Baked Pumpkin Bread
This is a lower calorie quick bread that does not skimp on flavor. Buttermilk guarantees a moist crumb, too. Great for afternoon snack.
This was a great lower-calorie bread - I was very impressed. I did add about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp. ground ginger, which made for a nice addition. I had no complaints about the lack of pumpkin taste - let's face it, pumpkin by itself just doesn't have that strong of a taste. If that's really what you're aiming for, make a pumpkin pie instead.
This is fantastic pumpkin bread. I'm bringing the recipe to my next weight watchers meeting! I followed other reviewers' advice and doubled the pumpkin, adjusting the cooking time accordingly. I also used freshly baked pumpkin instead of canned. (Slice wedges and bake for at least an hour or until soft. Puree with a hand mixer) This freezes well in individual portions and reheats well. Wrap one piece in a paper towel and pop it in the microwave for half a minute. Yummy!
Yummy! I tried this recipe to use up some extra fresh pumpkin puree, and it turned out great! I added sliced almonds to the first batch and chopped pecans to the second. Also, I used 1/2 tsp. cloves and 1/2 tsp. ginger in the first batch to replace the nutmeg (still used cinnamon), and 1-1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice in the second batch to replace the cinnamon and nutmeg. I also added 1 tsp. vanilla to the second batch. Both batches were great! Pumpkin doesn't have much flavor, so it's all in the spices!
I realize that there's a lot of opposition to rating a recipe to which you have made significant changes, and I understand why. However I enjoy reading about what changes other cooks have made, it gives me inspiration. If you don't agree you may want to stop reading now (no hard feelings, I swear). I substituted half of the white flour with wheat flour. I used about 1 and 1/3 cups of real pumpkin puree, substituted 2/3's of a cup of Agave Nectar in place of the 1 cup of brown sugar and used 2 tsps of pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual spices. I made buttermilk from 1% milk by adding one half a tbsp of white vinegar to the 1/2 cup of milk, stirred and let sit for five minutes. I baked the bread in muffin tins at 325 for 25 minutes. Yes the five stars are based on my version but I have no doubt the original recipe was just as yummy, and by making these simple changes the calorie count was further reduced to about 110 calories per serving.
This is an easy and delicious recipe. My husband especially loved it, because it's not too sweet. It sort of tastes like gingerbread. We ate it warm with a little whipped cream on top and it was great.
This tasted good, but I did have some problems with the baking time. I baked it for about 20 minutes longer than recommended, and it was still slightly undone in the center. We could still eat it - the problem was slight, but be prepared to adjust the baking time.
This is a very moist light quick bread. It was very easy to make and the family just loved it. I think next time I might add some chopped nuts and/or raisins for just a little more flavor and texture. This is great for afternoon snacks and school lunches. Thanks bunches!
I love this bread and make it all the time. Some people say it doesn't have the "rich" pumpkin taste - tastes great to me! Add one cup of chocolate chips and substitute sucanat for the brown sugar to make it even better.
Completely moist and delicious--and a great noshing fallback to have around for me and my toddler. It also travels well and garners heaps of compliments.
Very good, thanks for the recipe!
Very good, but add 1/3 cup more pumpkin, go heavy on the spices and add 1 tsp. vanilla. Yum!
This is a great base recipe! I did read the reviews and added all four of the recomended spices:cinn.,ginger,nutmeg, and vanilla. I doubled the whole recipe and used one big can of pumpkin for two loaves. I used whole wheat flour in place of white flour, plain yogurt instead of buttermilk and olive oil in place of veg. oil. My husband, son and I really like it!
Very delicious and moist! Didn't have a really strong pumpkin flavor (which is what I was looking for). The 2nd time I made it, I added an extra 1/2 cup or so of brown sugar and liked it better. My daughter and son request this year-round. In fact, when I try a new recipe, they say "It's really good, but will you make the pumpkin bread again?" =)
Excellent flavor with 1/3 cup more pumpkin and go heavy on the spices. However, eat it up the first day, it tends to gets moister and stickier with time. Betty
I read the other reviews before starting, so I did add the other 1/3 pumpkin puree and the teaspoon of vanilla. I adjusted the baking time to add an extra 15 minutes due to the extra pumpkin added, and that turned out to be perfect. This was a big hit in our house!! Tastes and smells wonderful!
Very good I also used extra pumpkin (about 1/3 cup). Turned out great. Will make this again.
I am giving this recipe 5 stars with the following modifications: whole wheat flour, and almost a full can of pumpkin. It is nice and moist, and not too sweet!
