Chinky's Mango Bread
Get tropical with this mango-packed loaf enhanced with cinnamon and raisins. A wonderful summertime snack.
Everytime I make this bread I plan on reviewing it - this time I finally did! This recipe is FABULOUS! Each time I make it, it comes out perfect. I have even used canned/frozen Mangos and it's even easier and just as delicious - thanks a bunch Chinky! :)Read More
This was a very moist and quite delicious bread. I added about 1/4 c. mango nectar for added flavor. I would advise to strain the mango before adding to the batter as simply chopping or mashing the mango results in a very stringy bread. Otherwise I thought it was great!Read More
I thought this recipe was great. The bread didn't really taste like mango but it was delicious anyway with a nice sweet flavor. I did think I had made a mistake before I stirred in the mango though. The batter before the mango was very thick. I was thinking about what liquid I could add; however, once the mangos were mixed in, the consistency was fine. I will definitly make this bread again even though my 17 month-old didn't really eat it. Everyone else loved it.
Totally awesome ! I never had any idea how good mango bread would be. My family loved it ! I made muffins instead of bread so I had to cut the cooking time in half. This is definatly a recipe that I highly recommend !! Thanks Chinky !
I will give this bread 10 starts!! It is so very easy and you can not possibly go wrong with this easi recipe. And it tastes so good. Some people mentioned that it's not easy to peel the mango, but when you use a vegetable/fruit peeler, and knows the basic steps/direction to peel, it's so easy, and again it tastes so good.
I made this bread for a pot luck and work and everyone was so impressed. It's got a very light texture and stays so moist - even my boyfriend, who doesn't like fruit bread thought it was lovely!
This mango bread was a hug success! Everyone who tried it loved it! Very moist and without an overpowering mango taste. The only recipe I'll ever use for mango bread.
my kids loved it! they kept asking for more. it's true it doesn't taste like mangos, which isn't a bad thing, since mangos can taste kind of funky if it isn't perfectly ripe. it's definitely moist, but not soggy. great taste even though i decreased the amount of sugar.
This was a really good recipe. I gave it a lower "Kid Friendly" rating, because the mangoes are harder to peel and dice than a usual piece of fruit, but despite this, it's worth going through the extra work to peel the mango. Everyone who sampled this recipe loved it!
I didn't know what to expect, but it turned out great! Nobody guessed that mangos are in it. My son devoured it and kept wanting more! It was VERY moist and delicious!
Very good. I only had a little over a cup of mango so I halved the recipe and made muffins. They baked about 20 minutes and were perfect. Great texture and flavor.
This is a yummy bread, but it would taste better if the mangos were pulp instead of in chunks, because then the mango taste would be spread throughout. It is a nice moist bread though!
This bread is so moist.I've made it several times now and it always turns out great. I like to use applesauce in place of half the oil to lower the fat a bit.I also prefer it with a little less cinnamon just so I can taste more of the mango.Sometimes when I make this I will add a mashed banana which I think goes really well with the mango and raisins.It's really good and moist either way!
This was easy to make. I actually made it twice. The first time i made it just like the recipe and made it in the loaf pan. The second time i changed it and added some nutmeg to the recipe and made it in a bundt cake pan. I didn't need to change the cooking time. It tasted delicious because I also added more mango.
My mangoes were a little mushy so they were hard to chop, so I had some chopped and some mush. But other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. I baked the two loaves for about 60 minutes at 350 and then 10 minutes at 325. The results were very tasty but a little mushy on the inside. I'll use less mango next time. ***UPDATE*** I have now made this recipe 3 times. Everyone I have given the breads to has asked for the recipe and raved about the bread. The only change I've made is to use 1 cup of sugar. This seems to have solved the problem of the tops cooking faster than the middles.
This is a wonderful bread. However I replaced the raisins with dried cranberries. Mangos are sweet so the tartness of the cranberries makes a nice combination.
Very good mango bread! I love how moist it is!
taste best right out of the oven...I didn't hve raisins or lemon juice. mango was there I gave one loaf to a friend right from the oven ad save another loaf for my secratarys bday the next day...the second one ws still awesome. I'll make it again
loved it! Added dried cranberries instead of raisins!
