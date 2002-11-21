Chinky's Mango Bread

91 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 27
  • 3 10
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

Get tropical with this mango-packed loaf enhanced with cinnamon and raisins. A wonderful summertime snack.

By Chinky Viola

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 - 8 x 4 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine all of the dry ingredients. Beat eggs with oil and add to flour mixture. Add mangoes, lemon and raisins.

    Advertisement

  • Pour into 2 greased 8 x 4 loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees F -175 degrees C (325 degrees F for glass pans) for about 60 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
193 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 27.2g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 191.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022