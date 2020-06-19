Mmmmm, vegan brownies! These brownies are very gooey, which is a good thing in my book. However, if you prefer them a little more solid, you'll need to bake the brownies longer than the recommended time. Great for people with egg or dairy allergies, too!
I'm sorry - I followed this recipe to a "T" and they were without a doubt THE worst brownies ever. I always bake for my husband's work & one of the girls recently became a vegan. I'll admit I have never made vegan recipes before so perhaps my tastes vary - they were very bland, and just didn't even resemble brownies. I doubt I'll even send them in - just enough for her. I have a reputation to uphold after all!! Thanks for sharing but I won't make again.
I have tried SO MANY vegan brownie recipes in search of the perfect one, and WOW! These are incredible! I made a few changes, but nothing major; just little things to suit my personal tastes, and my boyfriend & I REALLY loved these! We made a half-batch, and these are my notes: -Used 1/4 c. canola oil, plus 1/2 c. organic unsweetened applesauce for the oil. -Added 1/4 tsp. almond extract, in addition to the vanilla. -Threw in about 1 c. semi-sweet chocolate chips (vegan, of course!). -Used coffee instead of water. We baked for 23 minutes, and they are ooey, gooey, DELICIOUSNESS! Thank you so much for sharing! I will be making these quite often, I'm sure. *Oh--Also: I didn't find these crumbly at all, as stated by other reviewers. Perhaps the applesauce helped bind them together better?*
I'm fairly experienced with vegan baking and often just adapt existing non-vegan recipes (it's fairly easy once you've gone through a bit of trial and error and know what works and what doesn't). So, this recipe intrigued me. I used it as a base and straight off it seemed like a LOT of oil. I don't really like baking with oil even though most vegan recipes suggest it because it makes the product greasy. So, I changed the recipe for 12 servings (to bake in a 12x muffin pan). I used 3/4 of the amount of fat it suggested (I substituted oil for melted vegan non-hydrogenated margarine). I doubled the liquid and used 1/2 soy milk and 1/2 water. I used Demerara sugar instead of white and 1/2ed that too. I then added 2 table spoons maple syrup (to give back some moisture and gooeyness). I doubled the amount of vanilla extract and added 1 tsp cinnamon. It made the mix quite dough like and it actually rolled up into a ball. I worked with it like that, breaking off 12 portions, rolling them into balls and pressing them into the muffin tin. I then baked it for only 15 minutes to keep them gooey. They came out delicious! They aren't very sweet with less sugar (my intention) so if you like your brownies sweeter (and higher calories!) add 2-3 more table spoons maple syrup!
These were good but crumbly. I wouldn't take them to a get together, due to the crumbliness, but I'd definitely make them again to eat at home. They didn't seem too oily to me like some reviewers stated. I baked them for 35 minutes, a little longer than the recipe called for. Some reviewers have commented that white sugar isn't vegan. If it's cane sugar, it may not be vegan if it has been processed with bone char but not all cane sugar is processed that way. You'd need to write, call, or e-mail the manufacturer and ask. I prefer not to mess with that and just use beet sugar. It looks and tastes just like cane sugar and is vegan as it is never processed with bone char. Also, "THEBOYCANPLAY" said that these are "not exactly vegan, as being vegan implies a bit more of a mindset than "no eggs, no dairy" I'm not sure exactly why this reviewer said this. If it's because of the white sugar, again, white sugar can be vegan. If it's because these aren't exactly a health food, food doesn't have to be healthy to qualify as vegan. A food is vegan if it doesn't contain animal products of any kind.
My non-egg- and meat-eating friend alike made these brownies disappear at a work function. I DEFINITELY recommend cutting the oil to 1/4 cup and adding 3/4 cup applesauce. It makes these MUCH more brownie-like. Also, I added some chocolate chips and a VERY SCANT layer of icing to the top (not vegan, because it was milk chocolate), and it got rave reviews. Also kept them a bit more moist. If you add the applesauce, you do not need to overbake. 25-30 mins is just fine. YUMMY!
These are awesome brownies. I wanted to cut back on fat and calories some though, so I used splenda instead of white sugar, and 1 1/2 cups of soy milk and 1/2 cup of oil instead of 1 cup water and 1 cup of oil. YUM!
