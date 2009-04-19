Low-Cholesterol Blueberry Muffins II
I made some changes to this recipe and my muffins were absolutely delicious! I used 100% whole wheat flour (I NEVER do half white, half wheat; I prefer all whole wheat flour) 1 whole egg instead of egg whites, Applesauce instead of oil, 1 tablespoon fat free french vanilla yogurt, and 2% milk instead of skim. I used frozen wild blueberries, but I'm not sure that made much of a difference. At the end, before I baked them, I threw in some ground flaxseed meal. They are very moist and they taste delish!Read More
I made this twice and wish I had just bought a box mix. Other recipes for muffins are so much better than this one. They were dry and not very sweet. I recomend trying any other recipe for muffins before this one.Read More
Quite good. I changed recipe by using one whole egg, added an extra 1/2c milk and brown sugar instead of white. I made the first batch by the original recipe and found them a little dry. By adding the extra milk it fluffed them up perfectly.
This is a good recipe for low fat muffins and it can be used with other berries. I prepared them with half white flour/half whole wheat flour and it turned out nice.
These really are great muffins. I read all the other reviews and then made changes. I added a whole egg and 1/2c of vanilla yogurt. They turned out really moist and are perfect for breakfast.
really liked these muffins, they were light and tasty, but not too sweet grest for breakfast but not really a dessert muffin. I added the entire egg and a heaping teaspooon of vanilla yogourt after reading reviews saying muffins were too dry.
I was a little scared when I finished making the batter because it was a VERY dry batter. But don't worry, they turn out great. They were fluffy and a little bit like cake, but had this great crunchy outside. They were really tasty.
very good muffins,they have to taste good or iam not going to eat them,and these sure pass the test, thanks, dave
Muffins were FANTASTIC! I did make a minor change, though. I added an extra 2 tablespoons of white sugar and also 1/4 cup of unsweetened apple sauce. The muffins are moist and yummy. I will definitely make these again! :0)
Great for me because of the low cholesterol and fat!! KP
I added cranberries along with the blueberries to give it some extra kick. My familiy loves it!
This is a good recipe, especially for being low calorie! I made a few changes that I really liked: half whole wheat flour and half white flour, half brown sugar and half white sugar, add 1 teaspoon vanilla to egg white mixture. Very yummy!
Great recipe for those who are watching their weight or watching their blood sugar levels! I thought these were actually the best lo-cal blueberry muffins I've had!
I used whole wheat flour and used frozen blueberries and added a mashed banana. They were very good.
Nice to find a lower calorie recipe for my favorite muffins- blueberry! 1st batch turned out nice.
This a good recipe! Although ,I would recommand using 1 regular egg than using egg whites to the mixture.
These muffins are healthy and you can tell by their bland taste. I like my muffins a bit sweeter and with more depth.
Delicious. This recipe made 26 mini muffins...more blueberries than batter for each mouthful! I gave 4 stars because they could have been a touch sweeter, but that's easily fixed for next time.
Tasted great. Added one egg instead of egg white because I'm too lazy. They tasted great as is. I used frozen blueberries. Does that count as fresh?
Suggestion: I added 1 tsp of cinnamon and used whole milk instead of skim. It turned out really really good and of course fresh blueberries!
This is an excellent recipe, however next time I will add a little more skim milk. They were a little dry for my taste but still very, very good.
These muffins were great, and bursting with blueberries in every bite. I like that they don't contain a lot of oil and butter, like other recipes. They baked up nicely and the whole family really liked these!
These muffins are delicious. Light, fluffy and very yummy. Thanks for sharing :)
i used half whole wheat flour, one whole egg, half splenda, half sugar
Very good! I added a pinch of cinnamon and a splash of vanilla. I also used half whole wheat flour.
It's a good base recipe. I read the reviews first and here's what I did. I added one whole farm fresh egg, 1 cup milk, 3 tbsp melted margarine, 1 tbsp baking powder, 1/2 cup raw sugar, 1 1/2 cups frozen blueberries, and 1 tsp pure vanilla extract. I also sprinkled the tops of the muffins with 1/2 a tsp of raw sugar before putting them in the oven.
I tried this recipe because it was lower in calories than similar recipes, and the muffins were wonderful! I highly recommend this recipe even if you are not watching your calories.
I can only recommend this recipe if you're going to make 6 rather than 12 muffins. I made two batches following the recipe exactly. The first batch of 12 were very dry and stubby. The second batch I filled the cups to make 6 and they were much better. They were not like the cake-like muffins like out of the box. They were more of a biscuit texture.
I've always been a big fan of blueberry muffins, and these were just what I expected. They were so good. Thanks.
I made some changes to this recipe. I didn't have fresh fruit so I used dried blue berries, dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts instead. I used mini muffin pans instead and only baked them for about 12-15 min. The batter seemed to be extremely dry before putting them into the trays, but they turned out amazing.
Very tasty recipe, however I made a few changes: I used a drained can of boysenberries and a mashed banana in place of the blueberries, used only one tablespoon of margarine, and put a mixture of light cream cheese and strawberry preserves in the middle of each muffin. Delicious.
These muffins had a great flavor but were a little bit dry. I would recommend baking them for a little less time, only making 9 muffins, and adding 2 tbsp. applesauce. It's great to see a low fat recipe that turns out well!
They tasted ok, but there just didn't seem to be enough liquid for all the flour. They didn't rise very much. I had added a few more blueberries than called for. I dont think I will do this recipe again, but like I said, They tasted fine.
nice recipe and difficult to make
Good recipe, but I want something a bit sweeter.
These were really delicious! Easy and so healthy! Will definitely keep this as a favorite!
Delicious! I made the recipe exactly as written. While I yielded only eight muffins, I love that these muffins are more blueberry than batter. Not too sweet. Just right!
These are so easy to make and as a "light" muffin they are very tasty too!
This was a great recipe. Very easy! We did however cut the sugar down to a cup And add some more berries :)
MMMMMM! delicous! Quick and easy treat to make!!!