When I first made this recipe, I thought it was a little blah, not bad, but lacking something. So I added raisins and walnuts. I also tripled the recipe so I could use a large can of pumpkin all at once (3 cups), and substituted regular white sugar for 1/2 of the brown sugar. Also, instead of buying buttermilk, I just mixed 1 Tbsp lemon juice to each cup of milk, let it stand for a few minutes, then added it in. Turned out great. Anyhow, I now really like this recipe, and have made it a few times. It is also really good with some icing drizzled on top, but fine without it. I'll be removing my other pumpkin muffin/bread recipes from my recipe box. This low fat version is just as good and much better for you.
I made some minor changes by using 1/2 whole wheat flour and yogurt instead of buttermilk. We thought it was very good and moist.
Though I liked the bread, the first thing my mom said was "This is low fat, isn't it?" It was pretty good but was obviously low fat. Will try again, but with some modifications.
Fantastic
This bread has little to no flavor!! Don't waste your time or effort with this one. It is easy though.
If you are looking for a good pumpkin bread recipe, this is *not* it. There was no pumpkin taste at all (and I followed the advice of others and added more pumpkin). However, if you are looking for a good spice cake recipe (flavourfull, moist, dense, filling), you will not be disappointed. I wasn't looking for spice cake so I was disappointed with the results.
This bread is so yummy! I made it for a Christmas party and everyone loved it. I doubled the recipe and made 3 8 3/4 by 3 1/2 inch loaves. I also added some ginger and sprinkled brown sugar on the top before cooking for a little extra crunch. I thought it could use a little more pumpkin even though I added about 1/2 cup extra. Overall I loved it and it does taste even better the next day!!!
If you're looking for a bread recipe with rich pumpkin flavor this isn't it. I thought it tasted more like a spice cake. It would be a great recipe for people who don't like pumpkin.
Most pumpkin breads are oily but since this is made with buttermilk, it cuts out the calories without loosing the quality
It was very good with raisins. I also decreased the sugar to 3/4c which worked for us.
The first time I made this, I found the bread too moist for my taste...so next time I increased the flour to 2 cups, left out the butter but added a little extra pumpkin, doubled the spices and it turned out great.
Very good bread with a nice texure. After putting it in the oven I realized I forgot to add the butter. The bread was marvelous without it and provided an opportunity to splurge by adding butter to a warm slice! I followed suggestions by others and added an additional 1/3 cup pumpkin and used 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice. A definite keeper.
Delish and very moist, big hit over Christmas. Modified recipe as follows -- instead of 1 cup pumpkin puree I used the whole 15oz can; instead of 1/2 cup buttermilk I used 1/3 cup; instead of cinnamon and nutmeg I used 3 heaping 1/2 teaspoons full pumpkin pie spice. I mixed all wet ingredients together then folded in the sifted dry ingredients and I sprayed the baking dishes with nonstick spray. I baked two loaves together took full hour and then I turned off oven and left in for 30 mins. Let bread cool before removing from baking dish so it sets -- it is so moist and heavy if you don't cool it may fall apart.
This pumpkin bread turned out fluffy, moist, and delicious. I used 1/4 cup Egg Beaters instead of real eggs and it was still wonderful. Thanks for a great recipe!
I added the extra 1/3 cup pumpkin and extra spices and 1 tsp vanilla. I also added some raisins to one half of the loaf, I will definately put raisins in the whole thing next time, it was delicious! My 3 year old and 18 month old devoured it!
I added the extra pumpkin and vanilla, but otherwise stuck to the recipe. It was delicious, moist and only 2 WW points per slice (9 slices per loaf)
I cannot believe that you can make pumpkin bread with out oil! Amazing, moist flavorful. I omitted the butter and used a whole can of pumpkin, used pumpkin pie spice could have used more. I didn't have buttermilk so I made my own. baked in an hour. It's wonderful.
Just made this today. Very nice recipe, but made some changes. The stars are for the recipe, not mine, but mine was 5 stars. To do this right (and healthy)I used whole wheat flour (add 2 tablespoons more flour when using whole wheat), also used pumpkin pie spice (a tablespoon). USe a bit of apple sauce and another 1/2 tsp of cinnamon makes a difference. Instead of buttermilk, consider greek yogurt (non-fat, vanilla or plain) and I used splenda but the recipe is best with the recommended sugar mix. Also, use a bit more pumpkin than a cup. I went with twice that and it is great. Hope this helps!