Absolutely delicious recipe, however I halved the recipe and used Earth Balance (a vegan butter subsitute made from various oils, which is so delicious) in place of the oil and vanilla soymilk in place of the water. I also added some chocolate chips and a bit of oats. So quick and easy, I would recommend this to anyone!
My kids have milk/egg allergies so this is a much-appreciated recipe! Very chocolately and rich. Slightly crumbly due to no-eggs, but the best I've tried so far. I use equal parts of brown and white sugar and add 1 c of both pecans and coconut flakes. You can also half the recipe and bake in a 8" or 9" square pan. Add 1-2 tsp of instant coffee for mocha brownies. Batter will be thick so don't be alarmed.
This is a very good vegan brownie recipe! One of my kids has severe allergies to eggs and dairy so I have been on the hunt for a good egg and dairy free brownie recipe and I believe I have found it! I made half the amount of the original recipe with a few minor modifications. Here is how I made them: 1 cup all purpose flour, 1 cup white sugar, ¼ cup and 2 tbspn cocoa powder, ½ tspn baking powder, ½ tspn salt, ½ cup water, ¼ cup veg. oil, ¼ cup applesauce, ½ tspn vanilla extract (Baked in a 8x8 square baking dish for 25 min at 350F). These turned out to be perfect in taste and texture- jumbo, thick, gooey, moist and dense cakey fudgy brownies that we all LOVED! Thank you so much for posting this recipe-it is a keeper for my family!
I followed the directions as specified and found the taste to be that of cheap generic chocolate candy and the oil literally pooled around the brownie I scooped out and tried. While I appreciate people rated it higher, most seemed to do so based upon their changes. I am rating the recipe as it is, not based on a bunch of changes I might have made- what is the point then?
I'm giving five stars because I'm not a vegan or a vegetarian, and I thought these were better than any other non-vegetarian brownie recipe I've tried! I made them for my neighbor, who is Indian. She's not vegan — milk and butter are OK — but she does not eat meat or eggs. I used half vegetable oil, half applesauce, and added about 3/4 cup of peanut butter chips, because I didn't have chocolate chips. PB chips aren't vegan, but they are egg-free, which is what I was looking for. They came out great! Not crumbly, and PB added a nice extra flavor. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Made these for a friend with a milk allergy, but everyone chowed down. I didn't have applesauce, so I cut the oil to 1/4 cup and added a cup of over-ripe mashed bananas. Threw in some walnuts as well. Turned out perfect - not oily, and definitely not crumbly. Not as rich as 'real' brownies, but definitely a favourite.
I only used 1/4 cup oil, added 1 cup applesauce and replaced the water with vanilla almond milk. I also added 3/4 cup vegan chocolate chips. These were insanely good--rich, gooey, chocolatey, but not too overwhelming. This recipe deserves a 5 for its potential because these came out amazing!
I was looking for a basic eggless brownie recipe to change into a fat free version. This was perfect!! I used skim milk instead of the oil and it works GREAT. I under baked them alittle so the inside was soft and gooey.
i am a GREAT cook/baker, but as a new vegan i have to learn everything from scratch. i have had horrible dessert experiences in vegan-land but these were VERY GOOD. i started freaking out on the amt of oil, so i made it w/half applesauce and 1/2 veggie oil (i didnt have coconut oil). they came out very cake like, but my omnivore inalws love them and thought they were un-iced chocolate cake. next time i will make a icing (almond milk, cocoa and powdered sugar) to drizzel on top.
I changed a few things about this recipe after reading some of the other reviews. Some changes: Used dark cocoa powder, sugar in the raw, 3/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup applesauce, 1/2 cup water 1/2 cup soy milk... Also, one of the reviewers said to add the oil last, I did that as well. My batter seemed a bit in the thin side so I added some organic powdered sugar (thinking the cornstarch would help) until it was as thick as I wanted it to be. Also, I greased and floured my pan, and the brownies popped right out for me! My brownies turned out so well I almost cried! I was so excited and amazed that they actually turned out better than I could have ever imagined. Not greasy whatsoever! I made some vegan icing to top them off. I just used some earth balance, organic powdered sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and cocoa powder. (It was okay, probably could have been better with tweaking.) But the brownies were amazing!!