This is good bread, but you really can't taste the mango in it, which was disappointing to me. It actually reminded me of zuchinni bread. I made a glaze from lime juice and confectioner's sugar to put over the top, since I love the mango/lime combination, but now I just have lime glazed sweet bread. Oh well, it is still good, just not what I was looking for. I would prefer to use the mango in a recipe where I can appreciate it's full flavor.
Such an easy recipe!!! I followed it exactly and it was delicious!! I didn't have a loaf pan so I baked it in a square baking dish and covered it with cream cheese frosting. We loved it!
This recipe taught me that mango helps makes moist bread. My only complaint is that this recipe tastes a little on the refined, sugary side...and I even halfed the amount of sugar. You must have a sweet tooth to enjoy. I can imagine, as another reviewer said, that these make great muffins.
Wonderful recipe and highly flexible. I only had one mango so I threw in 2 dark bananas and an old peach. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly. The batter yielded a dozen muffins and a modest loaf. They are excellent; light, just the right sweetness with a wonderfully fruity flavor. This is now my standard recipe when my fruit is no longer fit to be eaten fresh. Thank you for sharing!
I never made mango bread before and this turned out wonderful! Thought I screwed up b/c when adding the liquid it was very dry and had a sandy like texture till I started to mix the mangos in! There should have been a little warning on recipe! I omitted the raisins b/c of preference and just added a little bit more mango. I also cut the mango into larger cubes. I baked in the mini loaf pans instead of 2 regular pans. It made about 4 but could have made 5 mini loaves if I didn't fill as much! Baked for about 50 mins! Definitely making this again!
I also made some changes. I added fresh pineapple and coconut. I wish I had read reviews first and not added as much cinnimon. I took it to a potluck and it was the hit. I will definitley make it again, but next time will try it in muffins as the bread was very moist and falls apart.
Very easy and delicious recipe!! I love how it stays moist. Definitely something I will make again.
Huge hit in our home. I decreased the sugar ad cinnamon and added a dash of nutmeg. I also used overriped mangos that had a lot of flavor ad mashed easily
Very very moist, the taste was wonderful. It freezes well also. Will make again!
This was just ok. Very moist and good texture, but you couldn't taste the mangoes. I made it into muffins. I added a dash of nutmeg, so they tasted like spice muffins. When my husband saw the mango strings in them, he accused me of hiding squash in the muffins! (I'm always trying to sneak veggies into his diet.)
I made this when I hosted book club in January and it was a hit with everyone! As mentioned before, the batter is EXTREMELY thick and you wonder if it will really work, but it does! My husband and son loved it, too, and have requested it again.
Awesome recipe! I put mine into a 9x13 cake pan and baked it for 45minuts. I also added 1/3cup coconut, 1/4oil + 3/4 sugar free apple sauce, 3/4 cup of sugar, and 1 cup of pineapple and only 1tsp cinnamon....it was yummy!!! I was able to really cut down on the sugar because I used very ripe mangos that were extra sweet because of thier ripeness...next time I will only use 1/2 sugar =) Thank you again for posting the recipe, will be making it again
I really liked this mango bread. I left out the raisins because my kids dont like them. I will make this again! Thanks for sharing the recipe.
This bread was great. Just the right amount of moisture and sweetness. Baked it for 40 minutes. Easy to make, and would definitely recommend to a friend. Can also substitute the mangoes/raisins for anything you wish - going to try it with bananas/nuts next time. Thanks for recipe!
This bread is FANTASTIC. It was so simple to make and tastes amazing! My family had bought a carton of mangoes yesterday but they weren't very good (many overripe and not very sweet), but they still worked excellently in this bread. I used only 1/4 cup sunflower oil and 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce with great results, and I made one loaf plain and the other with raisins. Will definitely make again!
I did not find any mango taste in this bread. It is more like a very delicate tasting very moist spice bread. I followed the recipe with exception of adding 3 cups chopped mango. I would nor make this again as the flavors were very disappointing.
This was really good. Different, though, and because of that I doubt I'll make it often, so it earns 4 stars. I made it in one 9x4.5 loaf pan and 9 muffins; I could have filled the loaf a little more as well as each muffin, and would have probably had only 6 muffins. It is very moist and even almost gooey, but not in a doughy sort of way. I did cut the sugar down to only 1 cup, and substituted cranberries for the raisins. I definately recommend trying this at least once!