Very moist and light. Absolutely delicious. I made this to use up some extra pumpkin, but it is definitely something I will make again.
This is a super moist delicious pumpkin bread. I make it several times a month as it is my husband's favorite. I use Pumpkin pie filling instead of puree.
Fantastic! I followed the recipe exactly the first time I made it and it was sooo good. The next time I jazzed it up a bit by topping it with a mix of: 1/4c dark brn sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1Tbl. flour, 1 Tbl. melted butter. That will top two loaves...trust me you will want to double the bread recipe. I also added Craisins and chopped pecans. It is the best the day after baking. I found this recipe better than the higher fat and cal. recipes thank you for sharing!
This is a very nice moist bread but we didn't find it sweet enough, I'll add more brown sugar next time.
This is a really easy yummy recipe. I use soy milk instead of buttermilk since that's what I drink and I also add a teaspoon of pure Vanilla. So good and it tates even better after a few days. Thanks for this recipe!
I made this as written and it was fine. I followed some other reviewers' suggestions to add more pumpkin and it was better. I used a 15 ounce can of pumpkin instead of one cup. Delicious!
My DH says these are the 'moistest muffins' he has ever had. I have made these a couple of times now. Originally I followed the recipie exactly, I have also (depending on what I had on hand at the time) substituted pumpkin pie spice for the cinnamon & nutmeg, olive oil for the butter, and another time substituted sweet potato for the pumpkin. I used a 15 oz. can of cut sweet potatoes in juice, drained, then mashed with a potato masher. Each time the muffins are moist, delicious, & gone before they get a chance to fully cool. Oh, yeah, did I mention I usually bake these as muffins instead of in a loaf pan? Equally delicious either way.
This is the best pumpkin bread i have ever had! This is also my first attempt at baking in 15 years and it came out perfect. I added raisins and extra buttermilk, next time I will add nuts. It's so moist I can't stop eating it!
This is a really great tasting, easy recipe. I made three in one weekend and brought them into the office--a big hit!
This may be the best "light" quick breads I've tried. I did modify the recipe to make it a little healthier by substituting 1/2 c. whole wheat flour for that portion of the all-purpose, and reducing the brown sugar to 3/4 cup. Added approx. 2 T of chopped walnuts as well. YUM--totally worth your time!
Left out butter and buttermilk and replaced it with 1 banana and 1/2 c whole cranberry sauce. Deliciously Moist! Had to cook an extra 10 minutes, but worth it!!
I hate pumpkin pie... and i loved this bread. we used fresh New England pumpkin pulp. we found it helps make the bread sweet. it's harder then opening a can, but we think it's worth it. We also made 6 mini loafs, instead of the one big loaf. Still bake for 1 hour. Great for going to see old friends. You'll find it's hard to keep this bread around.
Easy and delicious recipe. I've made these many times, and baked them in smaller, single size pans for small Christmas presents. You have to decrease the baking time when you do this though.
11 21 12 ... http://allrecipes.com/recipe/6845/baked-pumpkin-bread/ ... Sooo good. Been making this for years, but the submitter went from Eleanor Johnson to JJOHN32; which is okay, but confusing. Glad I found it to save. 11/12 Had a mini -bakeoff & this beat pumpkin gingerbread. This is a prettier bread - more rounded & orange color. Only negative is that it's sticky on top pretty soon. Maybe less sugar next time.
Great recipe! I doubled the pumpkin and added 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts and it came out great. So moist and delicious...will be making again!
OMG This was the BEST! Thank you for FINALLY giving me a lower fat/calorie version of my favorite! The guys at my husband's work LOVED this & no one even knew it was low fat! The only change I made was the buttermilk - I didn't have any so I used skim milk (since that's what was in the fridge.) Didn't seem to make any difference & was still yummy! Thanks for such a great recipe!
This was a great recipe. It was moist with less fat.
My entire department loved it and even came back for seconds. I'll definately make it again.
The whole family liked it. I added extra pumpkin (about 1/3 cup) and extra cinnamon. It was moist and delicious.
i also used some whole wheat flour, and substituted fat free banana flavored yogurt for the buttermilk and the bread came out very yummy. it was one of our thanksgiving desserts and everyone loved it
OH MY GOSH. I made this recipe a second time with 1/3 c. more pumpkin, a bit of added ginger, cloves, and vanilla, oil instead of butter, and a handful of chocolate chips. THIS IS AMAZING- my new favorite recipe for pumpkin bread! With the extra pumpkin, it does take an extra 5 minutes of baking but is SUPER moist.
mmm!! Per the suggestion of other users I did use more pumpkin than called for and added 1.5 teaspoons of ground ginger. Also did have to bake for about an hour and a half
I LOVE this bread!!!! SO nice and moist and so much flavor. (I do add in more cinnamon and ginger). Love it! Thanks. I make this often.