These brownies turned out great nearly every time. I personaly love vegan recipes because you can eat the batter! Instead of combinging the ingredients in order, i combined all teh liquid ingredients first and whisked them slightely. Then added the sugar, then the cocoa powder, then the flour. For some reason this makes the brownies even moister. I tried adding all liquids, then flour, then sugar, then cocoa, and they turned out like a bubbling pan of fat. I also found they can be enhanced really well if you replace teh 1 tsp of vanilla with just half of one, and then use half a teaspoon of mint extract. They turn out freshly minty, but not too overpowering. Enjoy!
As is, so not good. I usually modify recipes to make them vegan, so I am used to the difference between regular and "vegan baked goods". But this did not work for anyone in our home. It was oily, crumbly, and lacking in flavor-richness (but heavy in cocoa flavor). I'll go back to my old modified recipe.
I LOVE these! I have a taste bud for vegetable oil rather than butter so I love that 'brownies out of the box' consistency that these accomplish! I used Hershey's special dark cocoa and they came out a tad strong on the chocolate, but I am partial to that as well! Thanks for the awesome recipe..you are making it easy for me to be vegan!! :o)
Disappointing... again. Made this to the 'T' 2 years ago and came out with a greasy pan filled with what looked like tar. This time around I took the advice of another reviewer and mixed the flour with water beforehand and let it sit for a few minutes. Perhaps that reviewer used an electric mixer because my hand mixing did not do the job. I ended up with strings/globs of unmixed flour/water mixture within the mix. I'd hoped things would meld due to the high oil contenct, but nope. Simply not worth my time to HAVE to tweak a recipe. Btw, I've been cooking eggless desserts and the like for 8 years. Finding a good brownie recipe has been the toughest so far.
these look beautiful, but taste and texture, that is another story. these tasted like something i made in my easy-bake oven when i was five. they are not crumbly like other reviewers reported, but that could be because i used the reviewer reccomended recipe of using apple sauce. other than that i followed the directions. they were kind of gummy, not fudgy. they have brownie flavor though.
Don't listen to these hippies that say add applesauce to the recipe. I have made these with and without applesauce and there is no comparison, the original recipe wins hands down. Here's what I've tried: 1. Original recipe, except with brown sugar, tightly packed. These are delicious. The texture and density is good and the taste is outstanding. On the downside they are somewhat crumbly but had I not made them I would never suspect they were vegan. 2. Replace 3/4 of the oil with applesauce, as suggested by someone else who commented on this recipe. These taste good, but not great. Not nearly as rich and they also have a kind of gross spongy texture. These suckers are not going to fool your non-vegan friends.
I used all whole wheat flour. Instead of using sugar I used 1 1/4 cups honey. Also, instead of using 1 cup vegetable oil I cut it in half and for the other 1/2 cup used unsweetened applesauce. I was a little unsure how they would they turn out because of all the substitutions but they were delicious!
Amazing!!! I used to think that eggs are essential to brownies..but NOT AT ALL! Replacing eggs and butter with water and vegetable oil not only benefits my health,the environment and my wallet but also tastes much lighter..so I can eat more than one...
Turned out great...but due to tweaking the recipe. I used only 1/2 C oil instead of 1 C, 3/4 C water instead of 1 C, and added 1/2 C soy milk. Also, I used whole wheat flour & raw sugar (1.5 C white & 1/2 brown). With all the changes they turned out better than the boxed version & healthier too!
These tasted very good. But, I really don't like the fall apart like planting soil consistency. I'm really picky about my brownies. I think maybe the 1 cup of vegetable oil is at fault for fall apart brownies. There is another recipe on here that I really love. But it is not vegan, which is what I was trying to go for by using this recipe. I think I will just use the other recipe and substitute some vegan butter instead of using this one.
