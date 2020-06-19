Vegan Brownies

Mmmmm, vegan brownies! These brownies are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you prefer them a little more solid, you'll need to bake the brownies longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies, too!

By SANDYWIFEY31S

Recipe Summary

cook:
25 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Stir together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Pour in water, vegetable oil, and vanilla; mix until well-blended. Spread evenly in the prepared dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until top is no longer shiny, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool for at least 10 minutes before cutting into 16 squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
284 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 14.3g; sodium 169.4mg. Full Nutrition
