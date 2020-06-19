Vegan Brownies

I am not vegan, but I developed a milk and egg allergy as an adult and I am dying for some chocolate goodies. I was just diagnosed 2 weeks ago, so this is the first recipe I am trying that uses "substitutes" for the regular milk and eggs. The directions were very easy to follow, however this mix came nowhere near enough for a 9x13 pan. I had to bake it in a 8x8 pan. I decided to make two pans, one of which followed the original directions and the other used the suggested 1/4 cup oil and 3/4 cup applesauce. I had to increase the baking time to 35 minutes. The brownies following the original recipe came out pretty good. Next time I think I will add a little cinnamon for more flavor. The texture was good though. More cake-like then gooey. The second pan (using applesauce)came out looking exactly like regular brownies. I did not care for the taste at all. The original recipe tasted much better. I guess if you are used to eating vegan it wouldn't be too bad, but for me the flavor was too off. Another review stated to mix flour and water together first...absolutely NOT. Do NOT do this. It will make the batter lumpy and the dry ingredients will not blend smoothly if you do this. I really like the original recipe. Thank you so much for posting this. I will definitely be making this again!