I am not vegan, but I developed a milk and egg allergy as an adult and I am dying for some chocolate goodies. I was just diagnosed 2 weeks ago, so this is the first recipe I am trying that uses "substitutes" for the regular milk and eggs. The directions were very easy to follow, however this mix came nowhere near enough for a 9x13 pan. I had to bake it in a 8x8 pan. I decided to make two pans, one of which followed the original directions and the other used the suggested 1/4 cup oil and 3/4 cup applesauce. I had to increase the baking time to 35 minutes. The brownies following the original recipe came out pretty good. Next time I think I will add a little cinnamon for more flavor. The texture was good though. More cake-like then gooey. The second pan (using applesauce)came out looking exactly like regular brownies. I did not care for the taste at all. The original recipe tasted much better. I guess if you are used to eating vegan it wouldn't be too bad, but for me the flavor was too off. Another review stated to mix flour and water together first...absolutely NOT. Do NOT do this. It will make the batter lumpy and the dry ingredients will not blend smoothly if you do this. I really like the original recipe. Thank you so much for posting this. I will definitely be making this again!
Well I messed up this recipe and it still came out great. I tried to half the recipe except I forgot to halve the liquid. Well to me this came out great the perfect combo of fudgey and cakey. I used leftover coffee for the liquid and added chocolate chips (vegan) to the batter then put walnuts on top of the batter. After working in the garden today I couldn't stop eating these!! Yum yum yum.
The flavor was OK, but I don't feel like they lived up to their description as "very gooey". I was hoping for dense, gooey, thick brownies and these turned out more fluffy, crumbly and cake-like. I did use soymilk instead of water--maybe that is why? Not bad and it satisfied my chocolate craving, but not what I was expecting.
I just took these out of the oven 15 minutes ago... they are great! I made them mostly for my daughter (who is allergic to milk and eggs) to try. But I couldn't help trying them after they were out of the oven 10 minutes... :) I didn't modify the recipe at all. From what I can tell - there's no need to. Thanks for the recipe!!!
After reading a bunch of reviews, I wasn't expecting an outstanding brownie experience. However, these far exceeded what I anticipated! I added chocolate chips and walnuts, and some instant coffee granules. That gave them a richer chocolatey taste. I also did half walnut oil, half apple sauce. I also think the trick is to eat these cold so that they don't crumble as easily. The first brownie out of the pan fell apart, but the rest stayed together better. I must admit I did miss the crispy edge of traditional brownies but as I said to my husband, I would much rather eat these brownies than no brownies at all! ***UPDATE***I took another cook's suggestion and made these again in a mini muffin pan and that is the ticket! They were near perfect that way! I also replaced the water with an Americano. Based on an experience I had with a brownie mix over the weekend, I wonder if they would be even crispier/chewier if you replace some of the oil with melted vegan marg... Plan on making this again this weekend so will update with the results.
Excellent recipie, since I'm on a gluten-free (among other things) diet, I substitued the all-purpose flour for rice flour and added two eggs worth of egg replacer. The brownies turned out marvelously, no greasiness or anything. I only needed to bake for 20 min.
This recipe is perfect. The only thing I changed is used raw cane sugar instead of white sugar to make it a truly vegan brownie. White sugar is not vegan. Raw cane sugar easily replaces it in a 1:1 ratio.
I love these brownies. I usually halve the recipe & replace most of the oil with applesauce. I also use soy milk for the water. These are so delicious! I love them with frosting---yum! Thanks for sharing!
Was a hit at our party (both for dairy-free and non-vegan eaters)! Followed other suggestions: increased the cocoa powder by 1/4 cup; substituted the 1 cup water with 1/2 cup strong coffee and 3/4 cup water; substituted the 1 cup oil with 1/4 cup oil and 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce; AND added vegan chocolate chips (about 1 cup). I baked the brownies for a total of 45 min after first checking at 30 min and increasing the time by 3-5 min until toothpick inserted in the middle came out clean. Did NOT come out oily. No one could tell they were any different than regular boxed brownies! Will make again since I have another bag of vegan choc. chips.
Since I'm new to this, I made it according to the recipe EXCEPT I was out of white flour, so I used whole wheat pastry flour. They were fine. Better than most - way better than a mix. The second time I made them, I made them with white flour AND after tasting the batter and finding it good, but a little on the bland side, I looked around for ingredients to add that could help perk up the flavor. I wish I had seen the cayenne pepper recommendation! Instead, I went with a couple of spoons of cognac. Man! It was really good! You couldn't taste it, but it just added that layer of complexity it needed to move it from pretty darn good to great.
