30 minutes and rolled the pieces out into snakes then wrapped the rolled piece around my hand to make a circle as this was less time cosuming for me. Yay! I have now made bagels. Thanks for the great recipe!
Amazing! I am horrible at making yeast items. But this turned out great! I used the bread dough function on my Cuisinart food processor. Cut my kneading time down to about 2 minutes. Did the second rise in the oven for 30 minutes. Made the bagels a bit lighter. Can't wait to do some variations.
I used this recipe for my first attempt at bagels, and I think I did a pretty good job for a novice! My husband thought the first batch I made were a little "yeasty", so I cut back on the amount of yeast I used, and that was much better. Thank God for my Kitchen Aid, or I don't think I would attempt making bread of ANY kind! :) Thanks for a great recipe!!! The help I got from allrecipes.com on how to form the bagels was invaluable! Check it out!
This is a pretty good recipe, however the bagels turned out very small. I was looking forward to them being smaller than normal sized bagels after reading the other reviews, as I feel normal bagels are too big of a portion, but these were too small. I'm a pretty skinny girl, but I had to eat two of these bagels as a breakfast to fill up. Other than that, it is a very good recipe. I used all whole wheat flour and they turned out great. I made some into cinnamon raison, and some into garlic sesame. If you do this, make sure to boil the sweeter bagels before the savory ones, though. I will definitely use this recipe again, but will make them into 6 normal sized bagels instead of 12 tiny ones. I also used brown sugar instead of white sugar... this turned out really good. Thanks for the great recipe.
Fabulous bagels! I dipped the bottoms in cornmeal after they boiled then baked for 35 minutes (or until golden). So yummy!
I took the suggestion and added about a tablespoon of Molasses to the boiling water along with the sugar. Once the bagels were boiled I dipped the tops in an everything mixture (sesame seeds, poppy seeds, caraway seeds, freeze dried garlic, onion flakes and sea salt - just a tablespoon of each) This recipe made 13 bagels for me - average size. All I can say is that I loved this recipe and will make it over and over again - probably tweaking ingredients to get different flavors of bagels. I am very eager to try banana nut.
Incredible! I followed the recipe without changing a thing. This was my first attempt at homemade bagels and my family and I are thrilled with the results. It wasn't as labor intensive as I'd expected either. I broiled them after they were finished rising, then boiled them for the 7 minutes and baked them for about 20 minutes. Absolutely Glorious!
These were relativity easy to make although they did take a long time. I found that they were a little too tough and chewy. Also the sugar salt perportions were a little off and it made them taste a little funny.
this recipe was very excellent....easy to make and very delicious...I have been baking for years and am a excellent baker....as a special treat before baking I sprinkled on some dried onion flakes and then baked the bagels....they are better than bakery style....
Good recipe. My first attempt at making bagels and they turned out pretty well. They didn't rise as much as I think they should have but I believe that was because the yeast I used was pretty old or maybe my water wasn't warm enough. Over all though I was pretty impressed. I haven't had much success with breads in the past but this was a snap! Will definately be trying these again with fresh yeast.
These were easy to make, and quite tasty! I felt they were too salty so I couldn't give them a full five stars, but texture and taste (other than the salt) were excellent. Next time, I'll reduce the salt to 2 teaspoons. I found that the easiest way to make the holes was to shape the dough, poke my finger through, and then twirl the dough on my finger like a pizza maker. Don't worry, it's sturdy. I broiled them before boiling them, but I'm not sure that it made much of a difference. I followed someone's tip to add molasses to the boiling water and I liked the depth it added. I ended up cooking mine for about 20 minutes before they were done. I could have kicked myself for not noticing I was out of sesame seeds before I made these.
A wonderful recipie. The second time I made them I used whole wheat flour and added 1/4 C of honey while mixing the dough. It turned out great!
These came out delicious though the shapes were a bit funny
Very good...although a little bland. I replaced half of the flour with white whole wheat....I made 12 bagels - 6 plain & 6 that I kneaded in cinnamon & raisins. Broiled and boiled in Molasses. Then topped cinnamon raisin ones with a cinnamon crunch topping (1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, & 1 Tbsp melted butter). To try: use honey instead of sugar & add extra honey. Try topping some with asiago cheese for bagel sandwiches.
Great recipe! Takes a couple tries to get the hang of it, especially getting the yeast right (eventually I just mixed it in with the water/sugar/salt before I added it to the flour and got way better results).
i made these twice, each time trying it a little bit different. and each time my bagels deflated as soon as i took them out of the water. they turned out really dense and a bit flat. not sure what to do to prevent this.
