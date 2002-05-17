Chinky's Bibingka

I made this today for the first time and my children love it. I have only had this once before and this recipe tasted a little bit different that the first one I tried. I changed the recipe just a bit... used less sugar (justa little over a cup) and next time I will use the amount called for in the recipe. It is sweet, but a tad bit sweeter would be good. I also used 2/3 reg. cocnut milk and 1/3 lite. The bottom came out really thick. (I used a 9x13 pan as suggested in the reviews.) I think I would like it in a slightly larger pan so that it would come out a bit thinner. I loved the topping and wouldn't change a thing about it! I used the food processor for the cassava and maybe it was still a little bit too thick. I think it would be better shredded. Thanks for the recipe. I will make this again with a little experimenting. I think it would be nice with some toasted shredded coconut on top!