Very good! Will share this recipe with everyone.
This bread is amazing and super easy. The only change Imade was to the cinnamon. 1 teaspon and 1 teaspoon ginger. Awesome!
I was amazed just how thick this batter was and concerned it would come out dry, but I still the mistake of proceeding. The bread just did not rise, cooked to only an inch high. The taste was actually ok like a mango blondie but not the loaf that I actually wanted.
We thought this was great! Didn't need to adjust anything. Tasted just like grandma used to make. Thanks Chinky!
As suggested in previous comments, I made muffins rather than bread, and the results were fantastic! My family all enjoyed them very much. I halfed the measurements which made about 12 small-medium sized muffins. There is maybe too much sugar in the recipe as I found them quite sweet even though I have a sweet tooth!!! Thanks for the recipe.
We're nearing the end of "Mango season" here in Hawaii and had run out of ideas/recipes to use up the remaining mango's from our tree. Had never tried Mango bread before...found this on allrecipes...and gotta' say that this recipe is a keeper! ONO (delicious)!!!!!
I meant to halve the recipe bc I barely had a cup of mango but I forgot until halfway through putting the ingredients together. So I switched gears and added a few nectarines. Mine sunk in the middle and tastes more like a very moist cake than a quick bread, but we'll lay the blame for that directly at the bf's door. I asked him to check the bread and take it out when it was done since I had to leave in the middle of baking, and I don't think he checked it that well. It's edible, but not going to make it to the bake sale I had in mind. Still, I don't think it's the fault of the recipe bf took it out too soon! I agree with other reviewers that this bread does not taste like mango at all--just like a sweeter quick bread. not bad, but I prefer fruit flavor in my fruity quick breads. Thanks for the recipe1
I used this recipe as a basis for muffin version. Used half the mango and half an overripe banana, pureed it and blended that with the dry inclusions. I did not use the raisins, and cut the baking time in half. I also added a half tsp of vanilla extract and half a tsp of ground ginger. All in all, they were good, but a little crumbly. I will keep toying with this recipe and think walnuts would add a lot to it!
Very good!
Very sweet and moist. I had didn't have enough mangoes, so I had to use pineapple chunks. Perhaps, my fruit chunks were too big because it didn't seem like enough batter. I will try it again when I have the right ingredients, and see if it makes a difference.
A bit hard to mix up and I was - at first - afraid of how thick it was, but it turned out very good and very moist. Everyone at work loved it!
I made this into muffins. I think it is a good basic recipe for mangoes. I played with many of the quantities (less sugar, less oil, didn't have all the mango called for) and I added about a teaspoon of nutmeg just because I felt like it and probably doubled the raisins. Anyway, the muffins are great, not amazing, but very good. They also freeze very well. I think the basic recipe is good and leaves lots of room for successful customizing.
The bread was moist and tasted good but I wished it had more of the delicious flavor of the mango. It could have been peach bread. I love mangoes and since they are fairly expensive I think I would rather save them for something else. I had a similar reaction to strawberry bread, the cooked version can't compete with the fresh.
Very tasty! This was one of the easiest breads I have ever made. I used canned mangoes, since good fresh ones are hard to find where I live. I am sharing this easy recipe with my husbands Tongan family!
This was okay. All of that cinnamon made the bread too dark in color. I used coconut instead of raisins, personal preference. I also made this in mini bundt cake pans and the bread was a little too soft for such a small mold, next time I would use a whole bundt pan. This was okay, just nothing that special. Could probably find a better use for the mango that would have more flavor and a better color appeal.
These are really, really good muffins. I cut the sugar down, as recommended by others; I also ended up with a bad mango, so I pureed the 2 cups I had and then added a 1/2 cup of chopped apple. Kind of random, but I'm very happy with how they turned out...
This was pretty good and extremely easy to make. I only made half the recipe as a trial. I used prechopped frozen mangoes for ease of preparation. I followed other reviewers' suggestions and halved the amount of cinnamon, reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, and replaced the raisins with dried cranberries. I also replaced half the oil with 2% yogurt (3/4 the original amount). I baked at 325F in a 4x4 glass dish and it was ready in about 50 minutes. The cake was very moist and slightly dense but as everyone has already pointed out, the mango flavor is quite mild. I will probably try again with other fruits and will look for a spice that is more complementary.
