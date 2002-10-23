Baked Pumpkin Bread

This is a lower calorie quick bread that does not skimp on flavor. Buttermilk guarantees a moist crumb, too. Great for afternoon snack.

By JJOHN32

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Sift the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg into a large bowl. Mix in the pumpkin, brown sugar, buttermilk, egg and butter until well blended. Pour into a 9x5 inch loaf pan and smooth the top.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
162 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 21mg; sodium 409.8mg. Full Nutrition