Surprisingly, these are pretty good. I used organic applesauce intead of any oil. I also used 1c whole wheat & 1c regular all-purpose flour; and organic raw sugar instead of white. Mine came out with a cake consistently...but not crumbly at all. They held together very well...and are very tasty!
I made this recipe exactly except I used olive oil for the oil and agave nectar instead of sugar. These brownies were so addicting! I couldn't stop eating them. I made them saturday night and half the pan was gone by sunday afternoon. And it's only me, my husband and 4 year old son. Loved the recipe!
Excellent! I followed the advice of other reviewers and substituted 3/4 c. vegan margarine for the oil, reduced the water to 3/4 cup water and added 1/2 cup coffee, as well as a dash of cayenne pepper. As one reviewer suggested, prior to adding the other ingredients, I combined the water/coffee with the flour to allow the gluten to form up (then added everything else, poured in the pan and baked). I frosted them with my own frosting made of margarine, melted chocolate chips, almond milk and powdered sugar.
I made these for a bake sale. My husband, sister and I all think they turned out delicious! Next time, I think I'll make them but not advertise them as "vegan". I think people are incredibly short-sighted to think that vegan means "not good". Once I changed the sign to just say "non-dairy" they received better reception. (Sorry, I'm venting because I was very irritated.) These are one of the best brownies I've had. (More like a cross between cake/brownies.) I made a couple of changes: I used raw sugar, raised the cocoa powder up just a tad, and substituted half the oil with unsweetened applesauce. I had to bake them for 35-40 minutes. With my leftovers we've been spreading some creamy peanut butter on top. They are still moist 3 days later too!
This was a great recipe for my egg-allergic son. All my kids and even my hubby loved these. I make it for birthdays so my son has cake he can eat too. I used half wheat flour and replaced the oil with almost a cup of applesauce. Turns out nice and moist, and rich :)Not like chewy brownies, morelike cake, but still very yummy!!
These brownies were very moist and tasty. I replaced about 1/3 of the oil with applesauce and it still had that oily appearance that many of the other reviewers mention. I also replaced the white sugar with splenda. However, they tasted very nice. In the future I would add some chocolate (some dark chocolate is vegan) chunks to them to add to the deliciousness.
They were PERFECT (though if you want them true Vegan you should use a dehydrated sugercane product that hasn't been processed through bone char - I use Sucanat from my local health food store) I added a cup of chocolate chips. YUM!
a good vegan brownie recipe is hard to find but I think my search has ended! I halved the recipe and baked it in a 9x9 pan. I subbed 1/2 cup apple sauce and 2 Tbsp oil for the 1/2 cup oil as other reviewers suggested. I also tossed in a half cup or so of chocolate chips.
As is, 3 stars. WAY to much oil. The finished brownies were shiny. So, I modified it. Instead of the cup of oil, I boiled prunes in some peach juice, then blended them and poured it into a one cup measure, and added the oil to fill it to one cup. It came out to about 1/8 cup of oil, and the rest prune puree. NOW, these are great brownies! A bit fruity tasting, but rich, moist, and dark. I used Hershey's special dark cocoa powder, since I wanted to make sure I didn't lose the chocolate flavor to the prunes.
I have made this recipe as is many times and they always turn out great! These are the moistest brownies and they stay that way for days. I started a diet today and decided to make these and alter the recipe slightly to fit in with my eating plan. I used whole wheat flour, half splenda white & half brown sugar and becel oil, plus I added extra cocoa. I halved the recipe incase it didn't turn out but I've already eaten one row and they're not even cooled yet! I dusted with powdered sugar and they are delicious...they are very moist & rich... and very dark. I just hope I can show some restraint with them and not eat the whole pan by myself!
I substituted 1 cup of pumpkin puree and 1 tbs olive oil instead of 1 cup of oil. Used 1/2 cup brown sugar + 1/2 cup white sugar (both vegan processed). And added vegan chocolate chips and lots of cinnamon. Yummy! And less fat/calories.