Great recipe, it turns out super moist every time! Sometimes I substitute 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice for the cinnamon and nutmeg. I've also used 1/2-3/4 cup whole wheat flour with success.
This is the best recipe for healthier bread....you can easily substitute at least 1 cup of the flour for whole wheat flour. Add some walnuts and a few raisins....cut back a bit on the sugar a bit....Delicious! Moist and sweet and filling.
Very moist (I did add just a couple tablespoons of oil). The only think I'll do different next time is cut back on the nutmeg to 1/4 tsp. vs. 1/2 tsp. Very good!
Absolutely delicious. Kids loved it! Had to make another loaf 2 days later.
This was a great pumpkin bread! Super moist. I decided to make it more healthier by only adding 1/2 cup packed brown sugar and 1/2 cup wheat flour. I think I might add some cloves next time. My husband said this was his favorite so far! I call it my yummy diet pumpkin loaf. :)
What a waste of ingredients! It came out like a brick. I'll throw it out to the squirrels, but I doubt they'll even eat it.
LOVED this recipe! very moist! I did add a few walnuts. Will definitely make again and soon!
Loved, loved, LOVED this recipe. Tasted just like my grandma's used to taste! Just for that, I would give it ten stars if I could. The only change I made was to add about a tsp. of vanilla. Excellent recipe for pumpkin bread.
Loved it ! Didn't have buttermilk so I used whipping cream. I found it to be very moist. I know what people mean about the slight salty flavour but I thought it was the baking soda.
I made it for Thanksgiving and everybody loved it. I can't wait to make more.
I was looking for a low fat, lower calorie pumpkin bread and this fit the bill. Delicious! Delicious! Delicious! I did make some adjustments to suite my tastes. I added 1 teaspoon of pumpkin spice, 1 teaspoon of honey and an extra 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. I also did not need to leave my loaf in the oven the entire 60 minutes, as the recipe called for - mine was good to go around 50 minutes.
Very moist and easy to make! Delicious!
I tried this recipe but made muffins instead. They were delicious and anyone who tried them enjoyed them as well. Really good for a low calorie snack.
delicious flavor and moist consistency. Very Easy to prepare. I added about 1/4 cup of chopped walnuts. I will definitely make this again and again.
I had my favorite pumpkin bread recipe for years until I tried this one.
This is my absolute favorite pumpkin bread recipe. I've made it several times and have never had a problem with it. In fact, my kids wanted to bake gifts for their teachers last year - this is one of the items we used. Several of the teachers sent their compliments on this specific bread. The only change I make is to use pumpkin pie spice in place of the cinnamon and nutmeg. And I never have buttermilk around so I make my own. Does not negatively impact the flavor or density of the bread. Yummy all the way around!
I followed other reviewers suggestions-more spices, more pumpkin, etc, and I was unhappy with the results. I had to throw the loaf out. I will make this again, following the recipe, and see if I find it more favorable.
I've made pumpkin bread many times using various recipes but this is by far the best!!! I did however alter the flour as I try and add a bit of healthy whenever possible. Since this was my first time trying the recipe, I used 1/2 cup white flour, 1/2 cup wheat flour and 1/2 cup almond meal. I've never used almond meal before but read it's good for baking and can be used to substitute up to 50% of the flour in a recipe. I cannot taste the almond meal in the bread at all which means the health benefits are there without noticing. The rest of the recipe I followed exactly except I baked it in a square stone pan for 30 minutes rather than a loaf pan. It came out perfect. Next time I will probably omit the white flour completely and just divide between the wheat and almond meal.
This is my go-to pumpkin bread. My family loves it! I've recently veganized it with soy milk and vinegar instead of buttermilk and egg replacer instead of the egg and earth balance instead of the butter, but it tastes pretty much the same. I always add chocolate chips to mine, about 2/3 of a cup. Yum!
I also am not a huge pumpkin pie fan, but this bread....I love it!! So moist and flavorful! Let's see..I had a piece for breakfast, one for an afternoon snack with hot tea, and I will probably have to have another piece after dinner. It's addicting. (and really low in fat!!!) Thanks for a great recipe.
