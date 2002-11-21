Chinky's Mango Bread

I meant to halve the recipe bc I barely had a cup of mango but I forgot until halfway through putting the ingredients together. So I switched gears and added a few nectarines. Mine sunk in the middle and tastes more like a very moist cake than a quick bread, but we'll lay the blame for that directly at the bf's door. I asked him to check the bread and take it out when it was done since I had to leave in the middle of baking, and I don't think he checked it that well. It's edible, but not going to make it to the bake sale I had in mind. Still, I don't think it's the fault of the recipe bf took it out too soon! I agree with other reviewers that this bread does not taste like mango at all--just like a sweeter quick bread. not bad, but I prefer fruit flavor in my fruity quick breads. Thanks for the recipe1