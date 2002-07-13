Strawberry Nut Bread
Another fruit bread to serve with lemonade or hot tea. This is a very moist bread.
This was excellent. This bread comes out so perfect and flavorful. The key is to use really fresh strawberries and add more than it calls for. I have made 10 loaves of this. I have even added banana's to most batches. I found the way to get this bread to come out perfectly was to bake it in the oven at the required temp. but when the top starts to brown and split, shut the oven off and leave it sit in there for a good half-hour to finish. Otherwise, since the bread is so dense it will help with the bottom not over baking. THis is a excellent recipe if you have a bake sale as it makes two loaves.Read More
I thought something was missing from this bread while preparing it. Besides noticing that there are not ingredients listed for the "Nuts" I omitted them from my recipe. The strawberries turned an awful color of pink and were very soggy and unappetizing in a tasty cinnamon flavored bread. I suspect that this bread would not keep well after baking. It also does not state what type of pan to use. So I used one large and one small loaf pan and had to bake substantially longer than the 60 minutes baking time in the recipe. All in all I would never, ever make this recipe again!! What a waste of fresh strawberries.Read More
Mmm. I have been making this for years. This is one of those recipes you can make if you want to impress someone, and they will have no idea how easy it actually is. It is also great for bake sales! You can also substitute just about anything for the strawberries--this makes great banana bread, strawberry-banana bread, and perfect pumpkin bread. I've also used apples. Makes good muffins, too--just don't cook them as long. The recipe is fine the way it is but after years of making it I've found if you use a little less sugar and 1/4 cup less oil, it's perfect.
Nice recipe--moist, with perfectly balanced flavors of strawberries, cinnamon and nuts (I used pecans) It's a perfect, basic breakfast bread--not too sweet, with no distractions from toppings, fillings or streusel. I made half the recipe to make one loaf, but it didn't bake as tall as I would have liked--were I to make this again I'd use an 8x4" pan for one loaf.
I had really excellent results with this recipe. After reading the reviews for this one and also for the strawberry bread on the site, I made a few adjustments. I used only one cup of sugar and cut the oil to 1/2 cup. I also used 1/2 cup of strawberry flavored applesauce (the kind I send in my kids lunch boxes) I finely chopped 1/2 of the strawberries in the food processor and the rest were hand chopped in larger pieces. I cut the cinnamon to 2 teaspoons. One large loaf and 3 small ones were done in about 50 minutes. The finely chopped strawberries will bake into the bread while the large chunks will be visible. My bread had a nice cinnamon flavor with a little strawberry kick throughout. I think some of the reviewers who have been disappointed were looking for more of a strawberry cake like flavor. If you like quick breads like banana, pumpkin, etc, you will probably like this recipe. Thanks for posting it!
OH - MY - GOODNESS! One of my new favorite bread recipes - and I have a few. This bread is the BEST! During strawberry season here, I made more than a dozen mini loaves, and everyone loved it. I got five mini loaves from one recipe, which bake perfectly at 50 minutes. Instead of the entire amount of oil I subbed 3/4 c. applesauce, which gave it a really good flavor and cut the fat. I also reduced the sugar to 1-1/2 cup, and it didn't affect the yummy factor at all. I might try adding blueberries to the strawberries during blueberry season - LOVE IT!!!! Thank you Eleanor!
MMM Good!!! I made this without the nuts and it turned out delicious! Thank you Eleanor!
My husband said this is the best bread he has ever had. I have to agree with him. Even the kids liked it.
Same recipe as Strawberry bread except for the kind of nuts. Very good
This is easy to make & my kids went wild for it. A+++
What wonderful bread!! So moist and tasty!! And it freezes well too. YUM!!
moist, delicious and easy to make everyone liked it
I thought the taste was good but different. My husband, son and father really liked it. My husband liked the sweet/tart combo. I used pecans instead of walnuts and almost four cups of strawberries (wanted to get rid of them) instead of two. Watch the cook time because the toothpick came out clean but when I cut the bread, there were some runny spots in the loaves. Because the top is very crunchy, I think it cleaned off the toothpick as I pulled it up even though the bread wasn't all the way done.