I often have changed recipes around per other reviewers suggestions & had nothing but success. I wish I could have written this review without rating it. I gave it 4 stars since most people said they had to add extra spice ... & it it wasn't the recipe's fault that I had to throw it out. It was mine. I increased the pumpkin & the spices. Other than that, I added more spice, 1 tsp vanilla extract & a generous amount of pecans & raisins. The batter tasted pretty good I highly recommend being very careful altering this recipe if you, like me, are not a very experienced cook. Mine was a gooey mess. By the time it cooked the top & sides were burnt & it tasted terrible. I really should've stuck to the program on this one.
Thank you for this awesome recipe. It's really moist and flavorful, great for gift giving.
This is absolutely the best pumpkin bread EVER! NO joke, I keep making loaf after loaf because I can't keep it on the counter more than a day. (I'm trying to blame the kids...) Awesome recipe!!
I loved this and made it several times over the holidays. I was wanting something not sweet and made it into a savory bread that turned out great.Exactly the same but NO sugar. I browned a handful of fresh sage until crispy in a little oil oil with a pinch of salt, added that to the mix, with a dash of a spicy chili powder garlic spice mix, drizzled a ting bit more oil oil on top. It is delicious! Great versatile bread!
This bread is always a huge hit and never lasts more than a day in our house! I have made this exactly as specified, as well as with double pumpkin. It always turns out wonderfully, no matter how I make it. I always use the milk and lemon juice substitution for buttermilk as that is not something I buy. I have found that I usually need to bake for at least an hour and 15 minutes, more if I have increased the pumpkin in the recipe. I will be making this bread for many years to come; thanks for the great recipe JJOHN32!
I substituted sour cream for the buttermilk, since it's what I had on hand, but it is delicious nonetheless. Definitely something I'll be making again and sometime soon.
light and fluffy, not too heavy or greasy
I have made this recipe numerous times. I take it to alot of fall and winter get togethers and everyone just loves it. They are surprised to find out that it is low in fat and not one bit dry! Great bread!
Delightful recipe! I made several minor-ish changes to suit my tastes and inventory. I added about an extra 1/4-1/2 cup of pumpkin, about 50% more of the required cinnamon and nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp of ginger (I like it spicy). I omitted the butter as it didn't seem necessary. I used yogurt instead of buttermilk, and replaced half of the flour with whole wheat.
My boyfriend loves pumpkin bread so I tried this recipe. I've made it twice in three days. He says it's the best pumpkin bread he's ever had!
I loved this bread! It didn't find it lacking in taste at all. To be healthier, I used half wheat flour and made my own buttermilk from vinegar. Will DEFINITELY use again!
I am not a pumpkin lover (e.g. I don't like pumpkin pie), but I found this bread to be delicious. It is moist and tasty.
Use Equal, or Splenda in place of sugar.
This is a fantastic recipe! I have a few comments! 1) I didn't have brown sugar on hand so I used 1/4 cup molasses and 1/2 cup sugar. It still turned out fantastic! It also lowered the calorie count to 145 calories per serving 2) We totally kicked up the spices, but who doesn't :o) 3) We loved this bread so much we turned around and made muffins immediately with the leftover pumpkin! We may/may not have added 1/8 cup chocolate chips to this batch ;o) We baked the muffins 20m & began checking with a toothpick. I am so excited to have these on hand in the freezer for toddler hands to enjoy! P.S. For the poster who had problems with the cooking times, a meat thermometer is a surefire method to test the doneness of bread, or you can use a skewer to make sure you're reaching the bottom. Cooking times are so varied by oven/weather/etc. It's rarely the fault of the recipe.
I loved this recipe. People can't tell it's lower-calorie. Very moist and delicious.
My entire family enjoyed and it is so easy to make.
Moist and full of flavor. Great with a half cup of raisins. Even my 3 yr old loves it.
Very yummy and easy - one bowl with stand mixer. I added a few chocolate chips and made into muffins. My kids gobbled them up in no time.
These were great! I substituted the following to make it slightly lower in calories: replace 1/2 cup flour with 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, 2 tsp pumpkin pie spice instead of other spices, 15 oz of pumpkin puree, and 1/2 cup applesauce instead of buttermilk and butter. I made these as muffins instead of bread - same temperature, bake for 20-25 mins. Super moist and delicious!
This turned out delicious, very moist! I substituted 1 cup of the white flour for whole wheat and used honey instead of brown sugar. Great as a breakfast bread or with coffee in the afternoon, I will definitely be making this recipe again!
