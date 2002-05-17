Chinky's Bibingka

An all-time Philippine favorite. The creamy and sticky texture makes this recipe an irresistible one. Use any type of semi-soft or hard grated cheese, such as cheddar, that suits your taste.

Recipe by Chinky Viola

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • NOTE: Cassava, also known as Manioc, tapioca or yucca, can be found in Filipino or Latin American food stores. Usually sold frozen and grated. Mix together the cassava with the coconut milk, melted butter and eggs. Stir in the white sugar, salt, vanilla, cheese and lemon rind.

  • Pour batter into a 9x5 inch loaf pan and bake at 350 degrees F (175 C) for 30-35 minutes or until done.

  • To Make Topping: Put 2 cups coconut milk, condensed milk, flour, and some grated cheese in a saucepan and boil, stirring constantly. When thick, add the slightly beaten egg yolks. Cook for two minutes. Spread on top of the cooked cassava and bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for ten minutes or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
619 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 75.9g; fat 33.2g; cholesterol 104.6mg; sodium 343.1mg. Full Nutrition