What a great recipe! I agree, it does take a LONG time, but the results are so worth it. A few reviewers said that the amount of salt in the recipe was perfect, but I actually think my bagels came out a little salty for my taste. I'll cut it in half next time. The texture was absolutely perfect. I made a batch of plain and a batch using the honey-oat recipe submitted by another reviewer, and both are AWESOME. I highly recommend this recipe.
Awesome bagels, and sooo easy to make. If you want big bagels, you need to let them rise for more than 20 minutes before boiling them. I did, and they turned huge and amazing!
Super easy and SO good!! I used 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour and added about 3/4 cup dried cherries. I let them rise for close to an hour - really excellent!
Made everything bagels out of this recipe. I let my neighbors who were all hanging out try them, and they ALL said they were the best bagels they'd ever had! This was quite the compliment to me and the recipe, as I do NOT consider myself to be a baker- I usually stick to cooking.
I was not pleased with the results of this recipe. The bagels flattened as they baked and their texture was similar to beef jerky. The whole process took forever and hovering over a pot of boiling water for that long is not my idea of a good time. I've been looking for a good bagel recipe for a long time and this one isn't it.
I don't have anything to compare it to but being my first time making bagels, they came out awesome! The only thing I have to say is I used nearly 1 and a half cups less flour than the recipe called for and I also had substituted 1 cup of whole-wheat flour for my recipe.
this recipe seemed odd, lots of yeast. plus, NO OIL! never heard of that. thought it was a mistake, tried it anyway. super good. i think omitting oil makes them extra chewy. makes 10.
This recipe is amazing!!! Makes about 8 cafe size bagels. Great mixed with sundried tomatoes, dried onions, garlic.... You can create a lot with this recipe.
delicious! but one warning - make sure you do not OVER rise them or they will collapse into horrid, wrinkly slabs when you scoop them out of the boiling water. I made 12 the first time, one collapsed, 10 the next time and all collapsed because my oven was on auto clean and stayed locked past the rising time. Live and learn. Next batch (made with garlic and caramelized onion) was perfect.
Excellent recipe. I've been making these once a week for months now. -Broil your bagels before you boil them for a few minutes, or until puffed and slightly golden brown. This ensures they won't deflate and also makes baking quicker. -I make 8 instead of 12. Larger bagels won't deflate/flatten as easily as small ones. -Brush egg white on the top after you're done boiling them, then sprinkle on poppy seeds. Poppy seed/raisin bagels are especially good.
very good taste, but rather small in size next time will make bigger batch!
the best bagels! I have made this recipie lots of times now and they come out great each time! I usually make 8 larger bagels instead of the 12. Sometimes I add a tablespoon of cinnamon and 1/2 cup of raisins for great breakfast bagels. YUM!!!!
Great recipe! My hubby just got back from NY c-raving for the bagels he had every single morning for three weeks he spent there - and asked for more! Couldn't find my old recipe, used this one and produced 8 oversized, chewy on the inside, golden crispy on the outside REAL bagels! Used sesame on 3, poppy seeds on 3 and 2 plain with coarse salt on top. - We live in Europe now, so the metric eq. for yeast to flour was: for 500 grs flour (4.5 cups) used one sachet (27 gr) dried yeast. Worked out great. A keeper!
Fantastic recipe! I like to broil them as suggested. I add a dollop of molasses to the water instead of the sugar and them after boiling with sesame seeds.
Soo Good! used whole wheat flour and boiled for 2 min on each side...baked 15 minutes!
If you have a little bit of time these are wonderful! We are getting ready to try a batch with wheat flour & raisins and some with cinnamon & sugar.......so many possibilities! Great recipe!
Wonderful recipe, I used 1/2 wholemeal flour and they came out great. My only complaint is that this recipe only gave me 10 small bagels!! :)
Meh, this recipe was ok, I guess. I'm not sure actually whether it was the recipe or whether it was my inexperience in bagel-making that messed 'em up, or even if they WERE messed up. But they turned out a little tough for my liking. They looked amazing, though. Just like perfect store-bought bagels.
I'm a native New Yorker living in Oregon. I can't find a good bagel. This was the very first time I've ever attempted making bagels. Amazing and so easy! These bagels are going to be a staple in this house.
I made these yesterday and ate one today,and they were waaaaaayyyy too salty. It was like swallowing ocean water! They also didn't rise and only got slightly bigger when I boiled them, but they still turned out really puny. I think I'll try a different bagel recipe next time.
My family loved these. There is something about making bagels for the first time on my own that provided me with a great sense of accomplishment! I found that you should bake these about 5 minutes before boiling. Keep an eye on them though as they will rise in the heat...you don't want the middle to close on you so be ready to pull them out if necessary.
