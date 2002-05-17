Chinky's Bibingka
An all-time Philippine favorite. The creamy and sticky texture makes this recipe an irresistible one. Use any type of semi-soft or hard grated cheese, such as cheddar, that suits your taste.
I am also from the Phils. where this cassava (a kind of root crop) is abundant. And cheap. I made this on my husband's small b-day party treat with some of our closefriends and churchmates. They really raved about it. Somebody even asked me how much I am going to sell this to them should they order from me. Really yummy. Can't forget the creamy taste. Two thumbs up! Thanks Chinky, for sharing this wonderful recipe. I might try your puto bread too.Read More
Not really what I would consider bibingka. The base of bibingka is rice flour..and since this did not have any in it, it was more of a cassava cake. As far as cassava cakes go...this was o.k. A bit too sweet for my liking.Read More
OMG!! this Is one of my families fav desserts, as we are filipino!! :D I have learned this recipe from my mom and I have changed it almost completely to make a "Bibingka , Coconut egg custard" YUM! I use only: eggs, sugar,mochi flour,melted butter, baking powder,coconut milk,evaporated milk,and vanilla!! I did not use cheese at all! This is a very sweet dessert!! I make it so much that I have learned it by heart!*_* I am sure you will love This Babingka as well as "CHINKYS BIBINGKA" also this is very easy! I did use a 9x13 inch pan! but I personally think that you could use any size pan with this recipe! ;D ~Catherine~ ( cookdetective)~ much love! This recipe def make it to 5 stars!!!!
Great recipe. I served this dessert at a family gathering, and it was a hit w/ everyone, including my 96-year-old grandmother who knows Filipino coooking! Love the cheese in the batter and topping. The only change I made was to bake it in a 9 x 13 pan instead of the size recommended in the recipe. This worked well and made more-convenient serving sizes. Mabuhay!
I used a 9x13 glass dish, and it turned out lovely. I couldn't find grated cassava, so I used whole frozen cassava. (Defrost the whole cassava, squeeze out the excess water, then put it in the food processor.) The topping was a bit too thick for my liking, so next time I'll just make it with condensed milk, flour and egg.
Delicious.. it tastes like the one sold at nearby phillipino's restaurant. This is my first time making bibingka. From now on, I'll make instead of buy. It lasts a while since I'm eating it alone :)
ACTUALLY, there are different kinds of bibingka ... more traditional bibingka uses cassava. I didn't really like the addition of the lemon zest / mozz cheese but otherwise it was good :D
The best recipe I made and have been doing several times already. Though using fresh cassava is the best, when time is limited I use frozen grated cassava avilable in Asian stores. I would also just use all cheddar cheese for the topping instead of the ones mentioend in the recipe. The lemon zest is the one that makes this recipe different from the others as it cuts off the sweetness a bit. Thanks so much Chinky for this fantastic recipe!
I made this today for the first time and my children love it. I have only had this once before and this recipe tasted a little bit different that the first one I tried. I changed the recipe just a bit... used less sugar (justa little over a cup) and next time I will use the amount called for in the recipe. It is sweet, but a tad bit sweeter would be good. I also used 2/3 reg. cocnut milk and 1/3 lite. The bottom came out really thick. (I used a 9x13 pan as suggested in the reviews.) I think I would like it in a slightly larger pan so that it would come out a bit thinner. I loved the topping and wouldn't change a thing about it! I used the food processor for the cassava and maybe it was still a little bit too thick. I think it would be better shredded. Thanks for the recipe. I will make this again with a little experimenting. I think it would be nice with some toasted shredded coconut on top!
Liked the recipe very much but I did make some adjustments: First, I baked it in a 9 X 13 inch pan to make slicing and serving easier and because I have never seen cassava cake being cooked or served in a loaf pan before. I also lined my pan with foil and greased the pan with butter to prevent the cake from sticking. I pretty much followed the recipe proportion for the cake proper but used a more traditional topping of plain condensed milk and grated Edam cheese instead of mozzarella.
finally i can make bibingkas >:) im from the philippines and grew up ther so this is a recipe i love tnx for putting it up c(: mabuhay pilipinas!!!
