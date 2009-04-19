Low-Cholesterol Blueberry Muffins II

Low-cholesterol muffins.

Recipe by JJOHN32

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Use vegetable oil spray to grease 12-cup muffin tin. Set aside.

  • Mix 1/4 cup of the flour with the blueberries. Set aside. Beat egg white and 1 tablespoon oil lightly in bowl. Stir in milk and melted margarine or oil.

  • In separate bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar. Sift dry ingredient mixture over egg white mixture. Stir just long enough to moisten flour. The batter will look lumpy. DO NOT OVERMIX. Fold in blueberries. Fill each tin two-thirds full with batter. Bake in preheated oven 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 0.2mg; sodium 159.7mg. Full Nutrition