Absolutely delicious brownies! Unfortunately, they were a huge, crumbly mess. The taste was rich, sweet and more-ish, but I need some of your advice for a better consistency. I will definitely attempt these again.. I reviewed this recipe for the first time 2 weeks ago: the taste was beautiful but I was frustrated with the texture, as the brownies fell apart in my hands. Today, however, I made one slight alteration to the recipe, but it made huge difference! I halved the amount of oil and split it with Pure margarine. This variable changed the consistency entirely; the brownies were still full of flavour, but they rose better, were lighter, fluffier and held together extremely well. Goodbye crumbliness!
I never thought vegan brownies could taste so good! I used 3/4 C applesauce and only 1/4 C oil but that was just because I was out of applesauce. They were much more satisfying than any "lighter" non-vegan brownies I've ever tried!
MMMM...is RIGHT! These were great! I did make some minor adjustments: I used brown raw sugar instead of white, and used vegetable shortening rather than oil. I think this may have been contributing to the greasiness that a few reviewers were complaining about. Using veggie shortening made them really nice and fluffy! Last, I used rice milk instead of water...MMMMMMMM!!!
This gets 5 stars. one of my best friends, who has severe dairy/egg allergies has never had a brownie sundae...until yesterday. With Rice Dream ice cream and choc. syrup. He was in heaven! I did sub half splenda (my mom is diabetic and I wanted to cut some of the sugar) and half brown sugar. They were Excellent!
I used only 3/4 c. oil and these brownies came out with a very nice texture, not greasy or crumbly but still fairly moist. They are however a little tasteless; next time I'll try subbing some oil for applesauce and adding some chocolate chips.
These are very good, with a little modifcation! These were actually my first attempt at Vegan baking, and I was quite proud of how they turned out, despite the fact I had completely forgotten to add in the vanilla extract! Here's my version of the recipe: 2c unbleached flour, 1c white sugar, 3/4c brown sugar, 3/4c cocoa powder, 1ts baking powder, 1ts salt, 1c chocolate soy milk (in place of water), 1/2c canola oil, 1/2c sweetened applesauce, and if I had remembered, 1ts vanilla extract. I also baked mine at 315-320 degrees for about 20 minutes as I have to under bake everything in my oven because if not it will burn easily, and they turned out perfect! Will definitely make these again.
The best brownies EVER! They are not too cakey, not too fudgy...they are perfect! I am on a dairy free, soy free and corn syrup free diet for my daughter and even after I go off the diet I won't ever make another kind of brownie!
Soooo Yummy and so easy. Taste just as good as "regular" brownies. I'm not vegan myself, but a friend is. She was coming over so I made these for the party. They were gobbled up so fast by everyone and a couple of people asked for the recipe.
just OK. not the best brownie i have eaten, a little spongey feeling. good chocolate taste, perhaps from the chocolate chips and toffee bits i sprinkled on top.
I made these while I was on a no-iodine diet and they tasted like the best things I had ever eaten. My roommates avoided them like the plague, and later, when I was off the diet I tried making these brownies again remembering how amazing they were and found to my disgust that they tasted like cat food. So...if you can't eat real brownies, these are delicious, but don't make them if you have tasted normal brownies in the past several weeks.
After carefully reading some reviews, I attempted these vegan brownies off of a request from my vegan coach. I read the majority of the reviews and did some minor modifications. My coach is allergic to chocolate so instead of cocoa powder I used Carob powder (its just a chocolate substitute. A lot of people don't like it, I think it tastes the same.) Instead of 1 cup of water, I used 1 cup of vanilla soy milk. It made them verrry moist. Instead of 1 cup of vegetable oil, I used 1/4 cup of vegetable oil and 1/4 cup of applesauce. And last but not least, in addition to 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, I added 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract. They were DELISH!!
These brownies were very moist and delicious! I added about 1/2 cup of coffee to the batter and thought I might have had too much liquid but they ended up perfect. My only complaint is that they could be more chocolatey or have more flavor. Next time I will try adding nuts or as one other reviewer suggested cayenne pepper just to kick up the flavor.
This was acutally good!!! Not as chewy as I'd like but it did come out well. Here are my changes to this recipe if you are vegetarian and use butter and milk: instead of Oil: 1/4 cup vegetable oil 1/2 cup apple sauce 1/4 tsp vanilla & almond extract each 1/4 cup milk 1 cup of coffee cooled. 1 cup of milk chocolate chips... Really really good..