These bagels were absolutely delicious, although I noticed that when I boiled them in two batches, the first ones I boiled for 7 minutes turned into hard deformed hockey pucks. I let the second batch only boil for about 3 minutes and they turned out fantastic. This may have been because I let my dough rise for about 45 minutes which I always do with pizza but I've heard with bagels that the rise is not as long. I'm going to make these bagels from now on than buying them!
I've made these twice now, and they're fantastic. The first time I followed the general recipe, and the second I broiled them first. I'd definitely recommend the broil-before just for aesthetic reasons. I ran fresh basil and tomatoes through the food processer and added them when I kneaded in the rest of the flour, and they are literally one of the best things I have ever eaten. I also did an egg wash on my second batch (again, aesthetics) and they came out beautiful and professional looking.
Very easy to make. I made half the regular way and half using the broiling method. They turned out perfect. I’m anxious to make another batch and experiment with different toppings and flavors.
Made this recipe as written. The bagels turned out well, however I am wondering why no one else mentioned the amount of water given in the recipe. I had to use 2 cups of water, as the dough did not come together at all with the 1 1/2 cups. It was humid and actually a rainy day when I made these, so I don't think it was the atmosphere. Anyway, they turned out fine after adding the extra water, so all is well. Will make again.
Excellent
Ok - this turned out to be a big flat salty mess. I made 8 bagels because I wanted them to be bigger, not mini bagels. Well they were gigantic. I boiled them for the time indicated, easy enough. Cooked them for 30 minutes, they're flat, super-glued to the pan, really pale looking...and wayyyy too salty. I'll see if when they cool I can get them off the pan. I'll stick with the bakery for now :(
We follow the recipe exactly... And they always turn out fantastic! SO good! :D
I really loved these bagels. This is my first attempt. They are completely vegan too! I used Coconut Sugar instead of white sugar for all of it. I also added sunflower seeds, garlic powder, dried (minced) onion, basil, and cumin. Oh, and I substituted 1 1/2 cups of whole wheat four. They are amazing!!! I didn't use any electric stuff either, I hand kneaded them, and they turned out great; just check out the photo!
While I am an experienced bread baker, this morning was my first attempt at bagels. The outcome is that I'm quite satisfied with taste and texture. I used several reviewer tips both for the good and the bad. I mixed the dough in my Kitchen Aid mixer and needed to add an extra tablespoon or two of warm water to get the dough to form a ball. I should not have let the shaped bagels rise for the hour that a reviewer suggested. I didn't realize the bagels would continue to rise in the simmering pot! Yikes! It was a little alarming. I used an egg wash before my seed toppings. And I followed the boiling and baking times precisely. Four stars only because I feel the directions didn't have enough "if you don't do this, the bagels will __________" type of information for beginners. They also don't tell me at which step I could add raisins etc. It took me 2 hrs. start to finish. Too much time to do on any but lazy holiday mornings like today.
Fast, easy, great texture and flavor. My daughter and I had fun making bagels for the first time. I don't think we'll be buying bagels at the store again. It's home-made for us. Thanks for the recipe.
I've always wanted to make homemade bagels, but was hesitant because of the lengthy and "difficult" process. However, this recipe was easy to follow and I'm happy to say that the bagels turned out beautifully! I highly recommend this recipe.
Perfectly delicious, but flat. The taste is right on, but the bagels are not as puffy as I would have liked. I took one of the reviewers' advice and let the bagels rise for 30 instead of 20 minutes, but they still fell a little flat.
So good. I live in Costa Rica and it is hard to find a good bagel. Now I make them and don't waste money on crummy store bought bagels.
These bagels came out great. The ultimate test was seeing if my picky five year old would eat this. He ate them and loved them. The only thing different I would change about this recipe is to let the bagel dough rise more--maybe add an additional 15 minutes to this recipe. I did not rate this recipe as a five star only cause of the amount the recipe called for. Instead of me making 12 bagels, I measured to make 8. Well, the amount of eight is only good small bagels. The amount of eight only made four bagels. I think next time I make this for my family, I will make cinnamon bagels and add raisins, cinnamon and a bit of molasses to the recipe. YUMMY!!
This is a real winner! It had been many years since I made bagels. They are quite easy to make. My only change was a added 1 tbs. salad oil to the dough and let them rise for 30 minutes. More rising time=more tenderness and less 'chewiness'. Pick your degree of tenderness!
This is a great and simple recipe! Thanks Jandl. The only thing I changed was the portions. I felt this recipe was better suited for eight large bagels rather than the twelve small ones it produced the first time I tried it. Bravo!
Great recipe. Next up is trying all the different adaptations --garlic, onion, raisins, cinnamon, etc....
This is a recipe that will turn out perfectly the first time you use it. :-)
