Strawberry Nut Bread

I just made this for the first time for a neighborhood BBQ and got a lot of compliments. I followed some of the recommendations and reduced the sugar by 1/2c and used only 1c oil. I used a whole bag of frozen strawberries (about 3c) and ran 1/2 of them through a pulse on the food processor first. I reduced the cinnamon to 2t and used pecans instead of walnuts since that's what I had on hand. I tried the suggestion to turn the oven off when the top cracked (which for me was 30min into baking time), but I had to turn it back on to cook it through in the center. Next time I will cook it 45min and then turn oven off to finish because the outer crust was slightly over-cooked at a full 60min of baking, but the center was underdone at 30min. It seems like a potentially versatile recipe and next time I'll substitute chocolate chips for my nut-allergic son.