This is a moist and delicious quick recipe.
This was delicious!!! I did make a few changes - cut the oil to just 1 cup, cut the cinn. to 2 teas, added 1 teas. of vanilla, omitted the nuts (don't care for them), and I baked it in a bundt pan instead of two loaf pans. Total cooking time was 1 hour 10 minutes. Be sure to grease pan very well. Sprinkled onfectionary sugar on top of bread/cake once it was cooled. I will be making this again!! YUM!
Very good. Will make again. I did cut the sugar to 1 1/2 c. & the oil to 1/2 c. along with 3/4 cup of oil. It came out really good this way & I cut the fat & calories. The only thing I wish is that the strawberries were crushed & distributed in the bread more. I was in Fla. recently ,in Plant City & I brought home one of their Strawberry Breads & I wish that this bread was more like that one. Very good though.
The best bread I have made yet!! All the kids loved it!! I have made is several times. NOTE: I did not changed any of the ingredients or directions. Its great as is!
An absolute winner. I made muffins out of them so I could pack them in the kids' lunches. I used an ice cream scoop to scoop them into the muffin pans - so fast and easy. One scoop is the perfect size for slightly oversized bakery looking muffin. I used pecans instead of walnuts, but did everything else exactly as the recipe called for. These look and taste really impressive.
I made this with just picked strawberries and took it to a potluck, where everyone told me they loved it! It is unique and tasty.
We loved this bread! I made 8 little loafs. I will give them as gifts if they last long enough. It was wonderfully sweet and tart and the walnuts added a crunch. I will certainly make this again!!! YUM!!!!!!
Very good! I didn't add nuts because of my toddler and it still was great. I also replaced 1/2 cup of the flour with wheat flour. I chopped the strawberries up finely because I didn't want huge chunks in the bread.
This is pretty much the same recipe that I always use for strawberry bread except I use frozen strawberries and pecans. Very moist bread.
Nice to find a recipe for fresh strawberries. I used pecans instead of walnuts; always do. This recipe was liked by everyone; big raves! Will keep it and use again.
My strawberries were a little mushy but it still was delicious. With my second batch i reduced the cinnamon to 2tbsp. I've also made this with defrosted and quartered cherries and the result was still delicious. The tart cherries cut down on the sweetness of the bread. When strawberries aren't in season, I can still make it with cherries! Thank you!
A very nice loaf. I did cut the oil and added a small amount of milk. I also cut the amount of sugar, and half of that was Splenda. I will definitely be making this again.
AMAZING!! I did change the recipe as another reviewer said. I substituted the oil for 3/4 cup of applesauce. I also did half white/half whole wheat flour. Only used 2 teaspoons of cinn, and added a pinch of nutmeg, and a 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla. Made half of the batter into muffins, and half into a loaf. They are moist, sweet, and just overall super yummy! Will make again!
Just so-so, had trouble baking it through without burning the top.
I just made this for the first time for a neighborhood BBQ and got a lot of compliments. I followed some of the recommendations and reduced the sugar by 1/2c and used only 1c oil. I used a whole bag of frozen strawberries (about 3c) and ran 1/2 of them through a pulse on the food processor first. I reduced the cinnamon to 2t and used pecans instead of walnuts since that's what I had on hand. I tried the suggestion to turn the oven off when the top cracked (which for me was 30min into baking time), but I had to turn it back on to cook it through in the center. Next time I will cook it 45min and then turn oven off to finish because the outer crust was slightly over-cooked at a full 60min of baking, but the center was underdone at 30min. It seems like a potentially versatile recipe and next time I'll substitute chocolate chips for my nut-allergic son.
This bread was tasty, but very dense. I couldn't taste the strawberries in it at all. The cinnamon is very overpowering. I was looking for a light summer treat, but instead it was an extremely rich bread that would be better suited for fall or winter.