This is a great recipe; although I could not really taste the mango as other reviewers noted, its the kind of recipe you can substitute so many other fruits or even cocoa powder to make a chocolaty loaf. My son is allergic to dairy so this is a perfect recipe he can enjoy too!
I thought this recipe was ok. It didn't have as much mango flavor as I was hoping. My family loved though, so I gave it 4 stars. I think the recipe would probably work with applesauce too, and I'm going to try that today.
Like someone has mentioned previously, if you are looking for the unique mango flavor bread, add something to the recipe. I personally didn't really care for the flavor. Next time, I will put cranberry instead of raisins and omit cinnamon. The bread was very moist, however, I didn't check it until the timer went off after 60 min. and it was burnt on the bottom a little. My husband said it tasted okay but had too much baking soda taste.
excellent recipe, very moist, I made it into muffins.
This was so moist & easy to make (hubby prepped the mango). Only problem was adjusted to make only one loaf of bread & it didn't last more than a couple of hours. I have another mango so will make again. I did use cranraisins & will put alot more in next time. The sugar I reduced also per suggestions. It was sweet enough without all of it.
The recipe turned out to be a success! I thought it was bizarre to bake with mangoes, but it turned out just fine. The taste is quite unique so i love it for that. I would recommend, though, to juice or chop very small pieces of mango because any chunks of mango in the bread add a different taste that does not compliment the rest of the bread.
Batter was really thick--got me concerned that it might come out really dry. The bread did not taste anything like mangos and the cinnamon was slighty overwhelming for my taste. It is an average recipe, would not attempt it again.
Surprised at how much I liked it! I could eat a whole loaf by myself. I halved the recipe. The loaf didn't come out like a full whole loaf so cooking time was more like 40 minutes. I scraped every last bit of the mango off the seed and put it in my little food processor. The batter was almost like cookie dough. I didn't have lemon juice so I stirred in some milk which also made it more pourable. I'm adding this to my recipe box.
It was good, very moist and a little cake like. Great use for ripe mangoes
Excellent; We used already processed Mango (sugar free) that we had purchased at Sam's club. This is excellent and moist!
I have been making this recipe for years and it is delicious!! This is what all my friends request for Christmas!
Great use of mangos, but i did change the oil for butter. Used 1TB cinnamon and 1tsp salt. Didn't have raisins but will try them next time. Oh yes i used 1 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white.
my kids loved this recipe, the only thing I did different was puree the mangoes in the blender and omitted the raisins, but will make this again
This came out wonderfully moist and tasty, but I must say it was not enough for 2 loaves, unless you only fill each pan to about 1/3 full. Next time I will up the recipe by 1/2. I added more raisins, and added 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Thanks, Chinky!
It was eaten all up before I could take a picture. Cake was perfectly moist and not dense. To minimize “stringiness” pulsed mango in a food processor few times instead of chopping. Used dried cranberries instead of raisins; would definitely make again.
This is the perfect fruit bread recipe I have tried. I had to doctor them up to make them work. I will use this with different fruits according to what I HAVE ON HAND. I used 2 cups of mango and half a cup of star fruit...both put in the blender first.I was short on the mango so I had to add what I had and it worked perfect. PERFECT!!!
This recipe is a real winner. I had a ton of mangoes and was looking around for ways to use them. Everyone who tasted it loved it. It will definitely become a staple at our house.
This is very easy to make. I have also made it with apples, pineapple,peaches or bananas when I don't have mangos. So far it has always been great.
Love this recipe. I had some fresh mangos I wanted to do something different with….Amazing!! I've made 5 now and they always come out perfect. Not too sweet and very moist..! I may experiment with other fresh fruit as well!
I made the bread as mini muffins and cooked them for 20 minutes. They were amazing. I also used frozen mango, and just thawed it and cut it into smaller chunks. It worked as well as regular mango does.
Awesome recipe! I only had one mango so I cut the recipe in half. I also substituted applesauce for oil. It turned out delicious!