These brownies are extremely good!! my family is not vegan but my daughters have multiple food allergies including eggs and gluten. for the all-purpose flour I substitute 1 cup brown rice flour, 3/4 cup potato starch and 1/4 cup tapioca starch, which works great! I DID cut the oil back to 1/4 cup and used 3/4 cup natural unsweetened applesauce which really makes these more like a brownie and less like cake, but that is a personal preference. sometimes I sub. rice milk for the water but also a personal preference. these are very yummy with chocolate icing (vegan) but really don't need it because they still taste great without it :) overall great recipe!!
I made these brownies last night hoping for some decent vegan brownies and I was pleasantly surprised with how delicious they were! Definitely worth making and very quick and simple to make. I'll be making these more often, I love proving people wrong about Vegetarian and Vegan foods. Nothing taste better than a delicious brownie that's 100% animal friendly!
worst vegan brownies i've ever had.(used raw sugar to make them vegan as white sugar is not). terrible. greasy. crumbled. made them for a potluck dinner and they were so horrible i didn't bring them... don't waste your time and money by making these
This is a great brownie. I did make some adjustments and some substitutions for the the oil. I cut the oil in half and put in 1/2 cup applesauce, they held together really well. I really like the gooey, fudgy texture :) Also, I thought the amt of sugar used was pretty high, so I substituted 1/2 c. of the sugar with powdered milk, and then proceeded to add 1/2 c. honey with 3/4 c. of sugar. That's really all the sugar it needed to make it sweet enough. I also substituted some of the flour with oat flour (wheat-free) to make it healthier and whole grain. Thank you for this recipe, it was wonderful. I have made it 2 times already in the past month!
Have a vegan friend and I was in charge of dessert for the meal. I tried this recipe and liked it. Then I tried it again but substituted the oil for apple sauce. Don't do that! It will completely change the consistency of the brownie. This recipe tasted good for a vegan dessert. I haven't had much but really enjoyed the flavor of this recipe.
it doesn't get better than this! the only change i made was soy milk instead of water. we made these, and some traditional box brownies for the non-vegans in the house. the non vegans thought these were way better than the traditional version: more rich and chocolately. here's to the vegans that want to pretend they're still somewhat normal!
Boy, do I miss eggs. I followed the recipe as written with the exception of using slightly less oil and I was less than pleased with the results. The consistency was somewhere between "brownie" and "cake", and they were oily (as several other reviewers stated). I could taste the vegetable oil. I would rate them as fine for my kids, but not something I would bring to a party for other adults to eat (as I had planned to do). At least they were not a big disaster as were some other vegan recipes I have tried! I may or may not bother to attempt them again. In the meantime I will just hope my kids outgrow their dairy and egg allergies. :)
Disclaimer: I modified the recipe, so my review is based on my modifications: 1/2C oil + 1 C apple sauce instead of 1C oil water exchanged for soymilk, baked for >35 minutes They were the best brownies I've ever made! Very cake-y, very chocolate-y, moist, and all around scrumptious! Was told I should open up a shop with these!
yum! cut the oil to 1/4 cup, 1/2 cup applesauce (homemade) 1 and 1/4 cup milk added some semisweet chocolate chips, cut on the sugar a bit as my applesauce is a bit sweet and so with the chocolate chips. mine was done in 30 minutes. i love it. thank you!
I'm not vegan, but out of respect for vegans at a party, I tried these. I used oil and mashed banana instead of all banana. I didn't have vegan choc chips, so I increased the cocoa powder - per other suggestions. A vegan at the party said he liked them. I've concluded that being vegan must change your tastebuds....
I give these 5 stars for vegan brownies and somewhere between 3 and 4 on the general brownie scale. They good, but had the slightly harsh taste I associate with egg-free baking. Still, non-vegans who ate these were raving, so maybe it`s just me.
BEST. BROWNIES. EVER. I love that I don't have to use an egg or milk replacer. For dark-chocoholics like me, I recommend adding another 1/4 c. of cocoa powder, with a little more water and margarine to keep the brownies moist. It cuts the sweet even more and gives them a little bite! So yummy, thanks!