This turned out great!! Made an entire loaf 2 days ago & now its gone & my waistline is probably a tad bit larger!! I changed just a couple of things...I used a lil bit more cinnamon then called for, I used a bag of frozen mixed berries(strawberries, blueberries, rasberries, & blackberries), pecans rather than walnuts, & I sprinkled brown sugar & cinnamon on top before putting it in the oven.....next time I would omit the blackberries & rasberries(i didnt like the texture)
This was the first time I made strawberry bread and I was quite pleased with the result. I had a few concerns while making this. I thought the batter was too thick and there were too many strawberries. It turned out great after it was done. Although it said not to fill the pan more than half way, my batter/dough didn't rise very much, so I ended up with a rather short loaf. I will definately make this again and experiment with different fruits.
Great bread! I never add the nuts, other than that I don't change a thing. My whole family loves it.
I have been making this bread for 20 years. I use pecans instead of walnuts. When I have them on hand, I also add fresh blueberries and peach slices. Never known anyone who didn't love it.
Do Not Try To Make This Bread... I have been trying different bread recipes because I am having a brunch (shower) for my niece and thought strawberry bread would add a nice touch.. Maybe so BUT NOT THIS RECIPE. I bake and cook alot so I know it was not my fault. Plus I only use the best ingredients. I will stick with Banana Bread only.
I followed the directions exactly and thought it turned out fabulous!! The batter seemed a little thick to me, but it's perfect once it's baked. Great recipe!!
Great Recipe! Thanks for a keeper!
I tasted the bread while still warm and was a little disappointed, but the next day it was very good, though I couldn't taste as much of the tartness from the strawberries as I'd hoped. I would really like to try it again with peaches. The bread itself has a bit of snickerdoodle (cinnamon/sugar) flavor.
I used frozen strawberries and put all wet ingredients plus a strawberry applesauce cup and substituted almonds for the walnuts in the blender and chopped and mixed, then made a well in the dry ingredients and folded in the blended ingredients. It was fast and easy and the bread was smooth and tasty.
I used a 1/4 less oil, and slightly less sugar, and it turned out perfect. I cut up the strawberries relatively small and had no problems cutting it. I cooked it a little less (45 min or so), and it came out a perfect golden brown. Fast, and easy to make! My boyfriend doesn't even eat strawberries, and he's the one who told me it should be rated a full five stars!
I didn't add any nuts to this recipe. I did however use half strawberries and half blueberries. DELISH! Loved it. This recipe made enough for a pan of mini muffins and one full sized loaf of the bread. Great for breakfast with a little butter.
Delicious and moist. I didn't have veg oil on hand, so I substituted with 1 1/4 cup homemade applesauce and it turned out wonderful and healthier. I will make this every time my husband buys too many strawberries!
This was good but not over the top good. I used only two tsp of cinnamon and I still thought it was overpowering in taste. I used cut up fresh strawberries and threw in extra and no recipe is complete without a few squirts of vanilla. Also a handful of mini choco chips because everything tastes better with chocolate. The batter was soo thick so I added a touch of milk. I will make again and lessen the cinnamon and try a squirt of strawberry extract for a deeper flavor. Baked 60 minutes and they were beautiful loaves.
This was great. Per other reviews I added more strawberries. I had some fresh and some frozen. Honestly, I have no idea how much I put in, but it's great. Cooking time was perfect. 60 mintures, on the nose. I did leave out the nuts. It was super simple to make and so yummy!!
Since I was low on white sugar I had to alter recipe to include 1/2 cup light brown sugar, but this came out delicious. My husband, son and I ate nearly a whole loaf right out of the oven! I'll definitely make this again.
I made 8 mini loafs and a dozen muffins from this recipe, they were great! I substituted wheat flour and pecans I also chopped the strawberries instead of slicing since I wasn't making a large loaf.
Very good!! I will definetly make this again!
This was very good. My family really enjoyed it.
