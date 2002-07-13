Strawberry Nut Bread

4.3
77 Ratings
  • 5 48
  • 4 19
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Another fruit bread to serve with lemonade or hot tea. This is a very moist bread.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 9x5-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease 2 9x5 inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, ground cinnamon and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the center. Beat together the eggs and oil and pour them into the well. Stir just enough to moisten the ingredients. Fold in the strawberries and nuts. Pour mixture into prepared pans; fill containers no more than half full.

  • Bake in a preheated oven about 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 20 to 30 minutes before removing from pans. Move to a rack to cool completely before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 135.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022