Baked Pumpkin Bread

I realize that there's a lot of opposition to rating a recipe to which you have made significant changes, and I understand why. However I enjoy reading about what changes other cooks have made, it gives me inspiration. If you don't agree you may want to stop reading now (no hard feelings, I swear). I substituted half of the white flour with wheat flour. I used about 1 and 1/3 cups of real pumpkin puree, substituted 2/3's of a cup of Agave Nectar in place of the 1 cup of brown sugar and used 2 tsps of pumpkin pie spice instead of the individual spices. I made buttermilk from 1% milk by adding one half a tbsp of white vinegar to the 1/2 cup of milk, stirred and let sit for five minutes. I baked the bread in muffin tins at 325 for 25 minutes. Yes the five stars are based on my version but I have no doubt the original recipe was just as yummy, and by making these simple changes the calorie count was further reduced to about 110 calories per serving.