Fabulous recipe! I substituted Buckwheat flour for half of the all-purpose flour, and used strawberries we had frozen fresh (partially thawed them first) and it came out great! I had a similar recipe in a cookbook that called for shortening, which I didn't have, so thanks for posting one that uses vegetable oil instead!
This took aa bit longer than 10 minutes to prep, buy it was well worht it. My strawberries are getting ripe so I had to get busy, I LOVED this bread & so did everyone else. I added a bit of red food coloring for appearance. It turned out very tasty & a beautiful pinkish color. I will be making this again quite often!!!
Took the suggestion of others to add blueberries. I don't know what happened, but even though the toothpick came out clean, when it cooled, the middle caved in and was a wet mess. It tasted alright, though.
I did change a few things on the recipe as well: used almonds instead of walnuts, half and half sugar and Splenda, part applesauce, part vegetable oil, and 2 teaspoons cinnamon.. it is soft, fruity flavorful perfection! I will definitely make again.
I am a novice cook and this is one of the first breads I ever made. My family LOVED it! I woke up the next morning and half of the loaf was missing...still trying to figure out who was the culprit lol. Only minus was that the strawberries seemed a little soggy once it was cooked. I altered the recipe by using coconut oil instead of vegetable oil, used brown sugar instead of white and added a tablespoon of sour cream. Yum Yum Yummer!
I've never made or heard of strawberry bread before. I needed to use some strawberries I picked before they went bad, and this bread was the perfect solution. It was so moist and flavorfull. I brought it to work and all of my co-workers loved it.
I had some strawberries that I needed to use up and figured I'd give this a try and it came out delicious! I used the exact recipe and was extremely happy with the results and plan on making this to hand out to friends for the holidays.
This recipe was good. I made muffins instead and added four smashed bananas.
This bread was my first bread to ever make. It turn out beautiful. I share with few of my friends and they love it.
This bread was awesome! I made mini-loaves to share with friends, and they all raved!! The only tweaks I made were for nutrition, not taste: canola oil with Omega-3s instead of vegetable oil, reduced sugar by 1/4 cup and used a half white/half brown mixture, substituted half the flour with whole wheat pastry flour, extra strawberries and cinnamon, and added a handful of wheat germ. Still tasted AMAZING!!!
I had some difficulties with this bread....more than just difficulties really. It was a complete failure. I believe all the strawberry juice drained from the strawberries and sunk to the bottom. I cooked it for well over the suggested time, but would not cook through. It smelled absolutely delicious though with the cinnamon. perhaps I will try the recipe with a different fruit.
The batter for this recipe is extremely thick, so use only firm strawberries and stir gently so as not to crush the berries and turn the bread pink. Although tasty, the bread was not quite what I had hoped for. I'm going to try a recipe I found in the paper that calls for butter and milk -- perhaps it will be a lighter, fluffier consistency.
If the dough was meant to pour, it was much too dry. It didn’t raise at all and turned out to be more of a cookie than bread.
We loved this bread! I used very fresh strawberries - there was no strawberry juice. The strawberries were sliced with an egg slicer and the bread definitely had the strawberry flavor! I didn't have any cinnamon, so I skipped that one ingredient. Don't think I would add cinnamon the next time - we loved it as is!
Tastes remarkably like zucchini bread with red pieces instead of green pieces. No particular strawberry taste. Probably won't make it again but it's OK if you really have to use up some strawberries.
Moist and delicious!
I halved the recipe but I still kept the strawberries at 2 cups. Very moist and tasty. It did take about 1 hour to fully bake but maybe that was because of the extra strawberries.
I made this yesterday. It does not have much strawberry flavor even tho I put in extra strawberries! I think the cinnamon overpowers the berries and leaves it tasting more like a zuchini bread. But even so, it is very good, very moist. Think next time I will try leaving out the cinnamon.
This is delicious! I was in doubt when mixing the ingredients because the consistency was so thick and sugary-looking, but that doubt was squashed with one glance at it rising in the oven. I followed the recipe exactly as it is and it was love at first bite!
